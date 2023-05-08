Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  News
  Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:28:51 2023-05-08 am EDT
848.50 JPY   -1.63%
01:12aMUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe
RE
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds
PU
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe

05/08/2023 | 01:12am EDT
TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said it would launch two new venture debt funds worth $400 million in total for Japanese and European startups, reflecting strong demand for startup funding without diluting existing shareholder equity.

The new debt funds will be created through Mars Growth Capital, a Singapore-based joint venture between MUFG and Israeli financial tech firm Liquidity Capital. ($1 = 134.8200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -1.60% 848.5 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.33% 5909.3 Real-time Quote.5.91%
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 558 B 33 790 M 33 790 M
Net income 2023 1 076 B 7 975 M 7 975 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 10 139 B 75 169 M 75 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 143 900
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 862,60 JPY
Average target price 1 034,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC-2.97%75 169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
