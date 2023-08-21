Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)
May 12, 2023
Company name:
Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Securities code:
5192
URL:
https://www.mitsuboshi.com/
Representative:
Hiroshi Ikeda, President
Inquiries:
Masatsugu Tsuji, Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department
Phone: +81-78-685-5630
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 29, 2023
Scheduled date of commence dividend payments:
June 30, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:
June 29, 2023
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results or the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
82,911
10.7
9,030
18.2
10,471
22.4
7,071
10.8
March 31, 2022
74,870
15.4
7,640
53.8
8,552
48.5
6,380
56.9
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥8,432 million
( 23.7%)
Note:
Comprehensive income
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥11,045 million
△(40.1%)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ordinary profit to
Operating profit to
per share
per share
total assets ratio
net assets ratio
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
249.12
－
8.1
8.7
10.9
March 31, 2022
220.26
－
7.7
7.5
10.2
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
121,682
87,601
72.0
3,089.48
As of March 31, 2022
118,963
86,877
73.0
3,018.44
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2023:
¥87,601 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥86,877 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2023
8,783
△
6,439
△
3,741
33,494
March 31, 2022
9,044
7,380
3,245
33,063
△
△
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Payout ratio
Ratio of
dividends to net
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Fiscal year
Total
dividends
(Consolidated
assets
-end
-end
-end
-end
)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
－
33.00
－
110.00
143.00
4,127
64.9
5.0
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
－
120.00
－
130.00
250.00
7,088
100.4
8.2
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
－
125.00
－
125.00
250.00
99.8
March 31, 2024(Forecast)
３. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
△
%
Millions of yen
△
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
△
%
Yen
First half of
42,500
0.2
4,300
6.5
4,400
△
23.2
3,200
18.4
112.86
fiscal year
Full year
84,500
1.9
9,100
0.8
9,300
11.2
7,100
0.4
250.40
△
Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
34,708
35,307
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
17,788
16,657
contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
15,324
17,395
Work in process
2,115
2,513
Raw materials and supplies
3,892
4,368
Other
833
1,188
Allowance for doubtful accounts
123
100
Total current assets
74,540
77,331
△
△
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
23,801
24,059
Accumulated depreciation
△
16,471
△
16,734
Buildings and structures, net
7,329
7,325
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
△
49,815
△
50,360
Accumulated depreciation
40,699
41,501
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
9,115
8,859
Tools, furniture and fixtures
15,667
16,071
Accumulated depreciation
△
13,613
△
14,078
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
2,054
1,993
Land
3,958
3,978
Leased assets
1,725
1,870
Accumulated depreciation
316
367
Leased assets, net
1,409
1,503
△
△
Construction in progress
2,804
4,738
Total property, plant and equipment
26,671
28,399
Intangible assets
Software
823
601
Other
67
189
Total intangible assets
891
791
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
15,179
13,597
Deferred tax assets
1,205
1,148
Other
493
422
Allowance for doubtful accounts
18
8
Total investments and other assets
16,860
15,160
△
△
Total non-current assets
44,423
44,351
Total assets
118,963
121,682
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
9,898
9,889
Short-term borrowings
2,327
2,329
Current portion of long-term borrowings
900
1,900
Accounts payable - other
2,646
1,982
Income taxes payable
1,576
201
Provision for bonuses
928
974
Provision for product warranties
508
477
Other
3,429
4,107
Total current liabilities
22,215
21,862
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
900
4,000
Long-term accounts payable - other
162
142
Deferred tax liabilities
5,206
4,644
Retirement benefit liability
2,226
1,948
Provision for retirement benefits for directors
13
16
(and other officers)
Asset retirement obligations
363
363
Long-term guarantee deposits
386
393
Other
610
710
Total non-current liabilities
9,870
12,219
Total liabilities
32,086
34,081
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,150
8,150
Capital surplus
2,119
2,143
Retained earnings
70,315
70,818
Treasury shares
△
△
6,395
7,559
Total shareholders' equity
74,188
73,552
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
9,368
8,310
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,344
5,785
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△
△
25
48
Total accumulated other comprehensive
12,688
14,048
income
Total net assets
86,877
87,601
Total liabilities and net assets
118,963
121,682
2. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Net sales
74,870
82,911
Cost of sales
51,442
56,338
Gross profit
23,427
26,572
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,787
17,542
Operating profit
7,640
9,030
Non-operating income
Interest income
92
281
Dividend income
365
397
Foreign exchange gains
627
556
Other
262
688
Total non-operating income
1,347
1,924
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
43
51
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
276
307
Other
114
125
Total non-operating expenses
435
484
Ordinary profit
8,552
10,471
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
187
39
Total extraordinary income
187
39
Extraordinary losses
Impairment losses
－
695
Total extraordinary losses
－
695
Profit before income taxes
8,740
9,814
Income taxes - current
2,721
2,815
Income taxes - deferred
△
△
361
72
Total income taxes
2,359
2,742
Profit
6,380
7,071
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,380
7,071
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Profit
6,380
7,071
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
1,385
1,058
securities
△
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,097
2,441
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of
182
22
tax
Total other comprehensive income
4,665
△
Comprehensive income
11,045
8,432
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
11,045
8,432
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
－
－
controlling interests
