Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Changes of Corporate Executives （PDF / 117KB）

Tokyo, December 27, 2021 --- MUFG today announced the following planned changes of corporate executives.
1. Corporate Executive
(1) New Corporate Executive (As of January 11, 2022)
Name
New Position
Former Position
Teruyuki
Managing Corporate Executive
Managing Executive Officer
Sasaki
Group CHRO
Group Deputy CHRO
(2) Retiring Corporate Executive (As of January 11, 2022)
Name
New Position
Former Position
Tomohiro
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Corporate Executive
Kimura
Group Deputy CDTO & Group Deputy
Group CHRO & Group Deputy
CIO
CDTO & Group Deputy CIO
Reference
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer
CDTO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer
CIO: Chief Information Officer
