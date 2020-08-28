|
| End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/27
|431.9
|JPY
|
|-1.84%
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Japan Conference 2020 (August 28, 2020)
08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT
IR Presentation
August, 2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
FY20Q1 financial results
|
Management
|
principles as CEO
|
FY20Q1 financial results
|
|
|
|
|
FY19Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
Consolidated (¥bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gross profits
|
955.7
|
|
before credit cost for trust accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
G&A expenses
|
670.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Net operating profits
|
285.6
|
before credit costs for trust accounts and
|
|
provision for general allowance for credit
|
|
|
losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Total credit costs
|
34.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Ordinary profits
|
450.8
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Profits attributable to
|
389.1
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
|
|
FY20Q1
|
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Progress
|
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
Target
|
ratio for
|
|
|
|
|
|
target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1077.8
|
122.1
|
|
ー
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
678.7
|
8.7
|
|
ー
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
399.1
|
113.4
|
1050.0
|
38.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(145.0)
|
(179.1)
|
(450.0)
|
32.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277.7
|
(173.0)
|
850.0
|
32.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183.4
|
(205.7)
|
550.0
|
33.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Profits attributable to owners of parent
|
Consolidated
|
|
Contribution from subsidiaries, etc.*1 Consolidated
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,033.7
|
989.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan
|
|
|
|
One-time amortization of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanley*2
|
MUFG
|
951.4
|
926.4
|
goodwill of BDI and KS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.9
|
consolidated
|
|
|
(343.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183.4
|
|
|
872.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACOM
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCHD
|
NICOS
|
8.5
|
(10.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
BDI
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KS
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target
|
|
|
|
MUAH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
528.1
|
|
|
|
(30.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
Progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ratio for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183.4
|
target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
|
*1
|
The figures reflect the percentage holding in each subsidiaries and equity method investees
|
6
|
*2
|
The figure includes ¥16.5bn of losses on change in equity
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Net operating profits by business group
|
|
Net operating profits by business group*1 Consolidated
|
|
Changes by business group
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥bn）
|
|
|
|
|
（¥bn）
|
|
|
|
|
FY20Q1 ¥411.6*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+122.4
|
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
411.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16.7)
|
|
|
|
JCIB
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.9
|
|
Total of customer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
segments +13.8
|
|
|
|
(11%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
240.0
|
33.6
|
GCIB
|
|
|
GCB
|
AM/IS
|
(51%)
|
(7%)
|
|
|
Markets
|
|
|
+33.0
|
+0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
292.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.8
|
|
|
R&C
|
JCIB
|
|
|
|
|
(16%)
|
|
|
GCIB
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GCB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM/IS
|
|
|
FY19Q1
|
|
|
FY20Q1
|
*1 All figures are in actual exchange rate and managerial accounting basis
|
7
|
*2 Including profits or losses from others
|
FY20Q1 financial results
|
Management
|
principles as CEO
|
Balance sheet summary
|
|
Balance sheet summary
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
As of end Jun 2020
|
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
|
|
Loans (period end balance)
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
|
Overseas: (1.7) from end Mar 2020
|
|
|
|
|
((1.2) excluding impact of FX fluctuation)
Assets ¥341.9tn
Loans
(Banking + Trust accounts)
¥112.4tn
Liabilities
¥325.0tn
Deposits
¥198.3tn
|
108.3
|
107.7
|
109.4
|
112.4
|
Consumer finance
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
/ Others
|
Overseas*3
|
42.9
|
42.8
|
44.4
|
42.7
|
Government
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43.9
|
43.9
|
44.6
|
48.9
|
|
corporate*1*2
|
15.4
|
15.1
|
14.8
|
14.7
|
Housing loan*1
|
|
|
|
End Mar 18
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
End Jun 20
|
|
|
Deposits (period end balance)
|
|
Consolidated
Investment
Securities
(Banking accounts)
¥66.7tn
（¥tn）
177.3 180.1
38.8 40.1
63.1 63.0
75.3 77.0
Overseas: +1.6 from end Mar 2020 (+2.2 excluding impact of FX fluctuation)
41.7 43.3 others
Domestic
66.5 73.1 corporate etc.*4
Domestic
79.3 81.9 individual*4
End Mar 18 End Mar 19 End Mar 20 End Jun 20
|
*1
|
Non-consolidated + trust accounts *2 Excluding loans to government and governmental institutions and including foreign currency denominated loans
|
|
|
(Excluding impact of FX fluctuation: +¥4.3tn from end Mar 2020)
|
8
|
*3
|
Loans booked in overseas branches, MUAH, KS, BDI, the Bank (China), the Bank (Malaysia) and the Bank (Europe) *4 Non-consolidated
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Domestic loans
|
|
Loan balance (period end balance)*1
|
Consolidated
|
|
Deposit / lending rate*4*5
|
Non-consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
Housing loan
|
|
SME*2*3
|
|
|
|
Lending rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large corporate*2
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
Deposit / lending rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4.8 from end Mar 2020
|
|
|
Deposit rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+4.9 excluding impact of FX fluctuation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
0.80%
|
0.80% 0.79%
|
0.78%
|
0.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
67.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.2
|
62.3
|
62.5
|
3.6
|
|
|
0.79%
|
0.79%
|
0.78%
|
0.78%
|
0.74%
|
|
3.7
|
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
|
0.0%
|
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
FY20
|
|
20.0
|
20.7
|
21.2
|
25.1
|
Q1
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
Corporate lending spread*2*4*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
Large corporate
|
SME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.9
|
23.2
|
23.3
|
23.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
0.55%
|
0.55%
|
0.54%
|
0.55%
|
0.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
15.1
|
14.8
|
14.7
|
|
|
0.43%
|
0.44%
|
0.44%
|
0.44%
|
0.41%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
FY20
|
|
End Mar 18
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
End Jun 20
|
Q1
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
*1
|
Sum of banking and trust accounts *2 Including non-JPY loans
|
|
*3
|
Domestic loans to small / medium-sized companies and proprietors (excluding domestic consumer loans)
|
|
*4
|
Managerial accounting basis *5 Excluding lending to government etc.
|
9
|
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Loan balance (period end balance)
|
Consolidated
|
|
Change in deposit / lending rate*2
|
Non-consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
|
|
Lending rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
Deposit / lending spread
|
3.18%
|
2.96%
|
|
|
|
(1.7) from end Mar 20
|
|
Deposit rate
|
|
2.72%
|
|
|
Asia / Oceania
|
MUAH
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
2.38%
|
|
KS
|
BDI
|
((1.2) excluding impact of FX fluctuation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others *1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.91%
|
1.82%
|
1.56%
|
|
1.84%
|
|
|
44.4
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
1.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42.9
|
42.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.15%
|
0.1
|
42.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
1.0%
|
|
1.27%
|
1.14%
|
1.15%
|
|
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
4.8
|
0.8
|
|
|
1.04%
|
0.69%
|
4.6
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
FY20
|
8.8
|
9.4
|
9.5
|
9.6
|
Q1
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
12.3
|
11.9
|
11.4
|
MUAH*3
|
KS*4
|
BDI*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
8.4%
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0%
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
7.6
|
7.4
|
7.2
|
|
|
3.79%
|
3.58%
|
3.61%
|
|
3.94%
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
3.52%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.06%
|
2.00%
|
1.92%
|
1.99%
|
2.02%
|
9.1
|
8.9
|
9.5
|
8.6
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Mar 18
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
End Jun 20
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
FY20
|
Q1
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Loans booked at offshore markets etc. *2 Managerial accounting basis *3 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-K and 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP
|
10
|
*4 Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial reports based on Thai GAAP *5 Financial results as disclosed in BDI's financial reports based on Indonesia GAAP
|
FY20Q1 financial results
|
Management
|
principles as CEO
|
Investment securities (1)
|
|
|
AFS securities*1 with fair value
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
Unrealized gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes
|
|
Changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Jun 20
|
from end
|
End Jun 20
|
from end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 20
|
|
Mar 20
|
1
|
|
Total
|
63,189.4
|
1.038.2
|
3,337.8
|
449.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Domestic equity
|
4,523.1
|
381.7
|
2,537.6
|
397.7
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Domestic bonds
|
31,373.8
|
3,900.7
|
170.7
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Japanese
|
24,154.4
|
3,511.3
|
126.8
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
government
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds (JGB)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Foreign bonds
|
21,791.9
|
(2,710.5)
|
659.1
|
(79.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Others
|
5,500.4
|
(533.6)
|
(29.7)
|
131.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Available for sale securities
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Unrealized gains / losses on AFS securities*1 Consolidated
Domestic equity securities
(¥tn) Domestic bonds Foreign bonds and Others
|
3.51
|
3.56
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
0.23
|
3.33
|
|
|
3.33
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
2.88
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.57
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
3.22
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.76
|
2.69
|
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.00)
|
(0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
|
End
|
Mar 18
|
Sep 18
|
Mar 19
|
Sep 19
|
Mar 20
|
Jun 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
FY20Q1 financial results
|
Management
|
principles as CEO
|
Investment securities (2)
|
|
|
JGB balance*1 and duration
|
|
Non-consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥tn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over 10 years
|
|
|
|
5 years to 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 year to 5 years
|
|
|
|
Within 1 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average duration (year)*2
|
3.3
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
23.6
|
|
22.7
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.4
|
21.7
|
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
1.8
|
20.2
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
3.6
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
2.6
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
7.1
|
3.7
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
12.4
|
|
13.9
|
|
10.8
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 18
|
Sep 18
|
Mar 19
|
Sep 19
|
Mar 20
|
Jun 20
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Foreign bond balance*1 and duration Non-consolidated
|
(¥tn)
|
|
|
|
|
Over 10 years
|
|
5 years to 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 year to 5 years
|
|
Within 1 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average duration (year)*2
|
|
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
5.2
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
19.3
|
19.1
|
|
19.3
|
15.1
|
14.9
|
8.5
|
10.8
|
6.6
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
5.2 6.4
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
6.4
|
4.3
|
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
Mar 18
|
Sep 18
|
Mar 19
|
Sep 19
|
Mar 20
|
Jun 20
|
*1
|
Available for sale securities and securities being held to maturity
|
12
|
*2
|
Available for sale securities
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Non-JPY liquidity*1
－Non-JPY loans are stably funded by deposits and mid- to long-term market funding
|
（US$bn）
|
As of end Jun 2020
Loan and deposit balance over FYE (daily)
|
|
|
|
（US$bn）
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（incl. deposits
|
330
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
from central
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
banks）
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
End Feb
|
End Mar
|
End Apr
|
End Feb
|
End Mar
|
End Apr
|
270
|
|
|
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
|
|
|
Historical loan and deposit balance
|
|
|
|
Mid-to long term
|
（US$bn）
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans & deposits gap
|
(RHS)
|
|
|
market funding
|
400
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
154
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Corp bonds/
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collateralized
|
29
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
funding, etc.
|
End Mar 18
|
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. tenor
|
|
|
|
Mid-long term
|
|
|
TLAC eligible senior debt
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
etc.
|
|
|
|
approx. 7yrs
|
|
|
|
currency swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cross-currency repos*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(utilizing JGB) etc.
|
|
Major tenor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency swaps are
|
|
approx. 3-5yrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
transacted mainly in mid-
|
|
|
|
*1
|
The Bank consolidated excl. MUAH, KS and BDI. Managerial basis
|
term durations
|
13
|
*2
|
Repurchase agreement in which denominated currency is different in cash transaction and security
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
25,000
1.66%
20,000 1.44% (¥bn)
|
2.08%
|
2.24%
|
2.20%
|
2.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.67%
|
15,297
|
1,792.5
|
1,864.0
|
18,641
|
|
|
|
1,705.5
Risk-monitored loan ratio*2
|
1.40%
|
1.45%
|
1.41%
|
|
|
1,655.8
|
1.17%
|
1.02%
|
|
0.99%
1,271.7
1,089.8 1,145.2
967.0
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
［Breakdown*3］ Mar 08
|
Mar 09
|
Mar 10
|
Mar 11
|
Mar 12
|
Mar 13
|
Mar 14
|
Mar 15
|
Mar 16
|
Mar 17
|
Mar 18
|
Mar 19
|
Mar 20
|
Jun 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA*4
|
21.2
|
42.6
|
136.3
|
121.2
|
127.2
|
122.0
|
126.3
|
88.2
|
133.9
|
116.0
|
71.3
|
64.0
|
63.7
|
72.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas*5
|
24.8
|
81.2
|
147.3
|
110.3
|
89.2
|
125.0
|
114.9
|
100.7
|
199.4
|
216.0
|
157.5
|
148.2
|
145.5
|
153.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
13.1
|
15.4
|
14.4
|
9.4
|
14.4
|
17.0
|
89.0
|
108.8
|
145.3
|
142.3
|
155.8
|
170.3
|
259.1
|
259.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
1,217.3
|
1,390.5
|
1,467.9
|
1,551.5
|
1,633.2
|
1,680.3
|
1,375.2
|
1,242.0
|
1,177.1
|
1,064.7
|
887.0
|
584.3
|
621.3
|
659.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Risk-monitored loans based on Banking Act *2 Total risk-monitored loans / total loans and bills discounted (banking accounts as of period end)
|
|
*3
|
Based on the locations of debtors
|
|
*4
|
End Mar 2007
|
- End Mar 2012 includes parts of other regions
|
|
*5
|
End Mar 2007
|
- End Mar 2012 includes only US
|
14
|
|
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Credit costs
－Credit costs for FY20Q1 were ¥145.0bn. Total credit costs forecast for FY20 is ¥450.0bn
|
(¥bn)
|
FY06
|
FY07
|
FY08
|
FY09
|
FY10
|
FY11
|
FY12
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
credit costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
credit costs
|
|
|
|
(115.6)
|
|
|
(75.6)
|
|
|
(161.6)
|
|
(261.7)
|
|
(193.4)
|
(0.01%)
|
Average
|
|
|
(255.1)
|
0.09%
|
(354.1)
|
|
0.13%
|
0.15%
|
credit cost ratio
|
|
|
|
0.23%
|
0.22%
|
from FY06
|
0.30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(570.1)
|
0.44%
|
|
|
|
0.62%
|
|
|
Total credit costs*1
|
|
(760.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit cost ratio*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.90%
|
|
|
Breakdown of FY20 credit costs of ¥450.0bn
FY20Q1
(145.0)
|
(155.3)
|
(46.1)
|
(5.8)
|
|
0.01%
|
(222.9)
|
|
0.04%
|
0.14%
|
|
|
0.20% (450.0)
Non- consolidated
CF*3
Overseas*4
Others*5
|
Ordinary credit costs
|
¥250.0bn
|
• Almost same level as FY19 result
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of impact by
|
¥200.0bn
|
• Include the impact corresponding to relevant business model of each
|
COVID-19
|
entity（Recorded the precautionary provision of ¥50.0bn in FY19）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• The Bank: Stricter credit control for real estate and micro business loan
|
Difference of the
|
Domestic • CF: Enforcement of lending restrictions by law. Recorded provision for loss caused by
|
portfolio from the
|
|
requests for interest repayment*6
|
global financial
|
|
• Increase in loan balance for non-Japanese corporates
|
crisis
|
Overseas
|
• Added new portfolio in Asia by consolidation of KS and BDI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Including gains from write-off *2 Total credit costs / loan balance as of end of each fiscal year
|
*3 Sum of NICOS and ACOM on a consolidated basis
|
|
*4
|
Sum of overseas subsidiaries of the Bank and the Trust Bank *5 Sum of other subsidiaries and consolidation adjustment
|
15
|
*6
|
From FY10, accounting item has changed from credit costs to reserve for contingent losses
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Capital
－CET1 ratio is expected to remain at sufficient level even in light of future RWA accumulation
|
|
|
CET1 ratio
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
FY20Q1 results
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
End
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
11.9%
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
Mar 20
|
Jun 20
|
Changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
13,708.3
|
13,958.3
|
249.9
|
unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains on AFS
|
10.0%
|
9.8%
|
9.6%
|
2
|
|
Additional Tier 1 capital
|
1,914.9
|
1,905.0
|
(9.9)
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
15,623.3
|
15,863.3
|
240.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Tier 2 capital
|
2,656.2
|
2,742.0
|
85.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
End Jun 20
CET1 ratio (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1) Consolidated
|
|
11.4%
|
11.7%
|
11.7%
|
Net
|
|
|
|
unrealized
|
9.3%
|
9.6%
|
9.3%
|
gains on AFS
|
|
|
securities
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
End Jun 20
|
5
|
Total capital (Tier 1+Tier 2)
|
18,279.5
|
18,605.4
|
325.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
115,135.6
|
115,392.3
|
256.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Credit risk
|
88,791.7
|
90,307.0
|
1,515.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Market risk
|
3,150.7
|
3,236.8
|
86.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Operational risk
|
8,269.2
|
8,248.7
|
(20.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Floor adjustment*2
|
14,923.8
|
13,599.7
|
(1,324.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Total exposures
|
353,117.5
|
283,737.8
|
(69,379.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.42%
|
5.59%
|
1.16ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Estimated CET1 ratio reflecting the RWA increase calculated on the finalized Basel III reforms basis
|
|
*2
|
Adjustments made for the difference between risk-weighted assets under Basel I and Basel III
|
16
|
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
FY20 targets
-
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a further impact on our business as economic and corporate activity deteriorates and the financial market remains volatile. Although it is difficult to make forecast at present, we set FY20 targets based on the economic outlook with certain assumptions (assumptions are described on the next page).
-
If actual timing of containment of the virus and the degree of the impact on the real economy are different from our assumptions, FY20 targets may be revised or differ from the actual results significantly.
Consolidated
(¥bn)
Net operating profits
before credit costs for
-
trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses
-
Total credit costs
-
Ordinary profits
Profits attributable
4 to owners of parent
FY19
results
1,184.4
(222.9)
1,235.7
528.1
FY20 Estimated
targets impact of COVID-19*1
1,050.0 (300.0)
(450.0) (200.0)
850.0 (600.0)
550.0 (420.0)*2
Major impact that may arise
or be anticipated by the COVID-19 pandemic
|
Decline in foreign currency
|
Decline in new investments
|
interest income
|
and business transactions
|
Decrease in assets under
|
Decreased investor appetite
|
custody or management
|
for investment
Restrictions on our business activities
Worsening business performance of borrowers
Decrease in equity earnings in equity method investees and decline in other non-recurring gains (losses) etc.
|
*1 Comparison with targets assuming no COVID-19 pandemic *2 Calculated by using aproximate tax rate of 30%
|
17
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Assumption for FY20 targets
－While the depth and longevity of the COVID-19 impact on the real economy are still uncertain, FY20 targets are set based on economic environment outlook with some assumptions
Business environment
Governments around the world have launched emergency monetary and financial policies aimed at assisting businesses with their fundraising efforts and supporting household income during the crisis. Meanwhile, financial institutions have been able to maintain soundness compared with global financial crisis caused by a liquidity crunch. As a result, they are in a position to provide businesses with finance support. At the moment, although strict public health measures currently in place to prevent the spread of the virus are expected to be relaxed in some regions, there is a sense of uncertainty as to whether or not economies will be able to smoothly regain their previous vitality. Therefore, it is believed that the normalization of economic activities will take some time in such regions as mainly developed countries.
Set FY20 targets based on the economic environment outlook reflecting four assumptions below
|
|
1
|
Depth of decline
|
[GDP outlook*1 (Jan-Mar 2019=100)]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assume economic activity decreases by about 5 to 10%
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compared to the annual average for 2019
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
Developing countiries
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Longevity of deterioration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
|
Assume deterioration of economic activity will be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
most extreme in Apr-Jun 2020 and recovery will
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
start from Jul-Sep 2020
95
3
Recovery pattern
Assume a U-shaped recovery will materialize, but at
slower pace than recovery after global financial crisis
85
（Calendar year）
4
1Q
Assume overall world economy will recover to 2019
level at the end of 2020, developed countries'
2019
*1 Made by MUFG referring to, among other things, the baseline scenario of the IMF World Economic Outlook released in Apr 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Financial targets
－Continue to make sustained efforts to achieve the targets, although FY20 outlook for operating environment is uncertain
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
FY20
|
|
Mid- to long-
|
|
|
|
|
results
|
|
results
|
|
results
|
|
targets
|
|
term targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approx.
|
|
9～10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.53%
|
6.45%
|
|
|
7% - 8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.0%
|
71.0%
|
70.2%
|
Below FY17
|
|
|
|
results
|
Approx. 60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1 ratio
|
11.7%
|
11.4%
|
11.7%
|
|
Approx. 11%
|
(Finalized Basel III
|
|
|
|
|
reforms basis*1)
|
*1 Estimated CET1 ratio reflecting the RWA increase calculated on the finalized Basel III reforms basis, includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities
|
19
Management principles as CEO
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Our "Social Mission" vs. COVID-19
-
Putting top priority on ensuring the safety of all of our stakeholders and maintaining stable financial services, we will satisfy the various financial needs from our customers swiftly, appropriately and flexibly
-
Putting top priority on ensuring the safety of all of our stakeholders and maintaining stable financial services, we will satisfy the various financial needs from our customers swiftly, appropriately and flexibly
|
Ensure the safety of
|
Maintain stable
|
Extend swift,
|
appropriate and
|
all our stakeholders
|
financial services
|
flexible finance
|
|
|
support
|
|
|
Approx. 180,000 employees strive to maintain operations
domestically and in more than 50 countries abroad
21
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Our response to COVID-19
－Our rapid response includes the steps taken below. As a financial group, our social mission is the top priority
Branch
management
Finance support
Digitalization/
non-
face-to-face transactions
Social
contributions
Working remotely
Dispatch of 1,000+ personnel*1 from Head Office to domestic branches and back-office centers. No halt or contraction in the Bank/the Trust Bank domestic operations; financial infrastructure preserved
-
No. of consultations with large, medium & small corporates : Approx. 18,000*2
|
• No. / amount of newly booked loans
|
: Approx.7,700 / ¥4.4tn*3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indiv
|
No. of IB*4 service users
|
: Approx. 3 times*5
|
Corp
|
No. of Biz LENDING*6 applications
|
: Approx. 3 times*7
|
|
|
-
Donation to Japanese Red Cross Society (¥500mm) / Support for the continuation of students' daily life & school and cultural activities（¥2bn）
-
Healthcare industry support for research, development and manufacture of therapeutic drugs and vaccines, etc.（establishing a ¥10bn investment fund）
Japan: approx. 50%, U.S/Europe: approx. 80-90%*8,
Asia: expanding on a region-by-region basis *8
|
*1
|
Includes future plans *2 Number of new loans and amendments from Mar 10 to Jul 20, 2020. Based on the reports from the Bank's domestic branches and online application
|
|
*3
|
Event counts/amounts conducted between Mar 10 and Jul 20, 2020（includes commitment line limits). Based on the reports from the Bank's domestic branches
|
|
*4
|
Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers *5 Prior month comparisons between Mar 2019 and Mar 2020
|
22
|
*6
|
MUFG Biz: lending services via internet banking for corporate customers *7 Comparison between Nov 2019 and Mar 2020
|
*8
|
As of Apr 2020
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Changes in social trends
－Megatrends will accelerate sharply due to COVID-19 response
Pre-existing social environment
（megatrend）
Low economic growth/prolonged low
interest rates
Changes in individual and
corporate behavior
Digitalization rollout
Stakeholder capitalism/stronger
focus on SDGs
Workstyle reforms
COVID-19-induced elements
Digital shift in society as a whole
Heightened awareness of social
issues/social contributions
Changes in and diversification of
workstyles and values
Changes in globalization
（supply chain structure, etc.）
|
Main themes for
|
|
Response to
|
Contribution to
|
financial
|
|
|
societal digital shift
|
solution for social issues
|
institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Societal structural changes and expectation of MUFG
－Actively respond to changes assuming irreversible influence on social structure including public values and customer behavior
|
Response to societal digital shift
|
Contribution to solution for social issues
Digital shift offers an opportunity for the company to change its core state
Acceleration of social issue embracement, contribution to sustainable social growth
Innovation of MUFG as a whole,
including customer interface, employee
workstyle, etc.
Direction of digital shift
-
Expanding non face-to-face functions and Custom- usage
ers • Smart transaction flow via digitalization of processes
-
Remote work, etc./maintaining a comfortable Emplo- work environment
yees • Plans for replacing personnel seals/physical authentification means
|
Mgmt
|
• Digitalization as a premise for operational
|
shift from former paper-and large building-
|
style
|
centered commuting
|
|
|
Combining social issue resolution with
MUFG's strategy; tackling MUFG's
sustainable growth
|
|
Direction of sustainability management
|
|
|
Social
|
• Elevating focus on healthcare & education,
|
etc. and responding to specific social areas
|
|
|
|
Environ-
|
• Accelerating company action to
|
ment
|
address/financially support combating
|
climate change as a global threat
|
-
Strengthening corporate governance
Govern- system on a group-wide,cross-regional
|
ance
|
basis, raising governance to an even higher
|
|
level
|
|
24
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
The total strategic picture
－Prioritize strategy, based on COVID-19 trends & company issues
Pre-existing social
environment（megatrend）
COVID-19-induced elements
|
Existing MUFG
|
|
Societal structural
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic emphasis
|
|
strategy
|
|
changes &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expectations of
|
|
|
•
|
Domestic retail
|
|
Reorganization of
|
|
MUFG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Global strategy
|
|
business groups into
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Business infrastructure/
|
|
new customer segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Response to
|
|
|
|
process
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transformation
|
|
societal digital shift
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
initiatives,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
digitalization strategy
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing existing initiatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capturing
|
|
Contribution to
|
|
|
•
|
Shift of sales channel
|
|
|
solution for social
|
|
|
|
overseas market growth
|
|
|
|
•
|
Cost control
|
|
|
issues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
RWA control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Very large and complex
|
Low profitability/high
|
Tight management
|
organization/
|
resources due to company-
|
expense ratio/low ROE
|
branches/systems, etc
|
wide expansion
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Strategic emphasis
－New company management policy leads the following strategic emphases
|
⚫ Digitalization to the company core
|
Customer interface, stronger proposals, workstyles
|
|
-
Focus on business resilience Ensure financial soundness, allocate resources to strong field
|
⚫ "Engagement"-centered mgmt
|
Empathy, company attractiveness, participation awareness
|
|
|
Digitalization of domestic
|
|
Reshaping global strategy
|
|
Business infrastructure,
|
retail business
|
|
|
process innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Digitalization of customer interface, sales channels, middle & back offices
-
Strengthen business promotion proposal ability to address customers' individual needs
-
Evaluation of region-by- region growth prospects & strengths, optimizing resource allocation
-
Collaboration with such company as Grab to take on next-genfinancial services
-
Raising efficiency by making operating processes paperless, halting personal seal use, etc
-
Developing business infrastructure & work environment, based on employees' diverse values and workstyles
|
Major existing
|
Shift of sales
|
Cost control
|
RWA control
|
initiatives
|
channel
|
|
26
Major existing initiatives
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Continuing major existing initiatives
Shift of sales
channel
Cost control
RWA control
[FY19 results] Steady progress in shifting to non face-to-face channels
P.33
[FY20 onward] Continue to diversify customer interface and improve productivity
|
[FY19 results]
|
Expense ratio of 70.2%, improved by 0.7ppt
|
|
|
from FY18
|
P.35
|
[FY20 onward]
|
Further curb expenses by reviewing work
|
procedures and processes
|
[FY19 results]
|
Reduced RWA by approx. ¥9tn*1
|
|
[FY20 onward]
|
Satisfy both finance support for customers and
|
P.37
|
|
preservation of our financial soundness successfully
|
|
*1 Finalized Basel III reforms basis
|
28
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Promote shift of sales channel (1)
－Steady progress in sales channel shift by expanding digital and non face-to-face channels
Transaction
volume
(FY19)
|
ATM, STM*1etc.*2
|
IB*3, App
Fund transfer
Pay tax and
utility bills
Change of
address
Replacement of unusable cards
Approx. 93 mm
Approx. 17 mm
Approx. 1.9 mm
Approx. 520 thd
FY18FY19
2% 2%
FY18FY19
13% 8%
FY18FY19
57% 51%
FY18FY19
81% 71%
FY18FY19
58% 55%
FY18FY19
22% 23%
FY18FY19
26% 23%
FY18FY19
11% 7%
FY18FY19
40% 44%
FY18FY19
65% 69%
FY18FY19
16% 26%
FY18FY19
9% 22%
|
*1
|
Store Teller Machine (ATM equipped with functions to handle tax payment, utility bills payment and domestic transfer with a private request form)
|
|
*2
|
Including transactions via TV, telephone and mail
|
29
|
*3
|
Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Promote shift of sales channel (2)
－No. of transactions at bank-counter declined due to the shift to non face-to-face channels
|
|
No. of IB*1 service users*2
|
|
|
No. of transactions at bank-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mm)
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
(mm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of IB service users
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilization rate *3
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74%
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY23
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY23
|
*1
|
Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers
|
30
|
*2
|
Users who log-in IB at least once in 6 months out of all active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only)
|
*3
|
Utilization rate = IB service users / active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only)
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Cost control
－FY19 expense increased mainly due to the consolidation of BDI and FSI FY19 expense ratio slightly improved to 70.2% by 0.7ppt from FY18
|
|
Expense ratio
|
|
By business group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumption in Medium-term
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
|
+154.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.1*2
|
8.7
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.0%
|
71.0%
|
70.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.3*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.3%
|
64.6%
|
|
|
|
FY20 target:
|
|
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below FY17 result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of 68.0%
|
|
(18.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY18
|
R&C
|
JCIB
|
GCIB
|
GCB
|
AM/IS
|
Global
|
HQ,
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
|
+154.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY20 management policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180.0*3
|
2.0
|
|
|
31.7
|
|
Aim at further curbing expenses by selecting the
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30.0)
|
|
|
|
necessary investments and reviewing work procedures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and processes, looking ahead to post COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
Cost reduction,
|
Strategic
|
Regulatory Transformation
|
FX
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc
|
|
expense
|
costs, etc
|
initiatives
|
fluctuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and others
|
|
*1
|
Including the impact of the consolidation of BDI (approx. ¥83.0bn)
|
31
|
*2
|
Including the impact of the consolidation of FSI (approx. ¥41.0bn)
|
*3
|
Including the impact of the consolidation of BDI and FSI
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Cost control (headcount, branches)
－Expect a decrease in employee headcount totaling approx. 6,000 (attrition) and the reduction of no. of branches by 40%, compared to FY17
|
|
Forecast of employees headcount
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast of number of branches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Headcount)*1
|
|
|
(No. of branches)*2
|
|
|
45
|
|
(thd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branch specialized to features*3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG PLAZA*4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-fledged branch*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
vs FY17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(initial target)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(35%)
|
|
35
|
|
|
Approx. (6,000)
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
(40%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headcount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY23
|
FY06
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY23
*1 The figure includes MUFG Bank's domestic bank staff, part-time and contract staff as well as temporary staff but excludes overseas staff hired locally.
|
|
The figure also includes employees of other companies seconded to MUFG Bank but excludes employees temporarily transferred to other companies
|
32
|
*2
|
MUFG Bank non-consolidated basis *3 MUFG NEXT and consulting office *4 Group co-located branch
|
*5
|
A branch that handles all services including consulting service at bank counter by clerk
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
RWA control
－Reduced RWA by approx. ¥9tn by business groups' efforts in addition to upgrading risk measurement method
|
|
RWA (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1)
|
|
|
Factors of increase and decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥tn)
|
|
|
Inorganic
|
Consolidation of BDI
|
|
|
growth
|
Acquisition of aviation finance business
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
Reduction of equity holdings
|
|
|
|
- Sold ¥733.0bn*2
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
Reduction of low profitable asset
|
|
|
|
groups
|
|
|
|
- Reduced ¥2.5tn*3
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
Financial supports in response to COVID-19, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade risk
|
|
|
|
|
measurement Decrease of RWA by ¥7tn*4
|
115
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY20 management policy
|
110
|
|
|
Satisfy both of finance support for customers and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preservation of our financial soundness
|
|
|
|
• Thoroughly monitor RWA including the impact of
|
0
|
|
|
downgrading
|
End Mar
|
End Mar
|
End Mar
|
• Examine additional RWA reduction measures
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
|
|
*1
|
Estimated RWA on the finalized Basel III reforms basis *2 Cumulative amount since FY15. Acquisition cost basis *3
|
Cumulative amount since FY17
|
33
|
*4
|
Reduction amount of estimated RWA on finalized Basel III reforms basis through upgrading risk measurement method
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Basic policy ("Capital Triangle")
－Implement well-balanced capital management
Enhance further
shareholder returns
|
|
MUFG's
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Value
|
Maintain solid
|
Strategic investments for
|
equity capital
|
sustainable growth
35
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Capital allocation
Capital allocation results and forecast (Finalized Basel III reforms basis*1. Includes net unrealized gains on AFS securities)
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
|
+0.7% 11.7％
|
|
|
|
11.4％
|
(0.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.4%)
|
+0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1
|
Net profits*2
|
Dividend
|
Share
|
Strategic Double-gearing Unrealized
|
Decrease Upgrade risk
|
CET1
|
Net profits
|
Dividend Double-gearing, Others
|
CET1
|
ratio
|
repurchase investment (investment
|
gains/losses
|
of RWA measurement ratio
|
Change of
|
ratio
|
(End Mar 19)
|
in MS, etc.)
|
on AFS
|
method (End Mar 20)
|
accounting
|
(End Mar 21)
|
|
|
securities
|
|
standard
|
|
|
FY19 results
|
|
|
FY20 forecasts
|
|
*1
|
Estimated RWA reflecting the result of calculation on the finalized Basel III reforms basis
|
36
|
*2
|
Excludes the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Basic policies for shareholder returns
－Improve shareholder returns, focusing on dividends
Dividends
Share
Repurchase
MUFG aims for a stable and sustainable increase in dividends per share through profit growth, with a dividend payout ratio target of 40%
Target a dividend payout ratio of 40% by the end of FY23
MUFG plans to flexibly repurchase its own shares, as part of its shareholder return strategies, in order to improve capital efficiency
Consider (1) Performance progress / forecast and capital situation,
-
Strategic investment opportunities (3) Market environment including share price
Confirm if MUFG's capital level remains stable as required to secure "A" or higher credit rating
|
Share
|
In principle, MUFG plans to hold a maximum of approximately 5% of the
|
total number of issued shares, and cancel shares that exceed this
|
Cancellation
|
|
amount
37
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Results of shareholder return
|
Dividend per share
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
|
|
22.0%
|
23.4%
|
24.6%
|
26.3%
|
26.4%
|
25.5%
|
32.9%
|
61.0%*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥12.5
|
|
|
|
¥16
|
¥18
|
¥18
|
¥18
|
¥19
|
¥22
|
|
¥25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥13
|
|
|
|
|
Interim
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥12.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY12
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(forecast)
|
（¥bn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
184.1
|
226.6
|
253.7
|
249.3
|
243.6
|
251.8
|
286.9
|
322.9
|
321.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share repurchase
|
-
|
-
|
100.0
|
200.0
|
200.0
|
200.0
|
150.0
|
50.0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total payout
|
184.1
|
226.6
|
353.7
|
449.3
|
443.6
|
451.8
|
436.9
|
372.9
|
321.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profits
|
852.6
|
984.8
|
1,033.7
|
951.4
|
926.4
|
989.6
|
872.6
|
528.1
|
550.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total payout ratio
|
22.0%
|
23.4%
|
34.2%
|
47.2%
|
47.9%
|
45.7%
|
50.1%
|
70.5%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Dividend payout ratio excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill: 37％
|
38
|
Management
principles as CEO
|
Major existing initiatives
|
Capital policy
Reduction of equity holdings*1
Historical performance
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
Acquisition price of domestic equity securities in the
|
|
|
category of 'other securities' with market value (consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of equity holdings over Tier1 capital*2
|
|
|
9.20
|
51.8%
|
|
Aim to reduce our equity holdings to approx. 10% of our Tier1 capital towards the end of the current medium-term business plan
|
5
|
19.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Includes agreed
|
|
4.29
|
17.9% 16.6%
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
14.2% 13.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.8% 12.5%11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.79
|
2.66
|
2.52
|
|
|
|
Approx.
|
|
|
|
2.32
|
2.18
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
End
|
Mar 02 Mar 08 Mar 15 Mar 16 Mar 17 Mar 18 Mar 19 Mar 20 Jun 20
|
Mar 21
Approx. selling amount
|
|
Selling
|
|
Net gains
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
(losses)
|
(¥bn)
|
amount
|
cost basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY15
|
211
|
117
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
FY16
|
267
|
149
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
318
|
201
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
242
|
127
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
240
|
139
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
FY20
|
24
|
11
|
13
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,302
|
744
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agreed
|
-
|
163
|
-
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Sum of the Bank and the Trust Bank
|
39
|
*2
|
Under Basel II basis until end Mar 12 (consolidated)
|
|
|
|
Income statement
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
FY19Q1*1
|
FY20Q1
|
YoY
|
1
|
|
Gross profits
|
955.7
|
1
|
1,077.8
|
122.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(before credit costs for trust accounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
444.3
|
|
469.0
|
24.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Trust fees +
|
335.2
|
|
329.7
|
(5.5)
|
|
|
|
Net fees and commissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Net trading profits +
|
176.1
|
|
279.0
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
Net other operating profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
Net gains (losses) on debt
|
85.2
|
|
165.9
|
80.7
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
G&A expenses
|
670.0
|
2
|
678.7
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Net operating profits
|
285.6
|
|
399.1
|
113.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Total credit costs*2
|
34.1
|
3
|
(145.0)
|
(179.1)
|
|
9
|
|
Net gains (losses) on equity
|
23.9
|
|
6.0
|
(17.9)
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Net gains (losses) on sales of
|
28.0
|
|
9.4
|
(18.5)
|
|
|
|
equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Losses on write-down of equity
|
(4.1)
|
|
(3.4)
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Profits (losses) from investments
|
79.2
|
|
56.6
|
(22.6)
|
|
|
in affiliates
|
|
|
13
|
|
Other non-recurring gains
|
27.8
|
|
(38.9)
|
(66.7)
|
|
|
(losses)
|
|
|
14
|
|
Ordinary profits
|
450.8
|
|
277.7
|
(173.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Net extraordinary gains (losses)
|
7.5
|
|
(13.9)
|
(21.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Total of income taxes-current and
|
(44.7)
|
|
(62.8)
|
(18.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
income taxes-deferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Profits attributable to owners of
|
389.1
|
4
|
183.4
|
(205.7)
|
|
|
parent
|
|
18
|
|
|
EPS (¥)
|
30.12
|
|
14.29
|
(15.83)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Gross profits
-
-
Gross profits increased ¥122.1bn mainly due to an increase in net gains on debt securities as well as an increase in net interest income reflecting consolidation of BDI
-
G&A expenses / expense ratio
-
-
G&A expenses increased ¥8.7bn due to consolidation of BDI and FSI
-
Expense ratio decreased to 62.9% mainly due to an increase in gross profits
-
Total credit costs
-
-
Total credit costs increased ¥179.1bn to ¥145.0bn mainly due to an increase in credit cost globally reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an adoption of new accounting methodology in our overseas subsidiaries
-
Profits attributable to owners of parent
-
-
Profits attributable to owners of parent decreased ¥205.7bn mainly due to increases in total credit costs and net periodic cost of retirement benefits as well as net extraordinary gains on sales of equity in KS's subsidiary reported in the previous fiscal year
|
*1
|
Accounting Standard Board of Japan ("ASBJ") Statement No. 30, "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and ASBJ Guidance No. 31,
|
|
|
"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" have been retroactively applied
|
|
*2
|
Credit costs for trust accounts + Provision for general allowance for credit losses + Credit costs (included in non-recurring gains (losses))
|
41
|
|
+ Reversal of allowance for credit losses + Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs + Gains on loans written-off
Results by business group
Consolidated Business group
|
Retail & Commercial
|
R&C
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
Japanese Corporate
|
JCIB
|
& Investment Banking
|
|
|
|
Global Corporate
|
GCIB
|
& Investment Banking
|
|
|
|
Global Commercial
|
GCB
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
Asset Management
|
AM/IS
|
& Investor Services
|
|
|
|
Global Markets
|
Global
|
Markets
|
Net operating profits (¥bn)
300.7 298.6 (2.0)
235.9 235.3 (0.6)
142.3 129.0 (13.4)
207.0 232.8 25.7
78.4 71.3 (7.1)
256.3 343.0 86.7
Expense ratio
FY18 FY19
80% 80%
57% 57%
63% 66%
70% 71%
61% 71%
47% 40%
ROE*1
FY18 FY19
1%*2 9%*3
[1%] [10%]
15% 12%
[15%] [12%]
10% 8%
[10%] [8%]
6% (17%)*4
[8%] [(14%)]
8%*5 19%
[10%] [22%]
5% 6%
[5%] [6%]
*1 Calculated based on Risk Assets (R&C, JCIB, GCIB and GCB) or economic capital (AM/IS and Global Markets) (Managerial accounting basis. Net profit basis. Calculated excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs) Figures in brackets exclude the impacts of investment related accounting factors (amortization of goodwill, etc.)
*2 ROE excluding the impact of impairment losses on fixed assets of NICOS is 6%*3 ROE excluding the impact of one-time effects of corporate tax refund is 6%
*4 ROE excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill and impairment loss is 5%*5 ROE excluding the impact of losses on sales of Standard Life Aberdeen shares is 18%
Retail & Commercial Banking R&C FY19 results*1
FY19 results*1
|
(¥bn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profits
|
1,566.6
|
1,550.6
|
(16.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan interest income
|
199.1
|
190.3
|
(8.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit interest income
|
156.7
|
149.3
|
(7.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic and foreign
|
144.5
|
144.3
|
(0.2)
|
|
settlement / forex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives, solutions
|
53.5
|
58.3
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate, corporate
|
51.9
|
53.8
|
1.9
|
|
agency and inheritance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment product
|
222.2
|
197.2
|
(24.9)
|
|
sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Card settlement
|
310.0
|
319.0
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer finance
|
289.8
|
296.0
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
45.3
|
48.2
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
1,258.8
|
1,242.7
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio
|
80%
|
80%
|
(0ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating profits
|
307.8
|
307.9
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
1%*2
|
9%*3
|
9ppt
Loans / Deposits
|
(¥tn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. loan balance*4
|
32.0
|
31.4
|
(0.5)
|
|
Lending spread*5
|
0.75%
|
0.69%
|
(0.06ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. deposit balance
|
115.9
|
118.3
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
KPI
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
Investment assets (¥tn)
|
41.2
|
40.2
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
|
|
No. of entrusted
|
4,874
|
4,976
|
102
|
testamentary trust*6
|
Gross profits of cross
|
33.7
|
37.5
|
3.8
|
transactions (¥bn)*7
|
No. of effective
|
|
|
|
information sharing of real
|
5,630
|
4,983
|
(647)
|
estate
|
|
|
|
Volume of card shopping
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
0.1
|
(¥tn)*8
|
Balance of consumer loans
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
(¥tn)*9
|
*1
|
Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include profits from overseas transactions with Japanese corporate
|
|
|
customers and profits from business owner transactions which belong to JCIB. ROE is calculated based on net profits and exclude non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs
|
|
*2
|
ROE excluding the impact of impairment losses on fixed assets of NICOS is 6%*3 ROE excluding the impact of one-time effects of corporate tax refund is 6%
|
|
*4
|
Excluding consumer loans *5 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs
|
|
*6
|
Including estate division *7
|
Revenue from inheritance and real estate transactions and transactions with client's asset administration companies
|
43
|
*8
|
For NICOS cardmembers *9
|
Total balance of personal card loans of the Bank, the Trust Bank and ACOM (excl. guarantee)
Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking JCIB FY19 results*1
FY19 results*1
|
(¥bn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profits
|
561.6
|
578.7
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan interest income
|
95.4
|
106.0
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit interest income
|
130.6
|
131.3
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic and foreign
|
80.4
|
76.3
|
(4.1)
|
|
settlement / forex*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives, solutions*2
|
80.5
|
72.8
|
(7.7)
|
|
Real estate, corporate
|
42.4
|
45.1
|
2.7
|
|
agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
M&A,DCM,ECM*3
|
47.5
|
49.8
|
2.3
|
|
Non-interest income
|
71.4
|
81.1
|
9.7
|
|
from overseas business
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
317.3
|
329.1
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio
|
57%
|
57%
|
0ppt
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating profits
|
244.3
|
249.6
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
15%
|
12%
|
(2ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
Loans / Deposits
|
(¥tn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. loan balance
|
39.2
|
38.5
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending spread*4
|
0.49%
|
0.48%
|
(0.00ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. non-JPY
|
18.2
|
16.7
|
(1.5)
|
|
loan balance*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-JPY
|
0.63%
|
0.64%
|
0.01ppt
|
|
|
lending spread*4*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. deposit balance
|
31.2
|
32.9
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. non-JPY
|
13.6
|
15.2
|
1.5
|
|
deposit balance*5
|
|
|
|
KPI
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction volume *6
|
1,138.4
|
1,159.8
|
21.4
|
($bn)
|
|
|
|
No. of domestic settlement
|
177
|
180
|
3
|
(mm)
|
|
|
|
M&A advisory League
|
#1
|
#2
|
-
|
Table*7
|
|
|
|
DCM league table*7
|
#2
|
#1
|
-
|
ECM league table*7
|
#5
|
#3
|
-
|
*1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses, and net operating profits include profits from business owner transactions which
|
|
belong to R&C and profits from Japanese corporate customers served by KS. ROE is calculated based on net profits and excludes non-JPY mid- to long-term
|
|
funding costs *2 Figures are domestic business only *3 Including real estate securitization etc. *4 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs *5 Sum
|
44
|
of domestic and overseas loans and deposits *6 Domestic foreign exchange transaction amount related to trade, inward and outward investment, dividend, and
|
services, etc. *7 Based on data of Refinitiv, etc., M&A advisory only counts Japanese corporates related deals. DCM includes both domestic and foreign bonds
|
Global Corporate & Investment Banking GCIB
FY19 results*1
|
(¥bn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profits
|
422.4
|
446.2
|
23.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan interest income
|
169.0
|
177.1
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit interest income
|
48.0
|
49.9
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission, forex, derivatives
|
194.9
|
192.3
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCM, ECM
|
23.8
|
18.9
|
(4.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profits from large global
|
19.7
|
19.7
|
0.1
|
|
corporates located in Japan, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint venture profits with Global
|
20.8
|
30.6
|
9.8
|
|
Markets*2
|
Expenses
|
266.4
|
282.6
|
16.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio
|
63%
|
63%
|
0ppt
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating profits
|
156.0
|
163.7
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
10%
|
8%
|
(2ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
Loans / Deposits
|
(¥tn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. loan balance
|
24.1
|
23.8
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Lending spread*3
|
1.06%
|
1.06%
|
(0.01ppt)
|
Ave. deposit balance
|
10.3
|
12.6
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
KPI
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution amount*4 (¥tn)
|
22.8
|
21.4
|
(1.4)
|
Distribution ratio*5
|
59%
|
48％
|
(11ppt)
|
GSB*6 profits (¥bn)
|
90.1
|
86.7
|
(3.4)
|
ABS league table (US)
|
#10
|
#9
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Wallet share of syndicated
|
1.19%
|
1.22%
|
0.03ppt
|
loan and DCM (Non-IG*7)
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include profits from large global
|
|
|
corporates of KS which belong to GCB, R&C and JCIB's large global corporates located in Japan, and Joint venture profits with Global Markets.
|
|
|
ROE is calculated based on net profits and excludes non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs
|
|
*2
|
Including O&D profits through collaboration with Global Markets *3 Excluding non-JPY mid- to long-term funding costs
|
|
*4
|
Distribution amount = Arrangement amount - Final hold amount (Syndicated loan, Project Finance, Securitization, Aviation Finance, etc.)
|
|
|
+ Securities' arrangement amount of DCM, ABS, etc.
|
|
*5
|
Distribution ratio = Distribution amount / Total amount of loans to global corporate customers
|
45
|
*6 Global Subsidiary Banking. Transactions with subsidiaries of global corporate multinational customers *7 Non-investment grade
Global Commercial Banking GCB
FY19 results*1
|
(¥bn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profits
|
668.8
|
770.2
|
101.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUAH*2
|
353.6
|
339.6
|
(14.0)
|
|
KS*3
|
316.4
|
323.9
|
7.5
|
|
BDI*4
|
-
|
114.4
|
114.4
|
Expenses
|
470.0
|
552.2
|
82.2
|
|
|
|
|
(Expense ratio)
|
70%
|
72%
|
1ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUAH*2
|
264.0
|
264.8
|
0.8
|
|
(Expense ratio)
|
75%
|
78%
|
3ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KS*3
|
163.5
|
167.2
|
3.7
|
|
(Expense ratio)
|
52%
|
52%
|
(0ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BDI*4
|
-
|
59.5
|
59.5
|
|
(Expense ratio)
|
-
|
52%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating profits
|
198.8
|
217.9
|
19.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUAH*2
|
89.5
|
74.8
|
(14.7)
|
|
KS*3
|
152.9
|
156.6
|
3.8
|
|
BDI*4
|
-
|
54.9
|
54.9
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
6%
|
(17%)*5
|
(23ppt)
Loans / Deposits
|
(¥tn)
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave. loan
|
7.3
|
7.8
|
0.5
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
MUAH*2
|
Ave. deposit
|
8.2
|
9.0
|
0.8
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
NIM*6
|
2.74%
|
2.39%
|
(0.34ppt)
|
|
Ave. loan
|
5.2
|
5.6
|
0.4
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
KS*3
|
Ave. deposit
|
4.5
|
4.9
|
0.4
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
NIM*7
|
3.81%
|
3.62%
|
(0.20ppt)
|
|
Ave. loan
|
-
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
BDI*4
|
Ave. deposit
|
-
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
NIM
|
-
|
8.16%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, expenses and net operating profits include figures which belong to GCB only and not include
|
|
figures which belong to other business groups. BDI entity basis. ROE is calculated based on net profits
|
|
*2
|
MUAH figures as reported in MUAH's 10-Q and 10-K excluding figures belonging to Trust/Securities subsidiaries, JCIB, GCIB and Global Markets
|
|
*3
|
After GAAP adjustment. Excluding figures which belong to Global Markets
|
*4 Apr to Dec 2020 results after consolidation
|
|
*5
|
ROE excluding the impact of one-time amortization of goodwill and impairment loss is 5%
|
46
|
*6
|
Excluding figures which belong to Global Markets *7 KS entity basis
|
Asset Management & Investor Services AM/IS
FY19 results*1
|
（¥bn）
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profits
|
202.3
|
246.3
|
44.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM*2
|
46.8
|
81.8
|
34.9
|
|
IS*3
|
93.7
|
102.6
|
8.8
|
|
Pension
|
61.7
|
62.0
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
124.2
|
175.4
|
51.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio
|
61%
|
71%
|
10ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating profits
|
78.1
|
70.9
|
(7.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
8%*4
|
19%
|
11ppt
KPI
|
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment products
|
9.4
|
10.4
|
1.1
|
|
balance of corporate
|
AM
|
customers (¥tn)
|
|
|
|
|
Alternative products balance
|
261.1
|
379.0
|
117.9
|
|
(¥bn)*5
|
|
|
|
|
Global IS balance ($bn)
|
616.6
|
686.5
|
69.8
|
IS
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of domestic
|
73.8
|
74.2
|
0.4
|
|
|
investment trust funds (¥tn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
DB / Balance (¥tn)
|
11.3
|
11.0
|
(0.3)
|
Pension
|
|
|
|
|
DC / Increase number of
|
195
|
308
|
113
|
|
subscriber (thd)*6
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. ROE is calculated based on net profits *2 Asset Management *3 Investor Services
|
|
*4
|
ROE excluding the impact of losses on sales of Standard Life Aberdeen shares is 18%
|
47
|
*5
|
Balance of internally developed low-liquidity investment products, such as real estate-based products *6 Net increase of subscribers from FY17
Global Markets Global
Markets
FY19 results*1
|
（¥bn）
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profits
|
572.9
|
637.9
|
64.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer business
|
309.9
|
345.2
|
35.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIC & equity
|
226.8
|
265.8
|
38.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates
|
110.2
|
115.0
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional
|
91.5
|
126.7
|
35.2
|
|
|
|
investors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset management
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JV with GCIB*2
|
100.7
|
107.3
|
6.6
|
|
Treasury
|
272.6
|
306.9
|
34.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
274.1
|
285.8
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio
|
48%
|
45%
|
(3ppt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating profits
|
298.8
|
352.0
|
53.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer business
|
94.6
|
117.2
|
22.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury
|
218.1
|
254.4
|
36.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
5%
|
6%
|
1ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KPI
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative revenues from
|
6.8
|
8.5
|
1.7
|
strategic fields*3（¥bn）
|
|
|
|
Client value*4
|
89
|
101
|
12pt
|
|
|
|
|
Digitalization ratio of FX rate
|
71%
|
72%
|
1ppt
|
contracts*5
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Managerial accounting basis. Local currency basis. Gross profits, net operating profits, and expenses includes Joint venture profits with GCIB. ROE is calculated
|
|
|
based on net profits
|
|
*2
|
Profits including O&D profits through collaboration with GCIB
|
|
*3
|
Profits from new type of risk hedging (e.g. hedging against interest rate and forex risks in M&A transactions) and deals related to investment banking products
|
|
*4
|
Quasi sales & trading profits in institutional investors business. Indexation using in FY17 as 100 *5 Internal transactions
|
48
|
|
Financial results*1 of MUAH, KS, and BDI
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
(US$mm)
|
MUAH*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19H1
|
FY20H1
|
YoY
|
FY19H1
|
FY20H1
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
306.2
|
321.2
|
15.0
|
|
|
2,841
|
2,982
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
250.5
|
256.3
|
5.8
|
|
|
2,324
|
2,379
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax,Pre-provision income
|
55.7
|
64.9
|
9.2
|
|
|
517
|
603
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10.1
|
89.5
|
79.4
|
|
|
94
|
831
|
737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to MUAH
|
41.2
|
(30.5)
|
(71.7)
|
|
|
383
|
(284)
|
(667)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
(THB mm)
|
KS*3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19H1
|
FY20H1
|
YoY
|
FY19H1
|
FY20H1
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
226.7
|
204.6
|
(22.1)
|
|
|
64,786
|
58,629
|
(6,157)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
93.3
|
84.6
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
26,681
|
24,266
|
(2,415)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision operating profit
|
133.3
|
119.9
|
(13.4)
|
|
|
38,105
|
34,363
|
(3,742)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss of loans and debt securities
|
45.7
|
60.5
|
14.8
|
|
|
13,074
|
17,355
|
4,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit attributable to owners of the bank
|
69.1
|
47.2
|
(21.9)
|
|
|
19,747
|
13,540
|
(6,207)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
(IDR bn)
|
BDI*4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19H1
|
FY20H1
|
YoY
|
FY19H1
|
FY20H1
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating income
|
67.4
|
70.6
|
3.2
|
|
|
8,760
|
9,295
|
535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
33.9
|
32.5
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
4,414
|
4,278
|
(136)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision operating profit
|
33.4
|
38.1
|
4.7
|
|
|
4,346
|
5,017
|
671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of credit
|
13.2
|
24.4
|
11.2
|
|
|
1,716
|
3,211
|
1,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit after tax
|
13.9
|
6.4
|
(7.5)
|
|
|
1,813
|
845
|
(968)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
All figures are converted into ¥ with actual exchange rates as of end of each interim period. For FY19H1 is US$1=¥107.79, THB1=¥3.50, IDR1=¥0.0077.
|
|
|
For FY20H1 is US$1=¥107.74, THB1=¥3.49, IDR1=¥0.0076 *2 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP
|
49
|
*3
|
Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial report based on Thai GAAP *4 Financial results as disclosed in BDI's financial report based on Indonesian GAAP
|
Key figures*1 of MUAH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending balance*2
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
(US$bn)
|
Other consumer
|
|
(US$mm)
|
|
|
(US$mm)
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgage & home equity
|
|
NII
|
|
NIM
|
|
|
|
|
Other commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
Commercial & industrial
|
|
4,000
|
2.33%
|
2.26%
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
88.2
|
|
|
|
|
86.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
80.0
|
|
|
|
1.99%
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38.0
|
40.7
|
38.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
|
3,307
|
|
|
2,705
|
|
3.3
|
|
3,204
|
3,093
|
|
2,177
|
|
16.9
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
14.3
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
24.9
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
End Dec 17
|
End Dec 18
|
End Dec 19
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
Deposit balance
|
|
|
|
|
Cost to income ratio*3 *4
|
|
|
|
ROE / CET1 ratio*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
CET1 ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.2%
|
16.3%
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
84.8
|
91.0
|
95.9
|
|
|
|
|
76.4%
|
78.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's 10-K and 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP *2 Loans held for investment based on year-end balances *3 Efficiency ratio
*4 The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes adjusting the efficiency ratio for the fees and costs associated with the provision of services to MUFG Bank, Ltd. branches in the U.S. enhances the comparability of MUAH's efficiency ratio when compared with other financial institutions. Management believes adjusting noninterest expense for the impact of goodwill impairment and revenue for the impact of the TCJA enhances comparability between periods. Adjusted Efficiency Ratio for FY18 was 72.47% and for FY19 was 74.69%
|
*5 U.S. Basel III standardized approach; fully phased-in MUAH is working on capital optimization and paid a US$500mm dividend in 2017 to MUFG
|
50
|
and MUFG Bank, Ltd. And repurchased approximately US$2.5bn of its outstanding common stock from MUFG and MUFG Bank, Ltd. in 2018
|
Lending balance
(THB bn) Credit card and personal loans
Mortgage
Auto
SME Corporate
|
2,000
|
|
|
1,672
|
1,818
|
1,550
|
|
199
|
|
178
|
|
174
|
270
|
|
250
|
|
217
|
|
|
367
|
414
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
337
|
273
|
|
|
220
|
251
|
|
602
|
626
|
661
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Dec 17
|
End Dec 18
|
End Dec 19
|
|
Deposit balance
(THB bn)
2,000
1,000
1,319 1,426 1,567
0
End Dec 17 End Dec 18 End Dec 19
Net interest income
(THB bn)
NII NIM
100 3.74% 3.81% 3.60%
50
68.5 75.3 76.4
0
FY17 FY18 FY19
Cost to income ratio
60%
50% 48.0% 47.2%
42.9%*2
40%
30%
FY17 FY18 FY19
Non-interest income
(THB bn)
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
20
|
|
|
45.2
|
32.0
|
34.3
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
ROE / CET1 ratio*3
|
|
20%
|
ROE
|
|
CET1 ratio
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
11.6%
|
12.8%
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
11.9%
|
|
10.7%
|
10.6%
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
*1
|
Excluding one-time gains on investment from the sales of 50% of shares in Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited (NTL transaction), normalized non-interest
|
|
|
income recorded at THB 36.6bn
|
|
*2
|
Excluding one-time gains on investment from NTL transaction and provision in accordance to the amended Labor Protection Act, normalized cost to income
|
51
|
|
was recorded at 45.1%
|
|
|
*3
|
Non-consolidated
|
Lending balance
|
(IDR tn)
|
|
|
Micro/others
|
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABF *1
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SME
|
|
|
Enterprise and FI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
139.5
|
|
144.3
|
|
|
|
129.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
54.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
45.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.2
|
|
31.6
|
|
50
|
|
|
28.5
|
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
|
|
37.6
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Dec 17
|
End Dec 18
|
End Dec 19
|
|
Deposit balance
Net interest income
10
14.2 14.4 14.4
0
FY17 FY18 FY19
Cost to income ratio
Non-interest income
(IDR tn)
4
0
FY17 FY18 FY19
ROE / CET1 ratio
|
30%
|
ROE
|
CET1 ratio
|
|
|
21.3%
|
21.4%
|
23.4%
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
10.5%
|
10.6%
|
10.3%
|
10%
|
|
0%
|
End Dec 17
|
End Dec 18
|
End Dec 19
*1 Asset Based Finance
Credit portfolio of energy and mining
Credit exposure*1
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
10
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
5
|
5.3
|
Unsecured
|
3.5
|
2.6
|
Secured*2
|
|
0
|
|
|
End Mar 16
|
End Mar 20
|
NPLs*3
|
（¥bn）
|
End Mar 20
|
|
|
|
NPLs*3
|
62.1
|
|
|
|
|
Secured amount
|
45.4
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance
|
8.9
|
|
|
|
NPLs*3 (net)
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
Breakdown by sub-sector*1
|
|
Breakdown by region*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related
|
|
|
|
|
Integrated*4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
finance*8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
industry*7
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBL*9 0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mid/
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upstream*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
downstream*6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Including undrawn commitment and excluding market exposure
|
|
Oceania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2
|
Collateralized or guaranteed *3 NPLs are based on the relevant rules for risk-monitored loans under Japanese Banking Act, except for NPLs in
|
|
|
|
|
|
overseas subsidiaries which are based on each subsidiary's internal criteria *4 Integrated business from upstream to downstream
|
|
|
|
|
*5
|
Exploration, development and production of oil and gas *6 Storage, transportation, refinement, retail *7 Sales of mining machine to companies
|
|
|
|
|
among upstream industry *8 Project finance and trade finance *9 Reserve based lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Note: All figures are on managerial accounting basis, aggregating internal management figures of each subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
Credit portfolio of air transportation (incl. aircraft finance)
Credit exposure*1
|
(¥tn)
|
In Nov 2019, acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
aviation finance business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from DVB Bank (¥0.5tn)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
Secured*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End Mar 19
|
End Mar 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPLs*3
|
（¥bn）
|
End Mar 20
|
|
|
|
NPLs*3
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
|
Secured amount
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
NPLs*3 (net)
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
Breakdown by structure*1
|
|
|
|
|
Breakdown by region*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥tn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
Structured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia &
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oceania
|
|
|
*1
|
Including undrawn commitment and excluding market exposure
|
|
|
*2
|
Collateralized or guaranteed *3 NPLs are based on the relevant rules for risk-monitored loans under Japanese Banking Act, except for NPLs in
|
|
|
overseas subsidiaries which are based on each subsidiary's internal criteria
|
54
|
Note: All figures are on managerial accounting basis, aggregating internal management figures of each subsidiary
Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS
－Solid FY19 results. Decided to formulate a new system integration plan in FY20
FY19 results and transaction volume
|
(¥bn)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
299.4
|
305.9
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
293.8
|
290.1
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profits
|
5.6
|
15.8
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other profits and losses
|
(161.1)
|
(17.4)
|
143.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of income taxes current
|
39.1
|
65.5
|
26.4
|
|
and income tax deferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profits attributable to owners
|
(116.4)
|
63.9
|
180.3
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥tn）
|
|
|
Issuing
|
Acquiring
|
Processing
3.2 3.7 4.3
8.1 8.9 9.3
Fundamental revision of system integration plan
Decided to promote the system integration by utilizing the existing system and formulate a new system integration plan in FY20
-
Items to be considered for formulating the plan
-
Ensure scalability to respond flexibly to changes in the business environment
-
Emphasize safety and stability as social infrastructure
-
Control development costs
-
Changes from the previous system integration plan
-
Decided to use the existing system for the system integration
The goal "eliminating management inefficiencies
due to 3-system3-way operations" through the system integration remains unchanged
-
Efforts in FY20 [System integration]
-
Promote to materialize and elaborate the system integration plan and formulate a new system integration plan
5.7 5.9 6.0
*1 Provision for losses on interest repayment is included in other profits and losses
[Response to COVID-19]
-
Maintain safe and secured payment services as social infrastructure
-
Respond to customer needs flexibly
55
History of strategic investment in overseas
Asian
commercial
banks
Approx. ¥63bn*1
Approx. ¥536bn*1
Approx. ¥89bn*1Approx. ¥687bn
|
Global
|
Approx. ¥76bn
|
Approx. ¥300bn
|
AM/IS
|
|
AM/IS business group's ROE*3＝19％
|
Approx. ¥68bn
|
Approx. ¥45bn
|
Approx. ¥49bn
|
Approx. ¥10bn
|
*1 Initial investment amount *2 Butterfield, Meridian, UBS AFS, Capital Analytics, Rydex, Point Nine. Acquire HF administration business
|
|
from Maitland in 2020 *3 ROE for FY19 (Page 50)
|
56
|
Global Open Network
－Through strategic alliance with Akamai, we aim to provide an open network service in FY20
Established Global Open Network Japan in Apr 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Global Open Network
|
|
Intelligent edge platform,
|
Strong presence in the
|
80%
|
20%
|
|
|
Payment business
|
100%
|
which offers world-class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
speed an security
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Open Network Japan
(GO-NET Japan)
Eight features and various areas to be utilized
|
Process 1 million
|
|
Device
|
|
|
IoT
|
|
High availability and
|
|
transactions per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
disaster recovery
|
|
second*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wearable
|
Smart home
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
device
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IoT appliance
|
|
|
|
High security features
|
|
Smartphone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
eMoney
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low-cost structure
|
|
on a 24/7/365 basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sharing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRESENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smart car economy
|
FUTURE
|
|
|
Ability to finalize
|
|
Debit card
|
Utilize blockchain
|
Healthcare
|
Value management
|
|
transactions in less than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
function
|
|
2 seconds*2
|
|
|
|
|
network
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics
|
Insurance
|
|
High resilience against
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
Supply chain Hospital
|
|
|
|
|
terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
falsification of
|
QR payment
|
Point card
|
|
|
Global services
|
|
|
|
Factory
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
*1 Verified under realistic business conditions
|
*2 Processing time per transaction is measured end to end from merchant request to final response
|
|
57
Partnership with Grab as "First Choice Bank"
－Jointly develop next generation bespoke financial services by combining Grab's advanced technologies and data management expertise with MUFG's financial knowledge and know-how
Financial product
development capabilities
Credit strength
One of the largest financial footprints in Southeast Asia
Advanced AI technology
Super App
One of the largest unicorns
in Southeast Asia
Strategic partnership agreement in Feb2020
|
Risk management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Various unique data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial inclusion
|
Accelerate innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Create new employment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
Eleven Transformation Initiatives*1
-
"Eleven Transformation Initiatives" have been outlined in the new medium-term business plan as specific initiatives to achieve the MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy
-
MUFG promotes the initiatives with a joint collaboration by entities, business groups and corporate center
|
Transformation Eleven
|
|
|
segment Customer
|
|
|
|
Initiatives
|
|
Head office
|
-
Sales Channel
-
Wealth Management
-
New Model for Wholesale Banking in Japan
-
Real Estate
-
Asset Management in Japan
-
Institutional Investors
-
Global CIB
-
Overseas Operations
-
Human Resources
-
Corporate Center Operations
|
*1 Re-shown from page 26, Fiscal 2017 Results Presentation
|
59
Eleven Transformation Initiatives (1)
|
Sales Channel
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
Changes*1
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of IB*2 service users*3 (mm)
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
5.9
|
1.2
|
|
8.0
|
|
15.0
|
|
Utilization rate*4
|
22%
|
25%
|
31%
|
6ppt
|
|
44%
|
|
74%
|
|
No. of transactions at bank-counter
|
22.0
|
20.0
|
17.6
|
(2.4)
|
15.7
|
11.1
|
|
(mm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth Management
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of profiling*5(thd)
|
4.3
|
5.3
|
6.5
|
1.2
|
|
7.1
|
|
7.8
|
|
No. of group collaborations*6 (thd)
|
4.5
|
13.4
|
23.8
|
10.5
|
|
29.0
|
|
10.5
|
|
AuM of HE*7 / SHE*8 customers (¥tn)
|
11.6
|
12.1
|
11.8
|
(0.3)
|
13.4
|
16.3*9
|
New Model for Wholesale Banking in
|
|
|
|
Changes*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY23
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DB pension balance (¥tn)
|
11.2
|
11.3
|
11.0
|
(0.3)
|
12.3
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DC pension/ Increase no. of
|
90
|
195
|
308
|
113
|
372
|
-
|
|
subscribers*10 (thd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
Changes*1
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM balance (¥bn)
|
180.0
|
230.0
|
312.4
|
|
82.5
|
380.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of effective information sharing
|
3,100
|
7,481
|
7,154
|
|
(327)
|
4,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Increase / decrease compared to FY18 *2 Mitsubishi UFJ DIRECT: Internet banking for individual customers
|
|
|
|
*3
|
Users who log-in IB at least once in 6 months out of all active accounts (excl. accounts used for direct debit only)
|
|
*4
|
Utilization rate = IB service users / active accounts
|
*5 No. of testamentary trusts + wealth assessment etc.
|
|
|
|
*6
|
No. of customer referral from the Bank to MUMSS + collaboration between the Trust Bank and MUMSS etc. *7
|
High-End customers. Over ¥2 bn assets
|
*8
|
Semi-High-End customers. Over ¥0.3bn assets *9
|
Excluding changes in market prices *10
|
Net increase of subscribers from 2017
|
Eleven Transformation Initiatives (2)
|
Asset Management in Japan
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
Changes*1
|
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Corporate)
|
5.1
|
5.9
|
6.6
|
0.7
|
6.9
|
10.1
|
No. of customers*2 (thd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Individual / Corporate)
|
45.1
|
47.6
|
44.9
|
(2.7)
|
49.8
|
-
|
Investment assets*3 (¥tn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual investors
|
24.4
|
24.2
|
22.5
|
(1.7)
|
25.3
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate investors
|
20.7
|
23.4
|
22.4
|
(1.0)
|
24.5
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Investors
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
Changes*1
|
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client value*4
|
100
|
89
|
101
|
12pt
|
|
|
106
|
|
-
|
Operating income from IS*5 business
|
26.0
|
35.1
|
40.8
|
5.7
|
36.7
|
48.4
|
(¥bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global CIB
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
Changes*1
|
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution amount*6 (¥tn)
|
19.6
|
22.8
|
21.4
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
-
|
Distribution ratio*7
|
46%
|
59%
|
48%
|
(11ppt)
|
|
|
53%
|
|
-
|
*1
|
Increase / decrease compared to FY18
|
|
*2
|
Number of corporate customers with investment products *3 Reflecting changes in market prices
|
*4
|
Quasi sales & trading profits in institutional investors business. Indexation using in FY17 as 100
|
*5 Investor Services
|
*6
|
Distribution amount = Arrangement amount - Final hold amount (Syndicated loan, Project Finance, Securitization, Aviation Finance, etc.)
|
|
+ Securities' arrangement amount of DCM, ABS, etc.
|
61
|
*7
|
Distribution ratio = Distribution amount / Total amount of loans to global corporate customers
Contribution to solution for social issues
The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in growing public expectations regarding corporate initiatives
that address social issues
Acceleration of social issue embracement, contribution to sustainable social growth
Combining social issue resolution with MUFG's strategy; tackling MUFG's sustainable growth
Major initiatives for sustainability
Sustainability promotion structure
Social
-
Support for development of SMEs' industries
-
Public infrastructure finance
-
Financial inclusion in Southeast Asia, etc.
Further initiatives
Focus on responding to social issues such as healthcare and education etc. which attract more attention than ever
Environment
-
Promotion of renewable energy financing
-
Shift to 100% use of renewable energy sources for in-house electricity by FY30
-
Enhancement of disclosure of TCFD*1
-
Strengthening policy for sectors where finance is prohibited / restricted, etc.
Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Sustainability Committee
Discuss on group's initiatives for resolution
of environmental and social issues
NEW Chief Sustainability Officer
Person responsible for promoting initiatives for sustainable growth
|
•
|
Secure diversity of Board members (specialty/region/gender)
|
•
|
Strengthen monitoring system of material issues by Board of Director
|
• Strengthen corporate governance structure on a group-wide, cross-
|
reginal basis, etc.
*1 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
Utilization of external expertise
62
Progress in sustainable finance
FY19 results
|
(¥tn)
|
|
|
|
FY19 results
|
|
FY30 goals*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arrangement of loans and project finance for
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
renewable energy projects, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
Environment
|
|
Underwriting of green bonds
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Social
|
|
Finance for social infrastructure,
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
energizing of local communities, etc.
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
Fields spanning both environment and social
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major initiatives
-
Maintain the globally top-level (2019: $3.4bn/ranked second in the world*2) on the global private finance lead arrangers league table in the field of renewable energy project financing
-
No.1 green bond underwriter in Japan (27.4%*3) for domestic public offerings (including denominated in foreign currencies)
-
Issued first social bond as a Japanese financial institution
-
Provide new products and services, such as the first sustainability linked loan in Japan
|
*1
|
Set goals in FY19 *2 Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance ASSET FINANCE/Lead arrangers LEAGUE TABLE
|
|
*3
|
Figures calculated by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities on a pro-rata by securities company basis. Based on cumulative underwriting
|
63
|
|
amount from FY16 to FY19
Initiatives to counter climate change (TCFD)
: New initiatives since FY19
Governance
Strategy
Risk
management
Metrics and
targets
-
Environmental and social issues, including climate change are deliberated by the Sustainability Committee under the Executive Committee and are reported to the Board of Directors
-
Specific themes associated with climate change are also deliberated by the Risk Management Committees, Investment & Loan Committees and Investment & Credit Committees and are reported to the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors
-
Appointed external advisors to exchange opinions with the Board members
-
Provide finance support for the improvement of energy efficiency, the use of alternative energies, and the use of IT technologies etc.
-
Set MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework to restrict transaction with sectors that contain high environmental risks
-
Conduct scenario analysis: Limited impact of transition and physical risks on credit portfolios*1
-
Recognized climate change-related risks as one of the top risks
-
Conduct enhanced due diligence and management consultation for projects with environmental risk concerns
-
Measure our own GHG emissions
-
Set Sustainable Finance Goals and monitor the progress
-
Measure the proportion of carbon-related assets in the portfolio
-
Measure CO2 emissions associated with financing for power generation projects
|
*1 Results based on the sectors and assumptions currently to be measured. Continuously expand risk and sectors and improve measurement methods
|
64
|
Insights offered by outside directors
-
Independent outside directors accounting for the majority of the Board of Director membership
-
Diversified director composition from various perspectives such as expertise, regionality and gender
(Planned for June 29, 2020)
|
|
|
(Candidates for AGM in June 2020)
|
|
Current position at MUFG
|
Other public
|
|
Expertise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and committee-related
|
Co. Boards
|
Business
|
Finance
|
Accounting
|
Law
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duties *1
|
|
(#)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Admin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mariko
|
|
Reelected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Nominating, Compensation
|
1
|
-
|
●
|
-
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
Fujii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk (Chairperson)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keiko
|
|
Newly elected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
-
|
●
|
-
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
|
|
Honda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaoru
|
|
Reelected
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
●
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
|
Kato
|
|
|
Audit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Haruka
|
|
Reelected
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
●
|
|
Outside
|
|
Nominating
|
|
Matsuyama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation (Chairperson)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toby S.
|
|
Reelected
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
●
|
|
Outside
|
|
Myerson
|
|
|
Risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hirofumi
|
|
Reelected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
Nominating
|
|
4
|
●
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
|
Nomoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasushi
|
|
Reelected
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
2
|
●
|
-
|
●
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
Audit
|
|
Shingai
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tarisa
|
|
Reelected
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
-
|
●
|
-
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
Watanagase
|
|
Risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Akira
|
|
Reelected
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
●
|
-
|
|
Outside
|
|
Yamate
|
|
|
Audit (Chairperson)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 As of end Apr 2020.
|
Nominating: Nominating and Governance Committee member
|
Audit: Audit Committee member
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
Compensation: Compensation Committee member
|
Risk: Risk Committee member
|
|
|
|
Compensation policy for individual executives
-
Philosophy and objective > From "Policy on Decisions on the Contents of Compensation for Individual Executives, etc."
-
Prevent excessive risk-taking and raise motivation of Executives, etc., to contribute not only to the short-term but also to the medium- to long-term improvement of financial results, while also further driving measures aimed at taking on the challenges of reform implementation, thereby improving our competitiveness and enabling sustainable growth and the medium- to long-term enhancement of the enterprise value of the Group
-
This policy has been prescribed in accordance with the business performance and financial soundness of the Group and applicable Japanese and overseas regulations regarding compensation of executives and is designed to ensure high objectivity and transparency in the determination process of compensation for executives
|
Ratio*1
|
Type
|
|
|
Evaluation method
|
|
Timing of
|
|
Method of
|
|
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
payment
|
|
1
|
Annual base
|
|
- Paid based on position
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
salary
|
|
- Includes "Director allowance", "Committee member (chairperson)
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
(Fixed)
|
|
allowance", "Overseas representative allowance", etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
Base amount by position
|
|
At the time
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
of
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Non-performance-based)
|
|
|
|
|
retirement
|
50%
|
|
|
1
|
Stock
|
|
|
Performance factor*3 [medium/long-term evaluation] <50%>
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
Base amount
|
1）Consolidated ROE (25%) 2）Consolidated expense ratio (25%)
|
|
Upon the
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
termination of
|
|
|
|
(Mid-tolong-term
|
|
by position
|
Performance factor*4 [single FY evaluation] <50%>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTBP
|
*7,8
|
|
|
|
performance-based*2)
|
|
|
1）Consolidated net business profits (25%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2）Profits attributable to owners of parent (25%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance factor*5 (quantitative evaluation) <60%>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash bonus
|
|
|
1）Consolidated NOP (20%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2）Profits attributable to owners of parent (10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
(Short-term
|
|
Base amount
|
3）Consolidated ROE (20%)
|
|
Annually
|
|
Cash
|
performance-
|
|
by position
|
4）Consolidated expense ratio (10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
based*2)
|
|
|
Status of execution of duties of Executives, etc.*6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(qualitative evaluation factor) <40%>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 As for the case of President and Group CEO of MUFG *2 Range: 0-150% *3 Rate of attainment of targets of the indicators in the MTBP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*4 Comparison of the rate of increase in the indicators from the previous fiscal year with that of competitors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*5 Rate of increase / decrease of the indicators from the previous fiscal year and the rate of attainment of targets of these indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*6 Determined exclusively by independent outside directors at the Compensation Committee for executives *7 Subject to malus and claw-back clause, etc.
|
66
|
*8 Shares acquired during the term of office shall be held continuously until retirement in principle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
10%
|
|
|
8.77%
|
9.05%
|
8.74%
|
|
|
MUFG basis*1
|
JPX basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.89%
|
7.75%*2
|
|
|
|
7.63%
|
7.25%
|
7.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0%
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.92%
|
|
7.4%*2
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
6.0%
|
6.3%
|
|
3.85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY09
|
FY10
|
FY11
|
FY12
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
(¥)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
73.22
|
68.51
|
|
74.55
|
68.29
|
68.28
|
66.91
|
|
|
|
60
|
58.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.54*3
|
|
|
|
40.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.94
|
|
|
-
29.56
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY09
|
FY10
|
FY11
|
FY12
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profits attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
×100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
{(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} / 2
|
|
|
|
|