    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
  Report
Oil price spike could prompt demand slump, MUFG analysis suggests

03/02/2022 | 06:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump Jacks are seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Soaring Brent crude oil prices are tracking the same path as in 2007-08, when they hit a record $150 a barrel before demand destruction kicked in and prices crashed in a global recession, analysis by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) shows.

Brent crude hit $113.02 on Wednesday, its highest since June 2014, as supply disruption fears mounted after hefty sanctions on Russian banks in response to the intensifying Ukraine conflict. [O/R]

"Oil prices have become so disconnected from the marginal cost of supply - given the extreme shortage of oil - that they are marching to the level where demand destruction becomes prevalent," said MUFG's head of emerging markets research, Ehsan Khoman.

"Supply scarcity is being played out in oil markets today, which critically predates the geopolitics of the day - the Russia-Ukraine (crisis) merely turbocharges today's extreme supply shortages."

A coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries was agreed on Tuesday but failed to calm spiking prices.

Oil inventories in the developed world have been steadily decreasing in recent months amid a sharp post-pandemic demand recovery.

At the same time, global spare production capacity that can be switched on at short notice has been shrinking as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia increase their output targets.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.84% 111.06 Delayed Quote.26.01%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -2.75% 681.5 Delayed Quote.12.15%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 5.44% 945.6181 Delayed Quote.25.96%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.09% 597.9391 Delayed Quote.27.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.52% 112.5 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 2.16% 109.07 Delayed Quote.28.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 964 B 34 502 M 34 502 M
Net income 2022 1 116 B 9 716 M 9 716 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 8 840 B 76 939 M 76 939 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 148 100
Free-Float -
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 700,80 JPY
Average target price 811,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC12.15%76 939
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.45%402 911
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%342 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%202 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.81%191 834