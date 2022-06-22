Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Modifications to Attached Documents of “Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders” （PDF / 125KB）
[TRANSLATION]
June 22, 2022
Dear Shareholders:
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Hironori Kamezawa
Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO (Representative Corporate Executive)
7-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Modifications to Attached Documents of
"Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces modifications to the attached documents of "Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders," namely, "Business Report for the Seventeenth Fiscal Year" and "Items Disclosed on Internet Pursuant to Laws and Regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation," by disclosing such modifications on this website as stated below.
1. Page 77 of "Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" "4. Matters Concerning Shares of the Company" "(2) Major Shareholders"
Modifications (Modifications are underlined.) [Incorrect statements before modifications]
Name
Number of Shares Held
Percent of Shares Held to Shares Issued
(Excluding Treasury Stock)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
697,488,500
5.01
[Correct statements after modifications]
Name
Number of Shares Held
Percent of Shares Held to Shares Issued
(Excluding Treasury Stock)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
697,488,500
5.51
2. Page 1 of "Items Disclosed on Internet Pursuant to Laws and Regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation" "Employees of the Group"
Modifications (Modifications are underlined.) [Incorrect statements before modifications]
