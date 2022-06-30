Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Krungsri to Acquire Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited （PDF / 165KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Krungsri to Acquire Capital Nomura Securities Public

Company Limited

Tokyo, June 30, 2022 --- MUFG and MUFG Bank's consolidated subsidiary Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Nomura Asia Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., to acquire 99.1% of outstanding shares in Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited (CNS), a consolidated subsidiary of Nomura Holdings located in the Kingdom of Thailand, for which the relevant Sale and Purchase Agreement was executed today. Krungsri plans to acquire 100.0% of the shares in CNS, including the remaining 0.9% which are held by other shareholders, by the end of 2022 (The Acquisition), subject to approval at its general meeting of shareholders and by the relevant regulatory authorities. The acquisition cost is expected to be a maximum of 5.501 billion baht (equivalent to approximately 21.2 billion yen, calculated at a rate of 3.85 yen to 1 baht).

CNS is a securities company in Thailand that provides financial services including a securities brokerage business and asset management advisory services for retail and corporate clients. Krungsri has been expanding its retail and corporate securities business through consolidated subsidiary Krungsri Securities Public Company Limited (KSS), and in recent years has positioned strengthening the retail business of the Krungsri financial group as a core strategy, in addition to strengthening its securities business through collaboration between Krungsri and KSS. Through the Acquisition, Krungsri plans to leverage the strengths of CNS, such as sales of mutual funds to retail clients via an online platform and research capabilities that cover an extensive range of sectors, to enhance its securities business, which will in turn reinforce and expand the Krungsri financial group's retail business as a whole.

MUFG and MUFG Bank aim to strengthen their business in Southeast Asia through the establishment of business platforms in the region in collaboration with partner banks in which MUFG Bank has invested. We will continue our efforts to contribute to the growth of Southeast Asia.

- End -

1