Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Corrections to “Consolidated Summary Report (under Japanese GAAP) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022” （PDF / 263KB）
06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Corrections to "Consolidated Summary Report
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022"
Tokyo, June 2, 2022 --- MUFG today announced partial corrections to "Consolidated Summary Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022" disclosed on May 16, 2022, as shown in the Appendix.
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
Appendix
Corrections:
Consolidated Summary Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (Summary information)
1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022
(3) Cash Flows
The corrected figures are underlined. (Before Correction)
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at the end of the period
Fiscal year ended
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
March 31, 2022
9,635,443
(2,202,726)
(875,972)
110,763,205
March 31, 2021
34,904,946
(10,140,343)
(436,071)
102,980,711
(After Correction)
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at the end of the period
Fiscal year ended
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
March 31, 2022
9,839,899
(2,202,726)
(1,080,428)
110,763,205
March 31, 2021
34,904,946
(10,140,343)
(436,071)
102,980,711
Consolidated Summary Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (page 11-12)
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
* The corrected figures are underlined. (Before Correction)
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
(in millions of yen)
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profits before income taxes
1,042,036
1,489,857
Depreciation and amortization
338,617
345,199
Impairment losses
41,240
174,133
Amortization of goodwill
16,833
18,051
Equity in losses (gains) of equity method investees
(321,761)
(441,595)
Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses
216,270
96,652
Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses
8,477
15,217
Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses to directors
410
(18)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for stocks payment
(383)
(2,477)
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit assets
(387,415)
(106,980)
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities
2,247
645
Increase (decrease) in reserve for retirement benefits to directors
(185)
(60)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for loyalty award credits
(12,357)
(540)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for contingent losses
(26,234)
47,681
Interest income recognized on statement of income
(2,678,691)
(2,587,445)
Appendix
Interest expenses recognized on statement of income
773,719
543,957
Losses (gains) on securities
(240,645)
(225,395)
Losses (gains) on money held in trust
56,796
21,347
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(1,270,550)
(2,788,581)
Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets
(16,630)
(16,862)
Net decrease (increase) in trading assets
(531,184)
3,575,115
Net increase (decrease) in trading liabilities
52,686
(2,045,592)
Adjustment of unsettled trading accounts
555,568
793,285
Net decrease (increase) in loans and bills discounted
1,092,978
(2,101,763)
Net increase (decrease) in deposits
24,839,332
3,015,798
Net increase (decrease) in negotiable certificates of deposit
327,904
2,822,861
Net increase (decrease) in borrowed money (excluding
subordinated borrowings)
6,621,372
573,366
Net decrease (increase) in call loans and bills bought and others
10,364,263
1,110,169
Net decrease (increase) in receivables under securities
borrowing transactions
15,787
(977,957)
Net increase (decrease) in call money and bills sold and others
(8,133,589)
2,166,231
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
(347,748)
288,342
Net increase (decrease) in payables under securities lending
transactions
(214,910)
227,626
Net decrease (increase) in foreign exchanges (assets)
(181,308)
(365,896)
Net increase (decrease) in foreign exchanges (liabilities)
(115,966)
75,450
Net increase (decrease) in short-term bonds payable
80,706
273,801
Net increase (decrease) in issuance and redemption of
unsubordinated bonds payable
(287,095)
917,007
Net increase (decrease) in due to trust accounts
1,409,881
1,602,553
Interest income (cash basis)
2,821,239
2,657,591
Interest expenses (cash basis)
(844,633)
(546,500)
Others
(50,656)
(759,464)
Sub-total
35,016,420
9,884,813
Income taxes
(236,321)
(300,616)
Refund of income taxes
124,847
51,246
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
34,904,946
9,635,443
Appendix
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
(in millions of yen)
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of securities
(116,742,577)
(97,893,977)
Proceeds from sales of securities
65,188,712
60,280,489
Proceeds from redemption of securities
42,121,240
36,458,516
Payments for increase in money held in trust
(1,241,659)
(1,165,165)
Proceeds from decrease in money held in trust
901,330
1,110,030
Purchases of tangible fixed assets
(133,671)
(101,275)
Purchases of intangible fixed assets
(263,119)
(282,728)
Proceeds from sales of tangible fixed assets
49,226
82,256
Proceeds from sales of intangible fixed assets
8,223
1,277
Payments for transfer of businesses
－
(724,428)
Payments for acquisition of businesses
(520)
－
Proceeds from transfer of businesses
－
33,038
Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries' equity affecting the
scope of consolidation
(23,239)
(1,165)
Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries' equity affecting the scope
－
2,813
of consolidation
Others
(4,289)
(2,409)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,140,343)
(2,202,726)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from subordinated borrowings
20,000
－
Repayments of subordinated borrowings
(21,000)
－
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated bonds payable and
bonds with warrants
272,742
226,091
Payments for redemption of subordinated bonds payable and
bonds with warrants
(381,454)
(789,480)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock to non-controlling
shareholders
4,856
3,569
Repayments to non-controlling shareholders
(23)
－
Dividends paid by MUFG
(321,772)
(334,619)
Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders
(14,826)
(32,622)
Purchases of treasury stock
(13)
(158,515)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
2,143
209,855
Payments for purchases of subsidiaries' equity not affecting the
scope of consolidation
(0)
(250)
Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries' equity not affecting the
scope of consolidation
3,275
－
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(436,071)
(875,972)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash
316,544
1,228,889
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
24,645,076
7,785,634
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
78,335,634
102,980,711
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion
－
(3,109)
of subsidiaries from consolidation
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from absorption
－
(30)
via corporate separation
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
102,980,711
110,763,205
Appendix
(After Correction)
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
(in millions of yen)
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profits before income taxes
1,042,036
1,489,857
Depreciation and amortization
338,617
345,199
Impairment losses
41,240
174,133
Amortization of goodwill
16,833
18,051
Equity in losses (gains) of equity method investees
(321,761)
(441,595)
Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses
216,270
96,652
Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses
8,477
15,217
Increase (decrease) in reserve for bonuses to directors
410
(18)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for stocks payment
(383)
(2,477)
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit assets
(387,415)
(106,980)
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities
2,247
645
Increase (decrease) in reserve for retirement benefits to directors
(185)
(60)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for loyalty award credits
(12,357)
(540)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for contingent losses
(26,234)
47,681
Interest income recognized on statement of income
(2,678,691)
(2,587,445)
Interest expenses recognized on statement of income
773,719
543,957
Losses (gains) on securities
(240,645)
(225,395)
Losses (gains) on money held in trust
56,796
21,347
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(1,270,550)
(2,788,581)
Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets
(16,630)
(16,862)
Net decrease (increase) in trading assets
(531,184)
3,575,115
Net increase (decrease) in trading liabilities
52,686
(2,045,592)
Adjustment of unsettled trading accounts
555,568
793,285
Net decrease (increase) in loans and bills discounted
1,092,978
(2,101,763)
Net increase (decrease) in deposits
24,839,332
3,015,798
Net increase (decrease) in negotiable certificates of deposit
327,904
2,822,861
Net increase (decrease) in borrowed money (excluding
subordinated borrowings)
6,621,372
573,366
Net decrease (increase) in call loans and bills bought and others
10,364,263
1,110,169
Net decrease (increase) in receivables under securities
borrowing transactions
15,787
(977,957)
Net increase (decrease) in call money and bills sold and others
(8,133,589)
2,166,231
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
(347,748)
288,342
Net increase (decrease) in payables under securities lending
transactions
(214,910)
227,626
Net decrease (increase) in foreign exchanges (assets)
(181,308)
(365,896)
Net increase (decrease) in foreign exchanges (liabilities)
(115,966)
75,450
Net increase (decrease) in short-term bonds payable
80,706
273,801
Net increase (decrease) in issuance and redemption of
unsubordinated bonds payable
(287,095)
917,007
Net increase (decrease) in due to trust accounts
1,409,881
1,602,553
Interest income (cash basis)
2,821,239
2,657,591
Interest expenses (cash basis)
(844,633)
(546,500)
Others
(50,656)
(555,008)
Sub-total
35,016,420
10,089,269
Income taxes
(236,321)
(300,616)
Refund of income taxes
124,847
51,246
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
34,904,946
9,839,899
