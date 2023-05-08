Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:29:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
848.50 JPY   -1.63%
01:12aMUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe
RE
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds
PU
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital

05/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital

Tokyo/Singapore, May 8, 2023 --- MUFG's consolidated subsidiary MUFG Bank today announced that it has invested USD 40 million in Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd., (Liquidity Capital), the core company of Liquidity Group.

1. About Liquidity Group[1]

Liquidity Group was founded in 2018 as a fintech company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Liquidity Group's patented machine learning and decision science technology has made it possible to deploy capital quickly enough to meet the needs of fast-growing technology companies.

Liquidity Group's decision making technology features a unique scoring methodology and ability to predict future cash flows that enables it to provide term sheets within 24- hours.

2. Purpose of the investment

Through Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture with Liquidity Capital, MUFG Bank has proved the effectiveness of Liquidity Capital's technology. The size of the funds managed by Mars Growth Capital has grown steadily from USD 80 million at its inception in 2021 to USD 750 million today, and Liquidity Capital has supported the development of the business through its advanced AI model with high accuracy of prediction.

Through this investment, MUFG Bank will further expand the business of Mars Growth Capital, and leverage Liquidity Capital's advanced technology to take on the challenge of creating and providing more convenient and innovative financial services.

Overview of the investment

Investor

investee

Amount

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd.

USD 40 million

  1. For details on Liquidity Group, please refer to the following: https://www.liquiditygroup.com/
    • End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 05:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
01:12aMUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe
RE
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds
PU
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital
PU
04/28Financial Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
04/27BOJ's new chief keeps ultra-low rates, embarks on policy review
RE
04/27Japan's SMFG boosts U.S. presence via bigger stake in Jefferies
RE
04/27India's Adani aims to raise up to $800 million for green energy projects -Bloomberg New..
RE
04/26Japanese Shares Close Lower Dragged by Concerns over Global Banking System, US Recessio..
MT
04/25Japan's 10-year govt bond yield rises amid caution over BOJ policy tweak
RE
04/24BOJ may conduct long-term review of monetary easing - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 558 B 33 790 M 33 790 M
Net income 2023 1 076 B 7 975 M 7 975 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 10 139 B 75 169 M 75 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 143 900
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 862,60 JPY
Average target price 1 034,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC-2.97%75 169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer