Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Revision of the MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework （PDF / 193KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Revision of the MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework Tokyo, April 26, 2021 --- As announced on April 1, 2021[1], MUFG has newly established "MUFG Way". "Empowering a brighter future." is our Purpose set forth under the MUFG Way, and we are actively working to provide solutions for our respective customers and stakeholders in order to achieve a sustainable environment and society. Action for environmental protection and climate change is one of our most important activities. We will support the smooth transition to a decarbonized society through our business operations in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, thereby contributing to a sustainable society via the virtuous circle of environment and economy. Our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality will involve both aspects of business opportunity and risk management, and we will drive promotion on "renewable energy", "hydrogen and next-generation energy", and "carbon recycling" as our focus areas. In line with these directions, we have recently increased our FY2030 accumulative target for sustainable finance from 20 trillion yen to 35 trillion yen. Further to these initiatives, we have now revised the "MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework ("Framework")". Together with our stakeholders, MUFG will further enhance its engagement to provide solutions for environmental and social issues. 1. Key changes in the Framework (1) Coal-Fired Power Generation Sector The previous Framework stipulated that financing to new coal fired power generation projects will be prohibited in principle, but the revised Framework will further prohibit financing to expansion of existing facilities. Exceptions will be limited to coal-fired power generations equipped with CCUS[2], Mixed combustion, and other technologies necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement target, and will be considered on individual basis from a more restrictive perspective. [ Excerpt from the Framework ] Previous Revised Protection of the environment, in particular Protection of the environment, in particular actions which contribute towards actions which contribute towards combatting climate change and supporting combatting climate change and supporting development of more sustainable sources development of more sustainable sources of power, is one of the most important of power, is one of the most important issues for MUFG in fulfilling its social issues for MUFG in fulfilling its social 1

Previous Revised mission. mission. We support international initiatives that are In order to achieve the goals agreed upon aiming to reach the objectives set by the in the Paris Agreement, we will support the Paris Agreement and actively provide smooth transition to a decarbonized society financing to renewable energy businesses, with our business activities and contribute such as solar and wind power generation, to the realization of a sustainable society to promote sustainable growth and support through a virtuous cycle of the environment the transition to a low-carbon future through and the economy. our business activities. MUFG will not provide financing to new MUFG will not provide financing to new coal fired power generation projects. The coal fired power generation projects or exceptions of this policy may be considered expansion of existing facilities. where we will take into consideration the However, coal-fired power generations energy policies and circumstances of the equipped with CCUS*, Mixed combustion, related countries, international standards and other technologies necessary to such as the OECD Arrangement on achieve the Paris Agreement target may be Officially Supported Export Credits, and the considered on an individual basis. use of other available technologies when deciding whether to provide financing. We [*CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage] concurrently support the adoption of advanced technologies for high efficiency power generation and Carbon Dioxide Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies which contribute to a reduction in the emission of greenhouse gases. Forestry, Palm Oil Sector The previous Framework stipulated that we will assess the status of each customer's consideration for environmental and social impacts when considering financing in these sectors, including whether the customer's relevant operation is certified by internationally recognized organizations, or what the action plans are to be so certified in the absence of such certification. Under the revised Framework, the following reinforcements will be added to below sectors respectively. Forestry Sector It is newly added that we will confirm no illegal logging or deforestation in areas of high conservation value are taking place. Palm Oil Sector

It is newly added that we will request our clients to publicly commit to NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation), or provide with action plans to accomplish this if such commitment has not yet been made. 2

2. Effective date This revision will take effect on June 1, 2021. We will continue to review the Framework regularly to enhance its quality in accordance with future changes in business activities and business environment. https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2021/pdf/news-20210401-001_en.pdf CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage 3

3．MUFG Environmental and Social Policy Framework 1. Introduction The international community, aiming at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement on climate change, is working towards the protection of the global environment, which is fundamental to the existence of humanity and all living creatures, and the realization of a sustainable society. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (hereinafter, MUFG) defines its purpose as "Committed to empowering a brighter future." in its MUFG Way, and we implement various initiatives that contribute to the protection of the global environment and human rights. In addition, through the financial services we provide we are actively working towards finding solutions to environmental and social issues which also contribute to our sustainable business growth and enhancement of our corporate value. MUFG recognizes that the environmental and social risks arising from the business activities of each group company are important to our business and require managing appropriately. This Environmental and Social Policy Framework (hereinafter, Framework) has been developed based on the "MUFG Environmental Policy Statement" and "MUFG Human Rights Policy Statement" which establish the basis for our policies for management of environmental and human rights issues respectively. The opinions and perspectives of various stakeholders were taken into consideration in the development of the Framework. The Framework outlines the approach that MUFG takes in responding appropriately to environmental and social issues in our business activities and contributing to sustainable environmental and social development. Through the adoption of this approach, we expect to contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society. To promote understanding and cooperation regarding our approach, the contents of this Framework is communicated to clients in all of our group companies. 2. Governance The MUFG Way guides the way in which we carry out our business activities. To realize our MUFG Way, the MUFG Group Code of Conduct have been established which apply to executives and employees of all group companies and guide their everyday decisions and actions. The Framework is based on our MUFG Way and Code of Conduct. (1) Positioning of the Environmental and Social Policy Framework The Framework is based on the "MUFG Environmental Policy Statement" and "MUFG Human Rights Policy Statement" and is structured to enable the appropriate identification and management of environmental and social risks associated with our business operations. The Framework is aligned with the MUFG reputational risk management framework to avoid negative impacts to MUFG corporate value. (2) Governance and Management System The Sustainability committee, which reports to the Executive Committee, is 4

responsible for developing appropriate responses to the environmental and social issues relevant to our business. Individual transactions with significant environmental and social risks or impacts that have the potential to negative impact on the corporate value of MUFG are assessed for reputational risk, as necessary. Transactions are evaluated with the involvement of executive management, taking into consideration the potential transaction related reputational risks. (3) Role of Business Group Business Groups are responsible for performing environmental and social due diligence to assess the potential environmental and social issues associated with the products and services to be provided. The assessment includes information collected from approaches such as interviews with clients. In implementing environmental and social due diligence, Business Groups consult with the relevant department responsible for management of environmental and social risks. (4) Management of the Environmental and Social Policy Framework The Framework was discussed by the Sustainability Committee and approved by the Executive Committee. The Sustainability Committee regularly reviews the need to update the Framework and makes amendments as necessary to reflect changes in our business activities and the business environment. 3. Applicable Products and Services Products and services provided to clients by each group company include the extension of credit and the underwriting of bonds and stocks (hereinafter, financing). We recognize that the provision of financing may potentially contribute to environmental and social impacts as well as an increase in associated risks. The Framework applies to new finance in all countries / regions for corporate clients of MUFG's core subsidiaries; MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings (hereinafter referred to as "Core Subsidiaries"). The Framework is integrated into the internal procedures and standards of each Core Subsidiary. MUFG Bank also conducts environmental and social due diligence of large-scale projects based on the Equator Principles adopted in 2005. We also acknowledge the importance of considering environmental and social impacts in our asset management business. At the same time, we recognize the importance of preserving and fulfilling our independent fiduciary duties in line with interests of our clients. For this reason, we have established a separate responsible investment policy for this business. 4. Applicable Transactions The Framework provides a guideline allowing us to confirm whether corporate clients receiving financing from each Core Subsidiary are fulfilling their social responsibility by demonstrating appropriate consideration of environmental and social issues based on applicable legislation and international best practice. Taking into consideration the nature and severity of associated environmental and 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.