Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Plans to Sell Union Bank's Retail Banking Business, Nikkei Reports

--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to sell the retail banking business of its U.S. unit, MUFG Union Bank N.A., to U.S. Bancorp in a deal possibly valued around 800 billion yen ($7.31 billion), Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday, without citing sources.

--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial would likely receive cash and shares of U.S. Bancorp in the deal, the Nikkei report said.

