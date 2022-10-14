Mitsuboshi Belting : Financial Review 2022（10,640KB）

Our company has a history of more than 100 years since its establishment in 1919, and while maintaining a passion for "manufacturing" that has been passed down continuously, while valuing the strong belief as a manufacturer, we support the lives of everyone. We have contributed to society through the provision.

The socio-economic situation has been unstable in recent years, and in addition, the industrial structure such as the automobile industry has entered a new phase. As the business environment surrounding our company is changing from moment to moment, we believe that excellent foresight that accurately grasps the movements of the times such as people's way of thinking, lifestyle changes, and trends will be an important basis for us.

In the future, we will be required to make further innovations in business operations and technological development, but our Group employees will work together to move forward step by step. Face the reality while looking ahead to the next 100 years, and embody sustainable growth and transformation through business activities to solve social issues based on the basic philosophy of "thinking about people and thinking about the earth." We aim to develop into a prosperous future.

President