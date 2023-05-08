Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital

Tokyo/Singapore, May 8, 2023 --- MUFG's consolidated subsidiary MUFG Bank today announced that it has invested USD 40 million in Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd., (Liquidity Capital), the core company of Liquidity Group.

1. About Liquidity Group[1]

Liquidity Group was founded in 2018 as a fintech company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Liquidity Group's patented machine learning and decision science technology has made it possible to deploy capital quickly enough to meet the needs of fast-growing technology companies.

Liquidity Group's decision making technology features a unique scoring methodology and ability to predict future cash flows that enables it to provide term sheets within 24- hours.

2. Purpose of the investment

Through Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture with Liquidity Capital, MUFG Bank has proved the effectiveness of Liquidity Capital's technology. The size of the funds managed by Mars Growth Capital has grown steadily from USD 80 million at its inception in 2021 to USD 750 million today, and Liquidity Capital has supported the development of the business through its advanced AI model with high accuracy of prediction.

Through this investment, MUFG Bank will further expand the business of Mars Growth Capital, and leverage Liquidity Capital's advanced technology to take on the challenge of creating and providing more convenient and innovative financial services.

Overview of the investment