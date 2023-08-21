Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

May 12, 2023

Company name:

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Securities code:

5192

URL:

https://www.mitsuboshi.com/

Representative:

Hiroshi Ikeda, President

Inquiries:

Masatsugu Tsuji, Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department

Phone: +81-78-685-5630

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 29, 2023

Scheduled date of commence dividend payments:

June 30, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

June 29, 2023

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results or the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

82,911

10.7

9,030

18.2

10,471

22.4

7,071

10.8

March 31, 2022

74,870

15.4

7,640

53.8

8,552

48.5

6,380

56.9

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

¥8,432 million

( 23.7%)

Note:

Comprehensive income

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥11,045 million

(40.1%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ordinary profit to

Operating profit to

per share

per share

total assets ratio

net assets ratio

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2023

249.12

8.1

8.7

10.9

March 31, 2022

220.26

7.7

7.5

10.2

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

121,682

87,601

72.0

3,089.48

As of March 31, 2022

118,963

86,877

73.0

3,018.44

Reference:

Equity

As of March 31, 2023:

¥87,601 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥86,877 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2023

8,783

6,439

3,741

33,494

March 31, 2022

9,044

7,380

3,245

33,063

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Payout ratio

Ratio of

dividends to net

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Fiscal year

Total

dividends

(Consolidated

assets

-end

-end

-end

-end

)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

33.00

110.00

143.00

4,127

64.9

5.0

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

120.00

130.00

250.00

7,088

100.4

8.2

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

125.00

125.00

250.00

99.8

March 31, 2024(Forecast)

. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half of

42,500

0.2

4,300

6.5

4,400

23.2

3,200

18.4

112.86

fiscal year

Full year

84,500

1.9

9,100

0.8

9,300

11.2

7,100

0.4

250.40

Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

34,708

35,307

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

17,788

16,657

contract assets

Merchandise and finished goods

15,324

17,395

Work in process

2,115

2,513

Raw materials and supplies

3,892

4,368

Other

833

1,188

Allowance for doubtful accounts

123

100

Total current assets

74,540

77,331

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

23,801

24,059

Accumulated depreciation

16,471

16,734

Buildings and structures, net

7,329

7,325

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

49,815

50,360

Accumulated depreciation

40,699

41,501

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

9,115

8,859

Tools, furniture and fixtures

15,667

16,071

Accumulated depreciation

13,613

14,078

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

2,054

1,993

Land

3,958

3,978

Leased assets

1,725

1,870

Accumulated depreciation

316

367

Leased assets, net

1,409

1,503

Construction in progress

2,804

4,738

Total property, plant and equipment

26,671

28,399

Intangible assets

Software

823

601

Other

67

189

Total intangible assets

891

791

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,179

13,597

Deferred tax assets

1,205

1,148

Other

493

422

Allowance for doubtful accounts

18

8

Total investments and other assets

16,860

15,160

Total non-current assets

44,423

44,351

Total assets

118,963

121,682

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

9,898

9,889

Short-term borrowings

2,327

2,329

Current portion of long-term borrowings

900

1,900

Accounts payable - other

2,646

1,982

Income taxes payable

1,576

201

Provision for bonuses

928

974

Provision for product warranties

508

477

Other

3,429

4,107

Total current liabilities

22,215

21,862

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

900

4,000

Long-term accounts payable - other

162

142

Deferred tax liabilities

5,206

4,644

Retirement benefit liability

2,226

1,948

Provision for retirement benefits for directors

13

16

(and other officers)

Asset retirement obligations

363

363

Long-term guarantee deposits

386

393

Other

610

710

Total non-current liabilities

9,870

12,219

Total liabilities

32,086

34,081

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,150

8,150

Capital surplus

2,119

2,143

Retained earnings

70,315

70,818

Treasury shares

6,395

7,559

Total shareholders' equity

74,188

73,552

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

9,368

8,310

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,344

5,785

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

25

48

Total accumulated other comprehensive

12,688

14,048

income

Total net assets

86,877

87,601

Total liabilities and net assets

118,963

121,682

2. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Net sales

74,870

82,911

Cost of sales

51,442

56,338

Gross profit

23,427

26,572

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,787

17,542

Operating profit

7,640

9,030

Non-operating income

Interest income

92

281

Dividend income

365

397

Foreign exchange gains

627

556

Other

262

688

Total non-operating income

1,347

1,924

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

43

51

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

276

307

Other

114

125

Total non-operating expenses

435

484

Ordinary profit

8,552

10,471

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

187

39

Total extraordinary income

187

39

Extraordinary losses

Impairment losses

695

Total extraordinary losses

695

Profit before income taxes

8,740

9,814

Income taxes - current

2,721

2,815

Income taxes - deferred

361

72

Total income taxes

2,359

2,742

Profit

6,380

7,071

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,380

7,071

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Profit

6,380

7,071

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,385

1,058

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,097

2,441

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of

182

22

tax

Total other comprehensive income

4,665

Comprehensive income

11,045

8,432

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

11,045

8,432

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 05:28:03 UTC.