Stocks tumble, dollar soars and bonds plunge as recession fears grow

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European
stocks tumbled on Friday, the dollar scaled a 22-year high and
bonds sold off again as fears grew that a central bank
prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will
drag major economies into recession.
The Dow narrowly missed confirming a bear market as a
deepening downturn in business activity across the euro zone,
and U.S. business activity contracting for a third straight
month in September, left Wall Street wallowing in a sea of red.
The British currency and debt prices weakened further after
the UK government announced huge debt-financed tax cuts that
will boost borrowing, sending UK bond yields vaulting higher in
their biggest daily increases in decades.
The euro plummeted to a 20-year low and sterling to a
37-year low, while the dollar soared after the Federal Reserve
this week signaled rates would be higher for longer.
George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG, said
the Fed wanted financial conditions to tighten and high interest
rates were the mechanism to deliver a market investors had not
seen for a long time.
"It's something we're not used to, that's why it's more
surprising for most," he said. "It's going to be a long staring
contest between the Fed and the markets, and in the middle is
the economy which is not responding yet to this tightening."
MSCI's world stocks index shed 2.07% to
almost two-year lows. The pan-European STOXX 600 index
closed down 2.34%, its biggest weekly loss in three months.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
1.62%, the first major U.S. stock index to fall below its June
trough on an intraday basis. But the blue-chip index averted
confirming a bear market, as it missed closing 20% or more lower
than its record high, according to a widely used definition.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, already
in bear market territory, fell 1.72% and 1.85, respectively.
Britain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and other countries
also hiked rates this week. But the Fed's signal that it expects
high U.S. rates to persist through 2023 sparked the rout in
equity and bond markets.
Investors are trying to get a handle on inflation and how
high rates will go, said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S.
fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management.
"There's unease in the market about having confidence that
we know how inflation will develop and that yields will indeed
peak in the mid-high 4s," he said, referring to a Fed projection
of the fed funds rate at 4.6% in late 2023.
"People have been reflecting on that uncertainty and it
might mean more tightening ahead, it might mean even more
tightening of financial conditions that the markets have to go
through."
The euro fell for a fourth straight day, sliding
1.49% to $0.9689 after data showed the downturn in the German
economy worsened in September. The dollar index rose
1.6%.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.68% to 143.34 per dollar, but
failed to notch its first weekly gain in more than a month. On
Thursday, Japanese authorities intervened to support the
currency for the first time since 1998.
UK bond prices went into a tailspin, with yields on the
five-year gilt leaping 51.4 basis points to 4.052%,
the largest one-day rise since at least late 1991, according to
Refinitiv data, after the government unveiled tax cuts. A bond's
price moves counter to its yield.
Sterling fell 3.49% to $1.0864 in its biggest
single-day decline since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic
rocked markets. The pound was already under pressure before the
tax cut announcement, down 11% since the start of July.
"Typically looser fiscal and tighter monetary policy is a
positive mix for a currency - if it can be confidently funded,"
said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.
"Here is the rub - investors have doubts about the UK's
ability to fund this package, hence the gilt under-performance."
The dollar hit its highest in two decades and
extended its double-digit gains for the year against several
currencies.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note have
soared as investors ditch inflation-sensitive assets. Global
government bond losses are on course for the worst year since
1949, BofA Global Research said in a note.
Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS), which account for expected inflation and
are known as real yields, reached 1.426%, the highest since
February 2011.
The inversion in the yield curve between two- and 10-year
notes reached minus 58 basis points on Thursday,
the most inverted in at least two decades, and was last at minus
51.6 basis points, indicating fears about a looming recession.
Euro zone bond yields also rose sharply, with the Italian
10-year hitting 4.294%, its highest since late 2013,
ahead of Italian elections on Sunday.
Oil prices plunged about 5% to an eight-month low. The
super-strong dollar made crude more expensive in other
currencies and fears of recession hit the demand outlook.
Brent crude futures settled down $4.31 at $86.15 a
barrel, while U.S. crude fell $4.75 to settle at $78.74.
Gold prices fell to their lowest since April 2020 as the
rally in the dollar and rising Treasury yields hurt bullion,
which pays no interest.
U.S. gold futures settled 1.5% lower at $1,655.60.
Bitcoin fell 2.57% to $18,904.00.
