    5192   JP3904000001

MITSUBOSHI BELTING LTD.

(5192)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
3080.00 JPY   +2.67%
09/29MITSUBOSHI BELTING LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/29Nippon Active Value Withdraws Shareholder Proposal to Mitsuboshi Belting
CI
05/20Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 19, 2022, has expired.
CI
Mitsuboshi Belting : Financial Review 2022（10,640KB）

10/14/2022 | 02:12am EDT
2022

F i n a n c i a l R e v i e w

Y e a r e n d e d M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 2

I Contents

Management Message ���������������������

1-2

Board Members and Executive Officers ��������������

3

About Us ���������������������������

4

Financial Highlights�����������������������

5

Consolidated Financial Document ����������������

6

News Release �������������������������

7-8

Global Network ������������������������

9-10

Business Overview �����������������������

11-14

Consolidated Balance Sheet �������������������

15-16

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ��

17

Consolidated Statements of changes in equity �����������

18

Consolidated Statements of cash flows ��������������

19

CSR Basic Policy and SDGs Initiatives ���������������

20

I Management Message

Our company has a history of more than 100 years since its establishment in 1919, and while maintaining a passion for "manufacturing" that has been passed down continuously, while valuing the strong belief as a manufacturer, we support the lives of everyone. We have contributed to society through the provision.

The socio-economic situation has been unstable in recent years, and in addition, the industrial structure such as the automobile industry has entered a new phase. As the business environment surrounding our company is changing from moment to moment, we believe that excellent foresight that accurately grasps the movements of the times such as people's way of thinking, lifestyle changes, and trends will be an important basis for us.

In the future, we will be required to make further innovations in business operations and technological development, but our Group employees will work together to move forward step by step. Face the reality while looking ahead to the next 100 years, and embody sustainable growth and transformation through business activities to solve social issues based on the basic philosophy of "thinking about people and thinking about the earth." We aim to develop into a prosperous future.

President

1

2

I Board Members and Executive Officers

Board of Directors (June 29,2022)

President

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Hiroshi Ikeda

Yoshio Yamaguchi

Masayoshi Nakajima

Toshimi Kumazaki

Keiji Mataba

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Shinji Kuramoto

Ryuzo Miyao

Shinya Okuda

Yuka Miyake

Board of Corporate Auditors (June 29,2022)

Corporate Auditor (standing)

Corporate Auditor

Corporate Auditor

Corporate Auditor

Kenkichi Masuda

Yasuhiro Tsuji

Jun Tanaka

Hiroko Takiguchi

Executive Officers (June 29, 2022)

President, Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Ikeda

Yoshio Yamaguchi

Masayoshi Nakajima

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Toshimi Kumazaki

Keiji Mataba

Shinji Kuramoto

Vice-Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Toru Shimomura

Kazutoshi Ishida

Kazuhiro Takeda

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Toshimichi Takada

Akihiro Nagata

Isao Ideguchi

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Masaru Matsui

Koki Inoue

Masatsugu Tsuji

3

I About Us

Corporate Overview

Trade Name

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Established

October 10, 1919

Capital

8,150,251,031 yen (March 31, 2022)

Employees

4,201 (Non-consolidated: 730) (March 31, 2022)

Fiscal Year-End

March 31

Public Accounting Firm

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

Lines of Business

Power Transmission Belts and related products

Conveyor Belts and Systems, related products

Metal Nanoparticles Related Products

Engineering Plastics / Engineering Structural Foam

Waterproofing and Water Shielding Sheet

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
