Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Revision of the MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework （PDF / 193KB）

04/26/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Revision of the MUFG Environmental and Social

Policy Framework

Tokyo, April 26, 2021 --- As announced on April 1, 2021[1], MUFG has newly established "MUFG Way". "Empowering a brighter future." is our Purpose set forth under the MUFG Way, and we are actively working to provide solutions for our respective customers and stakeholders in order to achieve a sustainable environment and society.

Action for environmental protection and climate change is one of our most important activities. We will support the smooth transition to a decarbonized society through our business operations in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, thereby contributing to a sustainable society via the virtuous circle of environment and economy. Our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality will involve both aspects of business opportunity and risk management, and we will drive promotion on "renewable energy", "hydrogen and next-generation energy", and "carbon recycling" as our focus areas. In line with these directions, we have recently increased our FY2030 accumulative target for sustainable finance from 20 trillion yen to 35 trillion yen.

Further to these initiatives, we have now revised the "MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework ("Framework")". Together with our stakeholders, MUFG will further enhance its engagement to provide solutions for environmental and social issues.

1. Key changes in the Framework

(1) Coal-Fired Power Generation Sector

The previous Framework stipulated that financing to new coal fired power generation projects will be prohibited in principle, but the revised Framework will further prohibit financing to expansion of existing facilities. Exceptions will be limited to coal-fired power generations equipped with CCUS[2], Mixed combustion, and other technologies necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement target, and will be considered on individual basis from a more restrictive perspective.

[ Excerpt from the Framework ]

Previous

Revised

Protection of the environment, in particular

Protection of the environment, in particular

actions which contribute towards

actions which contribute towards

combatting climate change and supporting

combatting climate change and supporting

development of more sustainable sources

development of more sustainable sources

of power, is one of the most important

of power, is one of the most important

issues for MUFG in fulfilling its social

issues for MUFG in fulfilling its social

1

Previous

Revised

mission.

mission.

We support international initiatives that are

In order to achieve the goals agreed upon

aiming to reach the objectives set by the

in the Paris Agreement, we will support the

Paris Agreement and actively provide

smooth transition to a decarbonized society

financing to renewable energy businesses,

with our business activities and contribute

such as solar and wind power generation,

to the realization of a sustainable society

to promote sustainable growth and support

through a virtuous cycle of the environment

the transition to a low-carbon future through

and the economy.

our business activities.

MUFG will not provide financing to new

MUFG will not provide financing to new

coal fired power generation projects. The

coal fired power generation projects or

exceptions of this policy may be considered

expansion of existing facilities.

where we will take into consideration the

However, coal-fired power generations

energy policies and circumstances of the

equipped with CCUS*, Mixed combustion,

related countries, international standards

and other technologies necessary to

such as the OECD Arrangement on

achieve the Paris Agreement target may be

Officially Supported Export Credits, and the

considered on an individual basis.

use of other available technologies when

deciding whether to provide financing. We

[*CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage]

concurrently support the adoption of

advanced technologies for high efficiency

power generation and Carbon Dioxide

Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies

which contribute to a reduction in the

emission of greenhouse gases.

  1. Forestry, Palm Oil Sector

The previous Framework stipulated that we will assess the status of each customer's consideration for environmental and social impacts when considering financing in these sectors, including whether the customer's relevant operation is certified by internationally recognized organizations, or what the action plans are to be so certified in the absence of such certification. Under the revised Framework, the following reinforcements will be added to below sectors respectively.

  1. Forestry Sector

It is newly added that we will confirm no illegal logging or deforestation in areas of high conservation value are taking place.

  1. Palm Oil Sector
    It is newly added that we will request our clients to publicly commit to NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation), or provide with action plans to accomplish this if such commitment has not yet been made.

2

2. Effective date

This revision will take effect on June 1, 2021. We will continue to review the Framework regularly to enhance its quality in accordance with future changes in business activities and business environment.

  1. https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2021/pdf/news-20210401-001_en.pdf
  2. CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage

3

3MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework

1. Introduction

The international community, aiming at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement on climate change, is working towards the protection of the global environment, which is fundamental to the existence of humanity and all living creatures, and the realization of a sustainable society.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (hereinafter, MUFG) defines its purpose as "Committed to empowering a brighter future." in its MUFG Way, and we implement various initiatives that contribute to the protection of the global environment and human rights.

In addition, through the financial services we provide we are actively working towards finding solutions to environmental and social issues which also contribute to our sustainable business growth and enhancement of our corporate value.

MUFG recognizes that the environmental and social risks arising from the business activities of each group company are important to our business and require managing appropriately. This Environmental and Social Policy Framework (hereinafter, Framework) has been developed based on the "MUFG Environmental Policy Statement" and "MUFG Human Rights Policy Statement" which establish the basis for our policies for management of environmental and human rights issues respectively. The opinions and perspectives of various stakeholders were taken into consideration in the development of the Framework.

The Framework outlines the approach that MUFG takes in responding appropriately to environmental and social issues in our business activities and contributing to sustainable environmental and social development. Through the adoption of this approach, we expect to contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society.

To promote understanding and cooperation regarding our approach, the contents of this Framework is communicated to clients in all of our group companies.

2. Governance

The MUFG Way guides the way in which we carry out our business activities. To realize our MUFG Way, the MUFG Group Code of Conduct have been established which apply to executives and employees of all group companies and guide their everyday decisions and actions. The Framework is based on our MUFG Way and Code of Conduct.

(1) Positioning of the Environmental and Social Policy Framework

The Framework is based on the "MUFG Environmental Policy Statement" and "MUFG Human Rights Policy Statement" and is structured to enable the appropriate identification and management of environmental and social risks associated with our business operations. The Framework is aligned with the MUFG reputational risk management framework to avoid negative impacts to MUFG corporate value.

(2) Governance and Management System

The Sustainability committee, which reports to the Executive Committee, is

4

responsible for developing appropriate responses to the environmental and social issues relevant to our business.

Individual transactions with significant environmental and social risks or impacts that have the potential to negative impact on the corporate value of MUFG are assessed for reputational risk, as necessary. Transactions are evaluated with the involvement of executive management, taking into consideration the potential transaction related reputational risks.

(3) Role of Business Group

Business Groups are responsible for performing environmental and social due diligence to assess the potential environmental and social issues associated with the products and services to be provided. The assessment includes information collected from approaches such as interviews with clients. In implementing environmental and social due diligence, Business Groups consult with the relevant department responsible for management of environmental and social risks.

(4) Management of the Environmental and Social Policy Framework

The Framework was discussed by the Sustainability Committee and approved by the Executive Committee. The Sustainability Committee regularly reviews the need to update the Framework and makes amendments as necessary to reflect changes in our business activities and the business environment.

3. Applicable Products and Services

Products and services provided to clients by each group company include the extension of credit and the underwriting of bonds and stocks (hereinafter, financing). We recognize that the provision of financing may potentially contribute to environmental and social impacts as well as an increase in associated risks.

The Framework applies to new finance in all countries / regions for corporate clients of MUFG's core subsidiaries; MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings (hereinafter referred to as "Core Subsidiaries"). The Framework is integrated into the internal procedures and standards of each Core Subsidiary.

MUFG Bank also conducts environmental and social due diligence of large-scale projects based on the Equator Principles adopted in 2005.

We also acknowledge the importance of considering environmental and social impacts in our asset management business. At the same time, we recognize the importance of preserving and fulfilling our independent fiduciary duties in line with interests of our clients. For this reason, we have established a separate responsible investment policy for this business.

4. Applicable Transactions

The Framework provides a guideline allowing us to confirm whether corporate clients receiving financing from each Core Subsidiary are fulfilling their social responsibility by demonstrating appropriate consideration of environmental and social issues based on applicable legislation and international best practice.

Taking into consideration the nature and severity of associated environmental and

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
02:06aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL  : Revision of the MUFG Environmental and Social Policy..
PU
04/23MUFG trims U.S. sell-side team to expand capital markets business - source
RE
04/22MARKET CHATTER : MUFG Considers Reducing Americas Office Space for Post-Pandemic..
MT
04/22Japanese shares jump after two-day declines, chip stocks advance
RE
04/20MARKET CHATTER : Citi's Asia Slimdown Piques M&A Interest Among Local Banks
MT
04/20DGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
04/20EXCLUSIVE : DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats from Asia consumer busine..
RE
04/20MARKET CHATTER : Standard Chartered in Race to Buy Citi's Consumer Business in A..
MT
04/20BOJ warns of risks to Japan banks from Archegos-type overseas funds
RE
04/20BOJ warns of risks to Japan banks from Archegos-type overseas funds
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 959 B 36 746 M 36 746 M
Net income 2021 704 B 6 538 M 6 538 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 7 350 B 68 037 M 68 213 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 670,00 JPY
Last Close Price 572,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Junichi Hanzawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.25.45%68 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%280 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 068
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%206 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ