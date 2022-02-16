Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Donates to Fuel Cell Bus Operators （PDF / 156KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

ACOM CO., LTD.

MUFG Donates to Fuel Cell Bus Operators

Tokyo, February 16, 2022 --- MUFG today announced that MUFG's five core group companies1 will make donations to the Bureau of Transportation Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Tokyo Bureau of Transportation), Osaka City Bus Corporation (Osaka City Bus), and Nankai Bus Co., Ltd. (Nankai Bus) to support the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses2.

MUFG will donate a total of approximately 200 million yen over the next six years (including donations to Osaka Prefecture through the corporate version of Hometown Tax Donations3) to the Tokyo Bureau of Transportation, Osaka City Bus and Nankai Bus; the latter two are expected to receive subsidies from the Osaka Prefectural Government to promote the introduction of fuel cell buses in fiscal 20214. The bus operators plan to introduce a total of three fuel cell buses by March 2022.

Operators Service start Operating area and route (planned) Bureau of Transportation mid-February Tokyo Station Marunouchi Tokyo Metropolitan Government South Exit - Tokyo Big Sight Osaka City Bus late March Southern Osaka City Kansai International Airport Nankai Bus and Kansai Airports mid-March (Terminal building 1 - Observation Hall, etc.)

Various efforts are being made to realize a hydrogen-based society in Japan, with fuel cell buses expected to be introduced as commercial vehicles that create stable hydrogen demand while contributing to decarbonization of the transportation sector.

This donation to the Tokyo Bureau of Transportation is the first attempt to introduce fuel cell buses utilizing both subsidies from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and donations from private companies.

This is also the first rollout of fuel cell buses in Osaka Prefecture. With the continued promotion of future energy technologies expected during the lead up to the Osaka- Kansai Expo 2025, MUFG believes this initiative will be the first step toward facilitating the widespread use of hydrogen in the future.

1