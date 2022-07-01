Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Change of Corporate Executive （PDF / 216KB）

Tokyo, July 1, 2022 --- MUFG today announced the following planned change of corporate executive.
1. Corporate Executive
(1) Change of Position of a Corporate Executive (As of July 1, 2022)
Name
Naomi
Hayashi
Atsushi Miyata
New Position
Former Position
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
(Representative Corporate Executive)
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group Head, Japanese Corporate &
Group Head, Japanese Corporate &
Investment Banking Business Group
Investment Banking Business Group
(excluding in charge of Wealth
Management Research Division)
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
(Representative Corporate Executive)
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group Head, Retail & Commercial
Group Head, Retail & Commercial
Banking Business Group
Banking Business Group
Head of Unit, Wealth Management Unit
Head of Unit, Wealth Management Unit
(excluding in charge of Wealth Management Research Division)
- End -
