Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-01 am EDT
715.70 JPY   -0.75%
08/31Japan regulator to enhance bank surveillance as foreign interest rates rise
RE
08/30Suzuki Strengthens Collaboration with African Startup; Signs MOU with Moove and MUFG Bank regarding support for global business expansion
AQ
08/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Report 2022 (JGAAP) (Digital Book)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock （PDF / 85KB）

09/01/2022 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice Regarding Progress on Repurchase of Common Stock

(Repurchase of common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and MUFG's Articles of Incorporation)

Tokyo, September 1, 2022 --- MUFG today announced the progress on repurchase of its common stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act and Article 44 of the Articles of Incorporation of MUFG.

(1)

Stock repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares

83,244,200 shares

repurchased

(3)

Aggregate amount of

¥ 60,481,454,070

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From August 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

  1. Outline of the resolution at a meeting of Board of Directors held on May 16, 2022

(1)

Stock to be repurchased

MUFG common stock

(2)

Aggregate shares to be

Up to 600,000,000 shares (4.7% of total shares

repurchased

outstanding excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Aggregate amount of

Up to ¥300,000,000,000

repurchase price

(4)

Repurchase period

From May 17, 2022 to November 11, 2022

(5)

Repurchase method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  1. Cumulative progress on stock repurchase until August 31, 2022 pursuant to the above resolution

(1)

Accumulated shares

265,856,100 shares

repurchased

(2)

Accumulated amount of

¥ 194,189,990,613

repurchase price

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,400 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This notice contains forward-looking statements regarding estimates, forecasts, etc. in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other general management of MUFG and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, MUFG's current estimates, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for MUFG to adopt such estimates, forecasts, etc. regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance and may result in inaccuracy from an objective point of view and in material differences from actual results. There exist a number of factors that might lead to uncertainties and risks. For the main matters that may be currently forecast, please see the most recent Financial Highlights, the Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other disclosures that MUFG has announced.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
08/31Japan regulator to enhance bank surveillance as foreign interest rates rise
RE
08/30Suzuki Strengthens Collaboration with African Startup; Signs MOU with Moove and MUFG Ba..
AQ
08/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Report 2022 (JGAAP) (Digital Book)
PU
08/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Report 2022 (JGAAP) (for viewing)（PDF / 8.08MBʌ..
PU
08/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Report 2022 (JGAAP) (for printing)（PDF / 8.44MBA..
PU
08/24Exclusive-Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner -sou..
RE
08/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fading in Late Trade
MT
08/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
08/22Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Considering Bid for Bank Pan Indonesia, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
08/18Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in Talks to Buy PPF Group's Home Credit Lending Units in..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 192 B 30 243 M 30 243 M
Net income 2023 1 043 B 7 525 M 7 525 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,52x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 9 021 B 65 072 M 65 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 143 900
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 721,10 JPY
Average target price 869,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC15.39%65 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.18%333 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.45%270 064
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%215 622
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 852