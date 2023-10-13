2023
F i n a n c i a l R e v i e w
Y e a r e n d e d M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 3
I Contents
Management Message ���������������������
1-2
Board Members and Executive Officers ��������������
3
About Us ���������������������������
4
Financial Highlights�����������������������
5
Consolidated Financial Document ����������������
6
News Release �������������������������
7-8
Global Network ������������������������
9-10
Business Overview �����������������������
11-14
Consolidated Balance Sheet �������������������
15-16
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ��
17
Consolidated Statements of changes in equity �����������
18
Consolidated Statements of cash flows ��������������
19
Mitsuboshi Belting Group Code of Conduct ������������
20-21
I Management Message
Our company has a history of more than 100 years since its establishment in1919, and while maintaining a passion for "manufacturing" that has been passed down continuously, while valuing the strong belief as a manufacturer, we support the lives of everyone. We have contributed to society through the provision.
The socio-economic situation has been unstable in recent years, and in addition, the industrial structure such as the automobile industry has entered a new phase. As the business environment surrounding our company is changing from moment to moment, we believe that excellent foresight that accurately grasps the movements of the times such as people's way of thinking, lifestyle changes, and trends will be an important basis for us.
In the future, we will be required to make further innovations in business operations and technological development, but our Group employees will work together to move forward step by step. Face the reality while looking ahead to the next 100 years, and embody sustainable growth and transformation through business activities to solve social issues based on the basic philosophy of "To give attentive consideration to both humanity and nature." We aim to develop into a prosperous future.
President
1
2
I Board Members and Executive Officers
Board of Directors (June 29,2023)
President
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Hiroshi Ikeda
Masayoshi Nakajima
Toshimi Kumazaki
Keiji Mataba
Shinji Kuramoto
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Ryuzo Miyao
Shinya Okuda
Yuka Miyake
Board of Corporate Auditors (June 29,2023)
Corporate Auditor (standing)
Corporate Auditor
Corporate Auditor
Corporate Auditor
Kenkichi Masuda
Yasuhiro Tsuji
Jun Tanaka
Hiroko Takiguchi
Executive Officers (June 29, 2023)
President, Executive Officer
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Ikeda
Masayoshi Nakajima
Toshimi Kumazaki
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Keiji Mataba
Shinji Kuramoto
Vice-Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Toru Shimomura
Kazutoshi Ishida
Kazuhiro Takeda
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Toshimichi Takada
Akihiro Nagata
Isao Ideguchi
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Koki Inoue
Masatsugu Tsuji
Toshiaki Yamashita
Executive Officer
Hiroya Osakada
3
I About Us
Corporate Overview
Trade Name
Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.
Established
October 10, 1919
Capital
8,150,251,031 yen (March 31, 2023)
Employees
4,342 (Non-consolidated: 738) (March 31, 2023)
Fiscal Year-End
March 31
Public Accounting Firm
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
Lines of Business
Power Transmission Belts and related products
Conveyor Belts and Systems, related products
Electronic Materials and Coating Materials
Engineering Plastics / Engineering Structural Foam
Waterproofing and Water Shielding Sheet
4
