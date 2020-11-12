Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mizuho raises full-year profit outlook due to lower-than-expected credit costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 02:37am EST
Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, revised upward its full-year profit forecast, as the bank booked less-than expected credit-related costs for the first half-year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year through March, Mizuho revised its profit forecast to 350 billion yen from 320 billion yen, compared with the 363.2 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Mizuho reported its half-year net profit fell 25% due partly to rising credit-related costs amid the pandemic. April-September profit was 215.5 billion yen ($2.05 billion) compared with 287.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

While Mizuho had estimated 200 billion yen of credit-related costs for the current financial year, it booked 81.2 billion yen of the costs for the first six months through September.

Japanese banks have been struggling with ultra-low interest rates for years, and the three major lenders - Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - have said credit-related costs this year would reach levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

As the outbreak has pushed companies to borrow money from banks, Mizuho's net interest income came in at 440 billion yen for the six months, a 16.9% rise from a year earlier.

Mizuho is also open to mezzanine financing such as subordinated debt and preferred stocks, with such financing requests reaching more than 1 trillion yen so far, the chief executive of Mizuho Bank Koji Fujiwara had told Reuters.

Peers MUFG and SMFG are scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings on Friday.

($1 = 105.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.94% 459 End-of-day quote.-22.62%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.74% 1444.5 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.59% 3165 End-of-day quote.-21.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
02:37aMizuho raises full-year profit outlook due to lower-than-expected credit cost..
RE
02:36aMizuho raises FY profit outlook due to lower-than-expected credit costs
RE
11/11ANALYSIS : Japanese stocks catch global investors' eyes as post-COVID growth pla..
RE
11/11MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Receives Gold Rating on PRIDE Index （PDF ..
PU
11/10MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
11/10MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG cancels parts of acquisition deal with DZ Bank o..
AQ
11/09MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Cancels the Acquisition of DVB's Aviation Invest..
PU
11/09Nikkei jumps to 29-year high, Honda leads carmakers on upbeat earnings
RE
11/08Nikkei rallies to 29-year high, Honda leads carmakers on upbeat earnings
RE
11/05SPARX Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, M..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 941 B 37 441 M 37 441 M
Net income 2021 629 B 5 973 M 5 973 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 5,37%
Capitalization 5 894 B 55 829 M 55 999 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 576,67 JPY
Last Close Price 459,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-22.62%55 829
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.66%355 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.50%257 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.37%239 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.02%195 399
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%164 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group