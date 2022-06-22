Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Modifications to Attached Documents of “Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders” （PDF / 125KB）

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
[TRANSLATION]

June 22, 2022

Dear Shareholders:

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Hironori Kamezawa

Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO (Representative Corporate Executive)

7-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Modifications to Attached Documents of

"Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces modifications to the attached documents of "Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders," namely, "Business Report for the Seventeenth Fiscal Year" and "Items Disclosed on Internet Pursuant to Laws and Regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation," by disclosing such modifications on this website as stated below.

1. Page 77 of "Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" "4. Matters Concerning Shares of the Company" "(2) Major Shareholders"

Modifications (Modifications are underlined.) [Incorrect statements before modifications]

Name

Number of Shares Held

Percent of Shares Held to Shares Issued

(Excluding Treasury Stock)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

697,488,500

5.01

[Correct statements after modifications]

Name

Number of Shares Held

Percent of Shares Held to Shares Issued

(Excluding Treasury Stock)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

697,488,500

5.51

2. Page 1 of "Items Disclosed on Internet Pursuant to Laws and Regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation" "Employees of the Group"

Modifications (Modifications are underlined.) [Incorrect statements before modifications]

Japanese

Global

Asset

Retail &

Corporate

Corporate

Global

Manage-

Digital

Commer-

&

&

Commer-

Global

ment &

Name of

Service

cial

Investm-

Investm-

cial

Markets

Investor

Other

Total

segment

Business

Banking

ent

ent

Banking

Business

Services

Group

Business

Banking

Banking

Business

Group

Business

Group

Business

Business

Group

Group

Group

Group

Number of

11,908

24,062

6,612

53,407

5,872

2,417

2,909

27,855

135,042

Employees

[Correct statements after modifications]

Japanese

Asset

Global

Retail &

Corporate

Global

Corporate

Manage-

Digital

Commer-

&

Commer-

&

Global

ment &

Name of

Service

cial

Investm-

cial

Investm-

Markets

Investor

Other

Total

segment

Business

Banking

ent

Banking

ent

Business

Services

Group

Business

Banking

Business

Banking

Group

Business

Group

Business

Group

Business

Group

Group

Group

Number of

11,908

24,062

6,612

53,407

5,879

2,417

2,909

27,855

135,049

Employees

-End-

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
