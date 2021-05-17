Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : pledges net zero emissions in finance portfolio by 2050

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest lender, Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it will aim for net
zero emissions in its finance portfolio by 2050, responding to
pressure to align its business with the targets set in the Paris
Agreement on climate change.
The bank will also join the United Nations' Net-Zero Banking
Alliance and be the first Japanese lender to do so, it said in a
statement.
"In order to lead the way to solutions for climate change,
one of the most serious issues facing the world, we will further
expand support for customers' efforts towards decarbonisation,"
the statement said.
The bank will also aim for carbon neutrality in its own
operations by 2030, it said. The lender will provide annual
updates on its progress toward the 2050 target.
Activist shareholders have turned their attention to
Japanese banks and other companies in the last year, submitting
resolutions for annual general meetings to push them to align
their business with the Paris Agreement.
Investors in MUFG submitted in March a resolution to the
bank for its AGM that will be held in June.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jason Neely and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)