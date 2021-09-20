Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ's U.S. unit gets cease-and-desist order from OCC

09/20/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
(Reuters) - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Monday it sent a cease-and-desist order to MUFG Union Bank NA, the U.S. unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, over the bank's unsafe technological practices.

The OCC found the bank engaged in "unsafe or unsound practices" related to technology and operational risk management. According to the order, the bank was also in noncompliance with certain security standards.

MUFG has begun "corrective action" and has "committed resources to remediate the deficiencies", the order said.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mitsubishi UFJ is one of the world's biggest banks by assets. Last week, Bloomberg News reported https://www.reuters.com/business/mitsubishi-ufj-considering-sale-mufg-union-bank-bloomberg-2021-09-17 the bank was weighing selling its U.S. banking arm.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 927 B 35 889 M 35 889 M
Net income 2022 970 B 8 862 M 8 862 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 8 241 B 75 275 M 75 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 642,10 JPY
Average target price 751,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.40.78%74 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%471 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.62%340 804
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%195 978
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.98%190 825
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%163 509