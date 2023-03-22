Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Changes of Representative Corporate Executives
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Changes of Representative Corporate Executives
Tokyo, March 22, 2023--- MUFG announced the following change in Representative Corporate Executives decided today.
1. Reasons for the Changes
Change of Representative Corporate Executives as part of regular changes in corporate executives.
2. Change in Representative Corporate Executives
(1) Effective as of May 15, 2023
Name
New Position
Former Position
Seiichiro
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
－
Akita
(Representative Corporate Executive)
Group Head, Japanese Corporate &
Investment Banking Business Group
(excluding in charge of Wealth
Management Research Division)
3. CV of New Representative Corporate Executive
Seiichiro Akita
Date of Birth
November 11, 1966
Education
Mar. 1989
Bachelor of Arts degree in Law, Keio University
Business
Apr. 1989
Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd., Shinbashi Branch
Experience
Jun. 2015
Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Banking
Division No.3 and Corporate Banking Group No.1 of The
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
May 2017
Executive Officer and Managing Director, Head of Americas
Holdings Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
Head of Asian Corporate Banking of MUFG Americas
Holdings Corporation
Apr. 2019
Managing Executive Officer and Managing Director, Head
of Japanese Corporate Banking Division for the Americas of
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
May 2019
Managing Executive Officer and Regional Executive for
Krungsri of MUFG Bank, Ltd. (current)
President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (current)
Type and Number of Ordinary Shares: 3,712 (As of September 30, 2022) MUFG Shares Owned
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english
