Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Launch of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute （PDF / 134KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Launch of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment

Institute

Tokyo, May 11, 2021 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced that it has founded and launched the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute ("the Institute") together with its subsidiary First Sentier Investors ("FSI"), as part of a commitment to collaborate on sustainable investment and provide research from sustainable investment point of views globally.

1. Objectives

Amid a growing awareness of environmental and social issues and rising focus on sustainability issues, investors are increasingly seeking neutral, practical research on sustainable investment, and such needs are expected to continue to grow.

MUFG, led by the Trust Bank, manages our clients' precious assets with a view to raise their value stably over the long-term. In order to meet client needs, the Trust Bank and FSI, which has engaged in sustainable investment for many years in EMEA and elsewhere, have jointly founded the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute. Through the provision of neutral and practical research, the Institute will contribute to the growth of sustainable investing and the development of global capital markets while engaging in initiatives with a broad range of stakeholders to seek solutions for social issues toward the realization of an enriching society.

2. First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute Initiatives

The Institute has established an Academic Advisory Board comprised of external academics from Europe, the U.S. and Japan to discuss industry trends and market concerns related to sustainability from a neutral perspective and to advice the Institute's research fields and themes for its reports. The Institute will direct and commission research on a wide range of topics relating to sustainability, including macro and systemic changes, their impact on sectors, economies, society and the natural environment, as well as how they impact the performance of companies. The Institute will disseminate the results of such research to a broad range of audiences, including investors worldwide, via means including publications and symposia.

For more information, visit https://www.firstsentier-mufg-sustainability.com

