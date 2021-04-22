Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG trims U.S. sell-side team to expand capital markets business - source

04/22/2021 | 11:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A signboard of MUFG Bank is seen in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese mega-bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has cut six members of its U.S. team, four in sell-side markets research, sales and trading, and two investment-banking advisors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The job reductions were made in the last week, the source said, as the bank expands its fixed-income trading and debt capital markets businesses, for which has been hiring since mid-2020.

With assets worth roughly $3.1 trillion, MUFG is hoping to use its sizeable balance sheet to venture further into primary and secondary fixed-income markets, the source said. Low borrowing costs globally and a stock market rally have produced a boom in capital markets activity this year.

The reshuffle at MUFG also reflects a long-running decline in sell-side analysis. Buy-side advisory firm Substantive Research in November published results https://substantiveresearch.com/matter/value-of-analyst-meetings-has-fallen-by-47-since-january-2020 of a survey showing that asset managers have nearly halved the prices they're willing to pay for sell-side research since January 2020, as meetings with analysts, which are typically in person, have become virtual.

Among those laid off was John Herrmann, who had previously been the director of interest rate strategy in MUFG's New York office, the source said.

In response to a request for comment, Herrmann said "I had a very good run for 8-1/2 years at MUFG. I was hoping to serve our clients for several more years, but a new horizon awaits. I hope to be back soon doing what I do best: forecasting the economy, the FOMC and the yield curve."

Among the additions, the bank announced https://www.mufgamericas.com/who-we-are/news/mufg-launch-capital-markets-strategy-group in October it had hired Tom Joyce from Deutsche Bank to head up a new capital markets strategy group. Constrained resources at the bank meant that hiring Joyce, along with two capital markets strategists also from Deutsche Bank - Hailey Orr and Stephanie Kendal - came at the expense of existing MUFG employees, according to the source.

On April 21, MUFG also announced https://www.mufgamericas.com/who-we-are/news/mufg-further-strengthens-its-us-macro-trading-platform-fixed-income-industry-veteran-hire that it had hired George Goncalves from rival Nomura Holdings as head of U.S. macro strategy, to bolster its fixed income trading platform.

MUFG has 13,000 employees in the Americas https://www.mufgamericas.com/who-we-are.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Megan Davies)

By Kate Duguid


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.16% 570.4 End-of-day quote.25.06%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 1.15% 571.1 End-of-day quote.4.79%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 959 B 36 674 M 36 674 M
Net income 2021 704 B 6 525 M 6 525 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 7 327 B 67 750 M 67 866 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 670,00 JPY
Last Close Price 570,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Junichi Hanzawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.25.06%67 889
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.70%205 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
