Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock （PDF / 85KB）

02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock

(Repurchase of common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and MUFG's Articles of Incorporation)

Tokyo, February 1, 2022 --- MUFG today announced the progress on repurchase of its common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and Article 44 of the Articles of Incorporation of MUFG.

(1)

Stock repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares

50,606,100 shares

repurchased

(3)

Aggregate amount of

¥ 34,690,339,426

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From January 1, 2022 to January 31, 2022

(5)

Transaction type

Market purchases based on discretionary dealing

contract for repurchase of treasury stock

(Reference)

  1. Outline of the resolution at a meeting of Board of Directors held on November 15, 2021

(1)

Stock to be repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares to be

Up to 300,000,000 shares (2.33% of total shares

repurchased

outstanding excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Aggregate amount of

Up to ¥150,000,000,000

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From November 16, 2021 to March 31, 2022

(5)

Transaction type

Market purchases based on discretionary dealing

contract for repurchase of treasury stock

  1. Cumulative progress on stock repurchase until January 31, 2022 pursuant to the above resolution

(1)

Accumulated shares

168,459,400 shares

repurchased

(2)

Accumulated amount of

¥ 108,567,253,542

repurchase price

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This notice contains forward-looking statements regarding estimates, forecasts, etc. in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other general management of MUFG and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, MUFG's current estimates, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for MUFG to adopt such estimates, forecasts, etc. regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance and may result in inaccuracy from an objective point of view and in material differences from actual results. There exist a number of factors that might lead to uncertainties and risks. For the main matters that may be currently forecast, please see the most recent Financial Highlights, the Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other disclosures that MUFG has announced.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
02:12aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock （..
PU
01/31Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG recognized in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index （..
PU
01/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vodafone, Iliad, Unilever, KKR, Tesla...
01/24MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 24, 2022
01/21Japanese shares fall as tech stocks track Nasdaq lower
RE
01/20Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, tech stocks weigh
RE
01/20Kenedix Retail to Issue Nearly $18 Million of Green Bonds via Public Offering
MT
01/20Softbank Group to Raise $4.8 Billion from Yen Bond Issuance
MT
01/16MOVES-Barclays appoints managing directors for Australia investment banking unit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 994 B 34 739 M 34 739 M
Net income 2022 1 092 B 9 495 M 9 495 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 8 817 B 76 530 M 76 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 136 867
Free-Float -
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 691,10 JPY
Average target price 797,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC11.79%76 530
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%437 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%372 711
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 943
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%209 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 801