    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : UniCredit to skip coupon payment on CASHES notes after 2020 loss

05/21/2021 | 08:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit has decided to skip the payment of coupons on its CASHES instrument relating to 2020 results after posting a 2.79 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loss last year, a spokesman for Italy's no.2 bank said on Friday.

A reported loss is one of the conditions which allow UniCredit not to pay coupons on the 2.98 billion euro convertible and subordinated equity-linked notes dubbed CASHES the bank issued in 2008 to bolster its capital reserves.

The spokesman said that Mitsubishi UFJ Group, which acts as UniCredit's fiduciary bank for the CASHES, had informed investors that conditions for the payment of the coupons in relation to 2020 results had not been met.

"While this can be a negative surprise for the CASHES bond holder, this should not affect the bank ability to pay dividends on 2021 profit nor impact the announced buyback," Citi analysts said in a note.

UniCredit paid out 268 million euros to investors as dividends in April and is currently conducting a share buyback worth 179 million euros which it expects to conclude by the end of September.

Shareholders in April approved an additional 652 million euro buyback subject to current pandemic-induced regulatory restrictions on investor remuneration ending after Sept. 30.

($1 = 0.8176 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.39% 631.9 End-of-day quote.38.54%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.25% 10.224 Delayed Quote.33.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 971 B 36 557 M 36 557 M
Net income 2021 713 B 6 567 M 6 567 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 8 117 B 74 573 M 74 714 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 691,50 JPY
Last Close Price 631,90 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Junichi Hanzawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.38.54%74 573
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.57%486 853
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.14%358 797
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%274 479
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.21%217 424
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%201 110