Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
02/14/2023 | 02:20am EST
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.(MUFG)
Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards
for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Tokyo, February 14, 2023 --- MUFG hereby announces the risk-adjusted capital ratio based on the Basel 3 standards for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 as stated below.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
As of
Increase
December 31,
March 31,
2022
(Decrease)
2022
(A)
(A) - (B)
(B)
(1)
Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
13.18%
(1.11%)
14.29%
(2)
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
11.29%
(1.08%)
12.38%
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
9.93%
(1.12%)
11.06%
(4)
Total capital
16,987.7
(870.8)
17,858.6
(5)
Tier 1 capital
14,561.7
(914.5)
15,476.2
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
12,808.0
(1,015.8)
13,823.9
(7)
Risk weighted assets
128,868.7
3,954.4
124,914.2
(8)
Required Capital (7)×8%
10,309.4
316.3
9,993.1
As of
September 30,
2022
13.04%
11.15%
9.82%
17,234.2
14,743.4
12,984.2
132,159.3
10,572.7
MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
As of
As of
Increase
December 31,
March 31,
September 30,
2022
(Decrease)
2022
2022
(A)
(A) - (B)
(B)
(1)
Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
11.20%
(1.74%)
12.94%
11.27%
(2)
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
9.66%
(1.45%)
11.11%
9.67%
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
8.49%
(1.37%)
9.86%
8.49%
(4)
Total capital
13,924.6
(152.2)
14,076.8
13,936.3
(5)
Tier 1 capital
12,012.1
(80.0)
12,092.1
11,956.6
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10,557.3
(171.2)
10,728.5
10,496.1
(7)
Risk weighted assets
124,306.3
15,553.5
108,752.8
123,573.2
(8)
Required Capital (7)×8%
9,944.5
1,244.2
8,700.2
9,885.8
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
As of
Increase
December 31,
March 31,
2022
(Decrease)
2022
(A)
(A) - (B)
(B)
(1)
Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
20.69%
(0.08%)
20.78%
(2)
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
18.08%
(0.94%)
19.03%
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
16.28%
(1.02%)
17.31%
(4)
Total capital
1,970.7
1.4
1,969.2
(5)
Tier 1 capital
1,721.8
(81.4)
1,803.3
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
1,550.8
(89.5)
1,640.4
(7)
Risk weighted assets
9,523.3
47.3
9,475.9
(8)
Required Capital (7)×8%
761.8
3.7
758.0
As of
September 30,
2022
19.37%
16.86%
15.14%
1,928.8
1,679.2
1,508.3
9,957.1
796.5
MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Non-Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
As of
Increase
December 31,
March 31,
2022
(Decrease)
2022
(A)
(A) - (B)
(B)
(1)
Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
9.99%
(1.92%)
11.91%
(2)
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
8.57%
(1.62%)
10.20%
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
7.28%
(1.52%)
8.81%
(4)
Total capital
10,823.1
(344.3)
11,167.5
(5)
Tier 1 capital
9,291.0
(274.7)
9,565.7
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
7,894.8
(366.7)
8,261.6
(7)
Risk weighted assets
108,328.0
14,598.6
93,729.3
(8)
Required Capital (7)×8%
8,666.2
1,167.8
7,498.3
As of
September 30,
2022
10.03%
8.59%
7.27%
10,674.4
9,134.2
7,738.1
106,322.0
8,505.7
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)
(in billions of yen)
As of
As of
As of
Increase
December 31,
March 31,
September 30,
2022
(Decrease)
2022
2022
(A)
(A) - (B)
(B)
(1)
Total capital ratio (4) / (7)
19.72%
(0.25%)
19.97%
18.44%
(2)
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)
17.34%
(1.07%)
18.42%
16.19%
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)
15.71%
(1.17%)
16.89%
14.65%
(4)
Total capital
2,057.7
(65.0)
2,122.8
2,039.8
(5)
Tier 1 capital
1,809.6
(147.6)
1,957.3
1,790.9
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
1,639.1
(155.6)
1,794.8
1,620.4
(7)
Risk weighted assets
10,430.6
(194.7)
10,625.3
11,056.2
(8)
Required Capital (7)×8%
834.4
(15.5)
850.0
884.5
Notes:
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.20, 2006.
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation are computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.19, 2006.
