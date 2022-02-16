Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Donates to Fuel Cell Bus Operators （PDF / 156KB）
MUFG Donates to Fuel Cell Bus Operators
Tokyo, February 16, 2022--- MUFG today announced that MUFG's five core group companies1 will make donations to the Bureau of Transportation Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Tokyo Bureau of Transportation), Osaka City Bus Corporation (Osaka City Bus), and Nankai Bus Co., Ltd. (Nankai Bus) to support the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses2.
MUFG will donate a total of approximately 200 million yen over the next six years (including donations to Osaka Prefecture through the corporate version of Hometown Tax Donations3) to the Tokyo Bureau of Transportation, Osaka City Bus and Nankai Bus; the latter two are expected to receive subsidies from the Osaka Prefectural Government to promote the introduction of fuel cell buses in fiscal 20214. The bus operators plan to introduce a total of three fuel cell buses by March 2022.
Operators
Service start
Operating area and route
(planned)
Bureau of Transportation
mid-February
Tokyo Station Marunouchi
Tokyo Metropolitan Government
South Exit - Tokyo Big Sight
Osaka City Bus
late March
Southern Osaka City
Kansai International Airport
Nankai Bus and Kansai Airports
mid-March
(Terminal building 1 -
Observation Hall, etc.)
Various efforts are being made to realize a hydrogen-based society in Japan, with fuel cell buses expected to be introduced as commercial vehicles that create stable hydrogen demand while contributing to decarbonization of the transportation sector.
This donation to the Tokyo Bureau of Transportation is the first attempt to introduce fuel cell buses utilizing both subsidies from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and donations from private companies.
This is also the first rollout of fuel cell buses in Osaka Prefecture. With the continued promotion of future energy technologies expected during the lead up to the Osaka- Kansai Expo 2025, MUFG believes this initiative will be the first step toward facilitating the widespread use of hydrogen in the future.
MUFG defines its purpose as "committed to empowering a brighter future." Our business activities are driven by the determination to make every effort to empower all stakeholders to take the next step forward. To realize this purpose, MUFG has identified 10 priority issues to enhance sustainability management and positions hydrogen and next-generation energy as a priority theme for climate change and environmental conservation.
With this initiative as a starting point, MUFG will continue to contribute to the construction of hydrogen supply chains as well as the realization of a sustainable future society.
