Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Signing of Share Transfer Agreement （PDF / 91KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Signing of Share Transfer Agreement

Tokyo, March 19, 2021 --- MUFG and MUFG Bank, Ltd. ("MUFG Bank") today announced that MUFG, MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") have concluded a share transfer agreement whereby MUFG and MUFG Bank will transfer to MC a part of the shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited ("MUL") and Hitachi Capital Corporation ("HC") (the "Share Transfer").

1. Overview of the Share Transfer

(1) Transferor Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd. (2) Transferee Mitsubishi Corporation (3) Shares to be Transferred Mitsubishi UFJ Lease shares: 35,372,734 Hitachi Capital shares: 3,507,379 (4) Expected Date of Transfer March 25, 2021

2. Future Prospects

MUL and HC plan to conduct a business integration in the form of an absorption-type merger in which MUL will be the surviving company and HC will be the merged company, effective April 1, 2021 as described in the "Notice concerning Conclusion of Agreement on Business Integration through Merger between Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Hitachi Capital" dated September 24, 2020, published by both companies. Following the completion of this business integration, MUFG expects to position the new integrated company (trade name: Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.) as an affiliated company accounted for under the equity method.

MUFG will continue to cooperate in the development of the new integrated company as one of its major shareholders.

3. Impact on Financial Results

The impact of the Share Transfer on MUFG's financial results for the current fiscal year is expected to be minimal.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english