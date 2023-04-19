Advanced search
    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

(8306)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:46:19 2023-04-19 am EDT
888.10 JPY   +1.14%
SMFG becomes 1st big Japan bank to sell AT1 bonds since C.Suisse's debt wipeout

04/19/2023 | 01:37am EDT
Woman walks past a sign board of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of SMFG outside its branch in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) priced $1.04 billion of additional tier-1 (AT1) debt on Wednesday, becoming the first major Japanese bank to sell them since the value of similar bonds issued by Credit Suisse was wiped out.

SMFG priced the bonds in two tranches, in 89 billion yen ($662.50 million) five-year notes, and 51 billion yen 10-year bonds, whose terms market players said were attractive.

"In Japan, where spreads over corporate bonds are thin, the terms for these AT1 bonds were reasonably good, provided that the banking sector is credible," said Nana Otsuki, senior fellow at Pictet Japan.

"SFMG had a choice of not selling them but they went ahead, likely signalling that the Japanese financial system may be more stable than those in other countries."

Investors had grave doubts about AT1 bonds amid the market turmoil caused by the government-led rescue of Credit Suisse by rival UBS. Swiss regulator FINMA determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds would be wiped out, a decision that rocked global credit markets.

Domestic peer Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said earlier this month it would put AT1 debt issuance on hold until mid-May at the earliest, pointing to weak investor demand and market conditions.

AT1 bonds - known as "contingent convertibles" or "CoCo" bonds - can be converted into equity or written off if a bank's capital level falls below a certain threshold.

Japanese banks' AT1 bonds had been schemed in a way the value is secured even if the government is involved in restructuring, and SMFG's new issues are seen to have the same scheme, said Pictet's Otsuki.

The 89 billion yen issuance would carry a coupon rate of 1.879% for the initial five years and two-month period, a regulatory filing showed. The 51 billion yen one would yield 2.180% for the first 10 years and two months.

($1 = 134.3400 yen)

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Junko Fujita


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.12% 0.827 Delayed Quote.-70.08%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 1.12% 888.1 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.09% 6198.61 Real-time Quote.8.15%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.11% 5717 Delayed Quote.6.72%
UBS GROUP AG 0.35% 18.79 Delayed Quote.9.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 558 B 34 018 M 34 018 M
Net income 2023 1 076 B 8 029 M 8 029 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 10 322 B 77 037 M 77 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 143 900
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Hironori Kamezawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Yonehana Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tsutomu Okuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC-1.23%77 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%409 906
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%242 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%233 113
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%173 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%155 421
