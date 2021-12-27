Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Changes of Corporate Executives （PDF / 117KB）

12/27/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Changes of Corporate Executives

Tokyo, December 27, 2021 --- MUFG today announced the following planned changes of corporate executives.

1. Corporate Executive

(1) New Corporate Executive (As of January 11, 2022)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Teruyuki

Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Executive Officer

Sasaki

Group CHRO

Group Deputy CHRO

(2) Retiring Corporate Executive (As of January 11, 2022)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Tomohiro

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Corporate Executive

Kimura

Group Deputy CDTO & Group Deputy

Group CHRO & Group Deputy

CIO

CDTO & Group Deputy CIO

Reference

CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer

CDTO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer

CIO: Chief Information Officer

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
02:37aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Changes of Corporate Executives （PDF / 117KB）
PU
01:41aJapan Equities Witness Sell-Off; Decline in Toyota's Production Softens in November
MT
12/24MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice Regarding Changes of Executives of Significant Subisidia..
PU
12/23MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media （PDF / 95KB&#..
PU
12/23Japan's largest bank MUFG to launch new $300 million debt venture fund
RE
12/21Nikkei ends 2% higher on bargain-buying, led by tech shares
RE
12/20Japanese shares jump on bargain hunting, chip sector shines
RE
12/19Bobuyan Bank takes $500 million loan from Asian banks
RE
12/15Dollar turns down in risk-on pivot as Fed chair talks policy
RE
12/14BOJ offers huge cash injection to combat rising short-term rates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 994 B 34 891 M 34 891 M
Net income 2022 1 073 B 9 369 M 9 369 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 8 016 B 70 082 M 70 020 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 136 867
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 624,30 JPY
Average target price 780,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.36.88%70 082
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823