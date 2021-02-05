Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Changes of Corporate Executives （PDF / 120KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Changes of Corporate Executives
Tokyo, February 4, 2021 --- MUFG today announced the following planned changes of Corporate Executives.
1. Changes of Business Group Heads
(1) New Appointments (As of April 1, 2021)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Masakazu
|
Group Head, Digital Service
|
Managing Corporate Executive
|
Osawa
|
Business Group (*)
|
Group CDTO
|
|
|
Managing Director, Head of Digital
|
|
|
Transformation Division
|
Atsushi
|
Group Head, Retail & Commercial
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Miyata
|
Banking Business Group (*)
|
Head of Wealth Management Unit
|
|
|
Assistant Group Head, Retail &
|
|
|
Commercial Banking Business Group
|
|
|
(Business Development)
|
|
|
Deputy Group Head, Asset
|
|
|
Management & Investor Services
|
|
|
Business Group
|
Naomi
|
Group Head, Japanese Corporate
|
Managing Corporate Executive
|
Hayashi
|
& Investment Banking Business
|
Group CSO (Corporate Planning
|
|
Group (*)
|
Division excluding Budget & Resources
|
|
|
Management and Global Business)
|
|
|
In charge of Corporate Administration
|
|
|
Division
|
Takayuki
|
Group Head, Asset Management
|
―
|
Yasuda
|
& Investor Services Business
|
|
|
Group (*)
|
|
Shigeru
|
Group Head, Global Markets
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshifuji
|
Business Group (*)
|
Deputy Group Head, Global Markets
|
|
|
Business Group
-
-
