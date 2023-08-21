Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of belts and construction materials. The Company operates in three business segments along with its subsidiaries. The Domestic Belts segment manufactures and sells belts for automobiles, general industry and transportation use in domestic market. The Overseas Belts segment manufactures and sells belts for automobiles, general industry, office automation (OA) equipment and other use in overseas markets. The Construction Materials segment manufactures and sells waterproof sheets for construction and civil engineering use and related products. The Company also involves in the provision of equipment and machinery, third-party products, engineering structural forms and related services.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment