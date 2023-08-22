Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Launch of MUFG KOGEI Project

Tokyo, August 22,2023-MUFG today announced the launch of a new project to support the inheritance of Japanese traditional craft ('kogei') culture and techniques and to find and spread inspirations in tradition that can be applied innovatively in an era of change.

MUFG KOGEI Project[1] is part of MUFG's efforts to address issues facing all stakeholders, including society and customers, concomitant with MUFG's purpose of empowering a brighter future.

The project will encompass a range of planned initiatives, detailed below, that include empathizing with the preservation of craft culture and techniques and hosting and sponsoring exhibitions.

Starting with the exhibition of craft works at our own facilities with the theme of "Tradition and Innovation," held in August 2023, we will conduct various activities such as the development of craft culture and industry and the holding of events and seminars to support both artisans and users.

Project background

One of the priority areas in which MUFG actively engages in social contribution activities is the preservation and succession of culture. As a comprehensive financial group based in Japan with global operations, MUFG hopes to sustain Japan's rich culture-for the next generation, for society, and for the planet.

Kogei, or craft, is the origin of Japanese manufacturing, and its methodologies may contain valuable pointers to a sustainable future. The theme for MUFG KOGEI project is Tradition and Innovation.

This project supports the creation of opportunities for craftspeople to innovate and take on challenges, as well as opportunities for interaction between artisans and users, while conveying to a broad audience the new value and appeal of craft that emerges from these opportunities.

