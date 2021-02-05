Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG recognized in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index （PDF / 107KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG recognized in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Tokyo, January 28, 2021 --- MUFG is pleased to announce that we were chosen as a member of the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year.

This year, 380 companies headquartered in 44 countries and regions are selected in the index.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. Investors place more emphasis on corporates' approach on ESG to evaluate their reputation, value, and performance. Membership on the index affirms MUFG's strong commitment to gender equality and its standing as a strong investment choice.

MUFG will continue advancing efforts on gender equality to further develop an environment where the employees can fully exercise their capabilities.

-End-

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english