Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Appoints New Members to Global Advisory Board （PDF / 117KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Appoints New Members to Global Advisory Board

Tokyo, October 1, 2021 --- MUFG is pleased to announce today the appointment of two new members to its Global Advisory Board: Mr. William Coen, Chairman of the IFRS Foundation's Advisory Council and former Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and Ms. Virginia M. Rometty, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM.

Mr. Coen served as Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2014 to 2019. He directed the work of the Basel Committee and recommended the Basel III post-crisis reforms for endorsement by the Basel Committee and its governing body.

Ms. Rometty began her career with IBM in 1981 and held a series of leadership positions across several business units. She became the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board in 2012, and served as its Executive Chairman from April to December 2020.

MUFG hopes to benefit from their advice and counsel in its Group management and apply it to strengthen MUFG's global governance and enhance its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board