Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Investment in Innovation Kyoto 2021 (KYOTO-iCAP2 Fund) （PDF / 73KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Investment in Innovation Kyoto 2021 (KYOTO-iCAP2 Fund)

Tokyo, January 12, 2021 --- MUFG today announced its decision to invest in the Innovation Kyoto 2021 Investment Limited Partnership (This Fund), with the main objectives of contributing to the development of the next generation of industries and enhancing the global competitiveness of Japan's economy.

This Fund is managed by Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Kyoto University, a national university corporation. It will support growth by investing primarily in venture companies that utilize the results of research conducted by Kyoto University.

MUFG will utilize its domestic and overseas network to support the development of new seed and early-stage venture companies. Additionally, by supporting venture companies in the fields of biotechnology, life science and deep technologies such as materials and machinery, all of which Kyoto University specializes in, MUFG will contribute to the creation of innovative businesses that have the potential to revolutionize the world.

By using its extensive network, customer base, and advanced financial services, MUFG will continue to provide stable support to venture companies-which will play a role in next-generationindustries-to resolve medium- to long-term environmental and social issues and support customers' sustainable growth.

Details