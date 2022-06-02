Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
740.90 JPY   -0.63%
05/26Oil snaps inverse dollar link leaving little to check its bull run
RE
05/24Nikkei ends lower in line with subdued U.S. futures, Asian shares
RE
05/23Japan's Nikkei slips below 27,000 level as U.S. futures skid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Corrections to “Consolidated Summary Report (under Japanese GAAP) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022” （PDF / 263KB）

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Corrections to "Consolidated Summary Report

for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022"

Tokyo, June 2, 2022 --- MUFG today announced partial corrections to "Consolidated Summary Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022" disclosed on May 16, 2022, as shown in the Appendix.
  • End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

1

Appendix

Corrections:

Consolidated Summary Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (Summary information)

1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022

(3) Cash Flows

  • The corrected figures are underlined. (Before Correction)

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at the end of the period

Fiscal year ended

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

March 31, 2022

9,635,443

(2,202,726)

(875,972)

110,763,205

March 31, 2021

34,904,946

(10,140,343)

(436,071)

102,980,711

(After Correction)

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at the end of the period

Fiscal year ended

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

March 31, 2022

9,839,899

(2,202,726)

(1,080,428)

110,763,205

March 31, 2021

34,904,946

(10,140,343)

(436,071)

102,980,711

Consolidated Summary Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (page 11-12)

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

* The corrected figures are underlined. (Before Correction)

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

(in millions of yen)

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profits before income taxes

1,042,036

1,489,857

Depreciation and amortization

338,617

345,199

Impairment losses

41,240

174,133

Amortization of goodwill

16,833

18,051

Equity in losses (gains) of equity method investees

(321,761)

(441,595)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses

216,270

96,652

Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses

8,477

15,217

Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses to directors

410

(18)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for stocks payment

(383)

(2,477)

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit assets

(387,415)

(106,980)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities

2,247

645

Increase (decrease) in reserve for retirement benefits to directors

(185)

(60)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for loyalty award credits

(12,357)

(540)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for contingent losses

(26,234)

47,681

Interest income recognized on statement of income

(2,678,691)

(2,587,445)

2

Appendix

Interest expenses recognized on statement of income

773,719

543,957

Losses (gains) on securities

(240,645)

(225,395)

Losses (gains) on money held in trust

56,796

21,347

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(1,270,550)

(2,788,581)

Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets

(16,630)

(16,862)

Net decrease (increase) in trading assets

(531,184)

3,575,115

Net increase (decrease) in trading liabilities

52,686

(2,045,592)

Adjustment of unsettled trading accounts

555,568

793,285

Net decrease (increase) in loans and bills discounted

1,092,978

(2,101,763)

Net increase (decrease) in deposits

24,839,332

3,015,798

Net increase (decrease) in negotiable certificates of deposit

327,904

2,822,861

Net increase (decrease) in borrowed money (excluding

subordinated borrowings)

6,621,372

573,366

Net decrease (increase) in call loans and bills bought and others

10,364,263

1,110,169

Net decrease (increase) in receivables under securities

borrowing transactions

15,787

(977,957)

Net increase (decrease) in call money and bills sold and others

(8,133,589)

2,166,231

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

(347,748)

288,342

Net increase (decrease) in payables under securities lending

transactions

(214,910)

227,626

Net decrease (increase) in foreign exchanges (assets)

(181,308)

(365,896)

Net increase (decrease) in foreign exchanges (liabilities)

(115,966)

75,450

Net increase (decrease) in short-term bonds payable

80,706

273,801

Net increase (decrease) in issuance and redemption of

unsubordinated bonds payable

(287,095)

917,007

Net increase (decrease) in due to trust accounts

1,409,881

1,602,553

Interest income (cash basis)

2,821,239

2,657,591

Interest expenses (cash basis)

(844,633)

(546,500)

Others

(50,656)

(759,464)

Sub-total

35,016,420

9,884,813

Income taxes

(236,321)

(300,616)

Refund of income taxes

124,847

51,246

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

34,904,946

9,635,443

3

Appendix

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

(in millions of yen)

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of securities

(116,742,577)

(97,893,977)

Proceeds from sales of securities

65,188,712

60,280,489

Proceeds from redemption of securities

42,121,240

36,458,516

Payments for increase in money held in trust

(1,241,659)

(1,165,165)

Proceeds from decrease in money held in trust

901,330

1,110,030

Purchases of tangible fixed assets

(133,671)

(101,275)

Purchases of intangible fixed assets

(263,119)

(282,728)

Proceeds from sales of tangible fixed assets

49,226

82,256

Proceeds from sales of intangible fixed assets

8,223

1,277

Payments for transfer of businesses

(724,428)

Payments for acquisition of businesses

(520)

Proceeds from transfer of businesses

33,038

Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries' equity affecting the

scope of consolidation

(23,239)

(1,165)

Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries' equity affecting the scope

2,813

of consolidation

Others

(4,289)

(2,409)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,140,343)

(2,202,726)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from subordinated borrowings

20,000

Repayments of subordinated borrowings

(21,000)

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated bonds payable and

bonds with warrants

272,742

226,091

Payments for redemption of subordinated bonds payable and

bonds with warrants

(381,454)

(789,480)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock to non-controlling

shareholders

4,856

3,569

Repayments to non-controlling shareholders

(23)

Dividends paid by MUFG

(321,772)

(334,619)

Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders

(14,826)

(32,622)

Purchases of treasury stock

(13)

(158,515)

Proceeds from sales of treasury stock

2,143

209,855

Payments for purchases of subsidiaries' equity not affecting the

scope of consolidation

(0)

(250)

Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries' equity not affecting the

scope of consolidation

3,275

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(436,071)

(875,972)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash

316,544

1,228,889

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

24,645,076

7,785,634

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

78,335,634

102,980,711

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion

(3,109)

of subsidiaries from consolidation

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from absorption

(30)

via corporate separation

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

102,980,711

110,763,205

4

Appendix

(After Correction)

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

(in millions of yen)

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profits before income taxes

1,042,036

1,489,857

Depreciation and amortization

338,617

345,199

Impairment losses

41,240

174,133

Amortization of goodwill

16,833

18,051

Equity in losses (gains) of equity method investees

(321,761)

(441,595)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses

216,270

96,652

Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses

8,477

15,217

Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses to directors

410

(18)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for stocks payment

(383)

(2,477)

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit assets

(387,415)

(106,980)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities

2,247

645

Increase (decrease) in reserve for retirement benefits to directors

(185)

(60)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for loyalty award credits

(12,357)

(540)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for contingent losses

(26,234)

47,681

Interest income recognized on statement of income

(2,678,691)

(2,587,445)

Interest expenses recognized on statement of income

773,719

543,957

Losses (gains) on securities

(240,645)

(225,395)

Losses (gains) on money held in trust

56,796

21,347

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(1,270,550)

(2,788,581)

Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets

(16,630)

(16,862)

Net decrease (increase) in trading assets

(531,184)

3,575,115

Net increase (decrease) in trading liabilities

52,686

(2,045,592)

Adjustment of unsettled trading accounts

555,568

793,285

Net decrease (increase) in loans and bills discounted

1,092,978

(2,101,763)

Net increase (decrease) in deposits

24,839,332

3,015,798

Net increase (decrease) in negotiable certificates of deposit

327,904

2,822,861

Net increase (decrease) in borrowed money (excluding

subordinated borrowings)

6,621,372

573,366

Net decrease (increase) in call loans and bills bought and others

10,364,263

1,110,169

Net decrease (increase) in receivables under securities

borrowing transactions

15,787

(977,957)

Net increase (decrease) in call money and bills sold and others

(8,133,589)

2,166,231

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

(347,748)

288,342

Net increase (decrease) in payables under securities lending

transactions

(214,910)

227,626

Net decrease (increase) in foreign exchanges (assets)

(181,308)

(365,896)

Net increase (decrease) in foreign exchanges (liabilities)

(115,966)

75,450

Net increase (decrease) in short-term bonds payable

80,706

273,801

Net increase (decrease) in issuance and redemption of

unsubordinated bonds payable

(287,095)

917,007

Net increase (decrease) in due to trust accounts

1,409,881

1,602,553

Interest income (cash basis)

2,821,239

2,657,591

Interest expenses (cash basis)

(844,633)

(546,500)

Others

(50,656)

(555,008)

Sub-total

35,016,420

10,089,269

Income taxes

(236,321)

(300,616)

Refund of income taxes

124,847

51,246

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

34,904,946

9,839,899

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
05/26Oil snaps inverse dollar link leaving little to check its bull run
RE
05/24Nikkei ends lower in line with subdued U.S. futures, Asian shares
RE
05/23Japan's Nikkei slips below 27,000 level as U.S. futures skid
RE
05/18TRANSCRIPT : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
05/16Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Fiscal 2022 Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
MT
05/16Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 600,000,000 shares..
CI
05/16Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the end of Second Q..
CI
05/16Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 983 B 30 652 M 30 652 M
Net income 2022 1 119 B 8 608 M 8 608 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,46x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 9 406 B 72 379 M 72 379 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 745,60 JPY
Average target price 837,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC19.32%72 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.50%388 366
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%299 716
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%240 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%187 537
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 484