Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : The University of Tokyo and MUFG Agree to Collaborate Towards Realizing Carbon Neutrality （PDF / 300KB）

The University of Tokyo

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

The University of Tokyo and MUFG Agree to Collaborate Towards

Realizing Carbon Neutrality

Tokyo, June 17, 2021 --- The University of Tokyo and MUFG today announced that they have agreed to form a partnership towards realizing carbon neutrality.

As society focuses on the environment and particularly on the large impact of global warming and climate change, efforts towards achieving decarbonization by the middle of this century are gaining momentum in countries around the world, and in October 2020 the Japanese government pledged that it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We are actively supporting this global initiative to protect the future for the next generation.

The University of Tokyo (Institute for Future Initiatives), recognizing that the huge environmental burden due to our current economic systems is causing the global warning and the biodiversity loss to destroy the stable Earth systems which are the common basis of human prosperity (the Global Commons), established the Center for Global Commons (CGC)1 in August 2020 with the aim of establishing the responsible ways to manage the Global Commons (the Global Commons Stewardship) in collaboration with diverse stakeholders across borders.

To achieve this goal, the CGC is working with domestic and international research partners to scientifically determine pathways of the social and economic system transformations, while conducting relevant practical researches via various business- academia partnerships.

MUFG has defined its purpose as "Committed to empowering a brighter future." and its business activities are driven by the determination to make every effort to empower all its stakeholders to take the next step forward. In order to lead the way towards solutions for climate change, one of the most serious issues facing the world, MUFG announced the MUFG Carbon Neutrality Declaration2 in May 2021. MUFG shares its customers'

1 The Center for Global Commons integrates the learnings of the University of Tokyo with the knowledge of international partner institutions to research and develop the Global Commons Stewardship Initiative (GCSi), an intellectual framework for protecting the global commons consisting of frameworks, indices, pathways and governance models.

2 MUFG Carbon Neutrality Declaration: https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2021/pdf/news-20210517-003_en.pdf

1