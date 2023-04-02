Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
  News
  Summary
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40:06 2023-04-03 am EDT
857.30 JPY   +1.11%
12:53aIndia's REC opens bids for dollar bonds with initial price guidance
RE
04/02Mitsubishi UFJ to postpone AT1 bond issuance in Credit Suisse fallout
RE
03/31Baillie Gifford Japan Trust notes "uneventful" half-year results
AN
Mitsubishi UFJ to postpone AT1 bond issuance in Credit Suisse fallout

04/02/2023 | 11:48pm EDT
A man walks past in front of a sign board of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will postpone the issuance of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds to mid-May or later from late April, a spokesperson said on Monday, after the Swiss decision to wipe out Credit Suisse bonds rattled the market.

Mitsubishi UFJ decided on the postponement taking into account investor appetite and market conditions, the spokesperson said. He declined to comment on the planned issue amount.

Sources have said Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, may put April issuance on hold amid the volatility.

AT1 bonds - a $275 billion sector known as "contingent convertibles" or "CoCo" bonds - can be converted into equity or written off if a bank's capital level falls below a certain threshold.

As part of the rescue of Credit Suisse by its rival UBS, Swiss regulator FINMA determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds with a notional value of 16 billion francs ($17.35 billion) would be wiped out, a decision that stunned global credit markets and angered many holders.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.31% 0.8226 Delayed Quote.-70.24%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 1.14% 857.3 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.36% 6046.61 Real-time Quote.5.60%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.02% 5351 Delayed Quote.0.04%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 522 B 34 016 M 34 016 M
Net income 2023 1 074 B 8 080 M 8 080 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,56x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 9 967 B 74 974 M 74 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 143 900
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 847,90 JPY
Average target price 1 050,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC-4.62%74 974
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
