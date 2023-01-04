Advanced search
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-04 am EST
926.20 JPY   +4.18%
Mitsubishi Ufj Financial : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock
PU
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Friday
MT
2022Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group Raising Housing Loan Rates
MT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock

01/04/2023 | 02:18am EST
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock

(Repurchase of common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and MUFG's Articles of Incorporation)

Tokyo, January 4, 2023 --- MUFG today announced the progress on repurchase of its common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and Article 44 of the Articles of Incorporation of MUFG.

(1)

Stock repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares

90,506,600 shares

repurchased

(3)

Aggregate amount of

¥ 70,304,146,985

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From December 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

  1. Outline of the resolution at a meeting of Board of Directors held on November 14, 2022

(1)

Stock to be repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares to be

Up to 300,000,000 shares (2.4% of total shares

repurchased

outstanding excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Aggregate amount of

Up to ¥150,000,000,000

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From December 2, 2022 to January 31, 2023

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  1. Cumulative progress on stock repurchase until December 31, 2022 pursuant to the above resolution

(1)

Accumulated shares

90,506,600 shares

repurchased

(2)

Accumulated amount of

¥ 70,304,146,985

repurchase price

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This notice contains forward-looking statements regarding estimates, forecasts, etc. in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other general management of MUFG and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, MUFG's current estimates, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for MUFG to adopt such estimates, forecasts, etc. regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance and may result in inaccuracy from an objective point of view and in material differences from actual results. There exist a number of factors that might lead to uncertainties and risks. For the main matters that may be currently forecast, please see the most recent Financial Highlights, the Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other disclosures that MUFG has announced.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
