Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Modifications to Attached Documents of “Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders” （PDF / 125KB）

June 22, 2022

Dear Shareholders:

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Hironori Kamezawa

Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO (Representative Corporate Executive)

7-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Modifications to Attached Documents of

"Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces modifications to the attached documents of "Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders," namely, "Business Report for the Seventeenth Fiscal Year" and "Items Disclosed on Internet Pursuant to Laws and Regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation," by disclosing such modifications on this website as stated below.

1. Page 77 of "Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" "4. Matters Concerning Shares of the Company" "(2) Major Shareholders"

Modifications (Modifications are underlined.) [Incorrect statements before modifications]