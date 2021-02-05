Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG recognized in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index （PDF / 107KB）

Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG recognized in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

02/05/2021 | 04:32am EST
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG recognized in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Tokyo, January 28, 2021 --- MUFG is pleased to announce that we were chosen as a member of the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year.

This year, 380 companies headquartered in 44 countries and regions are selected in the index.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. Investors place more emphasis on corporates' approach on ESG to evaluate their reputation, value, and performance. Membership on the index affirms MUFG's strong commitment to gender equality and its standing as a strong investment choice.

MUFG will continue advancing efforts on gender equality to further develop an environment where the employees can fully exercise their capabilities.

-End-

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

Financials
Sales 2021 3 932 B 37 265 M 37 265 M
Net income 2021 630 B 5 969 M 5 969 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 6 434 B 61 022 M 60 980 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 593,46 JPY
Last Close Price 500,90 JPY
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.9.82%61 022
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.35%421 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.19%281 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.38%265 618
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.73%207 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 865
