--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is considering taking a stake in Bank Pan Indonesia, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

--MUFG's interest in the Indonesian lender comes as the Gunawan family, which controls about 46% of shares in the Southeast Asian bank, is exploring options for its stake, the Bloomberg report said.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3aD2ZwL

