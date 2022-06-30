Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Krungsri to Acquire Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited （PDF / 165KB）
Tokyo, June 30, 2022--- MUFG and MUFG Bank's consolidated subsidiary Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Nomura Asia Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., to acquire 99.1% of outstanding shares in Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited (CNS), a consolidated subsidiary of Nomura Holdings located in the Kingdom of Thailand, for which the relevant Sale and Purchase Agreement was executed today. Krungsri plans to acquire 100.0% of the shares in CNS, including the remaining 0.9% which are held by other shareholders, by the end of 2022 (The Acquisition), subject to approval at its general meeting of shareholders and by the relevant regulatory authorities. The acquisition cost is expected to be a maximum of 5.501 billion baht (equivalent to approximately 21.2 billion yen, calculated at a rate of 3.85 yen to 1 baht).
CNS is a securities company in Thailand that provides financial services including a securities brokerage business and asset management advisory services for retail and corporate clients. Krungsri has been expanding its retail and corporate securities business through consolidated subsidiary Krungsri Securities Public Company Limited (KSS), and in recent years has positioned strengthening the retail business of the Krungsri financial group as a core strategy, in addition to strengthening its securities business through collaboration between Krungsri and KSS. Through the Acquisition, Krungsri plans to leverage the strengths of CNS, such as sales of mutual funds to retail clients via an online platform and research capabilities that cover an extensive range of sectors, to enhance its securities business, which will in turn reinforce and expand the Krungsri financial group's retail business as a whole.
MUFG and MUFG Bank aim to strengthen their business in Southeast Asia through the establishment of business platforms in the region in collaboration with partner banks in which MUFG Bank has invested. We will continue our efforts to contribute to the growth of Southeast Asia.
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
About Krungsri
Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL and its group companies) is the fifth largest financial group in Thailand in terms of assets, loans, and deposits, and one of Thailand's six Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) with 77 years of history in the country. Krungsri is a strategic member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's largest financial group and one of the world's largest financial organizations. Krungsri provides a comprehensive range of banking, consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individual consumers, SMEs, and large corporations through 634 domestic branches (595 Banking Branches and 39 Auto Business Branches) and over 33,713 service outlets nationwide. The Krungsri Group is the largest card issuer in Thailand with 9.7 million credit cards, sales finance, and personal loan accounts in its portfolio; a major automobile financing service provider (Krungsri Auto); one of the fastest growing asset management companies (Krungsri Asset Management); and a pioneer in microfinance (Ngern Tid Lor). MUFG and MUFG Bank made Krungsri their consolidated subsidiary in December 2013.
About CNS
CNS is a securities company based in Thailand that provides financial services including brokerage of marketable securities and asset management advisory services. As of the end of 2021, CNS has total revenue amounting to 1.906 billion baht (approximately 7.3 billion yen), and provides financial services to retail and corporate clients through its eight business locations.
