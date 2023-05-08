Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

2023-05-08
848.40 JPY   -1.65%
01:12aMUFG to launch new venture debt funds totalling $400 mln for Japan, Europe
RE
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds
PU
01:11aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : MUFG Bank Invests in Liquidity Capital
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds

05/08/2023
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd.

Mars Growth Capital to Establish Two New Funds

Tokyo/Singapore, May 8, 2023 --- MUFG's consolidated subsidiary MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd. (Liquidity Capital), an Israeli fintech company, announced today they will establish two new debt funds, "Mars Japan Fund", which will provide financing to Japanese startups and "Mars Europe Fund", which will provide financing to European startups, under their joint venture, Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd.

1. About Mars Japan Fund

Advanced AI

Global Network

and debt financing

technology

expertise

The importance of nurturing innovative startups is growing every year in order to adapt to the fast-changing environment, solve social issues, and achieve sustainable growth of the Japanese economy. To support healthy and accelerated growth of those startups, further diversification and activation of the funding market is essential.

Since its inception in 2021, Mars Growth Capital has leveraged MUFG Bank's global network and debt financing expertise and Liquidity Capital's AI technology to provide unique loans which avoids diluting equity, to overseas startups.

The newly established Mars Japan Fund will utilize the knowledge of both MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital, and leverage the expertise of Mars Growth Capital, to provide growth financing to promising pre-unicorns and unicorns in Japan, thereby contributing to creating and supporting the growth of Japanese-born,world-class unicorns.

Overview of Mars Japan Fund

Fund Name

Mars Growth Capital Japan Unicorn Investment

Limited Partnership (tentative name)

Place of establishment

Japan

Expected date of establishment

In FY2023

Amount of the Fund

Maximum JPY 20 billion

General Partner (GP)

Mars Growth Capital Japan Co., Ltd. (tentative

name)

Investors

MUFG Bank, Ltd., etc.

Investment Criteria

Pre-unicorns and unicorns in Japan

Overview of Mars Growth Capital Japan Co., Ltd. (tentative name)

Company Name

Mars Growth Capital Japan Co., Ltd. (tentative

name)

Place of establishment

Japan

Main Business

Debt financing for startups

Shareholder

Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd.

2. About Mars Europe Fund

In Europe, there are increasing number of startups that utilizes technology to address various social issues such as climate change.

Mars Growth Capital has primarily targeted Asian startups, but after receiving numerous interests from European companies, it was decided that a new fund for European startups would be established.

Through the Mars Europe Fund, MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital will support the growth of startup companies in Europe and seek to provide a wide range of financial services from MUFG Group, including IPO support through MUFG's alliance with Morgan Stanley.

Overview of Mars Europe Fund

Fund Name

Mars Growth Capital Europe Fund[1] (tentative

name)

Place of establishment

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Expected date of establishment

Around the end of June 2023

Amount of the Fund

Up to USD 250 million[2]

Target companies

Startups in Europe

  1. Fund structure will be determined based on local regulations.
  2. Up to 1/3 of the total assets under management (USD750 million as of May 2023) of Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd.
About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

About Liquidity Group

Founded in 2018, Liquidity Group is a pioneering technology firm that has become the industry's fast-growing lender to mid to late-stage companies by automating the entire debt finance process. The firm's patented machine learning and decision science technology enabled the firm to deploy capital fast enough to meet the clients' needs. Backed by top financial institutions, including Apollo and MUFG, Liquidity Group provides growth capital through funds focused on the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Liquidity Group's affiliate fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner, MUFG, jointly handle the company's activity. For more information please visit www.liquidity-capital.com.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 05:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
