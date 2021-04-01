Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Japan gathering information on Nomura, MUFG losses linked to U.S. client

04/01/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan's key economic ministers deliver policy speeches at start of parliament sessions

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is looking into the financial losses incurred by MUFG and Nomura through deals related to an unnamed U.S. client, and will gather and share information on the matter with the Bank of Japan and overseas authorities, the finance minister said.

Taro Aso's comments come after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) estimated a loss of around $270 million and Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest investment bank, warned of a possible $2 billion loss - both linked to the U.S. client.

While the companies did not name the client, the revelation comes as global banks, including Credit Suisse, have warned of a fall-out from the downfall of hedge fund Archegos Capital.

"I don't expect that the loss at Nomura and Mitsubishi will cause bigger problems such as that it would greatly undermine their financial health or it will make it difficult to perform their duties," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"We are looking into the matter now. The Financial Services Agency will share information with the Bank of Japan and overseas authorities from now on as well," he said on Friday.

"We must closely watch the situation."

Aso declined to comment further, saying the incident was a matter regarding individual private financial institutions.

While government officials have brushed aside the risk the matter could trigger a financial crisis, some remain wary.

"When incidents of this kind happened in the past, we treated them as 'individual cases' and neglected to fully take precaution," a government official said on condition of anonymity. "Some of them later morphed into financial crisis."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.57% 595.1 End-of-day quote.30.48%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.22% 582.7 End-of-day quote.6.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 952 B 35 717 M 35 717 M
Net income 2021 677 B 6 114 M 6 114 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 7 644 B 69 109 M 69 085 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 636,67 JPY
Last Close Price 595,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.30.48%68 718
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%471 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%336 377
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%290 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 994
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.15%195 918
