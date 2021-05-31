Convocation Notice for the 24rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF : 381.4KB)

THIS DOCUMENT IS AN ABRIDGED TRANSLATION OF THE ORIGINAL NOTICE IN JAPANESE. THIS DOCUMENT IS MADE ONLY FOR THE PURPOSE OF REFERENCE BY SHAREHOLDERS OUTSIDE JAPAN. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THIS TRANSLATED DOCUMENT AND THE JAPANESE ORIGINAL, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL. THE COMPANY ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS TRANSLATION OR FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT OR ANY OTHER FORMS OF DAMAGES ARISING FROM THE TRANSLATION.

(Securities Code No.: 4183)

June 3, 2021

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

5-2,Higashi-Shimbashi1-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

HASHIMOTO Osamu, President & CEO

CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR

THE 24th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

Notice is hereby given that the 24th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as detailed below; we request your attention in reviewing this Convocation Notice.

Date and Time: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.)

Place:Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, 4th floor of Coredo Muromachi 1, 2-1,Nihonbashi-Muromachi2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Agenda

A. Reports 1. Business report, consolidated financial statements and the results of auditing consolidated financial statements by accounting auditors and Board of Corporate Auditors for the 24th fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 24th fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

B. Proposals

No. 1: Appropriation of surplus

No. 2: Election of eight (8) Directors

No. 3: Election of one (1) Corporate Auditor