MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Japan Conference 2020 (August 28, 2020)

08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT

IR Presentation

August, 2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements in regard to forecasts, targets and plans of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ("MUFG") and its group companies (collectively, "the group"). These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the group and are stated here on the basis of the outlook at the time that this document was produced. In addition, in producing these statements certain assumptions (premises) have been utilized. These statements and assumptions (premises) are subjective and may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future. Underlying such circumstances are a large number of risks and uncertainties. Please see other disclosure and public filings made or will be made by MUFG and the other companies comprising the group, including the latest kessantanshin, financial reports, Japanese securities reports, Integrated reports and annual reports, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. The group has no obligation or intent to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, information on companies and other entities outside the group that is recorded in this document has been obtained from publicly available information and other sources. The accuracy and appropriateness of that information has not been verified by the group and cannot be guaranteed. The financial information used in this document was prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP (which includes Japanese managerial accounting standards), unless otherwise stated. Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP, differ in certain important respects. You should consult your own professional advisers for a more complete understanding of the differences between U.S. GAAP and Japanese GAAP and the generally accepted accounting principles of other jurisdictions and how those differences might affect the financial information contained in this document. This document is being released by MUFG outside of the United States and is not targeted at persons located in the United States.

Definitions of figures used in this document

Consolidated

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (consolidated)

Non-consolidated

Simple sum of MUFG Bank (non-consolidated) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (non-consolidated)

the Bank (consolidated)

MUFG Bank (consolidated)

MUFG:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Bank Danamon (BDI):

Bank Danamon Indonesia

the Bank (BK):

MUFG Bank

FSI:

First Sentier Investors

the Trust Bank (TB):

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation

R&C:

Retail & Commercial Banking

the Securities HD (SCHD):

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings

JCIB:

Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking

MUMSS:

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

GCIB:

Global Corporate & Investment Banking

MSMS:

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

GCB:

Global Commercial Banking

NICOS:

Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS

AM/IS:

Asset Management & Investor Services

MUAH:

MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

KS:

Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri, KS)

2

Contents

FY20Q1 financial results

4

Management principles as CEO

20

Major existing initiatives

27

Capital policy

34

Appendix

40

3

FY20Q1 financial results

4

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

FY20Q1 financial results

FY19Q1

Results

Consolidated (¥bn)

1

Gross profits

955.7

before credit cost for trust accounts

2

G&A expenses

670.0

3

Net operating profits

285.6

before credit costs for trust accounts and

provision for general allowance for credit

losses

4

Total credit costs

34.1

5

Ordinary profits

450.8

6

Profits attributable to

389.1

owners of parent

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

FY20Q1

FY20

Progress

Results

YoY

Target

ratio for

target

1077.8

122.1

678.7

8.7

399.1

113.4

1050.0

38.0%

(145.0)

(179.1)

(450.0)

32.2%

277.7

(173.0)

850.0

32.6%

183.4

(205.7)

550.0

33.3%

5

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Profits attributable to owners of parent

Historical performance

Consolidated

Contribution from subsidiaries, etc.*1 Consolidated

(¥bn)

(¥bn)

1,033.7

989.6

Morgan

One-time amortization of

Stanley*2

MUFG

951.4

926.4

goodwill of BDI and KS

28.9

consolidated

(343.3)

183.4

872.6

ACOM

Others

TB

SCHD

NICOS

8.5

(10.5)

26.1

BDI

2.3

KS

4.3

4.4

17.2

BK

132.8

Target

MUAH

550.0

528.1

(30.9)

1Q

Progress

ratio for

183.4

target

33.4%

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

*1

The figures reflect the percentage holding in each subsidiaries and equity method investees

6

*2

The figure includes ¥16.5bn of losses on change in equity

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Net operating profits by business group

Net operating profits by business group*1 Consolidated

Changes by business group

Consolidated

¥bn

¥bn

FY20Q1 ¥411.6*2

Global

R&C

Markets

+122.4

46.6

411.6

Others

(10%)

(16.7)

JCIB

51.9

Total of customer

segments +13.8

(11%)

Global

240.0

33.6

GCIB

GCB

AM/IS

(51%)

(7%)

Markets

+33.0

+0.8

292.1

75.8

R&C

JCIB

(16%)

GCIB

(12.7)

(3.0)

(4.3)

19.9

GCB

(4%)

AM/IS

FY19Q1

FY20Q1

*1 All figures are in actual exchange rate and managerial accounting basis

7

*2 Including profits or losses from others

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Balance sheet summary

Balance sheet summary

Consolidated

As of end Jun 2020

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Loans (period end balance)

Consolidated

¥tn

Overseas: (1.7) from end Mar 2020

((1.2) excluding impact of FX fluctuation)

Assets ¥341.9tn

Loans

(Banking + Trust accounts)

¥112.4tn

Liabilities

¥325.0tn

Deposits

¥198.3tn

108.3

107.7

109.4

112.4

Consumer finance

2.2

2.5

2.5

2.3

/ Others

Overseas*3

42.9

42.8

44.4

42.7

Government

3.7

3.2

3.0

3.6

Domestic

43.9

43.9

44.6

48.9

corporate*1*2

15.4

15.1

14.8

14.7

Housing loan*1

End Mar 18

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

End Jun 20

Deposits (period end balance)

Consolidated

Investment

Securities

(Banking accounts)

¥66.7tn

Net assets

¥16.8tn

¥tn

177.3 180.1

38.8 40.1

63.1 63.0

75.3 77.0

Overseas: +1.6 from end Mar 2020 (+2.2 excluding impact of FX fluctuation)

187.6

198.3

Overseas and

41.7 43.3 others

Domestic

66.5 73.1 corporate etc.*4

Domestic

79.3 81.9 individual*4

End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20

*1

Non-consolidated + trust accounts *2 Excluding loans to government and governmental institutions and including foreign currency denominated loans

(Excluding impact of FX fluctuation: +¥4.3tn from end Mar 2020)

8

*3

Loans booked in overseas branches, MUAH, KS, BDI, the Bank (China), the Bank (Malaysia) and the Bank (Europe) *4 Non-consolidated

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Domestic loans

Loan balance (period end balance)*1

Consolidated

Deposit / lending rate*4*5

Non-consolidated

¥tn

Housing loan

SME*2*3

Lending rate

Large corporate*2

Government

1.0%

Deposit / lending rate

+4.8 from end Mar 2020

Deposit rate

(+4.9 excluding impact of FX fluctuation)

0.8%

0.80%

0.80% 0.79%

0.78%

0.75%

67.3

63.2

62.3

62.5

3.6

0.79%

0.79%

0.78%

0.78%

0.74%

3.7

3.2

3.0

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

FY18

FY19

FY20

20.0

20.7

21.2

25.1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Corporate lending spread*2*4*5

Non-consolidated

0.8%

Large corporate

SME

23.9

23.2

23.3

23.8

0.6%

0.55%

0.55%

0.54%

0.55%

0.51%

15.4

15.1

14.8

14.7

0.43%

0.44%

0.44%

0.44%

0.41%

0.4%

FY18

FY19

FY20

End Mar 18

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

End Jun 20

Q1

Q1

Q1

*1

Sum of banking and trust accounts *2 Including non-JPY loans

*3

Domestic loans to small / medium-sized companies and proprietors (excluding domestic consumer loans)

*4

Managerial accounting basis *5 Excluding lending to government etc.

9

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Overseas loans

Loan balance (period end balance)

Consolidated

Change in deposit / lending rate*2

Non-consolidated

¥tn

Lending rate

Americas

EMEA

Deposit / lending spread

3.18%

2.96%

(1.7) from end Mar 20

Deposit rate

2.72%

Asia / Oceania

MUAH

3.0%

2.38%

KS

BDI

((1.2) excluding impact of FX fluctuation)

Others *1

1.91%

1.82%

1.56%

1.84%

44.4

2.0%

1.34%

42.9

42.8

1.15%

0.1

42.7

0.3

0.1

1.0

0.1

1.0%

1.27%

1.14%

1.15%

4.0

4.2

4.8

0.8

1.04%

0.69%

4.6

0.0%

FY18

FY19

FY20

8.8

9.4

9.5

9.6

Q1

Q1

Q1

Net interest margin

MUAH / KS / BDI

12.7

12.3

11.9

11.4

MUAH*3

KS*4

BDI*5

10.0%

8.4%

8.4%

8.4%

8.0%

8.1%

7.8

7.6

7.4

7.2

3.79%

3.58%

3.61%

3.94%

4.0%

3.52%

2.06%

2.00%

1.92%

1.99%

2.02%

9.1

8.9

9.5

8.6

2.0%

0.0%

End Mar 18

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

End Jun 20

FY18

FY19

FY20

Q1

Q1

Q1

*1 Loans booked at offshore markets etc. *2 Managerial accounting basis *3 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-K and 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP

10

*4 Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial reports based on Thai GAAP *5 Financial results as disclosed in BDI's financial reports based on Indonesia GAAP

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Investment securities (1)

AFS securities*1 with fair value

Consolidated

(¥bn)

Balance

Unrealized gains

(losses)

Changes

Changes

End Jun 20

from end

End Jun 20

from end

Mar 20

Mar 20

1

Total

63,189.4

1.038.2

3,337.8

449.2

2

Domestic equity

4,523.1

381.7

2,537.6

397.7

securities

3

Domestic bonds

31,373.8

3,900.7

170.7

(0.6)

4

Japanese

24,154.4

3,511.3

126.8

2.9

government

bonds (JGB)

5

Foreign bonds

21,791.9

(2,710.5)

659.1

(79.0)

6

Others

5,500.4

(533.6)

(29.7)

131.0

*1 Available for sale securities

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Unrealized gains / losses on AFS securities*1 Consolidated

Domestic equity securities

(¥tn) Domestic bonds Foreign bonds and Others

3.51

3.56

3.67

0.23

3.33

3.33

0.30

0.59

0.21

0.35

0.37

2.88

0.62

0.57

0.17

0.17

3.22

3.49

2.76

2.69

2.53

2.13

(0.00)

(0.16)

End

End

End

End

End

End

Mar 18

Sep 18

Mar 19

Sep 19

Mar 20

Jun 20

11

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Investment securities (2)

JGB balance*1 and duration

Non-consolidated

(¥tn)

Over 10 years

5 years to 10 years

1 year to 5 years

Within 1 year

Average duration (year)*2

3.3

3.5

2.5

2.8

2.5

2.6

25.2

23.6

22.7

1.7

1.4

21.7

21.7

1.8

20.2

2.2

1.4

3.6

2.6

2.1

3.1

2.6

1.1

7.3

1.3

7.7

7.1

3.7

7.5

9.0

11.6

12.4

13.9

10.8

10.3

8.1

End

End

End

End

End

End

Mar 18

Sep 18

Mar 19

Sep 19

Mar 20

Jun 20

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Foreign bond balance*1 and duration Non-consolidated

(¥tn)

Over 10 years

5 years to 10 years

1 year to 5 years

Within 1 year

Average duration (year)*2

6.0

5.7

5.5

5.4

5.2

5.1

21.6

19.3

19.1

19.3

15.1

14.9

8.5

10.8

6.6

9.4

5.2 6.4

5.4

6.4

4.3

5.3

5.8

3.6

3.2

2.7

2.5

2.4

2.9

3.6

2.2

2.1

2.0

2.3

2.5

2.5

End

End

End

End

End

End

Mar 18

Sep 18

Mar 19

Sep 19

Mar 20

Jun 20

*1

Available for sale securities and securities being held to maturity

12

*2

Available for sale securities

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Non-JPY liquidity*1

Non-JPY loans are stably funded by deposits and mid- to long-term market funding

US$bn

As of end Jun 2020

Loan and deposit balance over FYE (daily)

US$bn

Loans

Deposits

370

300

350

280

Deposits

incl. deposits

330

260

Loans

from central

banks

310

240

340

End Feb

End Mar

End Apr

End Feb

End Mar

End Apr

270

20

20

20

20

20

20

Historical loan and deposit balance

Mid-to long term

US$bn

Loans

Deposits

Loans & deposits gap

(RHS)

market funding

400

200

154

300

100

Corp bonds/

63

loans

Collateralized

29

200

0

funding, etc.

End Mar 18

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

Avg. tenor

Mid-long term

TLAC eligible senior debt

62

etc.

approx. 7yrs

currency swaps

Cross-currency repos*2

(utilizing JGB) etc.

Major tenor

Currency swaps are

approx. 3-5yrs

transacted mainly in mid-

*1

The Bank consolidated excl. MUAH, KS and BDI. Managerial basis

term durations

13

*2

Repurchase agreement in which denominated currency is different in cash transaction and security

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Risk-monitored loans*1

25,000

1.66%

20,000 1.44% (¥bn)

2.08%

2.24%

2.20%

2.12%

1.67%

15,297

1,792.5

1,864.0

18,641

1,705.5

Risk-monitored loan ratio*2

1.40%

1.45%

1.41%

1,655.8

1.17%

1.02%

0.99%

15,000

10,000

1,529.7

1,276.6

1,539.9

1,539.2

0.90%

1,271.7

1,089.8 1,145.2

967.0

5,000

0

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

Breakdown*3 Mar 08

Mar 09

Mar 10

Mar 11

Mar 12

Mar 13

Mar 14

Mar 15

Mar 16

Mar 17

Mar 18

Mar 19

Mar 20

Jun 20

EMEA*4

21.2

42.6

136.3

121.2

127.2

122.0

126.3

88.2

133.9

116.0

71.3

64.0

63.7

72.5

Americas*5

24.8

81.2

147.3

110.3

89.2

125.0

114.9

100.7

199.4

216.0

157.5

148.2

145.5

153.6

Asia

13.1

15.4

14.4

9.4

14.4

17.0

89.0

108.8

145.3

142.3

155.8

170.3

259.1

259.6

Domestic

1,217.3

1,390.5

1,467.9

1,551.5

1,633.2

1,680.3

1,375.2

1,242.0

1,177.1

1,064.7

887.0

584.3

621.3

659.4

*1

Risk-monitored loans based on Banking Act *2 Total risk-monitored loans / total loans and bills discounted (banking accounts as of period end)

*3

Based on the locations of debtors

*4

End Mar 2007

- End Mar 2012 includes parts of other regions

*5

End Mar 2007

- End Mar 2012 includes only US

14

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Credit costs

Credit costs for FY20Q1 were ¥145.0bn. Total credit costs forecast for FY20 is ¥450.0bn

(¥bn)

FY06

FY07

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Reversal of

11.8

credit costs

Increase in

credit costs

(115.6)

(75.6)

(161.6)

(261.7)

(193.4)

(0.01%)

Average

(255.1)

0.09%

(354.1)

0.13%

0.15%

credit cost ratio

0.23%

0.22%

from FY06

0.30%

(570.1)

0.44%

0.62%

Total credit costs*1

(760.1)

Credit cost ratio*2

0.90%

Breakdown of FY20 credit costs of ¥450.0bn

FY20Q1

(145.0)

(155.3)

(46.1)

(5.8)

0.01%

(222.9)

0.04%

0.14%

0.20% (450.0)

Non- consolidated

CF*3

Overseas*4

Others*5

Ordinary credit costs

¥250.0bn

• Almost same level as FY19 result

Amount of impact by

¥200.0bn

• Include the impact corresponding to relevant business model of each

COVID-19

entityRecorded the precautionary provision of ¥50.0bn in FY19

• The Bank: Stricter credit control for real estate and micro business loan

Difference of the

Domestic • CF: Enforcement of lending restrictions by law. Recorded provision for loss caused by

portfolio from the

requests for interest repayment*6

global financial

• Increase in loan balance for non-Japanese corporates

crisis

Overseas

• Added new portfolio in Asia by consolidation of KS and BDI

*1

Including gains from write-off *2 Total credit costs / loan balance as of end of each fiscal year

*3 Sum of NICOS and ACOM on a consolidated basis

*4

Sum of overseas subsidiaries of the Bank and the Trust Bank *5 Sum of other subsidiaries and consolidation adjustment

15

*6

From FY10, accounting item has changed from credit costs to reserve for contingent losses

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Capital

CET1 ratio is expected to remain at sufficient level even in light of future RWA accumulation

CET1 ratio

Consolidated

FY20Q1 results

Consolidated

12.2%

(¥bn)

End

End

11.9%

12.0%

Mar 20

Jun 20

Changes

Net

1

Common Equity Tier 1

13,708.3

13,958.3

249.9

unrealized

capital

gains on AFS

10.0%

9.8%

9.6%

2

Additional Tier 1 capital

1,914.9

1,905.0

(9.9)

securities

3

Tier 1 capital

15,623.3

15,863.3

240.0

4

Tier 2 capital

2,656.2

2,742.0

85.8

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

End Jun 20

CET1 ratio (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1) Consolidated

11.4%

11.7%

11.7%

Net

unrealized

9.3%

9.6%

9.3%

gains on AFS

securities

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

End Jun 20

5

Total capital (Tier 1+Tier 2)

18,279.5

18,605.4

325.8

6

Risk-weighted assets

115,135.6

115,392.3

256.7

7

Credit risk

88,791.7

90,307.0

1,515.2

8

Market risk

3,150.7

3,236.8

86.0

9

Operational risk

8,269.2

8,248.7

(20.5)

10

Floor adjustment*2

14,923.8

13,599.7

(1,324.0)

11

Total exposures

353,117.5

283,737.8

(69,379.6)

12

Leverage ratio

4.42%

5.59%

1.16ppt

*1

Estimated CET1 ratio reflecting the RWA increase calculated on the finalized Basel III reforms basis

*2

Adjustments made for the difference between risk-weighted assets under Basel I and Basel III

16

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

FY20 targets

  • The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a further impact on our business as economic and corporate activity deteriorates and the financial market remains volatile. Although it is difficult to make forecast at present, we set FY20 targets based on the economic outlook with certain assumptions (assumptions are described on the next page).
  • If actual timing of containment of the virus and the degree of the impact on the real economy are different from our assumptions, FY20 targets may be revised or differ from the actual results significantly.

Consolidated

(¥bn)

Net operating profits

before credit costs for

  1. trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses
  2. Total credit costs
  3. Ordinary profits

Profits attributable

4 to owners of parent

FY19

results

1,184.4

(222.9)

1,235.7

528.1

FY20 Estimated

targets impact of COVID-19*1

1,050.0 (300.0)

(450.0) (200.0)

850.0 (600.0)

550.0 (420.0)*2

Major impact that may arise

or be anticipated by the COVID-19 pandemic

Decline in foreign currency

Decline in new investments

interest income

and business transactions

Decrease in assets under

Decreased investor appetite

custody or management

for investment

Restrictions on our business activities

Worsening business performance of borrowers

Decrease in equity earnings in equity method investees and decline in other non-recurring gains (losses) etc.

*1 Comparison with targets assuming no COVID-19 pandemic *2 Calculated by using aproximate tax rate of 30%

17

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Assumption for FY20 targets

While the depth and longevity of the COVID-19 impact on the real economy are still uncertain, FY20 targets are set based on economic environment outlook with some assumptions

Business environment

Governments around the world have launched emergency monetary and financial policies aimed at assisting businesses with their fundraising efforts and supporting household income during the crisis. Meanwhile, financial institutions have been able to maintain soundness compared with global financial crisis caused by a liquidity crunch. As a result, they are in a position to provide businesses with finance support. At the moment, although strict public health measures currently in place to prevent the spread of the virus are expected to be relaxed in some regions, there is a sense of uncertainty as to whether or not economies will be able to smoothly regain their previous vitality. Therefore, it is believed that the normalization of economic activities will take some time in such regions as mainly developed countries.

Set FY20 targets based on the economic environment outlook reflecting four assumptions below

1

Depth of decline

[GDP outlook*1 (Jan-Mar 2019=100)]

Assume economic activity decreases by about 5 to 10%

110

compared to the annual average for 2019

World

Developed countries

105

Developing countiries

Japan

2

Longevity of deterioration

100.0

99.9

Assume deterioration of economic activity will be

100

most extreme in Apr-Jun 2020 and recovery will

101.3

start from Jul-Sep 2020

95

3

Recovery pattern

Assume a U-shaped recovery will materialize, but at

90

slower pace than recovery after global financial crisis

85

Calendar year

4

Timing of recovery

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Assume overall world economy will recover to 2019

level at the end of 2020, developed countries'

2019

2020

2021

economy will recover to 2019 level at the end of 2021

18

*1 Made by MUFG referring to, among other things, the baseline scenario of the IMF World Economic Outlook released in Apr 2020

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Financial targets

Continue to make sustained efforts to achieve the targets, although FY20 outlook for operating environment is uncertain

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Mid- to long-

results

results

results

targets

term targets

Approx.

910%

7.53%

6.45%

7% - 8%

ROE

3.85%

Expense ratio

68.0%

71.0%

70.2%

Below FY17

results

Approx. 60%

CET1 ratio

11.7%

11.4%

11.7%

Approx. 11%

(Finalized Basel III

reforms basis*1)

*1 Estimated CET1 ratio reflecting the RWA increase calculated on the finalized Basel III reforms basis, includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities

19

Management principles as CEO

20

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Our "Social Mission" vs. COVID-19

  • As the infection spreads widely to the real economy, we believe that it is our responsibility and social mission to continue supporting our customers and society through financial services
  • Putting top priority on ensuring the safety of all of our stakeholders and maintaining stable financial services, we will satisfy the various financial needs from our customers swiftly, appropriately and flexibly

Ensure the safety of

Maintain stable

Extend swift,

appropriate and

all our stakeholders

financial services

flexible finance

support

Approx. 180,000 employees strive to maintain operations

domestically and in more than 50 countries abroad

21

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Our response to COVID-19

Our rapid response includes the steps taken below. As a financial group, our social mission is the top priority

Branch

management

Finance support

Digitalization/

non-

face-to-face transactions

Social

contributions

Working remotely

Dispatch of 1,000+ personnel*1 from Head Office to domestic branches and back-office centers. No halt or contraction in the Bank/the Trust Bank domestic operations; financial infrastructure preserved

  • No. of consultations with large, medium & small corporates : Approx. 18,000*2

• No. / amount of newly booked loans

: Approx.7,700 / ¥4.4tn*3

Indiv

No. of IB*4 service users

: Approx. 3 times*5

Corp

No. of Biz LENDING*6 applications

: Approx. 3 times*7

  • Donation to Japanese Red Cross Society (¥500mm) / Support for the continuation of students' daily life & school and cultural activities¥2bn
  • Healthcare industry support for research, development and manufacture of therapeutic drugs and vaccines, etc.establishing a ¥10bn investment fund

Japan: approx. 50%, U.S/Europe: approx. 80-90%*8,

Asia: expanding on a region-by-region basis *8

*1

Includes future plans *2 Number of new loans and amendments from Mar 10 to Jul 20, 2020. Based on the reports from the Bank's domestic branches and online application

*3

Event counts/amounts conducted between Mar 10 and Jul 20, 2020includes commitment line limits). Based on the reports from the Bank's domestic branches

*4

Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers *5 Prior month comparisons between Mar 2019 and Mar 2020

22

*6

MUFG Biz: lending services via internet banking for corporate customers *7 Comparison between Nov 2019 and Mar 2020

*8

As of Apr 2020

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Changes in social trends

Megatrends will accelerate sharply due to COVID-19 response

Pre-existing social environment

megatrend

Low economic growth/prolonged low

interest rates

Changes in individual and

corporate behavior

Digitalization rollout

Stakeholder capitalism/stronger

focus on SDGs

Workstyle reforms

COVID-19-induced elements

Digital shift in society as a whole

Heightened awareness of social

issues/social contributions

Changes in and diversification of

workstyles and values

Changes in globalization

supply chain structure, etc.

Main themes for

Response to

Contribution to

financial

societal digital shift

solution for social issues

institutions

23

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Societal structural changes and expectation of MUFG

Actively respond to changes assuming irreversible influence on social structure including public values and customer behavior

Response to societal digital shift

Contribution to solution for social issues

Digital shift offers an opportunity for the company to change its core state

Acceleration of social issue embracement, contribution to sustainable social growth

Innovation of MUFG as a whole,

including customer interface, employee

workstyle, etc.

Direction of digital shift

  • Expanding non face-to-face functions and Custom- usage
    ers • Smart transaction flow via digitalization of processes
  • Remote work, etc./maintaining a comfortable Emplo- work environment
    yees • Plans for replacing personnel seals/physical authentification means

Mgmt

• Digitalization as a premise for operational

shift from former paper-and large building-

style

centered commuting

Combining social issue resolution with

MUFG's strategy; tackling MUFG's

sustainable growth

Direction of sustainability management

Social

• Elevating focus on healthcare & education,

etc. and responding to specific social areas

Environ-

• Accelerating company action to

ment

address/financially support combating

climate change as a global threat

  • Strengthening corporate governance
    Govern- system on a group-wide,cross-regional

ance

basis, raising governance to an even higher

level

24

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

The total strategic picture

Prioritize strategy, based on COVID-19 trends & company issues

Pre-existing social

environmentmegatrend

COVID-19-induced elements

Existing MUFG

Societal structural

Strategic emphasis

strategy

changes &

expectations of

Domestic retail

Reorganization of

MUFG

Global strategy

business groups into

Business infrastructure/

new customer segments

Response to

process

Transformation

societal digital shift

initiatives,

digitalization strategy

Continuing existing initiatives

Capturing

Contribution to

Shift of sales channel

solution for social

overseas market growth

Cost control

issues

RWA control

MUFG's issues

Very large and complex

Low profitability/high

Tight management

organization/

resources due to company-

expense ratio/low ROE

branches/systems, etc

wide expansion

25

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Strategic emphasis

New company management policy leads the following strategic emphases

Management

policy

Digitalization to the company core

Customer interface, stronger proposals, workstyles

  • Focus on business resilience Ensure financial soundness, allocate resources to strong field

"Engagement"-centered mgmt

Empathy, company attractiveness, participation awareness

Digitalization of domestic

Reshaping global strategy

Business infrastructure,

retail business

process innovation

  • Digitalization of customer interface, sales channels, middle & back offices
  • Strengthen business promotion proposal ability to address customers' individual needs
  • Evaluation of region-by- region growth prospects & strengths, optimizing resource allocation
  • Collaboration with such company as Grab to take on next-genfinancial services
  • Raising efficiency by making operating processes paperless, halting personal seal use, etc
  • Developing business infrastructure & work environment, based on employees' diverse values and workstyles

Major existing

Shift of sales

Cost control

RWA control

initiatives

channel

26

Major existing initiatives

27

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Continuing major existing initiatives

Shift of sales

channel

Cost control

RWA control

[FY19 results] Steady progress in shifting to non face-to-face channels

P.33

[FY20 onward] Continue to diversify customer interface and improve productivity

[FY19 results]

Expense ratio of 70.2%, improved by 0.7ppt

from FY18

P.35

[FY20 onward]

Further curb expenses by reviewing work

procedures and processes

[FY19 results]

Reduced RWA by approx. ¥9tn*1

[FY20 onward]

Satisfy both finance support for customers and

P.37

preservation of our financial soundness successfully

*1 Finalized Basel III reforms basis

28

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Promote shift of sales channel (1)

Steady progress in sales channel shift by expanding digital and non face-to-face channels

Transaction

volume

(FY19)

Branch

ATM, STM*1etc.*2

IB*3, App

Fund transfer

Pay tax and

utility bills

Change of

address

Replacement of unusable cards

Approx. 93 mm

Approx. 17 mm

Approx. 1.9 mm

Approx. 520 thd

FY18FY19

2% 2%

FY18FY19

13% 8%

FY18FY19

57% 51%

FY18FY19

81% 71%

FY18FY19

58% 55%

FY18FY19

22% 23%

FY18FY19

26% 23%

FY18FY19

11% 7%

FY18FY19

40% 44%

FY18FY19

65% 69%

FY18FY19

16% 26%

FY18FY19

9% 22%

*1

Store Teller Machine (ATM equipped with functions to handle tax payment, utility bills payment and domestic transfer with a private request form)

*2

Including transactions via TV, telephone and mail

29

*3

Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Promote shift of sales channel (2)

No. of transactions at bank-counter declined due to the shift to non face-to-face channels

No. of IB*1 service users*2

No. of transactions at bank-counter

(mm)

15.0

(mm)

No. of IB service users

22.0

Utilization rate *3

20.0

20

17.6

12

74%

15.7

15

8.0

8

11.1

5.9

10

44%

4.7

4.3

4

31%

5

25%

22%

0

0

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY23

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY23

*1

Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers

30

*2

Users who log-in IB at least once in 6 months out of all active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only)

*3

Utilization rate = IB service users / active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only)

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Cost control

FY19 expense increased mainly due to the consolidation of BDI and FSI FY19 expense ratio slightly improved to 70.2% by 0.7ppt from FY18

Expense ratio

By business group

Assumption in Medium-term

(¥bn)

+154.7

business plan

47.1*2

8.7

16.0

68.0%

71.0%

70.2%

88.3*1

62.3%

64.6%

FY20 target:

6.5

6.4

Below FY17 result

of 68.0%

(18.3)

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY18

R&C

JCIB

GCIB

GCB

AM/IS

Global

HQ,

FY19

Markets

others

By measures

(¥bn)

+154.7

FY20 management policy

180.0*3

2.0

31.7

Aim at further curbing expenses by selecting the

(30.0)

necessary investments and reviewing work procedures

and processes, looking ahead to post COVID-19

(29.0)

FY18

Cost reduction,

Strategic

Regulatory Transformation

FX

FY19

etc

expense

costs, etc

initiatives

fluctuation

and others

*1

Including the impact of the consolidation of BDI (approx. ¥83.0bn)

31

*2

Including the impact of the consolidation of FSI (approx. ¥41.0bn)

*3

Including the impact of the consolidation of BDI and FSI

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Cost control (headcount, branches)

Expect a decrease in employee headcount totaling approx. 6,000 (attrition) and the reduction of no. of branches by 40%, compared to FY17

Forecast of employees headcount

Forecast of number of branches

(Headcount)*1

(No. of branches)*2

45

(thd)

Branch specialized to features*3

MUFG PLAZA*4

Full-fledged branch*5

600

vs FY17

40

(initial target)

(20%)

(35%)

35

Approx. (6,000)

400

(40%)

headcount

30

200

0

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY23

FY06

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY23

*1 The figure includes MUFG Bank's domestic bank staff, part-time and contract staff as well as temporary staff but excludes overseas staff hired locally.

The figure also includes employees of other companies seconded to MUFG Bank but excludes employees temporarily transferred to other companies

32

*2

MUFG Bank non-consolidated basis *3 MUFG NEXT and consulting office *4 Group co-located branch

*5

A branch that handles all services including consulting service at bank counter by clerk

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

RWA control

Reduced RWA by approx. ¥9tn by business groups' efforts in addition to upgrading risk measurement method

RWA (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1)

Factors of increase and decrease

(¥tn)

Inorganic

Consolidation of BDI

growth

Acquisition of aviation finance business

125

Reduction of equity holdings

- Sold ¥733.0bn*2

Business

Reduction of low profitable asset

groups

- Reduced ¥2.5tn*3

120

Financial supports in response to COVID-19, etc.

Upgrade risk

measurement Decrease of RWA by ¥7tn*4

115

method

FY20 management policy

110

Satisfy both of finance support for customers and

preservation of our financial soundness

• Thoroughly monitor RWA including the impact of

0

downgrading

End Mar

End Mar

End Mar

• Examine additional RWA reduction measures

18

19

20

*1

Estimated RWA on the finalized Basel III reforms basis *2 Cumulative amount since FY15. Acquisition cost basis *3

Cumulative amount since FY17

33

*4

Reduction amount of estimated RWA on finalized Basel III reforms basis through upgrading risk measurement method

Capital policy

34

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Basic policy ("Capital Triangle")

Implement well-balanced capital management

Enhance further

shareholder returns

MUFG's

Corporate

Value

Maintain solid

Strategic investments for

equity capital

sustainable growth

35

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Capital allocation

Capital allocation results and forecast (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1. Includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities)

+0.7%

(0.3%)

+0.7% 11.7

11.4

(0.1%)

(0.4%)

+0.2%

(0.2%)

(0.3%)

CET1

Net profits*2

Dividend

Share

Strategic Double-gearing Unrealized

Decrease Upgrade risk

CET1

Net profits

Dividend Double-gearing, Others

CET1

ratio

repurchase investment (investment

gains/losses

of RWA measurement ratio

Change of

ratio

(End Mar 19)

in MS, etc.)

on AFS

method (End Mar 20)

accounting

(End Mar 21)

securities

standard

FY19 results

FY20 forecasts

*1

Estimated RWA reflecting the result of calculation on the finalized Basel III reforms basis

36

*2

Excludes the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Basic policies for shareholder returns

Improve shareholder returns, focusing on dividends

Dividends

Share

Repurchase

MUFG aims for a stable and sustainable increase in dividends per share through profit growth, with a dividend payout ratio target of 40%

Target a dividend payout ratio of 40% by the end of FY23

MUFG plans to flexibly repurchase its own shares, as part of its shareholder return strategies, in order to improve capital efficiency

Consider (1) Performance progress / forecast and capital situation,

  1. Strategic investment opportunities (3) Market environment including share price
    Confirm if MUFG's capital level remains stable as required to secure "A" or higher credit rating

Share

In principle, MUFG plans to hold a maximum of approximately 5% of the

total number of issued shares, and cancel shares that exceed this

Cancellation

amount

37

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Results of shareholder return

Dividend per share

Dividend payout ratio

22.0%

23.4%

24.6%

26.3%

26.4%

25.5%

32.9%

61.0%*1

¥25

Year-end

¥12.5

¥16

¥18

¥18

¥18

¥19

¥22

¥25

¥13

Interim

¥12.5

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

(forecast)

¥bn

Dividend

184.1

226.6

253.7

249.3

243.6

251.8

286.9

322.9

321.8

Share repurchase

-

-

100.0

200.0

200.0

200.0

150.0

50.0

-

Total payout

184.1

226.6

353.7

449.3

443.6

451.8

436.9

372.9

321.8

Net profits

852.6

984.8

1,033.7

951.4

926.4

989.6

872.6

528.1

550.0

Total payout ratio

22.0%

23.4%

34.2%

47.2%

47.9%

45.7%

50.1%

70.5%

-

*1 Dividend payout ratio excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill: 37

38

FY20Q1 financial results

Management

principles as CEO

Major existing initiatives

Capital policy

Reduction of equity holdings*1

Historical performance

¥tn

Acquisition price of domestic equity securities in the

category of 'other securities' with market value (consolidated)

10

Ratio of equity holdings over Tier1 capital*2

9.20

51.8%

Aim to reduce our equity holdings to approx. 10% of our Tier1 capital towards the end of the current medium-term business plan

5

19.7%

Includes agreed

4.29

17.9% 16.6%

amount

14.2% 13.4%

12.8% 12.5%11.4%

2.79

2.66

2.52

Approx.

2.32

2.18

10%

2.00

1.98

0

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

End

Mar 02 Mar 08 Mar 15 Mar 16 Mar 17 Mar 18 Mar 19 Mar 20 Jun 20

Mar 21

Approx. selling amount

Selling

Net gains

Acquisition

(losses)

(¥bn)

amount

cost basis

FY15

211

117

94

FY16

267

149

118

FY17

318

201

117

FY18

242

127

115

FY19

240

139

101

FY20

24

11

13

Q1

Total

1,302

744

558

Agreed

-

163

-

amount

*1

Sum of the Bank and the Trust Bank

39

*2

Under Basel II basis until end Mar 12 (consolidated)

Appendix

40

Income statement summary

Income statement

Consolidated

(¥bn)

FY19Q1*1

FY20Q1

YoY

1

Gross profits

955.7

1

1,077.8

122.1

(before credit costs for trust accounts)

2

Net interest income

444.3

469.0

24.7

3

Trust fees +

335.2

329.7

(5.5)

Net fees and commissions

4

Net trading profits +

176.1

279.0

102.9

Net other operating profits

5

Net gains (losses) on debt

85.2

165.9

80.7

securities

6

G&A expenses

670.0

2

678.7

8.7

7

Net operating profits

285.6

399.1

113.4

8

Total credit costs*2

34.1

3

(145.0)

(179.1)

9

Net gains (losses) on equity

23.9

6.0

(17.9)

securities

10

Net gains (losses) on sales of

28.0

9.4

(18.5)

equity securities

11

Losses on write-down of equity

(4.1)

(3.4)

0.6

securities

12

Profits (losses) from investments

79.2

56.6

(22.6)

in affiliates

13

Other non-recurring gains

27.8

(38.9)

(66.7)

(losses)

14

Ordinary profits

450.8

277.7

(173.0)

15

Net extraordinary gains (losses)

7.5

(13.9)

(21.5)

16

Total of income taxes-current and

(44.7)

(62.8)

(18.1)

income taxes-deferred

17

Profits attributable to owners of

389.1

4

183.4

(205.7)

parent

18

EPS (¥)

30.12

14.29

(15.83)

  1. Gross profits
    • Gross profits increased ¥122.1bn mainly due to an increase in net gains on debt securities as well as an increase in net interest income reflecting consolidation of BDI
  3. G&A expenses / expense ratio
    • G&A expenses increased ¥8.7bn due to consolidation of BDI and FSI
    • Expense ratio decreased to 62.9% mainly due to an increase in gross profits
  5. Total credit costs
    • Total credit costs increased ¥179.1bn to ¥145.0bn mainly due to an increase in credit cost globally reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an adoption of new accounting methodology in our overseas subsidiaries
  7. Profits attributable to owners of parent
    • Profits attributable to owners of parent decreased ¥205.7bn mainly due to increases in total credit costs and net periodic cost of retirement benefits as well as net extraordinary gains on sales of equity in KS's subsidiary reported in the previous fiscal year

*1

Accounting Standard Board of Japan ("ASBJ") Statement No. 30, "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and ASBJ Guidance No. 31,

"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" have been retroactively applied

*2

Credit costs for trust accounts + Provision for general allowance for credit losses + Credit costs (included in non-recurring gains (losses))

41

+ Reversal of allowance for credit losses + Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs + Gains on loans written-off

Results by business group

Consolidated Business group

Retail & Commercial

R&C

Banking

Japanese Corporate

JCIB

& Investment Banking

Global Corporate

GCIB

& Investment Banking

Global Commercial

GCB

Banking

Asset Management

AM/IS

& Investor Services

Global Markets

Global

Markets

Net operating profits (¥bn)

FY18

FY19

Changes

300.7 298.6 (2.0)

235.9 235.3 (0.6)

142.3 129.0 (13.4)

207.0 232.8 25.7

78.4 71.3 (7.1)

256.3 343.0 86.7

Expense ratio

FY18 FY19

80% 80%

57% 57%

63% 66%

70% 71%

61% 71%

47% 40%

ROE*1

FY18 FY19

1%*2 9%*3

[1%] [10%]

15% 12%

[15%] [12%]

10% 8%

[10%] [8%]

6% (17%)*4

[8%] [(14%)]

8%*5 19%

[10%] [22%]

5% 6%

[5%] [6%]

*1 Calculated based on Risk Assets (R&C, JCIB, GCIB and GCB) or economic capital (AM/IS and Global Markets) (Managerial accounting basis. Net profit basis. Calculated excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs) Figures in brackets exclude the impacts of investment related accounting factors (amortization of goodwill, etc.)

*2 ROE excluding the impact of impairment losses on fixed assets of NICOS is 6%*3 ROE excluding the impact of one-time effects of corporate tax refund is 6%

*4 ROE excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill and impairment loss is 5%*5 ROE excluding the impact of losses on sales of Standard Life Aberdeen shares is 18%

42

Retail & Commercial Banking R&C

FY19 results*1

(¥bn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Gross profits

1,566.6

1,550.6

(16.0)

Loan interest income

199.1

190.3

(8.8)

Deposit interest income

156.7

149.3

(7.4)

Domestic and foreign

144.5

144.3

(0.2)

settlement / forex

Derivatives, solutions

53.5

58.3

4.9

Real estate, corporate

51.9

53.8

1.9

agency and inheritance

Investment product

222.2

197.2

(24.9)

sales

Card settlement

310.0

319.0

9.0

Consumer finance

289.8

296.0

6.2

Overseas

45.3

48.2

2.9

Expenses

1,258.8

1,242.7

(16.1)

Expense ratio

80%

80%

(0ppt)

Net operating profits

307.8

307.9

0.1

ROE

1%*2

9%*3

9ppt

Loans / Deposits

(¥tn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Ave. loan balance*4

32.0

31.4

(0.5)

Lending spread*5

0.75%

0.69%

(0.06ppt)

Ave. deposit balance

115.9

118.3

2.4

KPI

FY18

FY19

YoY

Investment assets (¥tn)

41.2

40.2

(0.9)

No. of entrusted

4,874

4,976

102

testamentary trust*6

Gross profits of cross

33.7

37.5

3.8

transactions (¥bn)*7

No. of effective

information sharing of real

5,630

4,983

(647)

estate

Volume of card shopping

5.9

6.0

0.1

(¥tn)*8

Balance of consumer loans

1.5

1.5

0.0

(¥tn)*9

*1

Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include profits from overseas transactions with Japanese corporate

customers and profits from business owner transactions which belong to JCIB. ROE is calculated based on net profits and exclude non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs

*2

ROE excluding the impact of impairment losses on fixed assets of NICOS is 6%*3 ROE excluding the impact of one-time effects of corporate tax refund is 6%

*4

Excluding consumer loans *5 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs

*6

Including estate division *7

Revenue from inheritance and real estate transactions and transactions with client's asset administration companies

43

*8

For NICOS cardmembers *9

Total balance of personal card loans of the Bank, the Trust Bank and ACOM (excl. guarantee)

Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking JCIB

FY19 results*1

(¥bn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Gross profits

561.6

578.7

17.1

Loan interest income

95.4

106.0

10.6

Deposit interest income

130.6

131.3

0.8

Domestic and foreign

80.4

76.3

(4.1)

settlement / forex*2

Derivatives, solutions*2

80.5

72.8

(7.7)

Real estate, corporate

42.4

45.1

2.7

agency

M&A,DCM,ECM*3

47.5

49.8

2.3

Non-interest income

71.4

81.1

9.7

from overseas business

Expenses

317.3

329.1

11.8

Expense ratio

57%

57%

0ppt

Net operating profits

244.3

249.6

5.3

ROE

15%

12%

(2ppt)

Loans / Deposits

(¥tn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Ave. loan balance

39.2

38.5

(0.7)

Lending spread*4

0.49%

0.48%

(0.00ppt)

Ave. non-JPY

18.2

16.7

(1.5)

loan balance*5

Non-JPY

0.63%

0.64%

0.01ppt

lending spread*4*5

Ave. deposit balance

31.2

32.9

1.8

Ave. non-JPY

13.6

15.2

1.5

deposit balance*5

KPI

FY18

FY19

YoY

Transaction volume *6

1,138.4

1,159.8

21.4

($bn)

No. of domestic settlement

177

180

3

(mm)

M&A advisory League

#1

#2

-

Table*7

DCM league table*7

#2

#1

-

ECM league table*7

#5

#3

-

*1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses, and net operating profits include profits from business owner transactions which

belong to R&C and profits from Japanese corporate customers served by KS. ROE is calculated based on net profits and excludes non-JPY mid- to long-term

funding costs *2 Figures are domestic business only *3 Including real estate securitization etc. *4 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *5 Sum

44

of domestic and overseas loans and deposits *6 Domestic foreign exchange transaction amount related to trade, inward and outward investment, dividend, and

services, etc. *7 Based on data of Refinitiv, etc., M&A advisory only counts Japanese corporates related deals. DCM includes both domestic and foreign bonds

Global Corporate & Investment Banking GCIB

FY19 results*1

(¥bn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Gross profits

422.4

446.2

23.8

Loan interest income

169.0

177.1

8.0

Deposit interest income

48.0

49.9

1.9

Commission, forex, derivatives

194.9

192.3

(2.5)

DCM, ECM

23.8

18.9

(4.8)

Profits from large global

19.7

19.7

0.1

corporates located in Japan, etc.

Joint venture profits with Global

20.8

30.6

9.8

Markets*2

Expenses

266.4

282.6

16.1

Expense ratio

63%

63%

0ppt

Net operating profits

156.0

163.7

7.7

ROE

10%

8%

(2ppt)

Loans / Deposits

(¥tn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Ave. loan balance

24.1

23.8

(0.2)

Lending spread*3

1.06%

1.06%

(0.01ppt)

Ave. deposit balance

10.3

12.6

2.3

KPI

FY18

FY19

YoY

Distribution amount*4 (¥tn)

22.8

21.4

(1.4)

Distribution ratio*5

59%

48

(11ppt)

GSB*6 profits (¥bn)

90.1

86.7

(3.4)

ABS league table (US)

#10

#9

-

Wallet share of syndicated

1.19%

1.22%

0.03ppt

loan and DCM (Non-IG*7)

*1

Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include profits from large global

corporates of KS which belong to GCB, R&C and JCIB's large global corporates located in Japan, and Joint venture profits with Global Markets.

ROE is calculated based on net profits and excludes non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs

*2

Including O&D profits through collaboration with Global Markets *3 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs

*4

Distribution amount = Arrangement amount - Final hold amount (Syndicated loan, Project Finance, Securitization, Aviation Finance, etc.)

+ Securities' arrangement amount of DCM, ABS, etc.

*5

Distribution ratio = Distribution amount / Total amount of loans to global corporate customers

45

*6 Global Subsidiary Banking. Transactions with subsidiaries of global corporate multinational customers *7 Non-investment grade

Global Commercial Banking GCB

FY19 results*1

(¥bn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Gross profits

668.8

770.2

101.4

MUAH*2

353.6

339.6

(14.0)

KS*3

316.4

323.9

7.5

BDI*4

-

114.4

114.4

Expenses

470.0

552.2

82.2

(Expense ratio)

70%

72%

1ppt

MUAH*2

264.0

264.8

0.8

(Expense ratio)

75%

78%

3ppt

KS*3

163.5

167.2

3.7

(Expense ratio)

52%

52%

(0ppt)

BDI*4

-

59.5

59.5

(Expense ratio)

-

52%

-

Net operating profits

198.8

217.9

19.1

MUAH*2

89.5

74.8

(14.7)

KS*3

152.9

156.6

3.8

BDI*4

-

54.9

54.9

ROE

6%

(17%)*5

(23ppt)

Loans / Deposits

(¥tn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Ave. loan

7.3

7.8

0.5

balance

MUAH*2

Ave. deposit

8.2

9.0

0.8

balance

NIM*6

2.74%

2.39%

(0.34ppt)

Ave. loan

5.2

5.6

0.4

balance

KS*3

Ave. deposit

4.5

4.9

0.4

balance

NIM*7

3.81%

3.62%

(0.20ppt)

Ave. loan

-

0.9

0.9

balance

BDI*4

Ave. deposit

-

0.7

0.7

balance

NIM

-

8.16%

-

*1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include figures which belong to GCB only and not include

figures which belong to other business groups. BDI entity basis. ROE is calculated based on net profits

*2

MUAH figures as reported in MUAH's 10-Q and 10-K excluding figures belonging to Trust/Securities subsidiaries, JCIB, GCIB and Global Markets

*3

After GAAP adjustment. Excluding figures which belong to Global Markets

*4 Apr to Dec 2020 results after consolidation

*5

ROE excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill and impairment loss is 5%

46

*6

Excluding figures which belong to Global Markets *7 KS entity basis

Asset Management & Investor Services AM/IS

FY19 results*1

¥bn

FY18

FY19

YoY

Gross profits

202.3

246.3

44.0

AM*2

46.8

81.8

34.9

IS*3

93.7

102.6

8.8

Pension

61.7

62.0

0.3

Expenses

124.2

175.4

51.2

Expense ratio

61%

71%

10ppt

Net operating profits

78.1

70.9

(7.2)

ROE

8%*4

19%

11ppt

KPI

FY18

FY19

YoY

Investment products

9.4

10.4

1.1

balance of corporate

AM

customers (¥tn)

Alternative products balance

261.1

379.0

117.9

(¥bn)*5

Global IS balance ($bn)

616.6

686.5

69.8

IS

Balance of domestic

73.8

74.2

0.4

investment trust funds (¥tn)

DB / Balance (¥tn)

11.3

11.0

(0.3)

Pension

DC / Increase number of

195

308

113

subscriber (thd)*6

*1

Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. ROE is calculated based on net profits *2 Asset Management *3 Investor Services

*4

ROE excluding the impact of losses on sales of Standard Life Aberdeen shares is 18%

47

*5

Balance of internally developed low-liquidity investment products, such as real estate-based products *6 Net increase of subscribers from FY17

Global Markets Global

Markets

FY19 results*1

¥bn

FY18

FY19

YoY

Gross profits

572.9

637.9

64.9

Customer business

309.9

345.2

35.3

FIC & equity

226.8

265.8

38.9

Corporates

110.2

115.0

4.9

Institutional

91.5

126.7

35.2

investors

Asset management

3.1

2.7

(0.4)

JV with GCIB*2

100.7

107.3

6.6

Treasury

272.6

306.9

34.3

Expenses

274.1

285.8

11.7

Expense ratio

48%

45%

(3ppt)

Net operating profits

298.8

352.0

53.2

Customer business

94.6

117.2

22.7

Treasury

218.1

254.4

36.3

ROE

5%

6%

1ppt

KPI

FY18

FY19

YoY

Derivative revenues from

6.8

8.5

1.7

strategic fields*3¥bn

Client value*4

89

101

12pt

Digitalization ratio of FX rate

71%

72%

1ppt

contracts*5

*1

Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, net operating profits, and expenses includes Joint venture profits with GCIB. ROE is calculated

based on net profits

*2

Profits including O&D profits through collaboration with GCIB

*3

Profits from new type of risk hedging (e.g. hedging against interest rate and forex risks in M&A transactions) and deals related to investment banking products

*4

Quasi sales & trading profits in institutional investors business. Indexation using in FY17 as 100 *5 Internal transactions

48

Financial results*1 of MUAH, KS, and BDI

(¥bn)

(US$mm)

MUAH*2

FY19H1

FY20H1

YoY

FY19H1

FY20H1

YoY

Total revenue

306.2

321.2

15.0

2,841

2,982

141

Non-interest expenses

250.5

256.3

5.8

2,324

2,379

55

Pre-tax,Pre-provision income

55.7

64.9

9.2

517

603

86

Provision for credit losses

10.1

89.5

79.4

94

831

737

Net income attributable to MUAH

41.2

(30.5)

(71.7)

383

(284)

(667)

(¥bn)

(THB mm)

KS*3

FY19H1

FY20H1

YoY

FY19H1

FY20H1

YoY

Total income

226.7

204.6

(22.1)

64,786

58,629

(6,157)

Operating expenses

93.3

84.6

(8.7)

26,681

24,266

(2,415)

Pre-provision operating profit

133.3

119.9

(13.4)

38,105

34,363

(3,742)

Impairment loss of loans and debt securities

45.7

60.5

14.8

13,074

17,355

4,281

Net profit attributable to owners of the bank

69.1

47.2

(21.9)

19,747

13,540

(6,207)

(¥bn)

(IDR bn)

BDI*4

FY19H1

FY20H1

YoY

FY19H1

FY20H1

YoY

Total operating income

67.4

70.6

3.2

8,760

9,295

535

Operating expenses

33.9

32.5

(1.4)

4,414

4,278

(136)

Pre-provision operating profit

33.4

38.1

4.7

4,346

5,017

671

Cost of credit

13.2

24.4

11.2

1,716

3,211

1,495

Net profit after tax

13.9

6.4

(7.5)

1,813

845

(968)

*1

All figures are converted into ¥ with actual exchange rates as of end of each interim period. For FY19H1 is US$1=¥107.79, THB1=¥3.50, IDR1=¥0.0077.

For FY20H1 is US$1=¥107.74, THB1=¥3.49, IDR1=¥0.0076 *2 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP

49

*3

Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial report based on Thai GAAP *4 Financial results as disclosed in BDI's financial report based on Indonesian GAAP

Key figures*1 of MUAH

Lending balance*2

Net interest income

Non-interest income

(US$bn)

Other consumer

(US$mm)

(US$mm)

Residential mortgage & home equity

NII

NIM

Other commercial

Commercial mortgage

100

Commercial & industrial

4,000

2.33%

2.26%

3,000

88.2

86.5

80.0

1.99%

2.7

4.5

1.1

38.0

40.7

38.0

50

2,000

1,500

2.9

2.5

3,307

2,705

3.3

3,204

3,093

2,177

16.9

2,010

14.3

15.4

23.3

24.9

26.3

0

0

0

End Dec 17

End Dec 18

End Dec 19

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY17

FY18

FY19

Deposit balance

Cost to income ratio*3 *4

ROE / CET1 ratio*5

(US$bn)

20%

ROE

CET1 ratio

100

107.2%

16.3%

14.0%

14.1%

100%

10%

5.8%

6.0%

50

84.8

91.0

95.9

76.4%

78.0%

0%

0

(4.4%)

(10%)

50%

End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY17

FY18

FY19

*1 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-K and 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP *2 Loans held for investment based on year-end balances *3 Efficiency ratio

*4 The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes adjusting the efficiency ratio for the fees and costs associated with the provision of services to MUFG Bank, Ltd. branches in the U.S. enhances the comparability of MUAH's efficiency ratio when compared with other financial institutions. Management believes adjusting noninterest expense for the impact of goodwill impairment and revenue for the impact of the TCJA enhances comparability between periods. Adjusted Efficiency Ratio for FY18 was 72.47% and for FY19 was 74.69%

*5 U.S. Basel III standardized approach; fully phased-in MUAH is working on capital optimization and paid a US$500mm dividend in 2017 to MUFG

50

and MUFG Bank, Ltd. And repurchased approximately US$2.5bn of its outstanding common stock from MUFG and MUFG Bank, Ltd. in 2018

Key figures of KS

Lending balance

(THB bn) Credit card and personal loans

Mortgage

Auto

SME Corporate

2,000

1,672

1,818

1,550

199

178

174

270

250

217

367

414

1,000

337

273

220

251

602

626

661

0

End Dec 17

End Dec 18

End Dec 19

Deposit balance

(THB bn)

2,000

1,000

1,319 1,426 1,567

0

End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19

Net interest income

(THB bn)

NII NIM

100 3.74% 3.81% 3.60%

50

68.5 75.3 76.4

0

FY17 FY18 FY19

Cost to income ratio

60%

50% 48.0% 47.2%

42.9%*2

40%

30%

FY17 FY18 FY19

Non-interest income

(THB bn)

40

*1

20

45.2

32.0

34.3

0

FY17

FY18

FY19

ROE / CET1 ratio*3

20%

ROE

CET1 ratio

12.0%

11.6%

12.8%

10%

11.9%

10.7%

10.6%

0%

FY17

FY18

FY19

*1

Excluding one-time gains on investment from the sales of 50% of shares in Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited (NTL transaction), normalized non-interest

income recorded at THB 36.6bn

*2

Excluding one-time gains on investment from NTL transaction and provision in accordance to the amended Labor Protection Act, normalized cost to income

51

was recorded at 45.1%

*3

Non-consolidated

Key figures of BDI

Lending balance

(IDR tn)

Micro/others

Auto

ABF *1

Consumer

SME

Enterprise and FI

150

139.5

144.3

129.7

0.5

2.3

6.8

54.8

51.3

100

45.2

2.1

1.2

2.4

12.3

11.1

9.2

31.2

31.6

50

28.5

41.5

44.0

37.6

0

End Dec 17

End Dec 18

End Dec 19

Deposit balance

Net interest income

(IDR tn)

NII

NIM

9.26%

8.94%

8.32%

20

10

14.2 14.4 14.4

0

FY17 FY18 FY19

Cost to income ratio

Non-interest income

(IDR tn)

4

2

3.7

3.5

3.3

0

FY17 FY18 FY19

ROE / CET1 ratio

(IDR tn) 150

100

105

111

112

50

0

60%

50%

40%

30%

49.0% 48.8%

51.4%

30%

ROE

CET1 ratio

21.3%

21.4%

23.4%

20%

10.5%

10.6%

10.3%

10%

0%

End Dec 17

End Dec 18

End Dec 19

*1 Asset Based Finance

FY17 FY18 FY19

FY17 FY18 FY19

52

Credit portfolio of energy and mining

Credit exposure*1

¥tn

10.4

10

7.9

6.9

5

5.3

Unsecured

3.5

2.6

Secured*2

0

End Mar 16

End Mar 20

NPLs*3

¥bn

End Mar 20

NPLs*3

62.1

Secured amount

45.4

Allowance

8.9

NPLs*3 (net)

7.8

Breakdown by sub-sector*1

Breakdown by region*1

¥tn

Mining

¥tn

Structured

Related

Integrated*4

finance*8

0.6

industry*7

1.3

Americas

0.3

1.7

2.3

of which of

RBL*9 0.1

2.3

Mid/

3.4

Japan

1.6

Upstream*5

1.3

downstream*6

1.0

EMEA

Asia &

*1

Including undrawn commitment and excluding market exposure

Oceania

*2

Collateralized or guaranteed *3 NPLs are based on the relevant rules for risk-monitored loans under Japanese Banking Act, except for NPLs in

overseas subsidiaries which are based on each subsidiary's internal criteria *4 Integrated business from upstream to downstream

*5

Exploration, development and production of oil and gas *6 Storage, transportation, refinement, retail *7 Sales of mining machine to companies

among upstream industry *8 Project finance and trade finance *9 Reserve based lending

53

Note: All figures are on managerial accounting basis, aggregating internal management figures of each subsidiary

Credit portfolio of air transportation (incl. aircraft finance)

Credit exposure*1

(¥tn)

In Nov 2019, acquired

aviation finance business

from DVB Bank (¥0.5tn)

2

1.8

1.4

0.4

Unsecured

0.3

1

1.1

1.4

Secured*2

0

End Mar 19

End Mar 20

NPLs*3

¥bn

End Mar 20

NPLs*3

22.5

Secured amount

19.7

Allowance

0.8

NPLs*3 (net)

2.0

Breakdown by structure*1

Breakdown by region*1

(¥tn)

¥tn

Japan

Americas

0.3

0.4

Corporate

0.8

1.0

Structured

Finance

0.5

0.6

Asia &

EMEA

Oceania

*1

Including undrawn commitment and excluding market exposure

*2

Collateralized or guaranteed *3 NPLs are based on the relevant rules for risk-monitored loans under Japanese Banking Act, except for NPLs in

overseas subsidiaries which are based on each subsidiary's internal criteria

54

Note: All figures are on managerial accounting basis, aggregating internal management figures of each subsidiary

Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS

Solid FY19 results. Decided to formulate a new system integration plan in FY20

FY19 results and transaction volume

  • FY19 results *1

(¥bn)

FY18

FY19

YoY

Operating revenues

299.4

305.9

6.5

Operating expenses

293.8

290.1

(3.7)

Operating profits

5.6

15.8

10.2

Other profits and losses

(161.1)

(17.4)

143.7

Total of income taxes current

39.1

65.5

26.4

and income tax deferred

Profits attributable to owners

(116.4)

63.9

180.3

of parent

  • Transaction volume

¥tn

Issuing

Acquiring

Processing

3.2 3.7 4.3

8.1 8.9 9.3

Fundamental revision of system integration plan

Decided to promote the system integration by utilizing the existing system and formulate a new system integration plan in FY20

  • Items to be considered for formulating the plan
  • Ensure scalability to respond flexibly to changes in the business environment
  • Emphasize safety and stability as social infrastructure
  • Control development costs
  • Changes from the previous system integration plan
  • Decided to use the existing system for the system integration

The goal "eliminating management inefficiencies

due to 3-system3-way operations" through the system integration remains unchanged

  • Efforts in FY20 [System integration]
  • Promote to materialize and elaborate the system integration plan and formulate a new system integration plan

5.7 5.9 6.0

FY17

FY18

FY19

*1 Provision for losses on interest repayment is included in other profits and losses

[Response to COVID-19]

  • Maintain safe and secured payment services as social infrastructure
  • Respond to customer needs flexibly

55

History of strategic investment in overseas

2012

2020

Strategic investment

Asian

commercial

banks

Approx. ¥63bn*1 Approx. ¥536bn*1 Approx. ¥89bn*1Approx. ¥687bn

2013

6 acquisitions*2

Global

Approx. ¥76bn

Approx. ¥300bn

AM/IS

AM/IS business group's ROE*319

Divestment

Approx. ¥68bn

Approx. ¥45bn

Approx. ¥49bn

Approx. ¥10bn

*1 Initial investment amount *2 Butterfield, Meridian, UBS AFS, Capital Analytics, Rydex, Point Nine. Acquire HF administration business

from Maitland in 2020 *3 ROE for FY19 (Page 50)

56

Global Open Network

Through strategic alliance with Akamai, we aim to provide an open network service in FY20

Established Global Open Network Japan in Apr 2019

Global Open Network

Intelligent edge platform,

Strong presence in the

80%

20%

Payment business

100%

which offers world-class

speed an security

Global Open Network Japan

(GO-NET Japan)

Eight features and various areas to be utilized

Process 1 million

Device

IoT

High availability and

transactions per

disaster recovery

second*1

Wearable

Smart home

Credit card

device

IoT appliance

High security features

Smartphone

eMoney

Low-cost structure

on a 24/7/365 basis

Sharing

PRESENT

Smart car economy

FUTURE

Ability to finalize

Debit card

Utilize blockchain

Healthcare

Value management

transactions in less than

function

2 seconds*2

network

POS

Logistics

Insurance

High resilience against

Payment

Supply chain Hospital

terminal

falsification of

QR payment

Point card

Global services

Factory

transactions

Retail

*1 Verified under realistic business conditions

*2 Processing time per transaction is measured end to end from merchant request to final response

57

Partnership with Grab as "First Choice Bank"

Jointly develop next generation bespoke financial services by combining Grab's advanced technologies and data management expertise with MUFG's financial knowledge and know-how

Financial product

development capabilities

Credit strength

One of the largest financial footprints in Southeast Asia

Advanced AI technology

Super App

One of the largest unicorns

in Southeast Asia

Strategic partnership agreement in Feb2020

Risk management

Various unique data

Financial inclusion

Accelerate innovation

Create new employment

opportunities

58

Eleven Transformation Initiatives*1

  • "Eleven Transformation Initiatives" have been outlined in the new medium-term business plan as specific initiatives to achieve the MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy
  • MUFG promotes the initiatives with a joint collaboration by entities, business groups and corporate center

Transformation Eleven

segment Customer

Initiatives

Head office

  1. Sales Channel
  2. Wealth Management
  3. New Model for Wholesale Banking in Japan
  4. Real Estate
  5. Asset Management in Japan
  6. Institutional Investors
  7. Global CIB
  8. Overseas Operations
  1. Human Resources
  2. Corporate Center Operations

1 DigitalTechnology

*1 Re-shown from page 26, Fiscal 2017 Results Presentation

59

Eleven Transformation Initiatives (1)

Sales Channel

FY17

FY18

FY19

Changes*1

FY20

FY23

No. of IB*2 service users*3 (mm)

4.3

4.7

5.9

1.2

8.0

15.0

Utilization rate*4

22%

25%

31%

6ppt

44%

74%

No. of transactions at bank-counter

22.0

20.0

17.6

(2.4)

15.7

11.1

(mm)

Changes*1

Wealth Management

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY23

No. of profiling*5(thd)

4.3

5.3

6.5

1.2

7.1

7.8

No. of group collaborations*6 (thd)

4.5

13.4

23.8

10.5

29.0

10.5

AuM of HE*7 / SHE*8 customers (¥tn)

11.6

12.1

11.8

(0.3)

13.4

16.3*9

New Model for Wholesale Banking in

Changes*1

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY23

Japan

DB pension balance (¥tn)

11.2

11.3

11.0

(0.3)

12.3

13.6

DC pension/ Increase no. of

90

195

308

113

372

-

subscribers*10 (thd)

Real Estate

FY17

FY18

FY19

Changes*1

FY20

AM balance (¥bn)

180.0

230.0

312.4

82.5

380.0

No. of effective information sharing

3,100

7,481

7,154

(327)

4,860

*1

Increase / decrease compared to FY18 *2 Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers

*3

Users who log-in IB at least once in 6 months out of all active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only)

*4

Utilization rate = IB service users / active accounts

*5 No. of testamentary trusts + wealth assessment etc.

*6

No. of customer referral from the Bank to MUMSS + collaboration between the Trust Bank and MUMSS etc. *7

High-End customers. Over ¥2 bn assets

*8

Semi-High-End customers. Over ¥0.3bn assets *9

Excluding changes in market prices *10

Net increase of subscribers from 2017

FY23

580.0

-

60

Eleven Transformation Initiatives (2)

Asset Management in Japan

FY17

FY18

FY19

Changes*1

FY20

FY23

(Corporate)

5.1

5.9

6.6

0.7

6.9

10.1

No. of customers*2 (thd)

(Individual / Corporate)

45.1

47.6

44.9

(2.7)

49.8

-

Investment assets*3 (¥tn)

Individual investors

24.4

24.2

22.5

(1.7)

25.3

-

Corporate investors

20.7

23.4

22.4

(1.0)

24.5

-

Institutional Investors

FY17

FY18

FY19

Changes*1

FY20

FY23

Client value*4

100

89

101

12pt

106

-

Operating income from IS*5 business

26.0

35.1

40.8

5.7

36.7

48.4

(¥bn)

Global CIB

FY17

FY18

FY19

Changes*1

FY20

FY23

Distribution amount*6 (¥tn)

19.6

22.8

21.4

(1.4)

23.0

-

Distribution ratio*7

46%

59%

48%

(11ppt)

53%

-

*1

Increase / decrease compared to FY18

*2

Number of corporate customers with investment products *3 Reflecting changes in market prices

*4

Quasi sales & trading profits in institutional investors business. Indexation using in FY17 as 100

*5 Investor Services

*6

Distribution amount = Arrangement amount - Final hold amount (Syndicated loan, Project Finance, Securitization, Aviation Finance, etc.)

+ Securities' arrangement amount of DCM, ABS, etc.

61

*7

Distribution ratio = Distribution amount / Total amount of loans to global corporate customers

Contribution to solution for social issues

The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in growing public expectations regarding corporate initiatives

that address social issues

Acceleration of social issue embracement, contribution to sustainable social growth

Combining social issue resolution with MUFG's strategy; tackling MUFG's sustainable growth

Major initiatives for sustainability

Sustainability promotion structure

Social

  • Support for development of SMEs' industries
  • Public infrastructure finance
  • Financial inclusion in Southeast Asia, etc.

Further initiatives

Focus on responding to social issues such as healthcare and education etc. which attract more attention than ever

Environment

  • Promotion of renewable energy financing
  • Shift to 100% use of renewable energy sources for in-house electricity by FY30
  • Enhancement of disclosure of TCFD*1
  • Strengthening policy for sectors where finance is prohibited / restricted, etc.

Board of Directors

Executive Committee

Sustainability Committee

Discuss on group's initiatives for resolution

of environmental and social issues

NEW Chief Sustainability Officer

Governance

Person responsible for promoting initiatives for sustainable growth

Secure diversity of Board members (specialty/region/gender)

Strengthen monitoring system of material issues by Board of Director

NEW

External advisors

• Strengthen corporate governance structure on a group-wide, cross-

reginal basis, etc.

*1 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

Utilization of external expertise

62

Progress in sustainable finance

FY19 results

(¥tn)

FY19 results

FY30 goals*1

Arrangement of loans and project finance for

0.9

renewable energy projects, etc.

8.0

Environment

Underwriting of green bonds

0.5

Others

0.8

Social

Finance for social infrastructure,

0.9

energizing of local communities, etc.

12.0

Others

Fields spanning both environment and social

0.6

Total

3.7

20.0

Major initiatives

  • Maintain the globally top-level (2019: $3.4bn/ranked second in the world*2) on the global private finance lead arrangers league table in the field of renewable energy project financing
  • No.1 green bond underwriter in Japan (27.4%*3) for domestic public offerings (including denominated in foreign currencies)
  • Issued first social bond as a Japanese financial institution
  • Provide new products and services, such as the first sustainability linked loan in Japan

*1

Set goals in FY19 *2 Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance ASSET FINANCE/Lead arrangers LEAGUE TABLE

*3

Figures calculated by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities on a pro-rata by securities company basis. Based on cumulative underwriting

63

amount from FY16 to FY19

Initiatives to counter climate change (TCFD)

: New initiatives since FY19

Governance

Strategy

Risk

management

Metrics and

targets

  • Environmental and social issues, including climate change are deliberated by the Sustainability Committee under the Executive Committee and are reported to the Board of Directors
  • Specific themes associated with climate change are also deliberated by the Risk Management Committees, Investment & Loan Committees and Investment & Credit Committees and are reported to the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors
  • Appointed external advisors to exchange opinions with the Board members
  • Provide finance support for the improvement of energy efficiency, the use of alternative energies, and the use of IT technologies etc.
  • Set MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework to restrict transaction with sectors that contain high environmental risks
  • Conduct scenario analysis: Limited impact of transition and physical risks on credit portfolios*1
  • Recognized climate change-related risks as one of the top risks
  • Conduct enhanced due diligence and management consultation for projects with environmental risk concerns
  • Measure our own GHG emissions
  • Set Sustainable Finance Goals and monitor the progress
  • Measure the proportion of carbon-related assets in the portfolio
  • Measure CO2 emissions associated with financing for power generation projects

*1 Results based on the sectors and assumptions currently to be measured. Continuously expand risk and sectors and improve measurement methods

64

Insights offered by outside directors

  • Independent outside directors accounting for the majority of the Board of Director membership
  • Diversified director composition from various perspectives such as expertise, regionality and gender

(Planned for June 29, 2020)

(Candidates for AGM in June 2020)

Current position at MUFG

Other public

Expertise

and committee-related

Co. Boards

Business

Finance

Accounting

Law

Name

Duties *1

(#)

Admin.

Director

Mariko

Reelected

1

Nominating, Compensation

1

-

-

-

Outside

Fujii

Risk (Chairperson)

Independent

Keiko

Newly elected

2

1

-

-

-

Outside

Honda

Independent

Kaoru

Reelected

Director

3

0

-

-

-

Outside

Kato

Audit

Independent

Haruka

Reelected

Director

4

3

-

-

-

Outside

Nominating

Matsuyama

Compensation (Chairperson)

Independent

Toby S.

Reelected

Director

5

0

-

-

-

Outside

Myerson

Risk

Independent

Director

Hirofumi

Reelected

6

Nominating

4

-

-

-

Outside

Nomoto

Compensation

Independent

Yasushi

Reelected

Director

7

2

-

-

Outside

Audit

Shingai

Risk

Independent

Tarisa

Reelected

Director

8

1

-

-

-

Outside

Watanagase

Risk

Independent

Akira

Reelected

Director

9

0

-

-

-

Outside

Yamate

Audit (Chairperson)

Independent

*1 As of end Apr 2020.

Nominating: Nominating and Governance Committee member

Audit: Audit Committee member

65

Compensation: Compensation Committee member

Risk: Risk Committee member

Compensation policy for individual executives

  • Philosophy and objective > From "Policy on Decisions on the Contents of Compensation for Individual Executives, etc."
  • Prevent excessive risk-taking and raise motivation of Executives, etc., to contribute not only to the short-term but also to the medium- to long-term improvement of financial results, while also further driving measures aimed at taking on the challenges of reform implementation, thereby improving our competitiveness and enabling sustainable growth and the medium- to long-term enhancement of the enterprise value of the Group
  • This policy has been prescribed in accordance with the business performance and financial soundness of the Group and applicable Japanese and overseas regulations regarding compensation of executives and is designed to ensure high objectivity and transparency in the determination process of compensation for executives

Ratio*1

Type

Evaluation method

Timing of

Method of

Payment

payment

1

Annual base

- Paid based on position

Cash

salary

- Includes "Director allowance", "Committee member (chairperson)

Monthly

(Fixed)

allowance", "Overseas representative allowance", etc.

Stock

Base amount by position

At the time

compensation

of

Shares

(Non-performance-based)

retirement

50%

1

Stock

Performance factor*3 [medium/long-term evaluation] <50%>

Cash

Base amount

1Consolidated ROE (25%) 2Consolidated expense ratio (25%)

Upon the

compensation

50%

termination of

(Mid-tolong-term

by position

Performance factor*4 [single FY evaluation] <50%>

MTBP

*7,8

performance-based*2)

1Consolidated net business profits (25%)

2Profits attributable to owners of parent (25%)

Performance factor*5 (quantitative evaluation) <60%>

Cash bonus

1Consolidated NOP (20%)

2Profits attributable to owners of parent (10%)

1

(Short-term

Base amount

3Consolidated ROE (20%)

Annually

Cash

performance-

by position

4Consolidated expense ratio (10%)

based*2)

Status of execution of duties of Executives, etc.*6

(qualitative evaluation factor) <40%>

*1 As for the case of President and Group CEO of MUFG *2 Range: 0-150% *3 Rate of attainment of targets of the indicators in the MTBP

*4 Comparison of the rate of increase in the indicators from the previous fiscal year with that of competitors

*5 Rate of increase / decrease of the indicators from the previous fiscal year and the rate of attainment of targets of these indicators

*6 Determined exclusively by independent outside directors at the Compensation Committee for executives *7 Subject to malus and claw-back clause, etc.

66

*8 Shares acquired during the term of office shall be held continuously until retirement in principle

ROE / EPS

ROE

Consolidated

10%

8.77%

9.05%

8.74%

MUFG basis*1

JPX basis

6.89%

7.75%*2

7.63%

7.25%

7.53%

6.45%

8.0%

8.1%

4.92%

7.4%*2

7.4%

6.6%

5%

6.2%

6.0%

6.3%

3.85%

5.4%

4.9%

3.3%

0%

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

EPS

Consolidated

(¥)

80

73.22

68.51

74.55

68.29

68.28

66.91

60

58.99

47.54*3

40.95

39.94

  1. 29.56

0

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

*1

Profits attributable to owners of parent

×100

{(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period)

+ (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} / 2