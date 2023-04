Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Sold Y95 Billion of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds

By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said it had sold about 95 billion yen ($710 million ) in additional tier 1 bonds issued by bankrupt Credit Suisse Group AG.

About 1,500 client accounts at the Japanese brokerage, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, a spokeswoman said Monday. Of these, 1300 were held by individual investors, while the rest was held by corporations, she said.

On March 19, Swiss regulators announced that about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.9 billion), of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds would be completely written down.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-23 2320ET