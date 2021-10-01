Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Appoints New Members to Global Advisory Board （PDF / 117KB）

Log in
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
MUFG Appoints New Members to Global Advisory Board

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Appoints New Members to Global Advisory Board

Tokyo, October 1, 2021 --- MUFG is pleased to announce today the appointment of two new members to its Global Advisory Board: Mr. William Coen, Chairman of the IFRS Foundation's Advisory Council and former Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and Ms. Virginia M. Rometty, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM.

Mr. Coen served as Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2014 to 2019. He directed the work of the Basel Committee and recommended the Basel III post-crisis reforms for endorsement by the Basel Committee and its governing body.

Ms. Rometty began her career with IBM in 1981 and held a series of leadership positions across several business units. She became the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board in 2012, and served as its Executive Chairman from April to December 2020.

MUFG hopes to benefit from their advice and counsel in its Group management and apply it to strengthen MUFG's global governance and enhance its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board

Name

Title

Professor Merit E.

Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University

Janow

Former Member of Appellate Body, World Trade Organization

Mr. William Coen

Chairman, IFRS Foundation's Advisory Council

Former Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Ms. Virginia M.

Former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

Rometty

Lord (James) Sassoon,

Former Director, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

Kt

Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom

Ms. Anne Le Lorier

Former First Deputy Governor at Banque de France

Dr. Victor K. Fung

Group Chairman, Fung Group, Hong Kong

Former Honorary Chairman, the International Chamber of Commerce

Mr. George Yeo

Former Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs

Mr. Akio Mimura

Honorary Chairman, Nippon Steel Corporation

Ms. Emi Osono

Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International

Corporate Strategy

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
