  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : pledges net zero emissions in finance portfolio by 2050

05/17/2021 | 04:35am EDT
A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it will aim for net zero emissions in its finance portfolio by 2050, responding to pressure to align its business with the targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The bank will also join the United Nations' Net-Zero Banking Alliance and be the first Japanese lender to do so, it said in a statement.

"In order to lead the way to solutions for climate change, one of the most serious issues facing the world, we will further expand support for customers' efforts towards decarbonisation," the statement said.

The bank will also aim for carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030, it said. The lender will provide annual updates on its progress toward the 2050 target.

Activist shareholders have turned their attention to Japanese banks and other companies in the last year, submitting resolutions for annual general meetings to push them to align their business with the Paris Agreement.

Investors in MUFG submitted in March a resolution to the bank for its AGM that will be held in June. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jason Neely and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 971 B 36 359 M 36 359 M
Net income 2021 713 B 6 532 M 6 532 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 7 806 B 71 351 M 71 461 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 691,50 JPY
Last Close Price 607,70 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Junichi Hanzawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.33.24%71 351
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.07%496 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.76%362 996
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%276 911
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%215 294
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 260