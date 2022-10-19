Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Announces December 1 Closing Date of the Sale of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp （PDF / 158KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

MUFG Announces December 1 Closing Date of the Sale of

MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp

Tokyo/New York, October 19, 2022 --- On September 21, 2021, MUFG and MUFG Bank, a core banking subsidiary of MUFG, announced an agreement[1] to sell all shares of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB"), MUFG's subsidiary owned through MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation to U.S. Bancorp ("USB"). MUFG further announced on May 15, 2022 that an expected closing date has been changed from the first half to the second half of CY2022[2].

As of October 19, 2022, all required regulatory approvals to complete the sale of MUB and related transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement have been obtained. Accordingly, MUFG today announced that the closing of MUFG's sale of MUB to USB is expected to occur on December 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement.

The impact of the sale of MUB on MUFG's financial statements is currently under evaluation, and if any event which should be disclosed occurs, it will be reported promptly.

For details on the agreement for the sale, please refer to the following press release: https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2021/pdf/news-20210921-001_en.pdf For details on the shift in the expected closing date of the sale, please refer to the following press release: https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2022/pdf/news-20220516-002_en.pdf End -

Cautionary Statement Regarding MUFG's Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. We use words such as expects, intends, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. MUFG assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust

