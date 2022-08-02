Log in
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-02 am EDT
735.50 JPY   -1.80%
07:02aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG) MUFG Bank, Ltd. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation - Form 6-K
PU
06:52aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Consolidated Summary Report - Form 6-K
PU
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 2, 2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Consolidated Summary Report - Form 6-K

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
Consolidated Summary Report

for the three months ended June 30, 2022

August 2, 2022

Company name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo, Nagoya, New York

Code number:

8306

URL

https://www.mufg.jp/

Representative:

Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO

For inquiry:

Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director,
Head of Financial Accounting and Reporting, Financial Accounting Office,
Financial Planning Division

TEL 050-3613-1179

Quarterly securities report issuing date:

August 12, 2022

Dividend payment date:

-

Trading accounts:

Established

Supplemental information for quarterly financial statements:

Available

Quarterly investor meeting presentation:

None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022

(1)

Results of Operations

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income Ordinary Profits Profits Attributable to
Owners of Parent
million yen % million yen % million yen %

For the three months ended

June 30, 2022

2,163,890 43.9 262,961 (42.9 ) 113,685 (70.3 )

June 30, 2021

1,503,727 (11.4 ) 460,323 65.7 383,082 108.8
(*)

Comprehensive income

June 30, 2022: (80,407) million yen, - % ; June 30, 2021: 770,361 million yen, 116.8%

Basic earnings
per share 		Diluted earnings
per share
yen yen

For the three months ended

June 30, 2022

9.03 8.94

June 30, 2021

29.84 29.75
(2)

Financial Conditions

Total Assets Total Net
Assets 		Equity-to-asset
ratio (*)
million yen million yen %

As of

June 30, 2022

386,909,204 17,632,812 4.3

March 31, 2022

373,731,910 17,988,245 4.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2022: 16,637,623 million yen; March 31, 2022: 17,023,773 million yen

(*)

"Equity-to-asset ratio" is computed under the formula shown below

(Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets

2. Dividends on Common Stock

Dividends per Share
1st
quarter-end 		2nd
quarter-end 		3rd
quarter-end 		Fiscal
year-end 		Total
yen yen yen yen yen

For the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2022

- 13.50 - 14.50 28.00

ending March 31, 2023

-

ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

16.00 - 16.00 32.00
(*)

Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report : None

3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)

MUFG has the target of 1,000.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. (There is no change to our earnings target released on May 16, 2022.)

MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance.

ø Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No

(2)

Adoption of any particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes

(B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No

(C) Changes in accounting estimates: No

(D) Restatements: No

(4)

Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period

(A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks:

June 30, 2022 13,281,995,120 shares
March 31, 2022 13,281,995,120 shares

(B) Treasury stocks:

June 30, 2022 772,573,182 shares
March 31, 2022 667,296,084 shares

(C) Average outstanding stocks:

Three months ended June 30, 2022 12,586,897,926 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021 12,839,240,666 shares

ø This "Consolidated Summary Report"(Quarterly"Tanshin") is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.

ø Notes for using forecasted information etc.

1.

This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.

2.

The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. To date, we have published U.S. GAAP financial results only on a semiannual and annual basis, and currently do not expect to publish U.S. GAAP financial results for the period reported in this financial summary report.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

(Appendix)

Contents of Appendix

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

2

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

(3) Notes on Going-Concern Assumption

6

(4) Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

(5) Changes in Accounting Policies

6

(6) Additional Information

6

Supplemental Information:

"Selected Financial Information under Japanese GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022"

1

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of yen) As of
March 31, 2022 		As of
June 30, 2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

110,763,205 110,101,177

Call loans and bills bought

872,268 656,436

Receivables under resale agreements

12,308,310 14,507,321

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

4,517,952 3,952,255

Monetary claims bought

6,466,822 7,435,299

Trading assets

17,704,455 18,461,510

Money held in trust

1,332,492 1,306,609

Securities

79,560,579 82,452,916

Loans and bills discounted

110,426,224 114,489,785

Foreign exchanges

2,300,859 2,500,532

Other assets

14,050,293 16,477,203

Tangible fixed assets

1,236,012 1,242,818

Intangible fixed assets

1,344,225 1,408,091

Net defined benefit assets

1,374,607 1,418,614

Deferred tax assets

213,922 244,088

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

10,481,838 11,381,831

Allowance for credit losses

(1,222,162 ) (1,127,285 )

Total assets

373,731,910 386,909,204

Liabilities:

Deposits

215,427,299 220,140,251

Negotiable certificates of deposit

10,938,831 12,477,801

Call money and bills sold

2,429,791 2,727,985

Payables under repurchase agreements

27,619,262 32,437,853

Payables under securities lending transactions

1,072,578 428,999

Commercial papers

2,108,531 2,875,866

Trading liabilities

12,397,702 15,086,597

Borrowed money

31,763,332 29,042,090

Foreign exchanges

2,182,400 2,831,869

Short-term bonds payable

1,316,803 1,473,999

Bonds payable

13,257,347 14,531,600

Due to trust accounts

12,811,123 10,340,769

Other liabilities

10,861,695 12,750,353

Reserve for bonuses

136,724 122,805

Reserve for bonuses to directors

1,866 1,184

Reserve for stocks payment

8,437 9,611

Net defined benefit liabilities

86,355 89,881

Reserve for retirement benefits to directors

812 669

Reserve for loyalty award credits

17,113 18,342

Reserve for contingent losses

232,291 202,541

Reserves under special laws

4,656 4,680

Deferred tax liabilities

492,451 205,861

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

94,414 92,943

Acceptances and guarantees

10,481,838 11,381,831

Total liabilities

355,743,665 369,276,392

2

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

(in millions of yen) As of
March 31, 2022 		As of
June 30, 2022

Net assets:

Capital stock

2,141,513 2,141,513

Capital surplus

770,277 770,718

Retained earnings

11,998,157 11,930,296

Treasury stock

(451,288 ) (528,915 )

Total shareholders' equity

14,458,659 14,313,612

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

1,615,060 819,897

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments

(81,145 ) (233,047 )

Land revaluation excess

140,628 138,778

Foreign currency translation adjustments

734,588 1,437,182

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

193,865 184,612

Debt value adjustments of foreign subsidiaries and affiliates

(37,883 ) (23,413 )

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,565,114 2,324,010

Non-controlling interests

964,471 995,189

Total net assets

17,988,245 17,632,812

Total liabilities and net assets

373,731,910 386,909,204

3

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions of yen) For the three months
ended
June 30, 2021 		For the three months
ended
June 30, 2022

Ordinary income

1,503,727 2,163,890

Interest income

632,043 1,205,351

Interest on loans and bills discounted

406,219 492,571

Interest and dividends on securities

135,153 593,771

Trust fees

35,508 35,524

Fees and commissions

406,998 412,122

Trading income

93,724 29,574

Other operating income

90,667 228,979

Other ordinary income

244,785 252,339

Ordinary expenses

1,043,403 1,900,929

Interest expense

135,143 218,827

Interest on deposits

49,095 84,304

Fees and commissions

77,203 78,495

Trading expenses

39,386 1,129

Other operating expenses

50,126 705,372

General and administrative expenses

671,518 700,110

Other ordinary expenses

70,025 196,992

Ordinary profits

460,323 262,961

Extraordinary gains

65,997 5,222

Gains on disposition of fixed assets

9,473 5,222

Gains on change in equity

56,524 -

Extraordinary losses

29,550 27,140

Losses on disposition of fixed assets

2,410 2,672

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

7,482 732

Provision for reserve for contingent liabilities from financial instruments transactions

- 24

Losses on change in equity

19,657 23,711

Profits before income taxes

496,770 241,043

Income taxes-current

62,948 102,529

Income taxes-deferred

30,830 4,589

Total taxes

93,779 107,119

Profits

402,991 133,924

Profits attributable to non-controlling interests

19,909 20,238

Profits attributable to owners of parent

383,082 113,685

4

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in millions of yen) For the three months
ended
June 30, 2021 		For the three months
ended
June 30, 2022

Profits

402,991 133,924

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

(18,698 ) (730,211 )

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments

37,094 (155,595 )

Foreign currency translation adjustments

251,347 558,197

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(8,812 ) (9,635 )

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method

106,439 122,913

Total other comprehensive income

367,369 (214,331 )

Comprehensive income

770,361 (80,407 )

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

740,089 (125,568 )

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

30,271 45,160

5

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

(3) Notes on Going-Concern Assumption

None.

(4) Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity

None.

(5) Changes in Accounting Policies

(Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement)

"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Guidance No. 31, June 17, 2021) (the "Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement") has been applied from the beginning of the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transitional treatment set forth in paragraph 27-2 of the Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement, MUFG has applied new accounting policies based on the Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement prospectively.

There is no impact on our consolidated financial statements due to the application of this Guidelines.

(6) Additional Information

(Estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation relating to allowance for credit losses)

The process of calculating allowance for credit losses in our principal consolidated domestic banking subsidiaries involves various estimates such as determination of counterparty credit ratings which are based on evaluation and classification of counterparties' debt-service capacity, assessment of the value of collateral provided by borrowers, and adjustments for future loss projections and other factors to the loss rates calculated based on historical credit loss experience.

Among these, internal credit ratings are assigned to counterparties based on qualitative factors such as the current and expected future business environment of the industry to which they belong as well as their management and funding risks in addition to quantitative financial evaluations through an analysis of their financial results. In particular, the prolonged COVID- 19 pandemic and the uncertainty in the business environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation have had a significant impact on the financial position and operating results of certain counterparties. Determination of internal credit ratings for these counterparties may be highly dependent on our assessment of the prospects of improvements in their operating results and their ability to continue as going concerns.

When calculating allowance for credit losses, MUFG Bank, Ltd., our principal consolidated domestic banking subsidiary, determines expected loss rates primarily by calculating a rate of loss based on a historical average of the credit loss rate or a historical average of the default probability derived from actual credit loss experience or actual bankruptcy experience and making necessary adjustments based on future projections and other factors. The subsidiary makes such adjustments based on future loss projections and other factors to loss rates calculated based on historical loss experience, when and to the extent such adjustments are deemed appropriate, by taking into account the rate of increase in the credit loss rate or the default probability in a more recent period, additional expected losses and other factors, especially in light of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation. The amount of impact of these adjustments was ¥67,028 million as of June 30, 2022 (¥77,572 million as of March 31, 2022).

In addition, certain overseas subsidiaries which apply Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") have adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board and provide for allowance for credit losses by estimating credit losses currently expected for the remaining term of the relevant contracts. Expected credit losses are calculated using a quantitative model that reflects economic forecast scenarios based on macroeconomic variables. The calculation process includes determination of macroeconomic variables used in multiple economic forecast scenarios and the weightings applied to each economic forecast scenario. Expected credit losses are adjusted for qualitative factors to compensate for expected credit losses that are not reflected in a quantitative model. No allowance for credit losses was recorded for the loans reclassified as loans held for sale in connection with the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which all of the shares of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB") held by MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation ("MUAH") will be sold to U.S. Bancorp because these loans are measured at fair value in accordance with ASC Topic 310, "Receivables".

Significant assumptions used in our calculation of allowance for credit losses, including those described above, are subject to uncertainty. In particular, certain counterparties' prospects of improvements in their operating results and expectations as to their ability to continue as going concerns, and adjustments to the rate of loss calculated based on actual experience for future projections and other factors, as well as determination of the macroeconomic variables used in, and the weightings applied to, multiple economic forecast scenarios, and adjustments thereto for qualitative factors, by certain subsidiaries which apply U.S. GAAP, are based on estimation relating to the economic environment with respect to which objective data are not readily available.

6

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

The outlook relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation, which are expected to further impact our counterparties' operating environment and the economic environment, remains subject to significant uncertainty. Accordingly, we make certain assumptions, including that, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue, economic conditions will be on a gradually improving trend, with economic activity resuming while infection control measures are implemented, and that the uncertainty in the business environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation will remain. The recorded allowance for credit losses represents our best estimation made in a manner designed to ensure objectivity and rationality.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the assumptions for making estimates relating to allowance for credit losses remained substantially unchanged because the observable changes subsequent to the end of the previous fiscal year in the factors and circumstances underlying the assumptions were not sufficiently significant to cause such change in the assumptions. However, these assumptions are highly uncertain, and significant additional provision for credit losses may be recognized for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 and subsequent reporting periods due to developments affecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation on the financial performance of counterparties or on the economic environment.

(Valuation losses of a foreign subsidiary which are reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, and which are expected to be reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023)

In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUB, MUAH recognized an aggregate of ¥271,288 million of losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily in accordance with ASC Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," and ASC Topic 310, "Receivables," issued by the FASB. Of the aggregate losses, MUAH recorded ¥217,761 million of valuation losses related to securities held for sale as Other operating expenses and ¥44,472 million of valuation losses related to loans held for sale as Other ordinary expenses. All of the losses recognized by MUAH are reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

In connection with the same transaction, it is currently estimated that MUAH will recognize an aggregate of approximately ¥360 billion of losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. It is also currently estimated that, of the aggregate estimated losses, MUAH will record approximately ¥170 billion of valuation losses related to securities held for sale as Other operating expenses and approximately ¥190 billion of valuation losses related to loans held for sale as Other ordinary expenses. All of the losses recognized by MUAH are expected to be reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

7

Selected Financial Information

under Japanese GAAP

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

[Contents]

1. Financial Results

[MUFG Consolidated]*1[BK and TB Combined ]*2*3*4

[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]

1

2. Loans to Be Disclosed under the Banking Act and the Financial Reconstruction Act (the "FRA")

[MUFG Consolidated]

[BK and TB Combined including Trust Account]

[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]

[TB Non-consolidated : Trust Account]

5
3. Securities

[MUFG Consolidated]

[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]

6
4. ROE [MUFG Consolidated] 9
5. Average Interest Rate Spread

[BK and TB Combined]

[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]

10

6. Loans and Deposits

[BK and TB Combined]

[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]

11
7. Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities [TB Non-consolidated] 12
(*1)

"MUFG" means Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

(*2)

"BK" means MUFG Bank, Ltd.

(*3)

"TB" means Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

(*4)

"BK and TB Combined" means simple sum of "BK" and "TB" without consolidation processes.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

1. Financial Results

MUFG Consolidated

(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A) 		June 30, 2021
(B)

Gross profits

1,124,813 957,131 167,682

Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts

1,124,813 957,131 167,682

Net interest income

986,884 496,949 489,934

Trust fees

35,524 35,508 16

Credit costs for trust accounts (1)

- - -

Net fees and commissions

333,626 329,795 3,830

Net trading profits

35,510 54,337 (18,826 )

Net other operating profits

(266,731 ) 40,540 (307,272 )

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

(406,103 ) 38,777 (444,880 )

General and administrative expenses

699,628 673,678 25,949

Amortization of goodwill

4,873 4,486 387

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts, provision for general allowance for credit losses and amortization of goodwill

430,059 287,938 142,120

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses

425,185 283,452 141,732

Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2)

11,235 - 11,235

Net operating profits*1

436,420 283,452 152,968

Net non-recurring gains (losses)

(173,458 ) 176,871 (350,330 )

Credit costs (3)

(125,189 ) (34,696 ) (90,492 )

Losses on loan write-offs*2

(82,599 ) (32,323 ) (50,276 )

Provision for specific allowance for credit losses

(44,787 ) - (44,787 )

Other credit costs

2,197 (2,373 ) 4,570

Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4)

- 8,339 (8,339 )

Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5)

19,016 - 19,016

Gains on loans written-off (6)

20,962 21,213 (250 )

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

19,020 66,049 (47,029 )

Gains on sales of equity securities

73,709 76,049 (2,339 )

Losses on sales of equity securities

(8,215 ) (6,836 ) (1,379 )

Losses on write-down of equity securities

(46,473 ) (3,163 ) (43,309 )

Equity in earnings of equity method investees

123,039 119,475 3,563

Other non-recurring gains (losses)*2

(230,307 ) (3,509 ) (226,797 )

Ordinary profits

262,961 460,323 (197,362 )

Net extraordinary gains (losses)

(21,918 ) 36,446 (58,365 )

Net gains (losses) on disposition of fixed assets

2,550 7,062 (4,511 )

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

(732 ) (7,482 ) 6,749

Net gains (losses) on change in equity

(23,711 ) 36,867 (60,578 )

Profits before income taxes

241,043 496,770 (255,727 )

Income taxes-current

102,529 62,948 39,580

Income taxes-deferred

4,589 30,830 (26,240 )

Total taxes

107,119 93,779 13,340

Profits

133,924 402,991 (269,067 )

Profits attributable to non-controlling interests

20,238 19,909 329

Profits attributable to owners of parent

113,685 383,082 (269,396 )
Note:

*1. Net operating profits = Banking subsidiaries' net operating profits + Other consolidated entities' gross profits - Other consolidated entities' general and administrative expenses - Other consolidated entities' provision for general allowance for credit losses - Amortization of goodwill - Inter-company transactions

*2. In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB"), an aggregate of ¥271,288 million of losses were recognized primarily in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," and ASC Topic 310, "Receivables." These losses consist mainly of ¥217,761 million of valuation losses related to securities held for sale, which are included in Other non-recurring gains (losses), and ¥44,472 million of valuation losses related to loans held for sale, which are included in Write-offs of loans.

(Reference)

Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6)

(73,975 ) (5,143 ) (68,831 )

1

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

BK and TB Combined

(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A) 		June 30, 2021
(B)

Gross profits

615,704 498,226 117,477

Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts

615,704 498,226 117,477

Net interest income

767,859 306,538 461,321

Trust fees

28,247 28,893 (646 )

Credit costs for trust accounts (1)

- - -

Net fees and commissions

122,347 112,839 9,508

Net trading profits

(2,353 ) 16,237 (18,591 )

Net other operating profits

(300,396 ) 33,717 (334,114 )

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

(406,512 ) 36,099 (442,612 )

General and administrative expenses

330,337 326,406 3,931

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses

285,366 171,820 113,546

Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2)

- - -

Net operating profits

285,366 171,820 113,546

Net non-recurring gains (losses)

52,443 87,890 (35,446 )

Credit costs (3)

(19,235 ) (6,557 ) (12,677 )

Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4)

19,546 21,806 (2,259 )

Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5)

18,624 - 18,624

Gains on loans written-off (6)

2,310 3,909 (1,598 )

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

17,192 63,740 (46,547 )

Gains on sales of equity securities

72,650 73,935 (1,285 )

Losses on sales of equity securities

(8,385 ) (6,924 ) (1,461 )

Losses on write-down of equity securities

(47,072 ) (3,271 ) (43,801 )

Other non-recurring gains (losses)

14,004 4,991 9,012

Ordinary profits

337,810 259,710 78,099

Net extraordinary gains (losses)

1,682 1,810 (128 )

Income before income taxes

339,493 261,521 77,971

Income taxes-current

72,894 41,721 31,172

Income taxes-deferred

17,531 16,080 1,450

Total taxes

90,426 57,802 32,623

Net income

249,066 203,719 45,347

(Reference)

Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6)

21,246 19,158 2,088

Credit costs for trust accounts

- - -

Provision for general allowance for credit losses

28,254 16,162 12,092

Provision for special allowance for credit losses

(13,511 ) 7,993 (21,504 )

Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers

4,802 (2,349 ) 7,152

Losses on loans write-offs

(15,799 ) (5,374 ) (10,424 )

Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs

18,607 (724 ) 19,332

Gains on loans written-off

2,310 3,909 (1,598 )

Losses on sales of other loans, etc.

(3,417 ) (457 ) (2,960 )

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities

691,879 135,720 556,158

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation

247,659 107,813 139,846

2

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

BK Non-consolidated

(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A) 		June 30, 2021
(B)

Gross profits

485,208 384,460 100,748

Net interest income

502,371 241,443 260,927

Net fees and commissions

100,590 89,770 10,819

Net trading profits

19,630 11,021 8,608

Net other operating profits

(137,383 ) 42,223 (179,607 )

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

(220,855 ) 39,708 (260,563 )

General and administrative expenses

280,150 278,185 1,965

Amortization of goodwill

404 387 16

Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses and amortization of goodwill

205,462 106,662 98,799

Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses

205,057 106,274 98,783

Provision for general allowance for credit losses (1)

- - -

Net operating profits

205,057 106,274 98,783

Net non-recurring gains (losses)

47,048 78,581 (31,533 )

Credit costs (2)

(19,217 ) (6,458 ) (12,758 )

Reversal of allowance for credit losses (3)

19,413 21,748 (2,335 )

Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (4)

18,624 - 18,624

Gains on loans written-off (5)

2,310 3,909 (1,598 )

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

12,923 54,238 (41,315 )

Gains on sales of equity securities

67,520 64,018 3,502

Losses on sales of equity securities

(7,882 ) (6,903 ) (978 )

Losses on write-down of equity securities

(46,714 ) (2,875 ) (43,838 )

Other non-recurring gains (losses)

12,993 5,142 7,850

Ordinary profits

252,105 184,855 67,249

Net extraordinary gains (losses)

1,414 1,957 (542 )

Income before income taxes

253,520 186,813 66,707

Income taxes-current

53,874 34,764 19,110

Income taxes-deferred

18,667 11,154 7,513

Total taxes

72,542 45,918 26,623

Net income

180,977 140,894 40,083

(Reference)

Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)

21,131 19,199 1,931

Provision for general allowance for credit losses

28,121 16,161 11,960

Provision for special allowance for credit losses

(13,511 ) 7,937 (21,448 )

Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers

4,802 (2,349 ) 7,152

Losses on loans write-off

(15,799 ) (5,374 ) (10,424 )

Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs

18,624 (626 ) 19,251

Gains on loans written-off

2,310 3,909 (1,598 )

Losses on sales of other loans, etc.

(3,417 ) (457 ) (2,960 )

Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities

425,912 66,566 359,346

Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation

187,050 40,417 146,633

3

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

TB Non-consolidated

(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A) 		June 30, 2021
(B)

Gross profits

130,495 113,766 16,729

Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts

130,495 113,766 16,729

Trust fees

28,247 28,893 (646 )

Credit costs for trust accounts (1)

- - -

Net interest income

265,488 65,094 200,393

Net fees and commissions

21,757 23,068 (1,311 )

Net trading profits

(21,983 ) 5,216 (27,199 )

Net other operating profits

(163,013 ) (8,506 ) (154,506 )

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

(185,657 ) (3,608 ) (182,049 )

General and administrative expenses

50,186 48,220 1,965

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses

80,309 65,546 14,763

Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2)

- - -

Net operating profits

80,309 65,546 14,763

Net non-recurring gains (losses)

5,395 9,308 (3,913 )

Credit costs (3)

(17 ) (98 ) 81

Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4)

133 57 76

Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5)

- - -

Gains on loans written-off (6)

0 0 0

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

4,268 9,501 (5,232 )

Gains on sales of equity securities

5,129 9,917 (4,788 )

Losses on sales of equity securities

(502 ) (20 ) (482 )

Losses on write-down of equity securities

(358 ) (395 ) 37

Other non-recurring gains (losses)

1,010 (151 ) 1,162

Ordinary profits

85,704 74,854 10,849

Net extraordinary gains (losses)

267 (146 ) 414

Income before income taxes

85,972 74,708 11,264

Income taxes-current

19,019 6,957 12,062

Income taxes-deferred

(1,136 ) 4,926 (6,062 )

Total taxes

17,883 11,883 5,999

Net income

68,088 62,824 5,264

(Reference)

Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6)

115 (41 ) 157

Credit costs for trust accounts

- - -

Provision for general allowance for credit losses

133 1 132

Provision for special allowance for credit losses

- 56 (56 )

Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers

- - -

Losses on loans write-offs

- - -

Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs

(17 ) (98 ) 81

Gains on loans written-off

0 0 0

Losses on sales of other loans, etc.

- - -

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities

265,966 69,154 196,812

Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation

60,608 67,395 (6,786 )

4

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2. Loans to Be Disclosed under the Banking Act and the Financial Reconstruction Act (the "FRA")

MUFG Consolidated

(after write-offs)

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt

265,841 252,148

Doubtful

694,009 799,214

Special Attention

464,387 420,453

Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more

22,423 12,104

Restructured loans

441,963 408,348

Subtotal (A)

1,424,238 1,471,816

Normal(B)

127,567,448 122,326,614

Total loans (C=A+B)

128,991,686 123,798,430

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)

1.10 % 1.18 %

BK and TB Combined including Trust Account

(after write-offs)

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt

114,916 105,939

Doubtful

495,441 602,884

Special Attention

314,630 282,145

Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more

12,607 5,601

Restructured loans

302,023 276,544

Subtotal (A)

924,988 990,968

Normal(B)

106,313,922 102,429,934

Total loans (C=A+B)

107,238,910 103,420,902

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)

0.86 % 0.95 %

BK Non-consolidated

(after write-offs)

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt

114,773 105,796

Doubtful

493,821 601,264

Special Attention

314,630 282,145

Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more

12,607 5,601

Restructured loans

302,023 276,544

Subtotal (A)

923,225 989,206

Normal(B)

103,229,286 99,472,730

Total loans (C=A+B)

104,152,512 100,461,936

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)

0.88 % 0.98 %

TB Non-consolidated

(after write-offs)

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt

142 142

Doubtful

1,618 1,618

Special Attention

- -

Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more

- -

Restructured loans

- -

Subtotal (A)

1,761 1,761

Normal(B)

3,080,159 2,952,474

Total loans (C=A+B)

3,081,920 2,954,236

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)

0.05 % 0.05 %

TB Non-consolidated: Trust Account

(after write-offs)

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt

- -

Doubtful

1 1

Special Attention

- -

Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more

- -

Restructured loans

- -

Subtotal (A)

1 1

Normal(B)

4,475 4,728

Total loans (C=A+B)

4,477 4,730

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)

0.03 % 0.03 %

5

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

3. Securities

MUFG Consolidated

The tables include negotiable certificates of deposit in "Cash and due from banks", securitized products in "Monetary claims bought" and others in addition to "Securities".

(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022
Amount on
consolidated
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses) 		Amount on
consolidated
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses)

Debt securities being held to maturity

10,418,240 (43,107 ) 4,595,108 14,236
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022
Amount on
consolidated
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses) 		Amount on
consolidated
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses)

Available-for-sale securities

72,252,183 1,395,349 74,909,679 2,391,884

Domestic equity securities

4,376,347 2,700,600 4,613,704 2,914,100

Domestic bonds

39,228,416 (123,745 ) 40,433,641 (61,811 )

Other

28,647,419 (1,181,504 ) 29,862,332 (460,404 )

Foreign equity securities

201,978 28,415 218,599 27,791

Foreign bonds

20,567,250 (1,218,159 ) 22,030,527 (852,866 )

Other

7,878,191 8,239 7,613,205 364,670

Note:

*

In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUB, unrealized losses on such securities which are reported at fair value on the consolidated balance sheet are reported as valuation losses in accordance with ASC Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses." Therefore, Unrealized gains (losses) as of June 30, 2022 in the above table do not include ¥217,761 million of such valuation losses.

6

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

BK Non-consolidated

The tables include negotiable certificates of deposit in "Cash and due from banks", securitized products in "Monetary claims bought" and others in addition to "Securities".

(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022
Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses) 		Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses)

Debt securities being held to maturity

7,984,748 (32,491 ) 2,728,406 297

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

625,594 488,533 625,594 535,950
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022
Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses) 		Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses)

Available-for-sale securities

53,914,292 1,222,203 55,874,928 1,904,848

Domestic equity securities

3,655,687 2,201,413 3,855,125 2,380,640

Domestic bonds

37,222,265 (91,499 ) 37,547,364 (42,152 )

Other

13,036,340 (887,710 ) 14,472,439 (433,638 )

Foreign equity securities

163,847 20,231 165,955 18,877

Foreign bonds

8,087,539 (813,143 ) 9,852,226 (581,375 )

Other

4,784,953 (94,798 ) 4,454,257 128,859

7

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

TB Non-consolidated

The tables include beneficiary rights to the trust in "Monetary claims bought" in addition to "Securities".

(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022
Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses) 		Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses)

Debt securities being held to maturity

2,329,468 (10,244 ) 1,770,646 10,587

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

80,048 4,622 68,203 4,512
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022
Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses) 		Amount on
balance sheet 		Unrealized
gains (losses)

Available-for-sale securities

11,527,252 199,324 12,685,391 471,160

Domestic equity securities

758,378 449,654 790,399 477,909

Domestic bonds

1,964,316 (32,372 ) 2,852,749 (19,783 )

Other

8,804,557 (217,957 ) 9,042,242 13,035

Foreign equity securities

79 62 63 46

Foreign bonds

6,551,207 (315,405 ) 6,631,313 (211,307 )

Other

2,253,270 97,385 2,410,865 224,295

8

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

4. ROE

MUFG Consolidated

(%)
For the three months
ended
June 30, 2022 		For the three months
ended
June 30, 2021

ROE

2.93 10.85

Note:

ROE is computed as follows:

Profits attributable to owners of parent × 4

×100

{(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period)

+ (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} / 2

9

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

5. Average Interest Rate Spread

BK and TB Combined

(percentage per annum)
(Domestic business segment) For the three months
ended
June 30, 2022 		For the three months
ended
June 30, 2021

Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted

0.73 0.71

Average interest rate on deposits and NCD

0.00 0.00

Interest rate spread

0.72 0.71

(After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations)

Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted

0.76 0.74

Interest rate spread

0.75 0.74

BK Non-consolidated

(percentage per annum)
(Domestic business segment) For the three months
ended
June 30, 2022 		For the three months
ended
June 30, 2021

Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted

0.74 0.73

Average interest rate on deposits and NCD

0.00 0.00

Interest rate spread

0.74 0.73

(After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations)

Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted

0.76 0.75

Interest rate spread

0.75 0.74

TB Non-consolidated

(percentage per annum)
(Domestic business segment) For the three months
ended
June 30, 2022 		For the three months
ended
June 30, 2021

Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted

0.37 0.36

Average interest rate on deposits and NCD

0.01 0.02

Interest rate spread

0.35 0.34

(After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations)

Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted

0.73 0.66

Interest rate spread

0.71 0.64

10

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

6. Loans and Deposits

BK and TB Combined

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Deposits (ending balance)

196,887,362 194,249,280

Deposits (average balance)

199,479,769 195,540,350

Loans (ending balance)

95,784,032 93,157,141

Loans (average balance)

96,629,621 91,880,995
(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Domestic deposits (ending balance)*

168,235,763 168,282,238

Individuals

89,750,026 88,268,890

Note:

*

Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts.

BK Non-consolidated

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Deposits (ending balance)

185,693,775 183,356,877

Deposits (average balance)

188,164,185 184,598,552

Loans (ending balance)

92,977,931 90,421,234

Loans (average balance)

93,834,774 89,038,475
(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Domestic deposits (ending balance)*

158,847,796 158,934,418

Individuals

83,404,550 82,053,180

Note:

*

Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts.

TB Non-consolidated

(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Deposits (ending balance)

11,193,586 10,892,403

Deposits (average balance)

11,315,584 10,941,798

Loans (ending balance)

2,806,101 2,735,906

Loans (average balance)

2,794,847 2,842,520
(in millions of yen)
As of
June 30, 2022 		As of
March 31, 2022

Domestic deposits (ending balance)*

9,387,966 9,347,819

Individuals

6,345,476 6,215,710

Note:

*

Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts.

11

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

7. Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities

TB Non-consolidated

Including trust assets under service-shared co-trusteeship

(in millions of yen) As of
March 31, 2022 		As of
June 30, 2022

Assets:

Loans and bills discounted

1,120,418 1,063,118

Securities

67,663,477 65,642,551

Beneficiary rights to the trust

108,857,810 111,251,301

Securities held in custody accounts

3,230,600 3,729,856

Monetary claims

40,409,077 39,440,839

Tangible fixed assets

19,066,909 19,374,880

Intangible fixed assets

147,570 153,704

Other claims

2,520,092 2,158,446

Call loans

1,292,609 1,599,303

Due from banking account

11,862,710 9,243,094

Cash and due from banks

5,124,019 5,397,346

Total

261,295,295 259,054,444

Liabilities:

Money trusts

29,852,422 28,089,916

Pension trusts

12,339,538 11,835,042

Property formation benefit trusts

6,532 6,417

Investment trusts

112,937,424 114,103,185

Money entrusted other than money trusts

5,820,407 6,019,215

Securities trusts

5,795,848 6,041,195

Monetary claim trusts

36,599,637 35,597,188

Equipment trusts

138,279 145,097

Land and fixtures trusts

18,522 18,456

Composite trusts

57,786,682 57,198,727

Total

261,295,295 259,054,444

Note:

1. The table shown above includes master trust assets under the service-shared co-trusteeship between TB and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
2. Trust assets and liabilities under a declaration of trust excluded from above table are 485,019 millions of yen as of March 31, 2022 and 516,535 millions of yen as of June 30, 2022, respectively.

12

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
