  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Summary
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Plans to Sell Union Bank's Retail Banking Business, Nikkei Reports

09/21/2021 | 04:33am EDT
--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to sell the retail banking business of its U.S. unit, MUFG Union Bank N.A., to U.S. Bancorp in a deal possibly valued around 800 billion yen ($7.31 billion), Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday, without citing sources.

--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial would likely receive cash and shares of U.S. Bancorp in the deal, the Nikkei report said.

Full story: https://s.nikkei.com/2XBWR1n (Japanese)

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 0432ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.28% 642.1 End-of-day quote.40.78%
US BANCORP -2.33% 55.68 Delayed Quote.22.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 927 B 35 838 M 35 838 M
Net income 2022 970 B 8 850 M 8 850 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 8 241 B 75 275 M 75 196 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 642,10 JPY
Average target price 751,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.40.78%75 275
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%471 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.03%340 804
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%195 978
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.79%190 825
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%163 509