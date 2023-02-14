Advanced search
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
972.60 JPY   +0.65%
02:20aMitsubishi Ufj Financial : Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/13Japan's Nikkei falls as weak tech shares, dim corporate outlook weigh
RE
02/12Japan's Nikkei hits over 2-week low on tech declines
RE
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

02/14/2023 | 02:20am EST
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.(MUFG)

Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards

for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Tokyo, February 14, 2023 --- MUFG hereby announces the risk-adjusted capital ratio based on the Basel 3 standards for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 as stated below.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

December 31,

March 31,

2022

(Decrease)

2022

(A)

(A) - (B)

(B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

13.18%

(1.11%)

14.29%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

11.29%

(1.08%)

12.38%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

9.93%

(1.12%)

11.06%

(4)

Total capital

16,987.7

(870.8)

17,858.6

(5)

Tier 1 capital

14,561.7

(914.5)

15,476.2

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

12,808.0

(1,015.8)

13,823.9

(7)

Risk weighted assets

128,868.7

3,954.4

124,914.2

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

10,309.4

316.3

9,993.1

As of

September 30,

2022

13.04%

11.15%

9.82%

17,234.2

14,743.4

12,984.2

132,159.3

10,572.7

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

As of

Increase

December 31,

March 31,

September 30,

2022

(Decrease)

2022

2022

(A)

(A) - (B)

(B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

11.20%

(1.74%)

12.94%

11.27%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

9.66%

(1.45%)

11.11%

9.67%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

8.49%

(1.37%)

9.86%

8.49%

(4)

Total capital

13,924.6

(152.2)

14,076.8

13,936.3

(5)

Tier 1 capital

12,012.1

(80.0)

12,092.1

11,956.6

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

10,557.3

(171.2)

10,728.5

10,496.1

(7)

Risk weighted assets

124,306.3

15,553.5

108,752.8

123,573.2

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

9,944.5

1,244.2

8,700.2

9,885.8

1

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

December 31,

March 31,

2022

(Decrease)

2022

(A)

(A) - (B)

(B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

20.69%

(0.08%)

20.78%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

18.08%

(0.94%)

19.03%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

16.28%

(1.02%)

17.31%

(4)

Total capital

1,970.7

1.4

1,969.2

(5)

Tier 1 capital

1,721.8

(81.4)

1,803.3

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

1,550.8

(89.5)

1,640.4

(7)

Risk weighted assets

9,523.3

47.3

9,475.9

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

761.8

3.7

758.0

As of

September 30,

2022

19.37%

16.86%

15.14%

1,928.8

1,679.2

1,508.3

9,957.1

796.5

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Non-Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

December 31,

March 31,

2022

(Decrease)

2022

(A)

(A) - (B)

(B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

9.99%

(1.92%)

11.91%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

8.57%

(1.62%)

10.20%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

7.28%

(1.52%)

8.81%

(4)

Total capital

10,823.1

(344.3)

11,167.5

(5)

Tier 1 capital

9,291.0

(274.7)

9,565.7

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

7,894.8

(366.7)

8,261.6

(7)

Risk weighted assets

108,328.0

14,598.6

93,729.3

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

8,666.2

1,167.8

7,498.3

As of

September 30,

2022

10.03%

8.59%

7.27%

10,674.4

9,134.2

7,738.1

106,322.0

8,505.7

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

As of

Increase

December 31,

March 31,

September 30,

2022

(Decrease)

2022

2022

(A)

(A) - (B)

(B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

19.72%

(0.25%)

19.97%

18.44%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

17.34%

(1.07%)

18.42%

16.19%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

15.71%

(1.17%)

16.89%

14.65%

(4)

Total capital

2,057.7

(65.0)

2,122.8

2,039.8

(5)

Tier 1 capital

1,809.6

(147.6)

1,957.3

1,790.9

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

1,639.1

(155.6)

1,794.8

1,620.4

(7)

Risk weighted assets

10,430.6

(194.7)

10,625.3

11,056.2

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

834.4

(15.5)

850.0

884.5

2

Notes:

Risk-adjusted capital ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.20, 2006.

Risk-adjusted capital ratio of MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation are computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.19, 2006.

-End-

About MUFG

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

3

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
