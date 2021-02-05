Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Investment in Innovation Kyoto 2021 (KYOTO-iCAP2 Fund) （PDF / 73KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Investment in Innovation Kyoto 2021 (KYOTO-iCAP2 Fund)
Tokyo, January 12, 2021 --- MUFG today announced its decision to invest in the Innovation Kyoto 2021 Investment Limited Partnership (This Fund), with the main objectives of contributing to the development of the next generation of industries and enhancing the global competitiveness of Japan's economy.
This Fund is managed by Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Kyoto University, a national university corporation. It will support growth by investing primarily in venture companies that utilize the results of research conducted by Kyoto University.
MUFG will utilize its domestic and overseas network to support the development of new seed and early-stage venture companies. Additionally, by supporting venture companies in the fields of biotechnology, life science and deep technologies such as materials and machinery, all of which Kyoto University specializes in, MUFG will contribute to the creation of innovative businesses that have the potential to revolutionize the world.
By using its extensive network, customer base, and advanced financial services, MUFG will continue to provide stable support to venture companies-which will play a role in next-generationindustries-to resolve medium- to long-term environmental and social issues and support customers' sustainable growth.
Details
|
Registered name
|
Innovation Kyoto 2021 Investment Limited Partnership
|
Legal basis
|
Act on Strengthening Industrial Competitiveness and laws
|
|
related to limited partnership agreements for investment
|
Investment targets
|
Primarily venture businesses that utilize the results of research
|
|
conducted by Kyoto University
|
Investors
|
General partner: Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd.
|
|
Limited partners: Kyoto University
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
Astellas Pharma Inc.
|
|
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
|
Total amount
|
18,140 million yen
|
Fund term
|
12 years (with a 5 year extension possible)
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
https://www.mufg.jp/english
