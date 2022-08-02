Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Consolidated Summary Report - Form 6-K 08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT Send by mail :

Financial Planning Division TEL 050-3613-1179 Quarterly securities report issuing date: August 12, 2022 Dividend payment date: - Trading accounts: Established Supplemental information for quarterly financial statements: Available Quarterly investor meeting presentation: None (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 (1) Results of Operations (% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year) Ordinary Income Ordinary Profits Profits Attributable to

Owners of Parent million yen % million yen % million yen % For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2,163,890 43.9 262,961 (42.9 ) 113,685 (70.3 ) June 30, 2021 1,503,727 (11.4 ) 460,323 65.7 383,082 108.8 (*) Comprehensive income June 30, 2022: (80,407) million yen, - % ; June 30, 2021: 770,361 million yen, 116.8% Basic earnings

per share Diluted earnings

per share yen yen For the three months ended June 30, 2022 9.03 8.94 June 30, 2021 29.84 29.75 (2) Financial Conditions Total Assets Total Net

Assets Equity-to-asset

ratio (*) million yen million yen % As of June 30, 2022 386,909,204 17,632,812 4.3 March 31, 2022 373,731,910 17,988,245 4.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2022: 16,637,623 million yen; March 31, 2022: 17,023,773 million yen (*) "Equity-to-asset ratio" is computed under the formula shown below (Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets 2. Dividends on Common Stock Dividends per Share 1st

quarter-end 2nd

quarter-end 3rd

quarter-end Fiscal

year-end Total yen yen yen yen yen For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 - 13.50 - 14.50 28.00 ending March 31, 2023 - ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 16.00 - 16.00 32.00 (*) Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report : None 3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 (Consolidated) MUFG has the target of 1,000.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. (There is no change to our earnings target released on May 16, 2022.) MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance. ø Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No (2) Adoption of any particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes (B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No (C) Changes in accounting estimates: No (D) Restatements: No (4) Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period (A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks: June 30, 2022 13,281,995,120 shares March 31, 2022 13,281,995,120 shares (B) Treasury stocks: June 30, 2022 772,573,182 shares March 31, 2022 667,296,084 shares (C) Average outstanding stocks: Three months ended June 30, 2022 12,586,897,926 shares Three months ended June 30, 2021 12,839,240,666 shares ø This "Consolidated Summary Report"(Quarterly"Tanshin") is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure. ø Notes for using forecasted information etc. 1. This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced. 2. The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. To date, we have published U.S. GAAP financial results only on a semiannual and annual basis, and currently do not expect to publish U.S. GAAP financial results for the period reported in this financial summary report. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Appendix) Contents of Appendix 1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 2 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 2 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 4 (3) Notes on Going-Concern Assumption 6 (4) Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity 6 (5) Changes in Accounting Policies 6 (6) Additional Information 6 Supplemental Information: "Selected Financial Information under Japanese GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022" 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of yen) As of

March 31, 2022 As of

June 30, 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks 110,763,205 110,101,177 Call loans and bills bought 872,268 656,436 Receivables under resale agreements 12,308,310 14,507,321 Receivables under securities borrowing transactions 4,517,952 3,952,255 Monetary claims bought 6,466,822 7,435,299 Trading assets 17,704,455 18,461,510 Money held in trust 1,332,492 1,306,609 Securities 79,560,579 82,452,916 Loans and bills discounted 110,426,224 114,489,785 Foreign exchanges 2,300,859 2,500,532 Other assets 14,050,293 16,477,203 Tangible fixed assets 1,236,012 1,242,818 Intangible fixed assets 1,344,225 1,408,091 Net defined benefit assets 1,374,607 1,418,614 Deferred tax assets 213,922 244,088 Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees 10,481,838 11,381,831 Allowance for credit losses (1,222,162 ) (1,127,285 ) Total assets 373,731,910 386,909,204 Liabilities: Deposits 215,427,299 220,140,251 Negotiable certificates of deposit 10,938,831 12,477,801 Call money and bills sold 2,429,791 2,727,985 Payables under repurchase agreements 27,619,262 32,437,853 Payables under securities lending transactions 1,072,578 428,999 Commercial papers 2,108,531 2,875,866 Trading liabilities 12,397,702 15,086,597 Borrowed money 31,763,332 29,042,090 Foreign exchanges 2,182,400 2,831,869 Short-term bonds payable 1,316,803 1,473,999 Bonds payable 13,257,347 14,531,600 Due to trust accounts 12,811,123 10,340,769 Other liabilities 10,861,695 12,750,353 Reserve for bonuses 136,724 122,805 Reserve for bonuses to directors 1,866 1,184 Reserve for stocks payment 8,437 9,611 Net defined benefit liabilities 86,355 89,881 Reserve for retirement benefits to directors 812 669 Reserve for loyalty award credits 17,113 18,342 Reserve for contingent losses 232,291 202,541 Reserves under special laws 4,656 4,680 Deferred tax liabilities 492,451 205,861 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 94,414 92,943 Acceptances and guarantees 10,481,838 11,381,831 Total liabilities 355,743,665 369,276,392 2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (in millions of yen) As of

March 31, 2022 As of

June 30, 2022 Net assets: Capital stock 2,141,513 2,141,513 Capital surplus 770,277 770,718 Retained earnings 11,998,157 11,930,296 Treasury stock (451,288 ) (528,915 ) Total shareholders' equity 14,458,659 14,313,612 Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 1,615,060 819,897 Net deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments (81,145 ) (233,047 ) Land revaluation excess 140,628 138,778 Foreign currency translation adjustments 734,588 1,437,182 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 193,865 184,612 Debt value adjustments of foreign subsidiaries and affiliates (37,883 ) (23,413 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,565,114 2,324,010 Non-controlling interests 964,471 995,189 Total net assets 17,988,245 17,632,812 Total liabilities and net assets 373,731,910 386,909,204 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions of yen) For the three months

ended

June 30, 2021 For the three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Ordinary income 1,503,727 2,163,890 Interest income 632,043 1,205,351 Interest on loans and bills discounted 406,219 492,571 Interest and dividends on securities 135,153 593,771 Trust fees 35,508 35,524 Fees and commissions 406,998 412,122 Trading income 93,724 29,574 Other operating income 90,667 228,979 Other ordinary income 244,785 252,339 Ordinary expenses 1,043,403 1,900,929 Interest expense 135,143 218,827 Interest on deposits 49,095 84,304 Fees and commissions 77,203 78,495 Trading expenses 39,386 1,129 Other operating expenses 50,126 705,372 General and administrative expenses 671,518 700,110 Other ordinary expenses 70,025 196,992 Ordinary profits 460,323 262,961 Extraordinary gains 65,997 5,222 Gains on disposition of fixed assets 9,473 5,222 Gains on change in equity 56,524 - Extraordinary losses 29,550 27,140 Losses on disposition of fixed assets 2,410 2,672 Losses on impairment of fixed assets 7,482 732 Provision for reserve for contingent liabilities from financial instruments transactions - 24 Losses on change in equity 19,657 23,711 Profits before income taxes 496,770 241,043 Income taxes-current 62,948 102,529 Income taxes-deferred 30,830 4,589 Total taxes 93,779 107,119 Profits 402,991 133,924 Profits attributable to non-controlling interests 19,909 20,238 Profits attributable to owners of parent 383,082 113,685 4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in millions of yen) For the three months

ended

June 30, 2021 For the three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Profits 402,991 133,924 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (18,698 ) (730,211 ) Net deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments 37,094 (155,595 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 251,347 558,197 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (8,812 ) (9,635 ) Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method 106,439 122,913 Total other comprehensive income 367,369 (214,331 ) Comprehensive income 770,361 (80,407 ) (Comprehensive income attributable to) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 740,089 (125,568 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 30,271 45,160 5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (3) Notes on Going-Concern Assumption None. (4) Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity None. (5) Changes in Accounting Policies (Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement) "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Guidance No. 31, June 17, 2021) (the "Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement") has been applied from the beginning of the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transitional treatment set forth in paragraph 27-2 of the Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement, MUFG has applied new accounting policies based on the Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement prospectively. There is no impact on our consolidated financial statements due to the application of this Guidelines. (6) Additional Information (Estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation relating to allowance for credit losses) The process of calculating allowance for credit losses in our principal consolidated domestic banking subsidiaries involves various estimates such as determination of counterparty credit ratings which are based on evaluation and classification of counterparties' debt-service capacity, assessment of the value of collateral provided by borrowers, and adjustments for future loss projections and other factors to the loss rates calculated based on historical credit loss experience. Among these, internal credit ratings are assigned to counterparties based on qualitative factors such as the current and expected future business environment of the industry to which they belong as well as their management and funding risks in addition to quantitative financial evaluations through an analysis of their financial results. In particular, the prolonged COVID- 19 pandemic and the uncertainty in the business environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation have had a significant impact on the financial position and operating results of certain counterparties. Determination of internal credit ratings for these counterparties may be highly dependent on our assessment of the prospects of improvements in their operating results and their ability to continue as going concerns. When calculating allowance for credit losses, MUFG Bank, Ltd., our principal consolidated domestic banking subsidiary, determines expected loss rates primarily by calculating a rate of loss based on a historical average of the credit loss rate or a historical average of the default probability derived from actual credit loss experience or actual bankruptcy experience and making necessary adjustments based on future projections and other factors. The subsidiary makes such adjustments based on future loss projections and other factors to loss rates calculated based on historical loss experience, when and to the extent such adjustments are deemed appropriate, by taking into account the rate of increase in the credit loss rate or the default probability in a more recent period, additional expected losses and other factors, especially in light of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation. The amount of impact of these adjustments was ¥67,028 million as of June 30, 2022 (¥77,572 million as of March 31, 2022). In addition, certain overseas subsidiaries which apply Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") have adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board and provide for allowance for credit losses by estimating credit losses currently expected for the remaining term of the relevant contracts. Expected credit losses are calculated using a quantitative model that reflects economic forecast scenarios based on macroeconomic variables. The calculation process includes determination of macroeconomic variables used in multiple economic forecast scenarios and the weightings applied to each economic forecast scenario. Expected credit losses are adjusted for qualitative factors to compensate for expected credit losses that are not reflected in a quantitative model. No allowance for credit losses was recorded for the loans reclassified as loans held for sale in connection with the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which all of the shares of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB") held by MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation ("MUAH") will be sold to U.S. Bancorp because these loans are measured at fair value in accordance with ASC Topic 310, "Receivables". Significant assumptions used in our calculation of allowance for credit losses, including those described above, are subject to uncertainty. In particular, certain counterparties' prospects of improvements in their operating results and expectations as to their ability to continue as going concerns, and adjustments to the rate of loss calculated based on actual experience for future projections and other factors, as well as determination of the macroeconomic variables used in, and the weightings applied to, multiple economic forecast scenarios, and adjustments thereto for qualitative factors, by certain subsidiaries which apply U.S. GAAP, are based on estimation relating to the economic environment with respect to which objective data are not readily available. 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The outlook relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation, which are expected to further impact our counterparties' operating environment and the economic environment, remains subject to significant uncertainty. Accordingly, we make certain assumptions, including that, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue, economic conditions will be on a gradually improving trend, with economic activity resuming while infection control measures are implemented, and that the uncertainty in the business environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation will remain. The recorded allowance for credit losses represents our best estimation made in a manner designed to ensure objectivity and rationality. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the assumptions for making estimates relating to allowance for credit losses remained substantially unchanged because the observable changes subsequent to the end of the previous fiscal year in the factors and circumstances underlying the assumptions were not sufficiently significant to cause such change in the assumptions. However, these assumptions are highly uncertain, and significant additional provision for credit losses may be recognized for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 and subsequent reporting periods due to developments affecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation on the financial performance of counterparties or on the economic environment. (Valuation losses of a foreign subsidiary which are reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, and which are expected to be reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023) In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUB, MUAH recognized an aggregate of ¥271,288 million of losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily in accordance with ASC Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," and ASC Topic 310, "Receivables," issued by the FASB. Of the aggregate losses, MUAH recorded ¥217,761 million of valuation losses related to securities held for sale as Other operating expenses and ¥44,472 million of valuation losses related to loans held for sale as Other ordinary expenses. All of the losses recognized by MUAH are reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. In connection with the same transaction, it is currently estimated that MUAH will recognize an aggregate of approximately ¥360 billion of losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. It is also currently estimated that, of the aggregate estimated losses, MUAH will record approximately ¥170 billion of valuation losses related to securities held for sale as Other operating expenses and approximately ¥190 billion of valuation losses related to loans held for sale as Other ordinary expenses. All of the losses recognized by MUAH are expected to be reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. 7 Selected Financial Information under Japanese GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. [Contents] 1. Financial Results [MUFG Consolidated]*1[BK and TB Combined ]*2*3*4 [BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated] 1 2. Loans to Be Disclosed under the Banking Act and the Financial Reconstruction Act (the "FRA") [MUFG Consolidated] [BK and TB Combined including Trust Account] [BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated] [TB Non-consolidated : Trust Account] 5 3. Securities [MUFG Consolidated] [BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated] 6 4. ROE [MUFG Consolidated] 9 5. Average Interest Rate Spread [BK and TB Combined] [BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated] 10 6. Loans and Deposits [BK and TB Combined] [BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated] 11 7. Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities [TB Non-consolidated] 12 (*1) "MUFG" means Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (*2) "BK" means MUFG Bank, Ltd. (*3) "TB" means Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. (*4) "BK and TB Combined" means simple sum of "BK" and "TB" without consolidation processes. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 1. Financial Results MUFG Consolidated (in millions of yen) For the three months ended Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B) June 30, 2022

(A) June 30, 2021

(B) Gross profits 1,124,813 957,131 167,682 Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts 1,124,813 957,131 167,682 Net interest income 986,884 496,949 489,934 Trust fees 35,524 35,508 16 Credit costs for trust accounts (1) - - - Net fees and commissions 333,626 329,795 3,830 Net trading profits 35,510 54,337 (18,826 ) Net other operating profits (266,731 ) 40,540 (307,272 ) Net gains (losses) on debt securities (406,103 ) 38,777 (444,880 ) General and administrative expenses 699,628 673,678 25,949 Amortization of goodwill 4,873 4,486 387 Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts, provision for general allowance for credit losses and amortization of goodwill 430,059 287,938 142,120 Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses 425,185 283,452 141,732 Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2) 11,235 - 11,235 Net operating profits*1 436,420 283,452 152,968 Net non-recurring gains (losses) (173,458 ) 176,871 (350,330 ) Credit costs (3) (125,189 ) (34,696 ) (90,492 ) Losses on loan write-offs*2 (82,599 ) (32,323 ) (50,276 ) Provision for specific allowance for credit losses (44,787 ) - (44,787 ) Other credit costs 2,197 (2,373 ) 4,570 Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4) - 8,339 (8,339 ) Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5) 19,016 - 19,016 Gains on loans written-off (6) 20,962 21,213 (250 ) Net gains (losses) on equity securities 19,020 66,049 (47,029 ) Gains on sales of equity securities 73,709 76,049 (2,339 ) Losses on sales of equity securities (8,215 ) (6,836 ) (1,379 ) Losses on write-down of equity securities (46,473 ) (3,163 ) (43,309 ) Equity in earnings of equity method investees 123,039 119,475 3,563 Other non-recurring gains (losses)*2 (230,307 ) (3,509 ) (226,797 ) Ordinary profits 262,961 460,323 (197,362 ) Net extraordinary gains (losses) (21,918 ) 36,446 (58,365 ) Net gains (losses) on disposition of fixed assets 2,550 7,062 (4,511 ) Losses on impairment of fixed assets (732 ) (7,482 ) 6,749 Net gains (losses) on change in equity (23,711 ) 36,867 (60,578 ) Profits before income taxes 241,043 496,770 (255,727 ) Income taxes-current 102,529 62,948 39,580 Income taxes-deferred 4,589 30,830 (26,240 ) Total taxes 107,119 93,779 13,340 Profits 133,924 402,991 (269,067 ) Profits attributable to non-controlling interests 20,238 19,909 329 Profits attributable to owners of parent 113,685 383,082 (269,396 ) Note: *1. Net operating profits = Banking subsidiaries' net operating profits + Other consolidated entities' gross profits - Other consolidated entities' general and administrative expenses - Other consolidated entities' provision for general allowance for credit losses - Amortization of goodwill - Inter-company transactions *2. In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB"), an aggregate of ¥271,288 million of losses were recognized primarily in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," and ASC Topic 310, "Receivables." These losses consist mainly of ¥217,761 million of valuation losses related to securities held for sale, which are included in Other non-recurring gains (losses), and ¥44,472 million of valuation losses related to loans held for sale, which are included in Write-offs of loans. (Reference) Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6) (73,975 ) (5,143 ) (68,831 ) 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. BK and TB Combined (in millions of yen) For the three months ended Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B) June 30, 2022

(A) June 30, 2021

(B) Gross profits 615,704 498,226 117,477 Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts 615,704 498,226 117,477 Net interest income 767,859 306,538 461,321 Trust fees 28,247 28,893 (646 ) Credit costs for trust accounts (1) - - - Net fees and commissions 122,347 112,839 9,508 Net trading profits (2,353 ) 16,237 (18,591 ) Net other operating profits (300,396 ) 33,717 (334,114 ) Net gains (losses) on debt securities (406,512 ) 36,099 (442,612 ) General and administrative expenses 330,337 326,406 3,931 Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses 285,366 171,820 113,546 Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2) - - - Net operating profits 285,366 171,820 113,546 Net non-recurring gains (losses) 52,443 87,890 (35,446 ) Credit costs (3) (19,235 ) (6,557 ) (12,677 ) Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4) 19,546 21,806 (2,259 ) Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5) 18,624 - 18,624 Gains on loans written-off (6) 2,310 3,909 (1,598 ) Net gains (losses) on equity securities 17,192 63,740 (46,547 ) Gains on sales of equity securities 72,650 73,935 (1,285 ) Losses on sales of equity securities (8,385 ) (6,924 ) (1,461 ) Losses on write-down of equity securities (47,072 ) (3,271 ) (43,801 ) Other non-recurring gains (losses) 14,004 4,991 9,012 Ordinary profits 337,810 259,710 78,099 Net extraordinary gains (losses) 1,682 1,810 (128 ) Income before income taxes 339,493 261,521 77,971 Income taxes-current 72,894 41,721 31,172 Income taxes-deferred 17,531 16,080 1,450 Total taxes 90,426 57,802 32,623 Net income 249,066 203,719 45,347 (Reference) Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6) 21,246 19,158 2,088 Credit costs for trust accounts - - - Provision for general allowance for credit losses 28,254 16,162 12,092 Provision for special allowance for credit losses (13,511 ) 7,993 (21,504 ) Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers 4,802 (2,349 ) 7,152 Losses on loans write-offs (15,799 ) (5,374 ) (10,424 ) Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs 18,607 (724 ) 19,332 Gains on loans written-off 2,310 3,909 (1,598 ) Losses on sales of other loans, etc. (3,417 ) (457 ) (2,960 ) Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities 691,879 135,720 556,158 Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation 247,659 107,813 139,846 2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. BK Non-consolidated (in millions of yen) For the three months ended Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B) June 30, 2022

(A) June 30, 2021

(B) Gross profits 485,208 384,460 100,748 Net interest income 502,371 241,443 260,927 Net fees and commissions 100,590 89,770 10,819 Net trading profits 19,630 11,021 8,608 Net other operating profits (137,383 ) 42,223 (179,607 ) Net gains (losses) on debt securities (220,855 ) 39,708 (260,563 ) General and administrative expenses 280,150 278,185 1,965 Amortization of goodwill 404 387 16 Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses and amortization of goodwill 205,462 106,662 98,799 Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses 205,057 106,274 98,783 Provision for general allowance for credit losses (1) - - - Net operating profits 205,057 106,274 98,783 Net non-recurring gains (losses) 47,048 78,581 (31,533 ) Credit costs (2) (19,217 ) (6,458 ) (12,758 ) Reversal of allowance for credit losses (3) 19,413 21,748 (2,335 ) Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (4) 18,624 - 18,624 Gains on loans written-off (5) 2,310 3,909 (1,598 ) Net gains (losses) on equity securities 12,923 54,238 (41,315 ) Gains on sales of equity securities 67,520 64,018 3,502 Losses on sales of equity securities (7,882 ) (6,903 ) (978 ) Losses on write-down of equity securities (46,714 ) (2,875 ) (43,838 ) Other non-recurring gains (losses) 12,993 5,142 7,850 Ordinary profits 252,105 184,855 67,249 Net extraordinary gains (losses) 1,414 1,957 (542 ) Income before income taxes 253,520 186,813 66,707 Income taxes-current 53,874 34,764 19,110 Income taxes-deferred 18,667 11,154 7,513 Total taxes 72,542 45,918 26,623 Net income 180,977 140,894 40,083 (Reference) Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5) 21,131 19,199 1,931 Provision for general allowance for credit losses 28,121 16,161 11,960 Provision for special allowance for credit losses (13,511 ) 7,937 (21,448 ) Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers 4,802 (2,349 ) 7,152 Losses on loans write-off (15,799 ) (5,374 ) (10,424 ) Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs 18,624 (626 ) 19,251 Gains on loans written-off 2,310 3,909 (1,598 ) Losses on sales of other loans, etc. (3,417 ) (457 ) (2,960 ) Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities 425,912 66,566 359,346 Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation 187,050 40,417 146,633 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. TB Non-consolidated (in millions of yen) For the three months ended Increase

(Decrease)

(A) - (B) June 30, 2022

(A) June 30, 2021

(B) Gross profits 130,495 113,766 16,729 Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts 130,495 113,766 16,729 Trust fees 28,247 28,893 (646 ) Credit costs for trust accounts (1) - - - Net interest income 265,488 65,094 200,393 Net fees and commissions 21,757 23,068 (1,311 ) Net trading profits (21,983 ) 5,216 (27,199 ) Net other operating profits (163,013 ) (8,506 ) (154,506 ) Net gains (losses) on debt securities (185,657 ) (3,608 ) (182,049 ) General and administrative expenses 50,186 48,220 1,965 Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses 80,309 65,546 14,763 Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2) - - - Net operating profits 80,309 65,546 14,763 Net non-recurring gains (losses) 5,395 9,308 (3,913 ) Credit costs (3) (17 ) (98 ) 81 Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4) 133 57 76 Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5) - - - Gains on loans written-off (6) 0 0 0 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 4,268 9,501 (5,232 ) Gains on sales of equity securities 5,129 9,917 (4,788 ) Losses on sales of equity securities (502 ) (20 ) (482 ) Losses on write-down of equity securities (358 ) (395 ) 37 Other non-recurring gains (losses) 1,010 (151 ) 1,162 Ordinary profits 85,704 74,854 10,849 Net extraordinary gains (losses) 267 (146 ) 414 Income before income taxes 85,972 74,708 11,264 Income taxes-current 19,019 6,957 12,062 Income taxes-deferred (1,136 ) 4,926 (6,062 ) Total taxes 17,883 11,883 5,999 Net income 68,088 62,824 5,264 (Reference) Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6) 115 (41 ) 157 Credit costs for trust accounts - - - Provision for general allowance for credit losses 133 1 132 Provision for special allowance for credit losses - 56 (56 ) Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers - - - Losses on loans write-offs - - - Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs (17 ) (98 ) 81 Gains on loans written-off 0 0 0 Losses on sales of other loans, etc. - - - Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities 265,966 69,154 196,812 Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation 60,608 67,395 (6,786 ) 4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2. Loans to Be Disclosed under the Banking Act and the Financial Reconstruction Act (the "FRA") MUFG Consolidated (after write-offs) (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt 265,841 252,148 Doubtful 694,009 799,214 Special Attention 464,387 420,453 Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more 22,423 12,104 Restructured loans 441,963 408,348 Subtotal (A) 1,424,238 1,471,816 Normal(B) 127,567,448 122,326,614 Total loans (C=A+B) 128,991,686 123,798,430 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C) 1.10 % 1.18 % BK and TB Combined including Trust Account (after write-offs) (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt 114,916 105,939 Doubtful 495,441 602,884 Special Attention 314,630 282,145 Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more 12,607 5,601 Restructured loans 302,023 276,544 Subtotal (A) 924,988 990,968 Normal(B) 106,313,922 102,429,934 Total loans (C=A+B) 107,238,910 103,420,902 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C) 0.86 % 0.95 % BK Non-consolidated (after write-offs) (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt 114,773 105,796 Doubtful 493,821 601,264 Special Attention 314,630 282,145 Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more 12,607 5,601 Restructured loans 302,023 276,544 Subtotal (A) 923,225 989,206 Normal(B) 103,229,286 99,472,730 Total loans (C=A+B) 104,152,512 100,461,936 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C) 0.88 % 0.98 % TB Non-consolidated (after write-offs) (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt 142 142 Doubtful 1,618 1,618 Special Attention - - Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more - - Restructured loans - - Subtotal (A) 1,761 1,761 Normal(B) 3,080,159 2,952,474 Total loans (C=A+B) 3,081,920 2,954,236 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C) 0.05 % 0.05 % TB Non-consolidated: Trust Account (after write-offs) (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt - - Doubtful 1 1 Special Attention - - Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more - - Restructured loans - - Subtotal (A) 1 1 Normal(B) 4,475 4,728 Total loans (C=A+B) 4,477 4,730 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C) 0.03 % 0.03 % 5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 3. Securities MUFG Consolidated The tables include negotiable certificates of deposit in "Cash and due from banks", securitized products in "Monetary claims bought" and others in addition to "Securities". (in millions of yen) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Amount on

consolidated

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Amount on

consolidated

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Debt securities being held to maturity 10,418,240 (43,107 ) 4,595,108 14,236 (in millions of yen) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Amount on

consolidated

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Amount on

consolidated

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Available-for-sale securities 72,252,183 1,395,349 74,909,679 2,391,884 Domestic equity securities 4,376,347 2,700,600 4,613,704 2,914,100 Domestic bonds 39,228,416 (123,745 ) 40,433,641 (61,811 ) Other 28,647,419 (1,181,504 ) 29,862,332 (460,404 ) Foreign equity securities 201,978 28,415 218,599 27,791 Foreign bonds 20,567,250 (1,218,159 ) 22,030,527 (852,866 ) Other 7,878,191 8,239 7,613,205 364,670 Note: * In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUB, unrealized losses on such securities which are reported at fair value on the consolidated balance sheet are reported as valuation losses in accordance with ASC Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses." Therefore, Unrealized gains (losses) as of June 30, 2022 in the above table do not include ¥217,761 million of such valuation losses. 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. BK Non-consolidated The tables include negotiable certificates of deposit in "Cash and due from banks", securitized products in "Monetary claims bought" and others in addition to "Securities". (in millions of yen) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Debt securities being held to maturity 7,984,748 (32,491 ) 2,728,406 297 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates 625,594 488,533 625,594 535,950 (in millions of yen) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Available-for-sale securities 53,914,292 1,222,203 55,874,928 1,904,848 Domestic equity securities 3,655,687 2,201,413 3,855,125 2,380,640 Domestic bonds 37,222,265 (91,499 ) 37,547,364 (42,152 ) Other 13,036,340 (887,710 ) 14,472,439 (433,638 ) Foreign equity securities 163,847 20,231 165,955 18,877 Foreign bonds 8,087,539 (813,143 ) 9,852,226 (581,375 ) Other 4,784,953 (94,798 ) 4,454,257 128,859 7 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. TB Non-consolidated The tables include beneficiary rights to the trust in "Monetary claims bought" in addition to "Securities". (in millions of yen) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Debt securities being held to maturity 2,329,468 (10,244 ) 1,770,646 10,587 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates 80,048 4,622 68,203 4,512 (in millions of yen) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Amount on

balance sheet Unrealized

gains (losses) Available-for-sale securities 11,527,252 199,324 12,685,391 471,160 Domestic equity securities 758,378 449,654 790,399 477,909 Domestic bonds 1,964,316 (32,372 ) 2,852,749 (19,783 ) Other 8,804,557 (217,957 ) 9,042,242 13,035 Foreign equity securities 79 62 63 46 Foreign bonds 6,551,207 (315,405 ) 6,631,313 (211,307 ) Other 2,253,270 97,385 2,410,865 224,295 8 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 4. ROE MUFG Consolidated (%) For the three months

ended

June 30, 2022 For the three months

ended

June 30, 2021 ROE 2.93 10.85 Note: ROE is computed as follows: Profits attributable to owners of parent × 4 ×100 {(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period) + (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} / 2 9 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 5. Average Interest Rate Spread BK and TB Combined (percentage per annum) (Domestic business segment) For the three months

ended

June 30, 2022 For the three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted 0.73 0.71 Average interest rate on deposits and NCD 0.00 0.00 Interest rate spread 0.72 0.71 (After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations) Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted 0.76 0.74 Interest rate spread 0.75 0.74 BK Non-consolidated (percentage per annum) (Domestic business segment) For the three months

ended

June 30, 2022 For the three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted 0.74 0.73 Average interest rate on deposits and NCD 0.00 0.00 Interest rate spread 0.74 0.73 (After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations) Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted 0.76 0.75 Interest rate spread 0.75 0.74 TB Non-consolidated (percentage per annum) (Domestic business segment) For the three months

ended

June 30, 2022 For the three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted 0.37 0.36 Average interest rate on deposits and NCD 0.01 0.02 Interest rate spread 0.35 0.34 (After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations) Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted 0.73 0.66 Interest rate spread 0.71 0.64 10 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 6. Loans and Deposits BK and TB Combined (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Deposits (ending balance) 196,887,362 194,249,280 Deposits (average balance) 199,479,769 195,540,350 Loans (ending balance) 95,784,032 93,157,141 Loans (average balance) 96,629,621 91,880,995 (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Domestic deposits (ending balance)* 168,235,763 168,282,238 Individuals 89,750,026 88,268,890 Note: * Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts. BK Non-consolidated (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Deposits (ending balance) 185,693,775 183,356,877 Deposits (average balance) 188,164,185 184,598,552 Loans (ending balance) 92,977,931 90,421,234 Loans (average balance) 93,834,774 89,038,475 (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Domestic deposits (ending balance)* 158,847,796 158,934,418 Individuals 83,404,550 82,053,180 Note: * Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts. TB Non-consolidated (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Deposits (ending balance) 11,193,586 10,892,403 Deposits (average balance) 11,315,584 10,941,798 Loans (ending balance) 2,806,101 2,735,906 Loans (average balance) 2,794,847 2,842,520 (in millions of yen) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 Domestic deposits (ending balance)* 9,387,966 9,347,819 Individuals 6,345,476 6,215,710 Note: * Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts. 11 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 7. Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities TB Non-consolidated Including trust assets under service-shared co-trusteeship (in millions of yen) As of

March 31, 2022 As of

June 30, 2022 Assets: Loans and bills discounted 1,120,418 1,063,118 Securities 67,663,477 65,642,551 Beneficiary rights to the trust 108,857,810 111,251,301 Securities held in custody accounts 3,230,600 3,729,856 Monetary claims 40,409,077 39,440,839 Tangible fixed assets 19,066,909 19,374,880 Intangible fixed assets 147,570 153,704 Other claims 2,520,092 2,158,446 Call loans 1,292,609 1,599,303 Due from banking account 11,862,710 9,243,094 Cash and due from banks 5,124,019 5,397,346 Total 261,295,295 259,054,444 Liabilities: Money trusts 29,852,422 28,089,916 Pension trusts 12,339,538 11,835,042 Property formation benefit trusts 6,532 6,417 Investment trusts 112,937,424 114,103,185 Money entrusted other than money trusts 5,820,407 6,019,215 Securities trusts 5,795,848 6,041,195 Monetary claim trusts 36,599,637 35,597,188 Equipment trusts 138,279 145,097 Land and fixtures trusts 18,522 18,456 Composite trusts 57,786,682 57,198,727 Total 261,295,295 259,054,444 Note: 1. The table shown above includes master trust assets under the service-shared co-trusteeship between TB and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 2. Trust assets and liabilities under a declaration of trust excluded from above table are 485,019 millions of yen as of March 31, 2022 and 516,535 millions of yen as of June 30, 2022, respectively. 12 Attachments Original Link

