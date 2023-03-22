Advanced search
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
850.80 JPY   +3.08%
02:51aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : Changes of Representative Corporate Executives
PU
03/20Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Groups' First Entier Investors to Acquire Majority Stake in AlbaCore Capital
MT
03/20Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
RE
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Changes of Representative Corporate Executives

03/22/2023 | 02:51am EDT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Changes of Representative Corporate Executives

Tokyo, March 22, 2023 --- MUFG announced the following change in Representative Corporate Executives decided today.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Change of Representative Corporate Executives as part of regular changes in corporate executives.

2. Change in Representative Corporate Executives

(1) Effective as of May 15, 2023

Name

New Position

Former Position

Seiichiro

Senior Managing Corporate Executive

Akita

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Group Head, Japanese Corporate &

Investment Banking Business Group

(excluding in charge of Wealth

Management Research Division)

3. CV of New Representative Corporate Executive

Seiichiro Akita

Date of Birth

November 11, 1966

Education

Mar. 1989

Bachelor of Arts degree in Law, Keio University

Business

Apr. 1989

Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd., Shinbashi Branch

Experience

Jun. 2015

Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Banking

Division No.3 and Corporate Banking Group No.1 of The

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

May 2017

Executive Officer and Managing Director, Head of Americas

Holdings Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Head of Asian Corporate Banking of MUFG Americas

Holdings Corporation

Apr. 2019

Managing Executive Officer and Managing Director, Head

of Japanese Corporate Banking Division for the Americas of

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

May 2019

Managing Executive Officer and Regional Executive for

Krungsri of MUFG Bank, Ltd. (current)

1

President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (current)

Type and Number of Ordinary Shares: 3,712 (As of September 30, 2022) MUFG Shares Owned

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
