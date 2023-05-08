Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds
05/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd.
Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds
Tokyo/Singapore, May 8, 2023--- MUFG's consolidated subsidiary MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd. (Liquidity Capital), an Israeli fintech company, announced today they will establish two new debt funds, "Mars Japan Fund", which will provide financing to Japanese startups and "Mars Europe Fund", which will provide financing to European startups, under their joint venture, Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd.
1. About Mars Japan Fund
Advanced AI
Global Network
and debt financing
technology
expertise
The importance of nurturing innovative startups is growing every year in order to adapt to the fast-changing environment, solve social issues, and achieve sustainable growth of the Japanese economy. To support healthy and accelerated growth of those startups, further diversification and activation of the funding market is essential.
Since its inception in 2021, Mars Growth Capital has leveraged MUFG Bank's global network and debt financing expertise and Liquidity Capital's AI technology to provide unique loans which avoids diluting equity, to overseas startups.
The newly established Mars Japan Fund will utilize the knowledge of both MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital, and leverage the expertise of Mars Growth Capital, to provide growth financing to promising pre-unicorns and unicorns in Japan, thereby contributing to creating and supporting the growth of Japanese-born,world-class unicorns.
1
Overview of Mars Japan Fund
Fund Name
Mars Growth Capital Japan Unicorn Investment
Limited Partnership (tentative name)
Place of establishment
Japan
Expected date of establishment
In FY2023
Amount of the Fund
Maximum JPY 20 billion
General Partner (GP)
Mars Growth Capital Japan Co., Ltd. (tentative
name)
Investors
MUFG Bank, Ltd., etc.
Investment Criteria
Pre-unicorns and unicorns in Japan
Overview of Mars Growth Capital Japan Co., Ltd. (tentative name)
Company Name
Mars Growth Capital Japan Co., Ltd. (tentative
name)
Place of establishment
Japan
Main Business
Debt financing for startups
Shareholder
Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd.
2. About Mars Europe Fund
In Europe, there are increasing number of startups that utilizes technology to address various social issues such as climate change.
Mars Growth Capital has primarily targeted Asian startups, but after receiving numerous interests from European companies, it was decided that a new fund for European startups would be established.
Through the Mars Europe Fund, MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital will support the growth of startup companies in Europe and seek to provide a wide range of financial services from MUFG Group, including IPO support through MUFG's alliance with Morgan Stanley.
Overview of Mars Europe Fund
Fund Name
Mars Growth Capital Europe Fund[1] (tentative
name)
Place of establishment
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Expected date of establishment
Around the end of June 2023
Amount of the Fund
Up to USD 250 million[2]
Target companies
Startups in Europe
Fund structure will be determined based on local regulations.
Up to 1/3 of the total assets under management (USD750 million as of May 2023) of Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd.
End -
2
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
About Liquidity Group
Founded in 2018, Liquidity Group is a pioneering technology firm that has become the industry's fast-growing lender to mid to late-stage companies by automating the entire debt finance process. The firm's patented machine learning and decision science technology enabled the firm to deploy capital fast enough to meet the clients' needs. Backed by top financial institutions, including Apollo and MUFG, Liquidity Group provides growth capital through funds focused on the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Liquidity Group's affiliate fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner, MUFG, jointly handle the company's activity. For more information please visit www.liquidity-capital.com.
