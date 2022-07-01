Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  News
  Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
728.00 JPY   -0.19%
03:13aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock （PDF / 85KB）
PU
06/30France's BNP Paribas To Sell US Loan Portfolio In Commodities Finance Exit
MT
06/30Thai Bank of Ayudhya buys Nomura's Thai securities unit for $155.3 million
RE
Summary 
Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock （PDF / 85KB）

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock

(Repurchase of common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and MUFG's Articles of Incorporation)

Tokyo, July 1, 2022 --- MUFG today announced the progress on repurchase of its common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and Article 44 of the Articles of Incorporation of MUFG.

(1)

Stock repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares

70,157,900 shares

repurchased

(3)

Aggregate amount of

¥ 51,992,372,297

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

  1. Outline of the resolution at a meeting of Board of Directors held on May 16, 2022

(1)

Stock to be repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares to be

Up to 600,000,000 shares (4.7% of total shares

repurchased

outstanding excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Aggregate amount of

Up to ¥300,000,000,000

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From May 17, 2022 to November 11, 2022

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  1. Cumulative progress on stock repurchase until June 30, 2022 pursuant to the above resolution

(1)

Accumulated shares

105,461,600 shares

repurchased

(2)

Accumulated amount of

¥ 77,752,896,894

repurchase price

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This notice contains forward-looking statements regarding estimates, forecasts, etc. in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other general management of MUFG and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, MUFG's current estimates, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for MUFG to adopt such estimates, forecasts, etc. regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance and may result in inaccuracy from an objective point of view and in material differences from actual results. There exist a number of factors that might lead to uncertainties and risks. For the main matters that may be currently forecast, please see the most recent Financial Highlights, the Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other disclosures that MUFG has announced.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 983 B 29 312 M 29 312 M
Net income 2022 1 119 B 8 231 M 8 231 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,27x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 9 175 B 67 521 M 67 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float 89,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 729,40 JPY
Average target price 849,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC16.72%67 521
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.19%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-13.36%156 092