Convocation Notice for the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF : 399KB)

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
THIS DOCUMENT IS AN ABRIDGED TRANSLATION OF THE ORIGINAL NOTICE IN JAPANESE. THIS DOCUMENT IS MADE ONLY FOR THE PURPOSE OF REFERENCE BY SHAREHOLDERS OUTSIDE JAPAN. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THIS TRANSLATED DOCUMENT AND THE JAPANESE ORIGINAL, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL. THE COMPANY ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS TRANSLATION OR FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT OR ANY OTHER FORMS OF DAMAGES ARISING FROM THE TRANSLATION.
(Securities Code No.: 4183)
June 2, 2022
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
5-2,Higashi-Shimbashi1-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
HASHIMOTO Osamu, President & CEO
CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR
THE 25th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
Notice is hereby given that the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as detailed below; we request your attention in reviewing this Convocation Notice.
Date and Time: Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.)
Place:Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, 4th floor of Coredo Muromachi 1, 2-1,Nihonbashi-Muromachi2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Agenda
A. Reports 1. Business report, consolidated financial statements and the results of auditing consolidated financial statements by accounting auditors and Board of Corporate Auditors for the 25th fiscal year (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 25th fiscal year (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
B. Proposals
No. 1: Appropriation of surplus
No. 2: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
No. 3: Election of eight (8) Directors
No. 4: Election of one (1) Corporate Auditor
You may exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) or electronically (via the Internet, etc.). We kindly ask you to exercise your voting rights as indicated by the information provided concerning exercise of voting rights on the following page, after reviewing this Convocation Notice.
Any revisions made to the reference materials; business report, non-consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements will be posted on the Company's website (https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/jp/index.htm).
Exercise of voting rights
Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by the following methods:
Exercise of voting rights in writing (by mail)
Indicate your approval or disapproval for each of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and send the completed form to the Company.
Votes to be received by: 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Access the website designated by the Company for exercising voting rights (https://www.web54.net), and indicate your approval or disapproval for each of the proposals.
In exercising voting rights via the Internet, enter the voting right exercise code and the password shown on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the instructions on the display.
Votes to be transmitted by: 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Please use the contact number below if you have any difficulties when voting by the Internet using a personal computer or smartphone.
Dedicated line for Transfer Agent Web Support, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited: Tel: 0120-652-031 (Toll free, within Japan only)
(9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Japan time)
Institutional investors may use the electronic voting rights exercise platform operated by Investor Communications Japan Inc.
When voting rights are exercised in duplicate, both in writing and via the Internet, the vote that is received last shall be deemed effective. However, if votes arrive on the same day, the vote cast via the Internet, etc. shall be deemed effective.
When voting rights are exercised via the Internet, etc. more than once, the last vote shall be deemed effective.
REFERENCE MATERIALS
Proposals and Reference Matters
No. 1: Appropriation of surplus
We propose the following appropriation of surplus:
Year-end dividends
The Company gives top priority to the issue of increasing corporate value through business growth and expansion and regards the return of profits to shareholders as a key management issue.
In appropriating profits, we give consideration to all aspects including returns on shareholder investment and the securing of internal reserves for our future growth and expansion.
With regard to shareholder returns, the Company targets a total return ratio, which is the ratio of combined dividends and share buybacks to net income attributable to owners of the parent, of 30% or higher, and also targets a dividend on equity (DOE) attributable to owners of the parent, of 3.0% or higher.
Aiming to improve earnings, we allot internal reserves for not only loans and investments to further accelerate the growth and expansion of our businesses and more quickly realize the business portfolios that we should pursue but also research and development to create new innovative technologies.
In addition, on October 1, 2022, the Company will celebrate its 25th anniversary. To show our appreciation to our shareholders, after giving comprehensive consideration to various matters including performance results for the fiscal year under review and the outlook for the future business environment, adding memorable dividend of ¥5 on regular dividend, the Company proposes that the year-end dividend be as follows.
Type of dividend property Cash
Allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof
We propose a year-end dividend of ¥65 per share (ordinary dividend of ¥60 and 25th anniversary memorial dividend of ¥2). The total amount of dividends will be ¥12,560,336,100.
Effective date of dividends from surplus June 27, 2022
Year-end
¥45
¥50
¥50
¥50
¥65
dividend
Interim
¥45
¥50
¥50
¥50
¥55
dividend
(Billions of yen)
81.276.3
61.9
207.1
93.2
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (Fiscal year)
Transition in Research and development (R&D) expenses>
(Reference) Total return ratio = (Total shareholder dividends + Total share buybacks) / Net income attributable to owners of the parent
DOE = Total shareholder dividends / Equity attributable to owners of the parent
The Company has adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from fiscal year 2020. Accordingly, results from fiscal year 2020 onward are prepared based on IFRS.
No. 2: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
Reasons for the amendment
In light of the current conditions of the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, the Company changes to the business purposes in Article 2 - Purpose of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to clarify its business lines.
The Company will amend the location of the head office prescribed in Article 3 - Head Office of the current Articles of Incorporation from Minato-ku, Tokyo to Chuo-ku, Tokyo in order to relocate the head office with the aim of upgrading and enhancing the IT infrastructure that is essential to drive digital transformation that we pursue under our Long-Term Business Plan, "VISION 2030," and realizing "new working styles" based on telework and diverse ways of working, which have become the norm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with enforcement of "the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) and "the Act on the Arrangement of Relevant Acts with Enforcement of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 71 of 2019), measures for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders will be permitted. In addition, in line with that a company which issues Book-Entry Transfer Share (listed company) will be obligated to have stipulations to take measures for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders in the Articles of Incorporation after the effective date of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act, the Company amends the Articles of Incorporation accordingly.
Details of the amendment
Details of the amendment are as follows:
(Underlines indicate amended sections)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
CHAPTER I GENERAL PROVISIONS
CHAPTER I GENERAL PROVISIONS
Article 2 - Purpose
Article 2 - Purpose
The purpose of the Company shall be to engage
The purpose of the Company shall be to engage
in the following business:
in the following business:
(1) ~ (16) (Provisions omitted)
(1) ~ (16) (Unchanged)
(17) Planning, design, manufacture, analysis,
evaluation for industrial design models,
product development, and other work that
(17)Consultation and survey, sale, purchase
supports industrial product development
(18)Consultation and survey, sale, purchase
and licensing of technical information such
and licensing of technical information such
as inventions and know-how, relating to
as inventions and know-how, relating to
the businesses set forth in each of the
the businesses set forth in each of the
preceding paragraphs.
preceding paragraphs.
(18)Any businesses incidental to or related to
(19)Any businesses incidental to or related to
the businesses set forth in each of the
the businesses set forth in each of the
preceding paragraphs.
preceding paragraphs.
Article 3 - Head Office
Article 3 - Head Office
The head office of the Company shall be located
The head office of the Company shall be located
in Minato-ku, Tokyo.
in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.
