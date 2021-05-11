Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Launch of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute （PDF / 134KB）

05/11/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Launch of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment

Institute

Tokyo, May 11, 2021 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced that it has founded and launched the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute ("the Institute") together with its subsidiary First Sentier Investors ("FSI"), as part of a commitment to collaborate on sustainable investment and provide research from sustainable investment point of views globally.

1. Objectives

Amid a growing awareness of environmental and social issues and rising focus on sustainability issues, investors are increasingly seeking neutral, practical research on sustainable investment, and such needs are expected to continue to grow.

MUFG, led by the Trust Bank, manages our clients' precious assets with a view to raise their value stably over the long-term. In order to meet client needs, the Trust Bank and FSI, which has engaged in sustainable investment for many years in EMEA and elsewhere, have jointly founded the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute. Through the provision of neutral and practical research, the Institute will contribute to the growth of sustainable investing and the development of global capital markets while engaging in initiatives with a broad range of stakeholders to seek solutions for social issues toward the realization of an enriching society.

2. First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute Initiatives

The Institute has established an Academic Advisory Board comprised of external academics from Europe, the U.S. and Japan to discuss industry trends and market concerns related to sustainability from a neutral perspective and to advice the Institute's research fields and themes for its reports. The Institute will direct and commission research on a wide range of topics relating to sustainability, including macro and systemic changes, their impact on sectors, economies, society and the natural environment, as well as how they impact the performance of companies. The Institute will disseminate the results of such research to a broad range of audiences, including investors worldwide, via means including publications and symposia.

For more information, visit https://www.firstsentier-mufg-sustainability.com

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

About the Trust Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, as a core member of MUFG, provides its customers with a wide range of comprehensive financial solutions leveraging unique and highly professional functions as a leading trust bank. Such financial solutions include real estate, stock transfer agency, asset management and investor services, and inheritance related services, in addition to banking operations. We aim to realize our vision to be the trust bank that creates "a safe and affluent society" and "a bright future with our customers together" by always supporting our customers' and society's challenges based on Trust, and thus created a new key concept: "Trust Drives Our Future".

For more information, visit https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages more than US$180.3 billion in assets (as at 31 March 2021) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. First Sentier Investors' expertise spans a range of asset classes and specialist investment sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

Formerly known as First State Investments, the firm was acquired from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in August 2019 by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

For more information, visit www.firstsentierinvestors.com.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 971 B 36 466 M 36 466 M
Net income 2021 713 B 6 551 M 6 551 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 7 808 B 71 805 M 71 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 691,50 JPY
Last Close Price 607,90 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Junichi Hanzawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.32.27%71 805
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.88%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.73%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716