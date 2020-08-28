MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 8306 JP3902900004 MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (8306) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/27 431.9 JPY -1.84% 03:13a MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Japan Conference 2020 (August 28, 2020) PU 02:17a Japan factory output seen up again, pandemic clouds outlook RE 08/27 Japan shares end lower on U.S.-China worries, Fed chief's speech eyed RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Japan Conference 2020 (August 28, 2020) 0 08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT Send by mail :

Definitions of figures used in this document Consolidated： Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (consolidated) Non-consolidated： Simple sum of MUFG Bank (non-consolidated) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (non-consolidated) the Bank (consolidated)： MUFG Bank (consolidated) MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Bank Danamon (BDI): Bank Danamon Indonesia the Bank (BK): MUFG Bank FSI: First Sentier Investors the Trust Bank (TB): Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation R&C: Retail & Commercial Banking the Securities HD (SCHD): Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings JCIB: Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking MUMSS: Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities GCIB: Global Corporate & Investment Banking MSMS: Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities GCB: Global Commercial Banking NICOS: Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS AM/IS: Asset Management & Investor Services MUAH: MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation KS: Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri, KS) 2 Contents FY20Q1 financial results 4 Management principles as CEO 20 Major existing initiatives 27 Capital policy 34 Appendix 40 3 FY20Q1 financial results 4 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO FY20Q1 financial results FY19Q1 Results Consolidated (¥bn) 1 Gross profits 955.7 before credit cost for trust accounts 2 G&A expenses 670.0 3 Net operating profits 285.6 before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses 4 Total credit costs 34.1 5 Ordinary profits 450.8 6 Profits attributable to 389.1 owners of parent Major existing initiatives Capital policy FY20Q1 FY20 Progress Results YoY Target ratio for target 1077.8 122.1 ー ー 678.7 8.7 ー ー 399.1 113.4 1050.0 38.0% (145.0) (179.1) (450.0) 32.2% 277.7 (173.0) 850.0 32.6% 183.4 (205.7) 550.0 33.3% 5 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Profits attributable to owners of parent Historical performance Consolidated Contribution from subsidiaries, etc.*1 Consolidated (¥bn) (¥bn) 1,033.7 989.6 Morgan One-time amortization of Stanley*2 MUFG 951.4 926.4 goodwill of BDI and KS 28.9 consolidated (343.3) 183.4 872.6 ACOM Others TB SCHD NICOS 8.5 (10.5) 26.1 BDI 2.3 KS 4.3 4.4 17.2 BK 132.8 Target MUAH 550.0 528.1 (30.9) 1Q Progress ratio for 183.4 target 33.4% FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 *1 The figures reflect the percentage holding in each subsidiaries and equity method investees 6 *2 The figure includes ¥16.5bn of losses on change in equity FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Net operating profits by business group Net operating profits by business group*1 Consolidated Changes by business group Consolidated （¥bn） （¥bn） FY20Q1 ¥411.6*2 Global R&C Markets +122.4 46.6 411.6 Others (10%) (16.7) JCIB 51.9 Total of customer segments +13.8 (11%) Global 240.0 33.6 GCIB GCB AM/IS (51%) (7%) Markets +33.0 +0.8 292.1 75.8 R&C JCIB (16%) GCIB (12.7) (3.0) (4.3) 19.9 GCB (4%) AM/IS FY19Q1 FY20Q1 *1 All figures are in actual exchange rate and managerial accounting basis 7 *2 Including profits or losses from others FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Balance sheet summary Balance sheet summary Consolidated As of end Jun 2020 Major existing initiatives Capital policy Loans (period end balance) Consolidated （¥tn） Overseas: (1.7) from end Mar 2020 ((1.2) excluding impact of FX fluctuation) Assets ¥341.9tn Loans (Banking + Trust accounts) ¥112.4tn Liabilities ¥325.0tn Deposits ¥198.3tn 108.3 107.7 109.4 112.4 Consumer finance 2.2 2.5 2.5 2.3 / Others Overseas*3 42.9 42.8 44.4 42.7 Government 3.7 3.2 3.0 3.6 Domestic 43.9 43.9 44.6 48.9 corporate*1*2 15.4 15.1 14.8 14.7 Housing loan*1 End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20 Deposits (period end balance) Consolidated Investment Securities (Banking accounts) ¥66.7tn Net assets ¥16.8tn （¥tn） 177.3 180.1 38.8 40.1 63.1 63.0 75.3 77.0 Overseas: +1.6 from end Mar 2020 (+2.2 excluding impact of FX fluctuation) 187.6 198.3 Overseas and 41.7 43.3 others Domestic 66.5 73.1 corporate etc.*4 Domestic 79.3 81.9 individual*4 End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20 *1 Non-consolidated + trust accounts *2 Excluding loans to government and governmental institutions and including foreign currency denominated loans (Excluding impact of FX fluctuation: +¥4.3tn from end Mar 2020) 8 *3 Loans booked in overseas branches, MUAH, KS, BDI, the Bank (China), the Bank (Malaysia) and the Bank (Europe) *4 Non-consolidated FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Domestic loans Loan balance (period end balance)*1 Consolidated Deposit / lending rate*4*5 Non-consolidated （¥tn） Housing loan SME*2*3 Lending rate Large corporate*2 Government 1.0% Deposit / lending rate +4.8 from end Mar 2020 Deposit rate (+4.9 excluding impact of FX fluctuation) 0.8% 0.80% 0.80% 0.79% 0.78% 0.75% 67.3 63.2 62.3 62.5 3.6 0.79% 0.79% 0.78% 0.78% 0.74% 3.7 3.2 3.0 0.0% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% FY18 FY19 FY20 20.0 20.7 21.2 25.1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Corporate lending spread*2*4*5 Non-consolidated 0.8% Large corporate SME 23.9 23.2 23.3 23.8 0.6% 0.55% 0.55% 0.54% 0.55% 0.51% 15.4 15.1 14.8 14.7 0.43% 0.44% 0.44% 0.44% 0.41% 0.4% FY18 FY19 FY20 End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20 Q1 Q1 Q1 *1 Sum of banking and trust accounts *2 Including non-JPY loans *3 Domestic loans to small / medium-sized companies and proprietors (excluding domestic consumer loans) *4 Managerial accounting basis *5 Excluding lending to government etc. 9 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Overseas loans Loan balance (period end balance) Consolidated Change in deposit / lending rate*2 Non-consolidated （¥tn） Lending rate Americas EMEA Deposit / lending spread 3.18% 2.96% (1.7) from end Mar 20 Deposit rate 2.72% Asia / Oceania MUAH 3.0% 2.38% KS BDI ((1.2) excluding impact of FX fluctuation) Others *1 1.91% 1.82% 1.56% 1.84% 44.4 2.0% 1.34% 42.9 42.8 1.15% 0.1 42.7 0.3 0.1 1.0 0.1 1.0% 1.27% 1.14% 1.15% 4.0 4.2 4.8 0.8 1.04% 0.69% 4.6 0.0% FY18 FY19 FY20 8.8 9.4 9.5 9.6 Q1 Q1 Q1 Net interest margin MUAH / KS / BDI 12.7 12.3 11.9 11.4 MUAH*3 KS*4 BDI*5 10.0% 8.4% 8.4% 8.4% 8.0% 8.1% 7.8 7.6 7.4 7.2 3.79% 3.58% 3.61% 3.94% 4.0% 3.52% 2.06% 2.00% 1.92% 1.99% 2.02% 9.1 8.9 9.5 8.6 2.0% 0.0% End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20 FY18 FY19 FY20 Q1 Q1 Q1 *1 Loans booked at offshore markets etc. *2 Managerial accounting basis *3 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-K and 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP 10 *4 Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial reports based on Thai GAAP *5 Financial results as disclosed in BDI's financial reports based on Indonesia GAAP FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Investment securities (1) AFS securities*1 with fair value Consolidated (¥bn) Balance Unrealized gains (losses) Changes Changes End Jun 20 from end End Jun 20 from end Mar 20 Mar 20 1 Total 63,189.4 1.038.2 3,337.8 449.2 2 Domestic equity 4,523.1 381.7 2,537.6 397.7 securities 3 Domestic bonds 31,373.8 3,900.7 170.7 (0.6) 4 Japanese 24,154.4 3,511.3 126.8 2.9 government bonds (JGB) 5 Foreign bonds 21,791.9 (2,710.5) 659.1 (79.0) 6 Others 5,500.4 (533.6) (29.7) 131.0 *1 Available for sale securities Major existing initiatives Capital policy Unrealized gains / losses on AFS securities*1 Consolidated Domestic equity securities (¥tn) Domestic bonds Foreign bonds and Others 3.51 3.56 3.67 0.23 3.33 3.33 0.30 0.59 0.21 0.35 0.37 2.88 0.62 0.57 0.17 0.17 3.22 3.49 2.76 2.69 2.53 2.13 (0.00) (0.16) End End End End End End Mar 18 Sep 18 Mar 19 Sep 19 Mar 20 Jun 20 11 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Investment securities (2) JGB balance*1 and duration Non-consolidated (¥tn) Over 10 years 5 years to 10 years 1 year to 5 years Within 1 year Average duration (year)*2 3.3 3.5 2.5 2.8 2.5 2.6 25.2 23.6 22.7 1.7 1.4 21.7 21.7 1.8 20.2 2.2 1.4 3.6 2.6 2.1 3.1 2.6 1.1 7.3 1.3 7.7 7.1 3.7 7.5 9.0 11.6 12.4 13.9 10.8 10.3 8.1 End End End End End End Mar 18 Sep 18 Mar 19 Sep 19 Mar 20 Jun 20 Major existing initiatives Capital policy Foreign bond balance*1 and duration Non-consolidated (¥tn) Over 10 years 5 years to 10 years 1 year to 5 years Within 1 year Average duration (year)*2 6.0 5.7 5.5 5.4 5.2 5.1 21.6 19.3 19.1 19.3 15.1 14.9 8.5 10.8 6.6 9.4 5.2 6.4 5.4 6.4 4.3 5.3 5.8 3.6 3.2 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.9 3.6 2.2 2.1 2.0 2.3 2.5 2.5 End End End End End End Mar 18 Sep 18 Mar 19 Sep 19 Mar 20 Jun 20 *1 Available for sale securities and securities being held to maturity 12 *2 Available for sale securities FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Non-JPY liquidity*1 －Non-JPY loans are stably funded by deposits and mid- to long-term market funding （US$bn） As of end Jun 2020 Loan and deposit balance over FYE (daily) （US$bn） Loans Deposits 370 300 350 280 Deposits （incl. deposits 330 260 Loans from central banks） 310 240 340 End Feb End Mar End Apr End Feb End Mar End Apr 270 20 20 20 20 20 20 Historical loan and deposit balance Mid-to long term （US$bn） Loans Deposits Loans & deposits gap (RHS) market funding 400 200 154 300 100 Corp bonds/ 63 loans Collateralized 29 200 0 funding, etc. End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 Avg. tenor Mid-long term TLAC eligible senior debt 62 etc. approx. 7yrs currency swaps Cross-currency repos*2 (utilizing JGB) etc. Major tenor Currency swaps are approx. 3-5yrs transacted mainly in mid- *1 The Bank consolidated excl. MUAH, KS and BDI. Managerial basis term durations 13 *2 Repurchase agreement in which denominated currency is different in cash transaction and security FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Risk-monitored loans*1 25,000 1.66% 20,000 1.44% (¥bn) 2.08% 2.24% 2.20% 2.12% 1.67% 15,297 1,792.5 1,864.0 18,641 1,705.5 Risk-monitored loan ratio*2 1.40% 1.45% 1.41% 1,655.8 1.17% 1.02% 0.99% 15,000 10,000 1,529.7 1,276.6 1,539.9 1,539.2 0.90% 1,271.7 1,089.8 1,145.2 967.0 5,000 0 End End End End End End End End End End End End End End ［Breakdown*3］ Mar 08 Mar 09 Mar 10 Mar 11 Mar 12 Mar 13 Mar 14 Mar 15 Mar 16 Mar 17 Mar 18 Mar 19 Mar 20 Jun 20 EMEA*4 21.2 42.6 136.3 121.2 127.2 122.0 126.3 88.2 133.9 116.0 71.3 64.0 63.7 72.5 Americas*5 24.8 81.2 147.3 110.3 89.2 125.0 114.9 100.7 199.4 216.0 157.5 148.2 145.5 153.6 Asia 13.1 15.4 14.4 9.4 14.4 17.0 89.0 108.8 145.3 142.3 155.8 170.3 259.1 259.6 Domestic 1,217.3 1,390.5 1,467.9 1,551.5 1,633.2 1,680.3 1,375.2 1,242.0 1,177.1 1,064.7 887.0 584.3 621.3 659.4 *1 Risk-monitored loans based on Banking Act *2 Total risk-monitored loans / total loans and bills discounted (banking accounts as of period end) *3 Based on the locations of debtors *4 End Mar 2007 - End Mar 2012 includes parts of other regions *5 End Mar 2007 - End Mar 2012 includes only US 14 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Credit costs －Credit costs for FY20Q1 were ¥145.0bn. Total credit costs forecast for FY20 is ¥450.0bn (¥bn) FY06 FY07 FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Reversal of 11.8 credit costs Increase in credit costs (115.6) (75.6) (161.6) (261.7) (193.4) (0.01%) Average (255.1) 0.09% (354.1) 0.13% 0.15% credit cost ratio 0.23% 0.22% from FY06 0.30% (570.1) 0.44% 0.62% Total credit costs*1 (760.1) Credit cost ratio*2 0.90% Breakdown of FY20 credit costs of ¥450.0bn FY20Q1 (145.0) (155.3) (46.1) (5.8) 0.01% (222.9) 0.04% 0.14% 0.20% (450.0) Non- consolidated CF*3 Overseas*4 Others*5 Ordinary credit costs ¥250.0bn • Almost same level as FY19 result Amount of impact by ¥200.0bn • Include the impact corresponding to relevant business model of each COVID-19 entity（Recorded the precautionary provision of ¥50.0bn in FY19） • The Bank: Stricter credit control for real estate and micro business loan Difference of the Domestic • CF: Enforcement of lending restrictions by law. Recorded provision for loss caused by portfolio from the requests for interest repayment*6 global financial • Increase in loan balance for non-Japanese corporates crisis Overseas • Added new portfolio in Asia by consolidation of KS and BDI *1 Including gains from write-off *2 Total credit costs / loan balance as of end of each fiscal year *3 Sum of NICOS and ACOM on a consolidated basis *4 Sum of overseas subsidiaries of the Bank and the Trust Bank *5 Sum of other subsidiaries and consolidation adjustment 15 *6 From FY10, accounting item has changed from credit costs to reserve for contingent losses FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Capital －CET1 ratio is expected to remain at sufficient level even in light of future RWA accumulation CET1 ratio Consolidated FY20Q1 results Consolidated 12.2% (¥bn) End End 11.9% 12.0% Mar 20 Jun 20 Changes Net 1 Common Equity Tier 1 13,708.3 13,958.3 249.9 unrealized capital gains on AFS 10.0% 9.8% 9.6% 2 Additional Tier 1 capital 1,914.9 1,905.0 (9.9) securities 3 Tier 1 capital 15,623.3 15,863.3 240.0 4 Tier 2 capital 2,656.2 2,742.0 85.8 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20 CET1 ratio (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1) Consolidated 11.4% 11.7% 11.7% Net unrealized 9.3% 9.6% 9.3% gains on AFS securities End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20 5 Total capital (Tier 1+Tier 2) 18,279.5 18,605.4 325.8 6 Risk-weighted assets 115,135.6 115,392.3 256.7 7 Credit risk 88,791.7 90,307.0 1,515.2 8 Market risk 3,150.7 3,236.8 86.0 9 Operational risk 8,269.2 8,248.7 (20.5) 10 Floor adjustment*2 14,923.8 13,599.7 (1,324.0) 11 Total exposures 353,117.5 283,737.8 (69,379.6) 12 Leverage ratio 4.42% 5.59% 1.16ppt *1 Estimated CET1 ratio reflecting the RWA increase calculated on the finalized Basel III reforms basis *2 Adjustments made for the difference between risk-weighted assets under Basel I and Basel III 16 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy FY20 targets The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a further impact on our business as economic and corporate activity deteriorates and the financial market remains volatile. Although it is difficult to make forecast at present, we set FY20 targets based on the economic outlook with certain assumptions (assumptions are described on the next page).

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a further impact on our business as economic and corporate activity deteriorates and the financial market remains volatile. Although it is difficult to make forecast at present, we set FY20 targets based on the economic outlook with certain assumptions (assumptions are described on the next page). If actual timing of containment of the virus and the degree of the impact on the real economy are different from our assumptions, FY20 targets may be revised or differ from the actual results significantly. Consolidated (¥bn) Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses Total credit costs Ordinary profits Profits attributable 4 to owners of parent FY19 results 1,184.4 (222.9) 1,235.7 528.1 FY20 Estimated targets impact of COVID-19*1 1,050.0 (300.0) (450.0) (200.0) 850.0 (600.0) 550.0 (420.0)*2 Major impact that may arise or be anticipated by the COVID-19 pandemic Decline in foreign currency Decline in new investments interest income and business transactions Decrease in assets under Decreased investor appetite custody or management for investment Restrictions on our business activities Worsening business performance of borrowers Decrease in equity earnings in equity method investees and decline in other non-recurring gains (losses) etc. *1 Comparison with targets assuming no COVID-19 pandemic *2 Calculated by using aproximate tax rate of 30% 17 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Assumption for FY20 targets －While the depth and longevity of the COVID-19 impact on the real economy are still uncertain, FY20 targets are set based on economic environment outlook with some assumptions Business environment Governments around the world have launched emergency monetary and financial policies aimed at assisting businesses with their fundraising efforts and supporting household income during the crisis. Meanwhile, financial institutions have been able to maintain soundness compared with global financial crisis caused by a liquidity crunch. As a result, they are in a position to provide businesses with finance support. At the moment, although strict public health measures currently in place to prevent the spread of the virus are expected to be relaxed in some regions, there is a sense of uncertainty as to whether or not economies will be able to smoothly regain their previous vitality. Therefore, it is believed that the normalization of economic activities will take some time in such regions as mainly developed countries. Set FY20 targets based on the economic environment outlook reflecting four assumptions below 1 Depth of decline [GDP outlook*1 (Jan-Mar 2019=100)] Assume economic activity decreases by about 5 to 10% 110 compared to the annual average for 2019 World Developed countries 105 Developing countiries Japan 2 Longevity of deterioration 100.0 99.9 Assume deterioration of economic activity will be 100 most extreme in Apr-Jun 2020 and recovery will 101.3 start from Jul-Sep 2020 95 3 Recovery pattern Assume a U-shaped recovery will materialize, but at 90 slower pace than recovery after global financial crisis 85 （Calendar year） 4 Timing of recovery 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Assume overall world economy will recover to 2019 level at the end of 2020, developed countries' 2019 2020 2021 economy will recover to 2019 level at the end of 2021 18 *1 Made by MUFG referring to, among other things, the baseline scenario of the IMF World Economic Outlook released in Apr 2020 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Financial targets －Continue to make sustained efforts to achieve the targets, although FY20 outlook for operating environment is uncertain FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Mid- to long- results results results targets term targets Approx. 9～10% 7.53% 6.45% 7% - 8% ROE 3.85% Expense ratio 68.0% 71.0% 70.2% Below FY17 results Approx. 60% CET1 ratio 11.7% 11.4% 11.7% Approx. 11% (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1) *1 Estimated CET1 ratio reflecting the RWA increase calculated on the finalized Basel III reforms basis, includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities 19 Management principles as CEO 20 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Our "Social Mission" vs. COVID-19 As the infection spreads widely to the real economy, we believe that it is our responsibility and social mission to continue supporting our customers and society through financial services

Putting top priority on ensuring the safety of all of our stakeholders and maintaining stable financial services , we will satisfy the various financial needs from our customers swiftly, appropriately and flexibly Ensure the safety of Maintain stable Extend swift, appropriate and all our stakeholders financial services flexible finance support Approx. 180,000 employees strive to maintain operations domestically and in more than 50 countries abroad 21 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Our response to COVID-19 －Our rapid response includes the steps taken below. As a financial group, our social mission is the top priority Branch management Finance support Digitalization/ non- face-to-face transactions Social contributions Working remotely Dispatch of 1,000+ personnel*1 from Head Office to domestic branches and back-office centers. No halt or contraction in the Bank/the Trust Bank domestic operations; financial infrastructure preserved No. of consultations with large, medium & small corporates : Approx. 18,000 *2 • No. / amount of newly booked loans : Approx.7,700 / ¥4.4tn*3 Indiv No. of IB*4 service users : Approx. 3 times*5 Corp No. of Biz LENDING*6 applications : Approx. 3 times*7 Donation to Japanese Red Cross Society ( ¥500mm ) / Support for the continuation of students' daily life & school and cultural activities （ ¥2bn ）

) / Support for the continuation of students' daily life & school and cultural activities Healthcare industry support for research, development and manufacture of therapeutic drugs and vaccines, etc. （ establishing a ¥10bn investment fund ） Japan: approx. 50%, U.S/Europe: approx. 80-90%*8, Asia: expanding on a region-by-region basis *8 *1 Includes future plans *2 Number of new loans and amendments from Mar 10 to Jul 20, 2020. Based on the reports from the Bank's domestic branches and online application *3 Event counts/amounts conducted between Mar 10 and Jul 20, 2020（includes commitment line limits). Based on the reports from the Bank's domestic branches *4 Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers *5 Prior month comparisons between Mar 2019 and Mar 2020 22 *6 MUFG Biz: lending services via internet banking for corporate customers *7 Comparison between Nov 2019 and Mar 2020 *8 As of Apr 2020 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Changes in social trends －Megatrends will accelerate sharply due to COVID-19 response Pre-existing social environment （megatrend） Low economic growth/prolonged low interest rates Changes in individual and corporate behavior Digitalization rollout Stakeholder capitalism/stronger focus on SDGs Workstyle reforms COVID-19-induced elements Digital shift in society as a whole Heightened awareness of social issues/social contributions Changes in and diversification of workstyles and values Changes in globalization （supply chain structure, etc.） Main themes for Response to Contribution to financial societal digital shift solution for social issues institutions 23 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Societal structural changes and expectation of MUFG －Actively respond to changes assuming irreversible influence on social structure including public values and customer behavior Response to societal digital shift Contribution to solution for social issues Digital shift offers an opportunity for the company to change its core state Acceleration of social issue embracement, contribution to sustainable social growth Innovation of MUFG as a whole, including customer interface, employee workstyle, etc. Direction of digital shift Expanding non face-to-face functions and Custom- usage

ers • Smart transaction flow via digitalization of processes

face-to-face functions and Custom- usage ers • Smart transaction flow via digitalization of processes Remote work, etc./maintaining a comfortable Emplo- work environment

yees • Plans for replacing personnel seals/physical authentification means Mgmt • Digitalization as a premise for operational shift from former paper-and large building- style centered commuting Combining social issue resolution with MUFG's strategy; tackling MUFG's sustainable growth Direction of sustainability management Social • Elevating focus on healthcare & education, etc. and responding to specific social areas Environ- • Accelerating company action to ment address/financially support combating climate change as a global threat Strengthening corporate governance

Govern- system on a group-wide,cross-regional ance basis, raising governance to an even higher level 24 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy The total strategic picture －Prioritize strategy, based on COVID-19 trends & company issues Pre-existing social environment（megatrend） COVID-19-induced elements Existing MUFG Societal structural Strategic emphasis strategy changes & expectations of • Domestic retail Reorganization of MUFG • Global strategy business groups into • Business infrastructure/ new customer segments Response to process Transformation societal digital shift initiatives, digitalization strategy Continuing existing initiatives Capturing Contribution to • Shift of sales channel solution for social overseas market growth • Cost control issues • RWA control MUFG's issues Very large and complex Low profitability/high Tight management organization/ resources due to company- expense ratio/low ROE branches/systems, etc wide expansion 25 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Strategic emphasis －New company management policy leads the following strategic emphases Management policy ⚫ Digitalization to the company core Customer interface, stronger proposals, workstyles Focus on business resilience Ensure financial soundness, allocate resources to strong field ⚫ "Engagement"-centered mgmt Empathy, company attractiveness, participation awareness Digitalization of domestic Reshaping global strategy Business infrastructure, retail business process innovation Digitalization of customer interface, sales channels, middle & back offices

Strengthen business promotion proposal ability to address customers' individual needs Evaluation of region-by- region growth prospects & strengths, optimizing resource allocation

region-by- region growth prospects & strengths, Collaboration with such company as Grab to take on next-gen financial services Raising efficiency by making operating processes paperless, halting personal seal use, etc

Developing business infrastructure & work environment, based on employees' diverse values and workstyles Major existing Shift of sales Cost control RWA control initiatives channel 26 Major existing initiatives 27 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Continuing major existing initiatives Shift of sales channel Cost control RWA control [FY19 results] Steady progress in shifting to non face-to-face channels P.33 [FY20 onward] Continue to diversify customer interface and improve productivity [FY19 results] Expense ratio of 70.2%, improved by 0.7ppt from FY18 P.35 [FY20 onward] Further curb expenses by reviewing work procedures and processes [FY19 results] Reduced RWA by approx. ¥9tn*1 [FY20 onward] Satisfy both finance support for customers and P.37 preservation of our financial soundness successfully *1 Finalized Basel III reforms basis 28 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Promote shift of sales channel (1) －Steady progress in sales channel shift by expanding digital and non face-to-face channels Transaction volume (FY19) Branch ATM, STM*1etc.*2 IB*3, App Fund transfer Pay tax and utility bills Change of address Replacement of unusable cards Approx. 93 mm Approx. 17 mm Approx. 1.9 mm Approx. 520 thd FY18FY19 2% 2% FY18FY19 13% 8% FY18FY19 57% 51% FY18FY19 81% 71% FY18FY19 58% 55% FY18FY19 22% 23% FY18FY19 26% 23% FY18FY19 11% 7% FY18FY19 40% 44% FY18FY19 65% 69% FY18FY19 16% 26% FY18FY19 9% 22% *1 Store Teller Machine (ATM equipped with functions to handle tax payment, utility bills payment and domestic transfer with a private request form) *2 Including transactions via TV, telephone and mail 29 *3 Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Promote shift of sales channel (2) －No. of transactions at bank-counter declined due to the shift to non face-to-face channels No. of IB*1 service users*2 No. of transactions at bank-counter (mm) 15.0 (mm) No. of IB service users 22.0 Utilization rate *3 20.0 20 17.6 12 74% 15.7 15 8.0 8 11.1 5.9 10 44% 4.7 4.3 4 31% 5 25% 22% 0 0 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY23 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY23 *1 Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers 30 *2 Users who log-in IB at least once in 6 months out of all active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only) *3 Utilization rate = IB service users / active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only) FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Cost control －FY19 expense increased mainly due to the consolidation of BDI and FSI FY19 expense ratio slightly improved to 70.2% by 0.7ppt from FY18 Expense ratio By business group Assumption in Medium-term (¥bn) +154.7 business plan 47.1*2 8.7 16.0 68.0% 71.0% 70.2% 88.3*1 62.3% 64.6% FY20 target: 6.5 6.4 Below FY17 result of 68.0% (18.3) FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY18 R&C JCIB GCIB GCB AM/IS Global HQ, FY19 Markets others By measures (¥bn) +154.7 FY20 management policy 180.0*3 2.0 31.7 Aim at further curbing expenses by selecting the (30.0) necessary investments and reviewing work procedures and processes, looking ahead to post COVID-19 (29.0) FY18 Cost reduction, Strategic Regulatory Transformation FX FY19 etc expense costs, etc initiatives fluctuation and others *1 Including the impact of the consolidation of BDI (approx. ¥83.0bn) 31 *2 Including the impact of the consolidation of FSI (approx. ¥41.0bn) *3 Including the impact of the consolidation of BDI and FSI FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Cost control (headcount, branches) －Expect a decrease in employee headcount totaling approx. 6,000 (attrition) and the reduction of no. of branches by 40%, compared to FY17 Forecast of employees headcount Forecast of number of branches (Headcount)*1 (No. of branches)*2 45 (thd) Branch specialized to features*3 MUFG PLAZA*4 Full-fledged branch*5 600 vs FY17 40 (initial target) (20%) (35%) 35 Approx. (6,000) 400 (40%) headcount 30 200 0 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY23 FY06 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY23 *1 The figure includes MUFG Bank's domestic bank staff, part-time and contract staff as well as temporary staff but excludes overseas staff hired locally. The figure also includes employees of other companies seconded to MUFG Bank but excludes employees temporarily transferred to other companies 32 *2 MUFG Bank non-consolidated basis *3 MUFG NEXT and consulting office *4 Group co-located branch *5 A branch that handles all services including consulting service at bank counter by clerk FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy RWA control －Reduced RWA by approx. ¥9tn by business groups' efforts in addition to upgrading risk measurement method RWA (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1) Factors of increase and decrease (¥tn) Inorganic Consolidation of BDI growth Acquisition of aviation finance business 125 Reduction of equity holdings - Sold ¥733.0bn*2 Business Reduction of low profitable asset groups - Reduced ¥2.5tn*3 120 Financial supports in response to COVID-19, etc. Upgrade risk measurement Decrease of RWA by ¥7tn*4 115 method FY20 management policy 110 Satisfy both of finance support for customers and preservation of our financial soundness • Thoroughly monitor RWA including the impact of 0 downgrading End Mar End Mar End Mar • Examine additional RWA reduction measures 18 19 20 *1 Estimated RWA on the finalized Basel III reforms basis *2 Cumulative amount since FY15. Acquisition cost basis *3 Cumulative amount since FY17 33 *4 Reduction amount of estimated RWA on finalized Basel III reforms basis through upgrading risk measurement method Capital policy 34 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Basic policy ("Capital Triangle") －Implement well-balanced capital management Enhance further shareholder returns MUFG's Corporate Value Maintain solid Strategic investments for equity capital sustainable growth 35 FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Capital allocation Capital allocation results and forecast (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1. Includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities) +0.7% (0.3%) +0.7% 11.7％ 11.4％ (0.1%) (0.4%) +0.2% (0.2%) (0.3%) CET1 Net profits*2 Dividend Share Strategic Double-gearing Unrealized Decrease Upgrade risk CET1 Net profits Dividend Double-gearing, Others CET1 ratio repurchase investment (investment gains/losses of RWA measurement ratio Change of ratio (End Mar 19) in MS, etc.) on AFS method (End Mar 20) accounting (End Mar 21) securities standard FY19 results FY20 forecasts *1 Estimated RWA reflecting the result of calculation on the finalized Basel III reforms basis 36 *2 Excludes the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill FY20Q1 financial results Management principles as CEO Major existing initiatives Capital policy Basic policies for shareholder returns －Improve shareholder returns, focusing on dividends Dividends Share Repurchase MUFG aims for a stable and sustainable increase in dividends per share through profit growth, with a dividend payout ratio target of 40% Target a dividend payout ratio of 40% by the end of FY23 MUFG plans to flexibly repurchase its own shares, as part of its shareholder return strategies, in order to improve capital efficiency Consider (1) Performance progress / forecast and capital situation, Strategic investment opportunities (3) Market environment including share price

Consider (1) Performance progress / forecast and capital situation, (2) Strategic investment opportunities (3) Market environment including share price

Confirm if MUFG's capital level remains stable as required to secure "A" or higher credit rating

In principle, MUFG plans to hold a maximum of approximately 5% of the total number of issued shares, and cancel shares that exceed this amount

Expense ratio decreased to 62.9% mainly due to an increase in gross profits Total credit costs Total credit costs increased ¥179.1bn to ¥145.0bn mainly due to an increase in credit cost globally reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an adoption of new accounting methodology in our overseas subsidiaries Profits attributable to owners of parent Profits attributable to owners of parent decreased ¥205.7bn mainly due to increases in total credit costs and net periodic cost of retirement benefits as well as net extraordinary gains on sales of equity in KS's subsidiary reported in the previous fiscal year *1 Accounting Standard Board of Japan ("ASBJ") Statement No. 30, "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and ASBJ Guidance No. 31, "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" have been retroactively applied *2 Credit costs for trust accounts + Provision for general allowance for credit losses + Credit costs (included in non-recurring gains (losses)) 41 + Reversal of allowance for credit losses + Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs + Gains on loans written-off Results by business group Consolidated Business group Retail & Commercial R&C Banking Japanese Corporate JCIB & Investment Banking Global Corporate GCIB & Investment Banking Global Commercial GCB Banking Asset Management AM/IS & Investor Services Global Markets Global Markets Net operating profits (¥bn) FY18 FY19 Changes 300.7 298.6 (2.0) 235.9 235.3 (0.6) 142.3 129.0 (13.4) 207.0 232.8 25.7 78.4 71.3 (7.1) 256.3 343.0 86.7 Expense ratio FY18 FY19 80% 80% 57% 57% 63% 66% 70% 71% 61% 71% 47% 40% ROE*1 FY18 FY19 1%*2 9%*3 [1%] [10%] 15% 12% [15%] [12%] 10% 8% [10%] [8%] 6% (17%)*4 [8%] [(14%)] 8%*5 19% [10%] [22%] 5% 6% [5%] [6%] *1 Calculated based on Risk Assets (R&C, JCIB, GCIB and GCB) or economic capital (AM/IS and Global Markets) (Managerial accounting basis. Net profit basis. Calculated excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs) Figures in brackets exclude the impacts of investment related accounting factors (amortization of goodwill, etc.) *2 ROE excluding the impact of impairment losses on fixed assets of NICOS is 6%*3 ROE excluding the impact of one-time effects of corporate tax refund is 6% *4 ROE excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill and impairment loss is 5%*5 ROE excluding the impact of losses on sales of Standard Life Aberdeen shares is 18% 42 Retail & Commercial Banking R&C FY19 results*1 (¥bn) FY18 FY19 YoY Gross profits 1,566.6 1,550.6 (16.0) Loan interest income 199.1 190.3 (8.8) Deposit interest income 156.7 149.3 (7.4) Domestic and foreign 144.5 144.3 (0.2) settlement / forex Derivatives, solutions 53.5 58.3 4.9 Real estate, corporate 51.9 53.8 1.9 agency and inheritance Investment product 222.2 197.2 (24.9) sales Card settlement 310.0 319.0 9.0 Consumer finance 289.8 296.0 6.2 Overseas 45.3 48.2 2.9 Expenses 1,258.8 1,242.7 (16.1) Expense ratio 80% 80% (0ppt) Net operating profits 307.8 307.9 0.1 ROE 1%*2 9%*3 9ppt Loans / Deposits (¥tn) FY18 FY19 YoY Ave. loan balance*4 32.0 31.4 (0.5) Lending spread*5 0.75% 0.69% (0.06ppt) Ave. deposit balance 115.9 118.3 2.4 KPI FY18 FY19 YoY Investment assets (¥tn) 41.2 40.2 (0.9) No. of entrusted 4,874 4,976 102 testamentary trust*6 Gross profits of cross 33.7 37.5 3.8 transactions (¥bn)*7 No. of effective information sharing of real 5,630 4,983 (647) estate Volume of card shopping 5.9 6.0 0.1 (¥tn)*8 Balance of consumer loans 1.5 1.5 0.0 (¥tn)*9 *1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include profits from overseas transactions with Japanese corporate customers and profits from business owner transactions which belong to JCIB. ROE is calculated based on net profits and exclude non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *2 ROE excluding the impact of impairment losses on fixed assets of NICOS is 6%*3 ROE excluding the impact of one-time effects of corporate tax refund is 6% *4 Excluding consumer loans *5 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *6 Including estate division *7 Revenue from inheritance and real estate transactions and transactions with client's asset administration companies 43 *8 For NICOS cardmembers *9 Total balance of personal card loans of the Bank, the Trust Bank and ACOM (excl. guarantee) Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking JCIB FY19 results*1 (¥bn) FY18 FY19 YoY Gross profits 561.6 578.7 17.1 Loan interest income 95.4 106.0 10.6 Deposit interest income 130.6 131.3 0.8 Domestic and foreign 80.4 76.3 (4.1) settlement / forex*2 Derivatives, solutions*2 80.5 72.8 (7.7) Real estate, corporate 42.4 45.1 2.7 agency M&A,DCM,ECM*3 47.5 49.8 2.3 Non-interest income 71.4 81.1 9.7 from overseas business Expenses 317.3 329.1 11.8 Expense ratio 57% 57% 0ppt Net operating profits 244.3 249.6 5.3 ROE 15% 12% (2ppt) Loans / Deposits (¥tn) FY18 FY19 YoY Ave. loan balance 39.2 38.5 (0.7) Lending spread*4 0.49% 0.48% (0.00ppt) Ave. non-JPY 18.2 16.7 (1.5) loan balance*5 Non-JPY 0.63% 0.64% 0.01ppt lending spread*4*5 Ave. deposit balance 31.2 32.9 1.8 Ave. non-JPY 13.6 15.2 1.5 deposit balance*5 KPI FY18 FY19 YoY Transaction volume *6 1,138.4 1,159.8 21.4 ($bn) No. of domestic settlement 177 180 3 (mm) M&A advisory League #1 #2 - Table*7 DCM league table*7 #2 #1 - ECM league table*7 #5 #3 - *1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses, and net operating profits include profits from business owner transactions which belong to R&C and profits from Japanese corporate customers served by KS. ROE is calculated based on net profits and excludes non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *2 Figures are domestic business only *3 Including real estate securitization etc. *4 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *5 Sum 44 of domestic and overseas loans and deposits *6 Domestic foreign exchange transaction amount related to trade, inward and outward investment, dividend, and services, etc. *7 Based on data of Refinitiv, etc., M&A advisory only counts Japanese corporates related deals. DCM includes both domestic and foreign bonds Global Corporate & Investment Banking GCIB FY19 results*1 (¥bn) FY18 FY19 YoY Gross profits 422.4 446.2 23.8 Loan interest income 169.0 177.1 8.0 Deposit interest income 48.0 49.9 1.9 Commission, forex, derivatives 194.9 192.3 (2.5) DCM, ECM 23.8 18.9 (4.8) Profits from large global 19.7 19.7 0.1 corporates located in Japan, etc. Joint venture profits with Global 20.8 30.6 9.8 Markets*2 Expenses 266.4 282.6 16.1 Expense ratio 63% 63% 0ppt Net operating profits 156.0 163.7 7.7 ROE 10% 8% (2ppt) Loans / Deposits (¥tn) FY18 FY19 YoY Ave. loan balance 24.1 23.8 (0.2) Lending spread*3 1.06% 1.06% (0.01ppt) Ave. deposit balance 10.3 12.6 2.3 KPI FY18 FY19 YoY Distribution amount*4 (¥tn) 22.8 21.4 (1.4) Distribution ratio*5 59% 48％ (11ppt) GSB*6 profits (¥bn) 90.1 86.7 (3.4) ABS league table (US) #10 #9 - Wallet share of syndicated 1.19% 1.22% 0.03ppt loan and DCM (Non-IG*7) *1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include profits from large global corporates of KS which belong to GCB, R&C and JCIB's large global corporates located in Japan, and Joint venture profits with Global Markets. ROE is calculated based on net profits and excludes non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *2 Including O&D profits through collaboration with Global Markets *3 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *4 Distribution amount = Arrangement amount - Final hold amount (Syndicated loan, Project Finance, Securitization, Aviation Finance, etc.) + Securities' arrangement amount of DCM, ABS, etc. *5 Distribution ratio = Distribution amount / Total amount of loans to global corporate customers 45 *6 Global Subsidiary Banking. Transactions with subsidiaries of global corporate multinational customers *7 Non-investment grade Global Commercial Banking GCB FY19 results*1 (¥bn) FY18 FY19 YoY Gross profits 668.8 770.2 101.4 MUAH*2 353.6 339.6 (14.0) KS*3 316.4 323.9 7.5 BDI*4 - 114.4 114.4 Expenses 470.0 552.2 82.2 (Expense ratio) 70% 72% 1ppt MUAH*2 264.0 264.8 0.8 (Expense ratio) 75% 78% 3ppt KS*3 163.5 167.2 3.7 (Expense ratio) 52% 52% (0ppt) BDI*4 - 59.5 59.5 (Expense ratio) - 52% - Net operating profits 198.8 217.9 19.1 MUAH*2 89.5 74.8 (14.7) KS*3 152.9 156.6 3.8 BDI*4 - 54.9 54.9 ROE 6% (17%)*5 (23ppt) Loans / Deposits (¥tn) FY18 FY19 YoY Ave. loan 7.3 7.8 0.5 balance MUAH*2 Ave. deposit 8.2 9.0 0.8 balance NIM*6 2.74% 2.39% (0.34ppt) Ave. loan 5.2 5.6 0.4 balance KS*3 Ave. deposit 4.5 4.9 0.4 balance NIM*7 3.81% 3.62% (0.20ppt) Ave. loan - 0.9 0.9 balance BDI*4 Ave. deposit - 0.7 0.7 balance NIM - 8.16% - *1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include figures which belong to GCB only and not include figures which belong to other business groups. BDI entity basis. ROE is calculated based on net profits *2 MUAH figures as reported in MUAH's 10-Q and 10-K excluding figures belonging to Trust/Securities subsidiaries, JCIB, GCIB and Global Markets *3 After GAAP adjustment. Excluding figures which belong to Global Markets *4 Apr to Dec 2020 results after consolidation *5 ROE excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill and impairment loss is 5% 46 *6 Excluding figures which belong to Global Markets *7 KS entity basis Asset Management & Investor Services AM/IS FY19 results*1 （¥bn） FY18 FY19 YoY Gross profits 202.3 246.3 44.0 AM*2 46.8 81.8 34.9 IS*3 93.7 102.6 8.8 Pension 61.7 62.0 0.3 Expenses 124.2 175.4 51.2 Expense ratio 61% 71% 10ppt Net operating profits 78.1 70.9 (7.2) ROE 8%*4 19% 11ppt KPI FY18 FY19 YoY Investment products 9.4 10.4 1.1 balance of corporate AM customers (¥tn) Alternative products balance 261.1 379.0 117.9 (¥bn)*5 Global IS balance ($bn) 616.6 686.5 69.8 IS Balance of domestic 73.8 74.2 0.4 investment trust funds (¥tn) DB / Balance (¥tn) 11.3 11.0 (0.3) Pension DC / Increase number of 195 308 113 subscriber (thd)*6 *1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. ROE is calculated based on net profits *2 Asset Management *3 Investor Services *4 ROE excluding the impact of losses on sales of Standard Life Aberdeen shares is 18% 47 *5 Balance of internally developed low-liquidity investment products, such as real estate-based products *6 Net increase of subscribers from FY17 Global Markets Global Markets FY19 results*1 （¥bn） FY18 FY19 YoY Gross profits 572.9 637.9 64.9 Customer business 309.9 345.2 35.3 FIC & equity 226.8 265.8 38.9 Corporates 110.2 115.0 4.9 Institutional 91.5 126.7 35.2 investors Asset management 3.1 2.7 (0.4) JV with GCIB*2 100.7 107.3 6.6 Treasury 272.6 306.9 34.3 Expenses 274.1 285.8 11.7 Expense ratio 48% 45% (3ppt) Net operating profits 298.8 352.0 53.2 Customer business 94.6 117.2 22.7 Treasury 218.1 254.4 36.3 ROE 5% 6% 1ppt KPI FY18 FY19 YoY Derivative revenues from 6.8 8.5 1.7 strategic fields*3（¥bn） Client value*4 89 101 12pt Digitalization ratio of FX rate 71% 72% 1ppt contracts*5 *1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, net operating profits, and expenses includes Joint venture profits with GCIB. ROE is calculated based on net profits *2 Profits including O&D profits through collaboration with GCIB *3 Profits from new type of risk hedging (e.g. hedging against interest rate and forex risks in M&A transactions) and deals related to investment banking products *4 Quasi sales & trading profits in institutional investors business. Indexation using in FY17 as 100 *5 Internal transactions 48 Financial results*1 of MUAH, KS, and BDI (¥bn) (US$mm) MUAH*2 FY19H1 FY20H1 YoY FY19H1 FY20H1 YoY Total revenue 306.2 321.2 15.0 2,841 2,982 141 Non-interest expenses 250.5 256.3 5.8 2,324 2,379 55 Pre-tax,Pre-provision income 55.7 64.9 9.2 517 603 86 Provision for credit losses 10.1 89.5 79.4 94 831 737 Net income attributable to MUAH 41.2 (30.5) (71.7) 383 (284) (667) (¥bn) (THB mm) KS*3 FY19H1 FY20H1 YoY FY19H1 FY20H1 YoY Total income 226.7 204.6 (22.1) 64,786 58,629 (6,157) Operating expenses 93.3 84.6 (8.7) 26,681 24,266 (2,415) Pre-provision operating profit 133.3 119.9 (13.4) 38,105 34,363 (3,742) Impairment loss of loans and debt securities 45.7 60.5 14.8 13,074 17,355 4,281 Net profit attributable to owners of the bank 69.1 47.2 (21.9) 19,747 13,540 (6,207) (¥bn) (IDR bn) BDI*4 FY19H1 FY20H1 YoY FY19H1 FY20H1 YoY Total operating income 67.4 70.6 3.2 8,760 9,295 535 Operating expenses 33.9 32.5 (1.4) 4,414 4,278 (136) Pre-provision operating profit 33.4 38.1 4.7 4,346 5,017 671 Cost of credit 13.2 24.4 11.2 1,716 3,211 1,495 Net profit after tax 13.9 6.4 (7.5) 1,813 845 (968) *1 All figures are converted into ¥ with actual exchange rates as of end of each interim period. For FY19H1 is US$1=¥107.79, THB1=¥3.50, IDR1=¥0.0077. For FY20H1 is US$1=¥107.74, THB1=¥3.49, IDR1=¥0.0076 *2 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP 49 *3 Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial report based on Thai GAAP *4 Financial results as disclosed in BDI's financial report based on Indonesian GAAP Key figures*1 of MUAH Lending balance*2 Net interest income Non-interest income (US$bn) Other consumer (US$mm) (US$mm) Residential mortgage & home equity NII NIM Other commercial Commercial mortgage 100 Commercial & industrial 4,000 2.33% 2.26% 3,000 88.2 86.5 80.0 1.99% 2.7 4.5 1.1 38.0 40.7 38.0 50 2,000 1,500 2.9 2.5 3,307 2,705 3.3 3,204 3,093 2,177 16.9 2,010 14.3 15.4 23.3 24.9 26.3 0 0 0 End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY17 FY18 FY19 Deposit balance Cost to income ratio*3 *4 ROE / CET1 ratio*5 (US$bn) 20% ROE CET1 ratio 100 107.2% 16.3% 14.0% 14.1% 100% 10% 5.8% 6.0% 50 84.8 91.0 95.9 76.4% 78.0% 0% 0 (4.4%) (10%) 50% End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY17 FY18 FY19 *1 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-K and 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP *2 Loans held for investment based on year-end balances *3 Efficiency ratio *4 The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes adjusting the efficiency ratio for the fees and costs associated with the provision of services to MUFG Bank, Ltd. branches in the U.S. enhances the comparability of MUAH's efficiency ratio when compared with other financial institutions. Management believes adjusting noninterest expense for the impact of goodwill impairment and revenue for the impact of the TCJA enhances comparability between periods. Adjusted Efficiency Ratio for FY18 was 72.47% and for FY19 was 74.69% *5 U.S. Basel III standardized approach; fully phased-in MUAH is working on capital optimization and paid a US$500mm dividend in 2017 to MUFG 50 and MUFG Bank, Ltd. And repurchased approximately US$2.5bn of its outstanding common stock from MUFG and MUFG Bank, Ltd. in 2018 Key figures of KS Lending balance (THB bn) Credit card and personal loans Mortgage Auto SME Corporate 2,000 1,672 1,818 1,550 199 178 174 270 250 217 367 414 1,000 337 273 220 251 602 626 661 0 End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19 Deposit balance (THB bn) 2,000 1,000 1,319 1,426 1,567 0 End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19 Net interest income (THB bn) NII NIM 100 3.74% 3.81% 3.60% 50 68.5 75.3 76.4 0 FY17 FY18 FY19 Cost to income ratio 60% 50% 48.0% 47.2% 42.9%*2 40% 30% FY17 FY18 FY19 Non-interest income (THB bn) 40 *1 20 45.2 32.0 34.3 0 FY17 FY18 FY19 ROE / CET1 ratio*3 20% ROE CET1 ratio 12.0% 11.6% 12.8% 10% 11.9% 10.7% 10.6% 0% FY17 FY18 FY19 *1 Excluding one-time gains on investment from the sales of 50% of shares in Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited (NTL transaction), normalized non-interest income recorded at THB 36.6bn *2 Excluding one-time gains on investment from NTL transaction and provision in accordance to the amended Labor Protection Act, normalized cost to income 51 was recorded at 45.1% *3 Non-consolidated Key figures of BDI Lending balance (IDR tn) Micro/others Auto ABF *1 Consumer SME Enterprise and FI 150 139.5 144.3 129.7 0.5 2.3 6.8 54.8 51.3 100 45.2 2.1 1.2 2.4 12.3 11.1 9.2 31.2 31.6 50 28.5 41.5 44.0 37.6 0 End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19 Deposit balance Net interest income (IDR tn) NII NIM 9.26% 8.94% 8.32% 20 10 14.2 14.4 14.4 0 FY17 FY18 FY19 Cost to income ratio Non-interest income (IDR tn) 4 2 3.7 3.5 3.3 0 FY17 FY18 FY19 ROE / CET1 ratio (IDR tn) 150 100 105 111 112 50 0 60% 50% 40% 30% 49.0% 48.8% 51.4% 30% ROE CET1 ratio 21.3% 21.4% 23.4% 20% 10.5% 10.6% 10.3% 10% 0% End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19 *1 Asset Based Finance FY17 FY18 FY19 FY17 FY18 FY19 52 Credit portfolio of energy and mining Credit exposure*1 （¥tn） 10.4 10 7.9 6.9 5 5.3 Unsecured 3.5 2.6 Secured*2 0 End Mar 16 End Mar 20 NPLs*3 （¥bn） End Mar 20 NPLs*3 62.1 Secured amount 45.4 Allowance 8.9 NPLs*3 (net) 7.8 Breakdown by sub-sector*1 Breakdown by region*1 （¥tn） Mining （¥tn） Structured Related Integrated*4 finance*8 0.6 industry*7 1.3 Americas 0.3 1.7 2.3 of which of RBL*9 0.1 2.3 Mid/ 3.4 Japan 1.6 Upstream*5 1.3 downstream*6 1.0 EMEA Asia & *1 Including undrawn commitment and excluding market exposure Oceania *2 Collateralized or guaranteed *3 NPLs are based on the relevant rules for risk-monitored loans under Japanese Banking Act, except for NPLs in overseas subsidiaries which are based on each subsidiary's internal criteria *4 Integrated business from upstream to downstream *5 Exploration, development and production of oil and gas *6 Storage, transportation, refinement, retail *7 Sales of mining machine to companies among upstream industry *8 Project finance and trade finance *9 Reserve based lending 53 Note: All figures are on managerial accounting basis, aggregating internal management figures of each subsidiary Credit portfolio of air transportation (incl. aircraft finance) Credit exposure*1 (¥tn) In Nov 2019, acquired aviation finance business from DVB Bank (¥0.5tn) 2 1.8 1.4 0.4 Unsecured 0.3 1 1.1 1.4 Secured*2 0 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 NPLs*3 （¥bn） End Mar 20 NPLs*3 22.5 Secured amount 19.7 Allowance 0.8 NPLs*3 (net) 2.0 Breakdown by structure*1 Breakdown by region*1 (¥tn) （¥tn） Japan Americas 0.3 0.4 Corporate 0.8 1.0 Structured Finance 0.5 0.6 Asia & EMEA Oceania *1 Including undrawn commitment and excluding market exposure *2 Collateralized or guaranteed *3 NPLs are based on the relevant rules for risk-monitored loans under Japanese Banking Act, except for NPLs in overseas subsidiaries which are based on each subsidiary's internal criteria 54 Note: All figures are on managerial accounting basis, aggregating internal management figures of each subsidiary Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS －Solid FY19 results. Decided to formulate a new system integration plan in FY20 FY19 results and transaction volume FY19 results *1 (¥bn) FY18 FY19 YoY Operating revenues 299.4 305.9 6.5 Operating expenses 293.8 290.1 (3.7) Operating profits 5.6 15.8 10.2 Other profits and losses (161.1) (17.4) 143.7 Total of income taxes current 39.1 65.5 26.4 and income tax deferred Profits attributable to owners (116.4) 63.9 180.3 of parent Transaction volume （¥tn） Issuing Acquiring Processing 3.2 3.7 4.3 8.1 8.9 9.3 Fundamental revision of system integration plan Decided to promote the system integration by utilizing the existing system and formulate a new system integration plan in FY20 Items to be considered for formulating the plan

Ensure scalability to respond flexibly to changes in the business environment

to respond flexibly to changes in the business environment Emphasize safety and stability as social infrastructure

Control development costs

Changes from the previous system integration plan

Decided to use the existing system for the system integration The goal "eliminating management inefficiencies due to 3-system3-way operations" through the system integration remains unchanged Efforts in FY20 [System integration]

Promote to materialize and elaborate the system integration plan and formulate a new system integration plan 5.7 5.9 6.0 FY17 FY18 FY19 *1 Provision for losses on interest repayment is included in other profits and losses [Response to COVID-19] Maintain safe and secured payment services as social infrastructure

Respond to customer needs flexibly 55 History of strategic investment in overseas 2012 2020 Strategic investment Asian commercial banks Approx. ¥ 63bn *1 Approx. ¥536bn *1 Approx. ¥89bn *1 Approx. ¥687bn 2013～ 6 acquisitions*2 Global Approx. ¥76bn Approx. ¥300bn AM/IS Approx. ¥Approx.Approx. AM/IS business group's ROE*3＝19％ Divestment Approx. ¥68bn Approx. ¥45bn Approx. ¥49bn Approx. ¥10bn *1 Initial investment amount *2 Butterfield, Meridian, UBS AFS, Capital Analytics, Rydex, Point Nine. Acquire HF administration business from Maitland in 2020 *3 ROE for FY19 (Page 50) 56 Global Open Network －Through strategic alliance with Akamai, we aim to provide an open network service in FY20 Established Global Open Network Japan in Apr 2019 Global Open Network Intelligent edge platform, Strong presence in the 80% 20% Payment business 100% which offers world-class speed an security Global Open Network Japan (GO-NET Japan) Eight features and various areas to be utilized Process 1 million Device IoT High availability and transactions per disaster recovery second*1 Wearable Smart home Credit card device IoT appliance High security features Smartphone eMoney Low-cost structure on a 24/7/365 basis Sharing PRESENT Smart car economy FUTURE Ability to finalize Debit card Utilize blockchain Healthcare Value management transactions in less than function 2 seconds*2 network POS Logistics Insurance High resilience against Payment Supply chain Hospital terminal falsification of QR payment Point card Global services Factory transactions Retail *1 Verified under realistic business conditions *2 Processing time per transaction is measured end to end from merchant request to final response 57 Partnership with Grab as "First Choice Bank" －Jointly develop next generation bespoke financial services by combining Grab's advanced technologies and data management expertise with MUFG's financial knowledge and know-how Financial product development capabilities Credit strength One of the largest financial footprints in Southeast Asia Advanced AI technology Super App One of the largest unicorns in Southeast Asia Strategic partnership agreement in Feb2020 Risk management Various unique data Financial inclusion Accelerate innovation Create new employment opportunities 58 Eleven Transformation Initiatives*1 "Eleven Transformation Initiatives" have been outlined in the new medium-term business plan as specific initiatives to achieve the MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy

medium-term business plan as specific initiatives to achieve the MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy MUFG promotes the initiatives with a joint collaboration by entities, business groups and corporate center Transformation Eleven segment Customer Initiatives Head office Sales Channel Wealth Management New Model for Wholesale Banking in Japan Real Estate Asset Management in Japan Institutional Investors Global CIB Overseas Operations Human Resources Corporate Center Operations 1 DigitalTechnology *1 Re-shown from page 26, Fiscal 2017 Results Presentation 59 Eleven Transformation Initiatives (1) Sales Channel FY17 FY18 FY19 Changes*1 FY20 FY23 No. of IB*2 service users*3 (mm) 4.3 4.7 5.9 1.2 8.0 15.0 Utilization rate*4 22% 25% 31% 6ppt 44% 74% No. of transactions at bank-counter 22.0 20.0 17.6 (2.4) 15.7 11.1 (mm) Changes*1 Wealth Management FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY23 No. of profiling*5(thd) 4.3 5.3 6.5 1.2 7.1 7.8 No. of group collaborations*6 (thd) 4.5 13.4 23.8 10.5 29.0 10.5 AuM of HE*7 / SHE*8 customers (¥tn) 11.6 12.1 11.8 (0.3) 13.4 16.3*9 New Model for Wholesale Banking in Changes*1 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY23 Japan DB pension balance (¥tn) 11.2 11.3 11.0 (0.3) 12.3 13.6 DC pension/ Increase no. of 90 195 308 113 372 - subscribers*10 (thd) Real Estate FY17 FY18 FY19 Changes*1 FY20 AM balance (¥bn) 180.0 230.0 312.4 82.5 380.0 No. of effective information sharing 3,100 7,481 7,154 (327) 4,860 *1 Increase / decrease compared to FY18 *2 Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers *3 Users who log-in IB at least once in 6 months out of all active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only) *4 Utilization rate = IB service users / active accounts *5 No. of testamentary trusts + wealth assessment etc. *6 No. of customer referral from the Bank to MUMSS + collaboration between the Trust Bank and MUMSS etc. *7 High-End customers. Over ¥2 bn assets *8 Semi-High-End customers. Over ¥0.3bn assets *9 Excluding changes in market prices *10 Net increase of subscribers from 2017 FY23 580.0 - 60 Eleven Transformation Initiatives (2) Asset Management in Japan FY17 FY18 FY19 Changes*1 FY20 FY23 (Corporate) 5.1 5.9 6.6 0.7 6.9 10.1 No. of customers*2 (thd) (Individual / Corporate) 45.1 47.6 44.9 (2.7) 49.8 - Investment assets*3 (¥tn) Individual investors 24.4 24.2 22.5 (1.7) 25.3 - Corporate investors 20.7 23.4 22.4 (1.0) 24.5 - Institutional Investors FY17 FY18 FY19 Changes*1 FY20 FY23 Client value*4 100 89 101 12pt 106 - Operating income from IS*5 business 26.0 35.1 40.8 5.7 36.7 48.4 (¥bn) Global CIB FY17 FY18 FY19 Changes*1 FY20 FY23 Distribution amount*6 (¥tn) 19.6 22.8 21.4 (1.4) 23.0 - Distribution ratio*7 46% 59% 48% (11ppt) 53% - *1 Increase / decrease compared to FY18 *2 Number of corporate customers with investment products *3 Reflecting changes in market prices *4 Quasi sales & trading profits in institutional investors business. Indexation using in FY17 as 100 *5 Investor Services *6 Distribution amount = Arrangement amount - Final hold amount (Syndicated loan, Project Finance, Securitization, Aviation Finance, etc.) + Securities' arrangement amount of DCM, ABS, etc. 61 *7 Distribution ratio = Distribution amount / Total amount of loans to global corporate customers Contribution to solution for social issues The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in growing public expectations regarding corporate initiatives that address social issues Acceleration of social issue embracement, contribution to sustainable social growth Combining social issue resolution with MUFG's strategy; tackling MUFG's sustainable growth Major initiatives for sustainability Sustainability promotion structure Social Support for development of SMEs' industries

Public infrastructure finance

Financial inclusion in Southeast Asia, etc. Further initiatives Focus on responding to social issues such as healthcare and education etc. which attract more attention than ever Environment Promotion of renewable energy financing

Shift to 100% use of renewable energy sources for in-house electricity by FY30

in-house electricity by FY30 Enhancement of disclosure of TCFD *1

Strengthening policy for sectors where finance is prohibited / restricted, etc. Board of Directors Executive Committee Sustainability Committee Discuss on group's initiatives for resolution of environmental and social issues NEW Chief Sustainability Officer Governance Person responsible for promoting initiatives for sustainable growth • Secure diversity of Board members (specialty/region/gender) • Strengthen monitoring system of material issues by Board of Director NEW External advisors • Strengthen corporate governance structure on a group-wide, cross- reginal basis, etc. *1 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Utilization of external expertise 62 Progress in sustainable finance FY19 results (¥tn) FY19 results FY30 goals*1 Arrangement of loans and project finance for 0.9 renewable energy projects, etc. 8.0 Environment Underwriting of green bonds 0.5 Others 0.8 Social Finance for social infrastructure, 0.9 energizing of local communities, etc. 12.0 Others Fields spanning both environment and social 0.6 Total 3.7 20.0 Major initiatives Maintain the globally top-level (2019: $3.4bn/ranked second in the world *2 ) on the global private finance lead arrangers league table in the field of renewable energy project financing

(2019: $3.4bn/ranked second in the world ) on the global private finance lead arrangers league table in the field of renewable energy project financing No.1 green bond underwriter in Japan (27.4% *3 ) for domestic public offerings (including denominated in foreign currencies)

(27.4% ) for domestic public offerings (including denominated in foreign currencies) Issued first social bond as a Japanese financial institution

as a Japanese financial institution Provide new products and services, such as the first sustainability linked loan in Japan *1 Set goals in FY19 *2 Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance ASSET FINANCE/Lead arrangers LEAGUE TABLE *3 Figures calculated by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities on a pro-rata by securities company basis. Based on cumulative underwriting 63 amount from FY16 to FY19 Initiatives to counter climate change (TCFD) : New initiatives since FY19 Governance Strategy Risk management Metrics and targets Environmental and social issues, including climate change are deliberated by the Sustainability Committee under the Executive Committee and are reported to the Board of Directors

Specific themes associated with climate change are also deliberated by the Risk Management Committees, Investment & Loan Committees and Investment & Credit Committees and are reported to the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors

Appointed external advisors to exchange opinions with the Board members

to exchange opinions with the Board members Provide finance support for the improvement of energy efficiency, the use of alternative energies, and the use of IT technologies etc.

Set MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework to restrict transaction with sectors that contain high environmental risks

Conduct scenario analysis : Limited impact of transition and physical risks on credit portfolios *1

: Limited impact of transition and physical risks on credit portfolios Recognized climate change-related risks as one of the top risks

change-related risks as one of the Conduct enhanced due diligence and management consultation for projects with environmental risk concerns

Measure our own GHG emissions

Set Sustainable Finance Goals and monitor the progress

Measure the proportion of carbon-related assets in the portfolio

carbon-related assets in the portfolio Measure CO 2 emissions associated with financing for power generation projects *1 Results based on the sectors and assumptions currently to be measured. Continuously expand risk and sectors and improve measurement methods 64 Insights offered by outside directors Independent outside directors accounting for the majority of the Board of Director membership

Diversified director composition from various perspectives such as expertise, regionality and gender (Planned for June 29, 2020) (Candidates for AGM in June 2020) Current position at MUFG Other public Expertise and committee-related Co. Boards Business Finance Accounting Law Name Duties *1 (#) Admin. Director Mariko Reelected 1 Nominating, Compensation 1 - ● - - Outside Fujii Risk (Chairperson) Independent Keiko Newly elected 2 1 - ● - - Outside Honda Independent Kaoru Reelected Director 3 0 ● - - - Outside Kato Audit Independent Haruka Reelected Director 4 3 - - - ● Outside Nominating Matsuyama Compensation (Chairperson) Independent Toby S. Reelected Director 5 0 - - - ● Outside Myerson Risk Independent Director Hirofumi Reelected 6 Nominating 4 ● - - - Outside Nomoto Compensation Independent Yasushi Reelected Director 7 2 ● - ● - Outside Audit Shingai Risk Independent Tarisa Reelected Director 8 1 - ● - - Outside Watanagase Risk Independent Akira Reelected Director 9 0 - - ● - Outside Yamate Audit (Chairperson) Independent *1 As of end Apr 2020. Nominating: Nominating and Governance Committee member Audit: Audit Committee member 65 Compensation: Compensation Committee member Risk: Risk Committee member Compensation policy for individual executives Philosophy and objective > From "Policy on Decisions on the Contents of Compensation for Individual Executives, etc." Prevent excessive risk-taking and raise motivation of Executives, etc., to contribute not only to the short-term but also to the medium- to long-term improvement of financial results, while also further driving measures aimed at taking on the challenges of reform implementation, thereby improving our competitiveness and enabling sustainable growth and the medium- to long-term enhancement of the enterprise value of the Group

risk-taking and raise motivation of Executives, etc., to contribute not only to the short-term but also to the medium- to long-term improvement of financial results, while also further driving measures aimed at taking on the challenges of reform implementation, thereby improving our competitiveness and enabling sustainable growth and the medium- to long-term enhancement of the enterprise value of the Group This policy has been prescribed in accordance with the business performance and financial soundness of the Group and applicable Japanese and overseas regulations regarding compensation of executives and is designed to ensure high objectivity and transparency in the determination process of compensation for executives Ratio*1 Type Evaluation method Timing of Method of Payment payment 1 Annual base - Paid based on position Cash salary - Includes "Director allowance", "Committee member (chairperson) Monthly (Fixed) allowance", "Overseas representative allowance", etc. Stock Base amount by position At the time compensation of Shares (Non-performance-based) retirement 50% 1 Stock Performance factor*3 [medium/long-term evaluation] <50%> Cash Base amount 1）Consolidated ROE (25%) 2）Consolidated expense ratio (25%) Upon the compensation 50% termination of (Mid-tolong-term by position Performance factor*4 [single FY evaluation] <50%> MTBP *7,8 performance-based*2) 1）Consolidated net business profits (25%) 2）Profits attributable to owners of parent (25%) Performance factor*5 (quantitative evaluation) <60%> Cash bonus 1）Consolidated NOP (20%) 2）Profits attributable to owners of parent (10%) 1 (Short-term Base amount 3）Consolidated ROE (20%) Annually Cash performance- by position 4）Consolidated expense ratio (10%) based*2) Status of execution of duties of Executives, etc.*6 (qualitative evaluation factor) <40%> *1 As for the case of President and Group CEO of MUFG *2 Range: 0-150% *3 Rate of attainment of targets of the indicators in the MTBP *4 Comparison of the rate of increase in the indicators from the previous fiscal year with that of competitors *5 Rate of increase / decrease of the indicators from the previous fiscal year and the rate of attainment of targets of these indicators *6 Determined exclusively by independent outside directors at the Compensation Committee for executives *7 Subject to malus and claw-back clause, etc. 66 *8 Shares acquired during the term of office shall be held continuously until retirement in principle ROE / EPS ROE Consolidated 10% 8.77% 9.05% 8.74% MUFG basis*1 JPX basis 6.89% 7.75%*2 7.63% 7.25% 7.53% 6.45% 8.0% 8.1% 4.92% 7.4%*2 7.4% 6.6% 5% 6.2% 6.0% 6.3% 3.85% 5.4% 4.9% 3.3% 0% FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 EPS Consolidated (¥) 80 73.22 68.51 74.55 68.29 68.28 66.91 60 58.99 47.54*3 40.95 39.94 29.56 0 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 *1 Profits attributable to owners of parent ×100 {(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period) + (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} / 2