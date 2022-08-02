Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director,
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022
(1)
Results of Operations
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profits
Profits Attributable to
Owners of Parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
For the three months ended
June 30, 2022
2,163,890
43.9
262,961
(42.9
)
113,685
(70.3
)
June 30, 2021
1,503,727
(11.4
)
460,323
65.7
383,082
108.8
(*)
Comprehensive income
June 30, 2022: (80,407) million yen, - % ; June 30, 2021: 770,361 million yen, 116.8%
Basic earnings
per share
Diluted earnings
per share
yen
yen
For the three months ended
June 30, 2022
9.03
8.94
June 30, 2021
29.84
29.75
(2)
Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net
Assets
Equity-to-asset
ratio (*)
million yen
million yen
%
As of
June 30, 2022
386,909,204
17,632,812
4.3
March 31, 2022
373,731,910
17,988,245
4.6
(Reference) Shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2022: 16,637,623 million yen; March 31, 2022: 17,023,773 million yen
(*)
"Equity-to-asset ratio" is computed under the formula shown below
(Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Dividends per Share
1st
quarter-end
2nd
quarter-end
3rd
quarter-end
Fiscal
year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
For the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2022
-
13.50
-
14.50
28.00
ending March 31, 2023
-
ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
16.00
-
16.00
32.00
(*)
Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report : None
3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)
MUFG has the target of 1,000.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. (There is no change to our earnings target released on May 16, 2022.)
MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance.
ø Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No
(2)
Adoption of any particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
(B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No
(C) Changes in accounting estimates: No
(D) Restatements: No
(4)
Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period
(A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks:
June 30, 2022
13,281,995,120 shares
March 31, 2022
13,281,995,120 shares
(B) Treasury stocks:
June 30, 2022
772,573,182 shares
March 31, 2022
667,296,084 shares
(C) Average outstanding stocks:
Three months ended June 30, 2022
12,586,897,926 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
12,839,240,666 shares
ø This "Consolidated Summary Report"(Quarterly"Tanshin") is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.
ø Notes for using forecasted information etc.
1.
This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.
2.
The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. To date, we have published U.S. GAAP financial results only on a semiannual and annual basis, and currently do not expect to publish U.S. GAAP financial results for the period reported in this financial summary report.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(Appendix)
Contents of Appendix
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
2
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
(3) Notes on Going-Concern Assumption
6
(4) Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity
6
(5) Changes in Accounting Policies
6
(6) Additional Information
6
Supplemental Information:
"Selected Financial Information under Japanese GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022"
1
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
110,763,205
110,101,177
Call loans and bills bought
872,268
656,436
Receivables under resale agreements
12,308,310
14,507,321
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
4,517,952
3,952,255
Monetary claims bought
6,466,822
7,435,299
Trading assets
17,704,455
18,461,510
Money held in trust
1,332,492
1,306,609
Securities
79,560,579
82,452,916
Loans and bills discounted
110,426,224
114,489,785
Foreign exchanges
2,300,859
2,500,532
Other assets
14,050,293
16,477,203
Tangible fixed assets
1,236,012
1,242,818
Intangible fixed assets
1,344,225
1,408,091
Net defined benefit assets
1,374,607
1,418,614
Deferred tax assets
213,922
244,088
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
10,481,838
11,381,831
Allowance for credit losses
(1,222,162
)
(1,127,285
)
Total assets
373,731,910
386,909,204
Liabilities:
Deposits
215,427,299
220,140,251
Negotiable certificates of deposit
10,938,831
12,477,801
Call money and bills sold
2,429,791
2,727,985
Payables under repurchase agreements
27,619,262
32,437,853
Payables under securities lending transactions
1,072,578
428,999
Commercial papers
2,108,531
2,875,866
Trading liabilities
12,397,702
15,086,597
Borrowed money
31,763,332
29,042,090
Foreign exchanges
2,182,400
2,831,869
Short-term bonds payable
1,316,803
1,473,999
Bonds payable
13,257,347
14,531,600
Due to trust accounts
12,811,123
10,340,769
Other liabilities
10,861,695
12,750,353
Reserve for bonuses
136,724
122,805
Reserve for bonuses to directors
1,866
1,184
Reserve for stocks payment
8,437
9,611
Net defined benefit liabilities
86,355
89,881
Reserve for retirement benefits to directors
812
669
Reserve for loyalty award credits
17,113
18,342
Reserve for contingent losses
232,291
202,541
Reserves under special laws
4,656
4,680
Deferred tax liabilities
492,451
205,861
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
94,414
92,943
Acceptances and guarantees
10,481,838
11,381,831
Total liabilities
355,743,665
369,276,392
2
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(in millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Net assets:
Capital stock
2,141,513
2,141,513
Capital surplus
770,277
770,718
Retained earnings
11,998,157
11,930,296
Treasury stock
(451,288
)
(528,915
)
Total shareholders' equity
14,458,659
14,313,612
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
1,615,060
819,897
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments
(81,145
)
(233,047
)
Land revaluation excess
140,628
138,778
Foreign currency translation adjustments
734,588
1,437,182
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
193,865
184,612
Debt value adjustments of foreign subsidiaries and affiliates
(37,883
)
(23,413
)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,565,114
2,324,010
Non-controlling interests
964,471
995,189
Total net assets
17,988,245
17,632,812
Total liabilities and net assets
373,731,910
386,909,204
3
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Ordinary income
1,503,727
2,163,890
Interest income
632,043
1,205,351
Interest on loans and bills discounted
406,219
492,571
Interest and dividends on securities
135,153
593,771
Trust fees
35,508
35,524
Fees and commissions
406,998
412,122
Trading income
93,724
29,574
Other operating income
90,667
228,979
Other ordinary income
244,785
252,339
Ordinary expenses
1,043,403
1,900,929
Interest expense
135,143
218,827
Interest on deposits
49,095
84,304
Fees and commissions
77,203
78,495
Trading expenses
39,386
1,129
Other operating expenses
50,126
705,372
General and administrative expenses
671,518
700,110
Other ordinary expenses
70,025
196,992
Ordinary profits
460,323
262,961
Extraordinary gains
65,997
5,222
Gains on disposition of fixed assets
9,473
5,222
Gains on change in equity
56,524
-
Extraordinary losses
29,550
27,140
Losses on disposition of fixed assets
2,410
2,672
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
7,482
732
Provision for reserve for contingent liabilities from financial instruments transactions
-
24
Losses on change in equity
19,657
23,711
Profits before income taxes
496,770
241,043
Income taxes-current
62,948
102,529
Income taxes-deferred
30,830
4,589
Total taxes
93,779
107,119
Profits
402,991
133,924
Profits attributable to non-controlling interests
19,909
20,238
Profits attributable to owners of parent
383,082
113,685
4
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Profits
402,991
133,924
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(18,698
)
(730,211
)
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments
37,094
(155,595
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
251,347
558,197
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(8,812
)
(9,635
)
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method
106,439
122,913
Total other comprehensive income
367,369
(214,331
)
Comprehensive income
770,361
(80,407
)
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
740,089
(125,568
)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
30,271
45,160
5
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(3) Notes on Going-Concern Assumption
None.
(4) Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity
None.
(5) Changes in Accounting Policies
(Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement)
"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Guidance No. 31, June 17, 2021) (the "Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement") has been applied from the beginning of the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transitional treatment set forth in paragraph 27-2 of the Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement, MUFG has applied new accounting policies based on the Implementation Guidance for Fair Value Measurement prospectively.
There is no impact on our consolidated financial statements due to the application of this Guidelines.
(6) Additional Information
(Estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation relating to allowance for credit losses)
The process of calculating allowance for credit losses in our principal consolidated domestic banking subsidiaries involves various estimates such as determination of counterparty credit ratings which are based on evaluation and classification of counterparties' debt-service capacity, assessment of the value of collateral provided by borrowers, and adjustments for future loss projections and other factors to the loss rates calculated based on historical credit loss experience.
Among these, internal credit ratings are assigned to counterparties based on qualitative factors such as the current and expected future business environment of the industry to which they belong as well as their management and funding risks in addition to quantitative financial evaluations through an analysis of their financial results. In particular, the prolonged COVID- 19 pandemic and the uncertainty in the business environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation have had a significant impact on the financial position and operating results of certain counterparties. Determination of internal credit ratings for these counterparties may be highly dependent on our assessment of the prospects of improvements in their operating results and their ability to continue as going concerns.
When calculating allowance for credit losses, MUFG Bank, Ltd., our principal consolidated domestic banking subsidiary, determines expected loss rates primarily by calculating a rate of loss based on a historical average of the credit loss rate or a historical average of the default probability derived from actual credit loss experience or actual bankruptcy experience and making necessary adjustments based on future projections and other factors. The subsidiary makes such adjustments based on future loss projections and other factors to loss rates calculated based on historical loss experience, when and to the extent such adjustments are deemed appropriate, by taking into account the rate of increase in the credit loss rate or the default probability in a more recent period, additional expected losses and other factors, especially in light of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation. The amount of impact of these adjustments was ¥67,028 million as of June 30, 2022 (¥77,572 million as of March 31, 2022).
In addition, certain overseas subsidiaries which apply Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") have adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board and provide for allowance for credit losses by estimating credit losses currently expected for the remaining term of the relevant contracts. Expected credit losses are calculated using a quantitative model that reflects economic forecast scenarios based on macroeconomic variables. The calculation process includes determination of macroeconomic variables used in multiple economic forecast scenarios and the weightings applied to each economic forecast scenario. Expected credit losses are adjusted for qualitative factors to compensate for expected credit losses that are not reflected in a quantitative model. No allowance for credit losses was recorded for the loans reclassified as loans held for sale in connection with the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which all of the shares of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB") held by MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation ("MUAH") will be sold to U.S. Bancorp because these loans are measured at fair value in accordance with ASC Topic 310, "Receivables".
Significant assumptions used in our calculation of allowance for credit losses, including those described above, are subject to uncertainty. In particular, certain counterparties' prospects of improvements in their operating results and expectations as to their ability to continue as going concerns, and adjustments to the rate of loss calculated based on actual experience for future projections and other factors, as well as determination of the macroeconomic variables used in, and the weightings applied to, multiple economic forecast scenarios, and adjustments thereto for qualitative factors, by certain subsidiaries which apply U.S. GAAP, are based on estimation relating to the economic environment with respect to which objective data are not readily available.
6
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
The outlook relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation, which are expected to further impact our counterparties' operating environment and the economic environment, remains subject to significant uncertainty. Accordingly, we make certain assumptions, including that, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue, economic conditions will be on a gradually improving trend, with economic activity resuming while infection control measures are implemented, and that the uncertainty in the business environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation will remain. The recorded allowance for credit losses represents our best estimation made in a manner designed to ensure objectivity and rationality.
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the assumptions for making estimates relating to allowance for credit losses remained substantially unchanged because the observable changes subsequent to the end of the previous fiscal year in the factors and circumstances underlying the assumptions were not sufficiently significant to cause such change in the assumptions. However, these assumptions are highly uncertain, and significant additional provision for credit losses may be recognized for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 and subsequent reporting periods due to developments affecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation on the financial performance of counterparties or on the economic environment.
(Valuation losses of a foreign subsidiary which are reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, and which are expected to be reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023)
In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUB, MUAH recognized an aggregate of ¥271,288 million of losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily in accordance with ASC Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," and ASC Topic 310, "Receivables," issued by the FASB. Of the aggregate losses, MUAH recorded ¥217,761 million of valuation losses related to securities held for sale as Other operating expenses and ¥44,472 million of valuation losses related to loans held for sale as Other ordinary expenses. All of the losses recognized by MUAH are reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
In connection with the same transaction, it is currently estimated that MUAH will recognize an aggregate of approximately ¥360 billion of losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. It is also currently estimated that, of the aggregate estimated losses, MUAH will record approximately ¥170 billion of valuation losses related to securities held for sale as Other operating expenses and approximately ¥190 billion of valuation losses related to loans held for sale as Other ordinary expenses. All of the losses recognized by MUAH are expected to be reflected in MUFG's consolidated financial statements as of the end of and for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
7
Selected Financial Information
under Japanese GAAP
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
[Contents]
1. Financial Results
[MUFG Consolidated]*1[BK and TB Combined ]*2*3*4
[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]
1
2. Loans to Be Disclosed under the Banking Act and the Financial Reconstruction Act (the "FRA")
[MUFG Consolidated]
[BK and TB Combined including Trust Account]
[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]
[TB Non-consolidated : Trust Account]
5
3. Securities
[MUFG Consolidated]
[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]
6
4. ROE
[MUFG Consolidated]
9
5. Average Interest Rate Spread
[BK and TB Combined]
[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]
10
6. Loans and Deposits
[BK and TB Combined]
[BK Non-consolidated][TBNon-consolidated]
11
7. Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities
[TB Non-consolidated]
12
(*1)
"MUFG" means Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(*2)
"BK" means MUFG Bank, Ltd.
(*3)
"TB" means Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.
(*4)
"BK and TB Combined" means simple sum of "BK" and "TB" without consolidation processes.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
1. Financial Results
MUFG Consolidated
(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended
Increase (Decrease) (A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A)
June 30, 2021
(B)
Gross profits
1,124,813
957,131
167,682
Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts
1,124,813
957,131
167,682
Net interest income
986,884
496,949
489,934
Trust fees
35,524
35,508
16
Credit costs for trust accounts (1)
-
-
-
Net fees and commissions
333,626
329,795
3,830
Net trading profits
35,510
54,337
(18,826
)
Net other operating profits
(266,731
)
40,540
(307,272
)
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
(406,103
)
38,777
(444,880
)
General and administrative expenses
699,628
673,678
25,949
Amortization of goodwill
4,873
4,486
387
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts, provision for general allowance for credit losses and amortization of goodwill
430,059
287,938
142,120
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses
425,185
283,452
141,732
Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2)
11,235
-
11,235
Net operating profits*1
436,420
283,452
152,968
Net non-recurring gains (losses)
(173,458
)
176,871
(350,330
)
Credit costs (3)
(125,189
)
(34,696
)
(90,492
)
Losses on loan write-offs*2
(82,599
)
(32,323
)
(50,276
)
Provision for specific allowance for credit losses
(44,787
)
-
(44,787
)
Other credit costs
2,197
(2,373
)
4,570
Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4)
-
8,339
(8,339
)
Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5)
19,016
-
19,016
Gains on loans written-off (6)
20,962
21,213
(250
)
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
19,020
66,049
(47,029
)
Gains on sales of equity securities
73,709
76,049
(2,339
)
Losses on sales of equity securities
(8,215
)
(6,836
)
(1,379
)
Losses on write-down of equity securities
(46,473
)
(3,163
)
(43,309
)
Equity in earnings of equity method investees
123,039
119,475
3,563
Other non-recurring gains (losses)*2
(230,307
)
(3,509
)
(226,797
)
Ordinary profits
262,961
460,323
(197,362
)
Net extraordinary gains (losses)
(21,918
)
36,446
(58,365
)
Net gains (losses) on disposition of fixed assets
2,550
7,062
(4,511
)
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
(732
)
(7,482
)
6,749
Net gains (losses) on change in equity
(23,711
)
36,867
(60,578
)
Profits before income taxes
241,043
496,770
(255,727
)
Income taxes-current
102,529
62,948
39,580
Income taxes-deferred
4,589
30,830
(26,240
)
Total taxes
107,119
93,779
13,340
Profits
133,924
402,991
(269,067
)
Profits attributable to non-controlling interests
20,238
19,909
329
Profits attributable to owners of parent
113,685
383,082
(269,396
)
Note:
*1. Net operating profits = Banking subsidiaries' net operating profits + Other consolidated entities' gross profits - Other consolidated entities' general and administrative expenses - Other consolidated entities' provision for general allowance for credit losses - Amortization of goodwill - Inter-company transactions
*2. In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB"), an aggregate of ¥271,288 million of losses were recognized primarily in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses," and ASC Topic 310, "Receivables." These losses consist mainly of ¥217,761 million of valuation losses related to securities held for sale, which are included in Other non-recurring gains (losses), and ¥44,472 million of valuation losses related to loans held for sale, which are included in Write-offs of loans.
(Reference)
Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6)
(73,975
)
(5,143
)
(68,831
)
1
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
BK and TB Combined
(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended
Increase (Decrease) (A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A)
June 30, 2021
(B)
Gross profits
615,704
498,226
117,477
Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts
615,704
498,226
117,477
Net interest income
767,859
306,538
461,321
Trust fees
28,247
28,893
(646
)
Credit costs for trust accounts (1)
-
-
-
Net fees and commissions
122,347
112,839
9,508
Net trading profits
(2,353
)
16,237
(18,591
)
Net other operating profits
(300,396
)
33,717
(334,114
)
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
(406,512
)
36,099
(442,612
)
General and administrative expenses
330,337
326,406
3,931
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses
285,366
171,820
113,546
Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2)
-
-
-
Net operating profits
285,366
171,820
113,546
Net non-recurring gains (losses)
52,443
87,890
(35,446
)
Credit costs (3)
(19,235
)
(6,557
)
(12,677
)
Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4)
19,546
21,806
(2,259
)
Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5)
18,624
-
18,624
Gains on loans written-off (6)
2,310
3,909
(1,598
)
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
17,192
63,740
(46,547
)
Gains on sales of equity securities
72,650
73,935
(1,285
)
Losses on sales of equity securities
(8,385
)
(6,924
)
(1,461
)
Losses on write-down of equity securities
(47,072
)
(3,271
)
(43,801
)
Other non-recurring gains (losses)
14,004
4,991
9,012
Ordinary profits
337,810
259,710
78,099
Net extraordinary gains (losses)
1,682
1,810
(128
)
Income before income taxes
339,493
261,521
77,971
Income taxes-current
72,894
41,721
31,172
Income taxes-deferred
17,531
16,080
1,450
Total taxes
90,426
57,802
32,623
Net income
249,066
203,719
45,347
(Reference)
Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6)
21,246
19,158
2,088
Credit costs for trust accounts
-
-
-
Provision for general allowance for credit losses
28,254
16,162
12,092
Provision for special allowance for credit losses
(13,511
)
7,993
(21,504
)
Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers
4,802
(2,349
)
7,152
Losses on loans write-offs
(15,799
)
(5,374
)
(10,424
)
Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs
18,607
(724
)
19,332
Gains on loans written-off
2,310
3,909
(1,598
)
Losses on sales of other loans, etc.
(3,417
)
(457
)
(2,960
)
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities
691,879
135,720
556,158
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation
247,659
107,813
139,846
2
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
BK Non-consolidated
(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended
Increase (Decrease) (A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A)
June 30, 2021
(B)
Gross profits
485,208
384,460
100,748
Net interest income
502,371
241,443
260,927
Net fees and commissions
100,590
89,770
10,819
Net trading profits
19,630
11,021
8,608
Net other operating profits
(137,383
)
42,223
(179,607
)
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
(220,855
)
39,708
(260,563
)
General and administrative expenses
280,150
278,185
1,965
Amortization of goodwill
404
387
16
Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses and amortization of goodwill
205,462
106,662
98,799
Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses
205,057
106,274
98,783
Provision for general allowance for credit losses (1)
-
-
-
Net operating profits
205,057
106,274
98,783
Net non-recurring gains (losses)
47,048
78,581
(31,533
)
Credit costs (2)
(19,217
)
(6,458
)
(12,758
)
Reversal of allowance for credit losses (3)
19,413
21,748
(2,335
)
Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (4)
18,624
-
18,624
Gains on loans written-off (5)
2,310
3,909
(1,598
)
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
12,923
54,238
(41,315
)
Gains on sales of equity securities
67,520
64,018
3,502
Losses on sales of equity securities
(7,882
)
(6,903
)
(978
)
Losses on write-down of equity securities
(46,714
)
(2,875
)
(43,838
)
Other non-recurring gains (losses)
12,993
5,142
7,850
Ordinary profits
252,105
184,855
67,249
Net extraordinary gains (losses)
1,414
1,957
(542
)
Income before income taxes
253,520
186,813
66,707
Income taxes-current
53,874
34,764
19,110
Income taxes-deferred
18,667
11,154
7,513
Total taxes
72,542
45,918
26,623
Net income
180,977
140,894
40,083
(Reference)
Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)
21,131
19,199
1,931
Provision for general allowance for credit losses
28,121
16,161
11,960
Provision for special allowance for credit losses
(13,511
)
7,937
(21,448
)
Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers
4,802
(2,349
)
7,152
Losses on loans write-off
(15,799
)
(5,374
)
(10,424
)
Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs
18,624
(626
)
19,251
Gains on loans written-off
2,310
3,909
(1,598
)
Losses on sales of other loans, etc.
(3,417
)
(457
)
(2,960
)
Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities
425,912
66,566
359,346
Net operating profits before provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation
187,050
40,417
146,633
3
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
TB Non-consolidated
(in millions of yen)
For the three months ended
Increase (Decrease) (A) - (B)
June 30, 2022
(A)
June 30, 2021
(B)
Gross profits
130,495
113,766
16,729
Gross profits before credit costs for trust accounts
130,495
113,766
16,729
Trust fees
28,247
28,893
(646
)
Credit costs for trust accounts (1)
-
-
-
Net interest income
265,488
65,094
200,393
Net fees and commissions
21,757
23,068
(1,311
)
Net trading profits
(21,983
)
5,216
(27,199
)
Net other operating profits
(163,013
)
(8,506
)
(154,506
)
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
(185,657
)
(3,608
)
(182,049
)
General and administrative expenses
50,186
48,220
1,965
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses
80,309
65,546
14,763
Provision for general allowance for credit losses (2)
-
-
-
Net operating profits
80,309
65,546
14,763
Net non-recurring gains (losses)
5,395
9,308
(3,913
)
Credit costs (3)
(17
)
(98
)
81
Reversal of allowance for credit losses (4)
133
57
76
Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs (5)
-
-
-
Gains on loans written-off (6)
0
0
0
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
4,268
9,501
(5,232
)
Gains on sales of equity securities
5,129
9,917
(4,788
)
Losses on sales of equity securities
(502
)
(20
)
(482
)
Losses on write-down of equity securities
(358
)
(395
)
37
Other non-recurring gains (losses)
1,010
(151
)
1,162
Ordinary profits
85,704
74,854
10,849
Net extraordinary gains (losses)
267
(146
)
414
Income before income taxes
85,972
74,708
11,264
Income taxes-current
19,019
6,957
12,062
Income taxes-deferred
(1,136
)
4,926
(6,062
)
Total taxes
17,883
11,883
5,999
Net income
68,088
62,824
5,264
(Reference)
Total credit costs (1)+(2)+(3)+(4)+(5)+(6)
115
(41
)
157
Credit costs for trust accounts
-
-
-
Provision for general allowance for credit losses
133
1
132
Provision for special allowance for credit losses
-
56
(56
)
Allowance for credit to specific foreign borrowers
-
-
-
Losses on loans write-offs
-
-
-
Provision for contingent losses included in credit costs
(17
)
(98
)
81
Gains on loans written-off
0
0
0
Losses on sales of other loans, etc.
-
-
-
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities
265,966
69,154
196,812
Net operating profits before credit costs for trust accounts and provision for general allowance for credit losses, excluding net gains (losses) on debt securities and investment trusts cancellation
60,608
67,395
(6,786
)
4
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2. Loans to Be Disclosed under the Banking Act and the Financial Reconstruction Act (the "FRA")
MUFG Consolidated
(after write-offs)
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt
265,841
252,148
Doubtful
694,009
799,214
Special Attention
464,387
420,453
Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more
22,423
12,104
Restructured loans
441,963
408,348
Subtotal (A)
1,424,238
1,471,816
Normal(B)
127,567,448
122,326,614
Total loans (C=A+B)
128,991,686
123,798,430
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)
1.10
%
1.18
%
BK and TB Combined including Trust Account
(after write-offs)
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt
114,916
105,939
Doubtful
495,441
602,884
Special Attention
314,630
282,145
Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more
12,607
5,601
Restructured loans
302,023
276,544
Subtotal (A)
924,988
990,968
Normal(B)
106,313,922
102,429,934
Total loans (C=A+B)
107,238,910
103,420,902
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)
0.86
%
0.95
%
BK Non-consolidated
(after write-offs)
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt
114,773
105,796
Doubtful
493,821
601,264
Special Attention
314,630
282,145
Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more
12,607
5,601
Restructured loans
302,023
276,544
Subtotal (A)
923,225
989,206
Normal(B)
103,229,286
99,472,730
Total loans (C=A+B)
104,152,512
100,461,936
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)
0.88
%
0.98
%
TB Non-consolidated
(after write-offs)
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt
142
142
Doubtful
1,618
1,618
Special Attention
-
-
Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more
-
-
Restructured loans
-
-
Subtotal (A)
1,761
1,761
Normal(B)
3,080,159
2,952,474
Total loans (C=A+B)
3,081,920
2,954,236
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)
0.05
%
0.05
%
TB Non-consolidated: Trust Account
(after write-offs)
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Bankrupt or De facto Bankrupt
-
-
Doubtful
1
1
Special Attention
-
-
Accruing loans contractually past due 3 months or more
-
-
Restructured loans
-
-
Subtotal (A)
1
1
Normal(B)
4,475
4,728
Total loans (C=A+B)
4,477
4,730
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(C)
0.03
%
0.03
%
5
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
3. Securities
MUFG Consolidated
The tables include negotiable certificates of deposit in "Cash and due from banks", securitized products in "Monetary claims bought" and others in addition to "Securities".
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Amount on consolidated balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Amount on consolidated balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Debt securities being held to maturity
10,418,240
(43,107
)
4,595,108
14,236
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Amount on consolidated balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Amount on consolidated balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Available-for-sale securities
72,252,183
1,395,349
74,909,679
2,391,884
Domestic equity securities
4,376,347
2,700,600
4,613,704
2,914,100
Domestic bonds
39,228,416
(123,745
)
40,433,641
(61,811
)
Other
28,647,419
(1,181,504
)
29,862,332
(460,404
)
Foreign equity securities
201,978
28,415
218,599
27,791
Foreign bonds
20,567,250
(1,218,159
)
22,030,527
(852,866
)
Other
7,878,191
8,239
7,613,205
364,670
Note:
*
In connection with the planned sale of the shares in MUB, unrealized losses on such securities which are reported at fair value on the consolidated balance sheet are reported as valuation losses in accordance with ASC Topic 326, "Financial Instruments-Credit losses." Therefore, Unrealized gains (losses) as of June 30, 2022 in the above table do not include ¥217,761 million of such valuation losses.
6
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
BK Non-consolidated
The tables include negotiable certificates of deposit in "Cash and due from banks", securitized products in "Monetary claims bought" and others in addition to "Securities".
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Debt securities being held to maturity
7,984,748
(32,491
)
2,728,406
297
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates
625,594
488,533
625,594
535,950
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Available-for-sale securities
53,914,292
1,222,203
55,874,928
1,904,848
Domestic equity securities
3,655,687
2,201,413
3,855,125
2,380,640
Domestic bonds
37,222,265
(91,499
)
37,547,364
(42,152
)
Other
13,036,340
(887,710
)
14,472,439
(433,638
)
Foreign equity securities
163,847
20,231
165,955
18,877
Foreign bonds
8,087,539
(813,143
)
9,852,226
(581,375
)
Other
4,784,953
(94,798
)
4,454,257
128,859
7
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
TB Non-consolidated
The tables include beneficiary rights to the trust in "Monetary claims bought" in addition to "Securities".
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Debt securities being held to maturity
2,329,468
(10,244
)
1,770,646
10,587
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates
80,048
4,622
68,203
4,512
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Amount on balance sheet
Unrealized gains (losses)
Available-for-sale securities
11,527,252
199,324
12,685,391
471,160
Domestic equity securities
758,378
449,654
790,399
477,909
Domestic bonds
1,964,316
(32,372
)
2,852,749
(19,783
)
Other
8,804,557
(217,957
)
9,042,242
13,035
Foreign equity securities
79
62
63
46
Foreign bonds
6,551,207
(315,405
)
6,631,313
(211,307
)
Other
2,253,270
97,385
2,410,865
224,295
8
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
4. ROE
MUFG Consolidated
(%)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
ROE
2.93
10.85
Note:
ROE is computed as follows:
Profits attributable to owners of parent × 4
×100
{(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period)
+ (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} / 2
9
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
5. Average Interest Rate Spread
BK and TB Combined
(percentage per annum)
(Domestic business segment)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted
0.73
0.71
Average interest rate on deposits and NCD
0.00
0.00
Interest rate spread
0.72
0.71
(After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations)
Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted
0.76
0.74
Interest rate spread
0.75
0.74
BK Non-consolidated
(percentage per annum)
(Domestic business segment)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted
0.74
0.73
Average interest rate on deposits and NCD
0.00
0.00
Interest rate spread
0.74
0.73
(After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations)
Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted
0.76
0.75
Interest rate spread
0.75
0.74
TB Non-consolidated
(percentage per annum)
(Domestic business segment)
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted
0.37
0.36
Average interest rate on deposits and NCD
0.01
0.02
Interest rate spread
0.35
0.34
(After excluding loans to the Japanese government and governmental organizations)
Average interest rate on loans and bills discounted
0.73
0.66
Interest rate spread
0.71
0.64
10
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
6. Loans and Deposits
BK and TB Combined
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Deposits (ending balance)
196,887,362
194,249,280
Deposits (average balance)
199,479,769
195,540,350
Loans (ending balance)
95,784,032
93,157,141
Loans (average balance)
96,629,621
91,880,995
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of
March 31, 2022
Domestic deposits (ending balance)*
168,235,763
168,282,238
Individuals
89,750,026
88,268,890
Note:
*
Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts.
BK Non-consolidated
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Deposits (ending balance)
185,693,775
183,356,877
Deposits (average balance)
188,164,185
184,598,552
Loans (ending balance)
92,977,931
90,421,234
Loans (average balance)
93,834,774
89,038,475
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of
March 31, 2022
Domestic deposits (ending balance)*
158,847,796
158,934,418
Individuals
83,404,550
82,053,180
Note:
*
Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts.
TB Non-consolidated
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Deposits (ending balance)
11,193,586
10,892,403
Deposits (average balance)
11,315,584
10,941,798
Loans (ending balance)
2,806,101
2,735,906
Loans (average balance)
2,794,847
2,842,520
(in millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Domestic deposits (ending balance)*
9,387,966
9,347,819
Individuals
6,345,476
6,215,710
Note:
*
Amounts do not include negotiable certificates of deposit and JOM accounts.
11
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
7. Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities
TB Non-consolidated
Including trust assets under service-shared co-trusteeship
(in millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets:
Loans and bills discounted
1,120,418
1,063,118
Securities
67,663,477
65,642,551
Beneficiary rights to the trust
108,857,810
111,251,301
Securities held in custody accounts
3,230,600
3,729,856
Monetary claims
40,409,077
39,440,839
Tangible fixed assets
19,066,909
19,374,880
Intangible fixed assets
147,570
153,704
Other claims
2,520,092
2,158,446
Call loans
1,292,609
1,599,303
Due from banking account
11,862,710
9,243,094
Cash and due from banks
5,124,019
5,397,346
Total
261,295,295
259,054,444
Liabilities:
Money trusts
29,852,422
28,089,916
Pension trusts
12,339,538
11,835,042
Property formation benefit trusts
6,532
6,417
Investment trusts
112,937,424
114,103,185
Money entrusted other than money trusts
5,820,407
6,019,215
Securities trusts
5,795,848
6,041,195
Monetary claim trusts
36,599,637
35,597,188
Equipment trusts
138,279
145,097
Land and fixtures trusts
18,522
18,456
Composite trusts
57,786,682
57,198,727
Total
261,295,295
259,054,444
Note:
1.
The table shown above includes master trust assets under the service-shared co-trusteeship between TB and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
2.
Trust assets and liabilities under a declaration of trust excluded from above table are 485,019 millions of yen as of March 31, 2022 and 516,535 millions of yen as of June 30, 2022, respectively.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:07 UTC.