MUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc (MUFG) said it would launch two new venture debt
funds worth $400 million in total for Japanese and European
startups, reflecting strong demand for startup funding without
diluting existing shareholder equity.
The new debt funds will be created through Mars Growth
Capital, a Singapore-based joint venture between MUFG and
Israeli financial tech firm Liquidity Capital.
($1 = 134.8200 yen)
