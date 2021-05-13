Log in
    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Summary - Results for FY2020 & Outlook for FY2021(PDF : 813.4KB)

05/13/2021 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Summary

Results for FY2020 & Outlook for FY2021

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

May 13, 2021

Remarks

FY2020 indicates the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. FY2021 indicates the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Copyright © 2021 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Contents

1. Results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

1)

Trends of Key Market Indicators

･･･ 1

2)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

･･･ 2-3

3)

Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment

･･･ 4-7

4)

Non-recurring Items

･･･ 8

5)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

･･･ 9

6)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

･･･ 10

2. Outlook for FY2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

1)

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Outlook

･･･ 11-12

2)

Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment

･･･ 13-16

3)

Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items of Outlook by Business Segment

･･･ 17

4)

Performance Trends by Business Segment

･･･ 18

5)

Allocation of Resources

･･･ 19

6)

Shareholder Returns

･･･ 20

7)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

･･･ 21

3. Appendix

･･･ 22-30

Please note that this document has been translated from the original Japanese into English for the convenience of our stakeholders. The information was originally provided in Japanese. If there is any discrepancy, the Japanese language version is the official document and is available on our Japanese language website.

Copyright © 2021 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

1. Results for FY2020

(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Copyright © 2021 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

1) Trends of Key Market Indicators

FY2020

YoY

1H

2H

Automotive production (Global) *

Δ8%

Japan

Recovered to levels

North America

Production

roughly on par with

China

significantly down

the previous year

ASEAN

except for China

ASEAN recovered

Europe

moderately

Semiconductor market *

+5%

Market conditions

Phenol

Acetone higher level YoY,

Bisphenol A higher level

Bisphenol A

increased demand for

YoY,

downstream products for

tight supply-demand

Acetone

disinfection applications

balance

TDI

Low level

Recovery from 2H

Cracker operating rates

1Q: Low

High

From 2Q: High

* Estimated from data by external information services

FY2021 Outlook

+10%

Recovery from

previous year

Concerns about

semiconductor

shortage

+8%

Market condition of

Bisphenol A

1H:high level due to tight

supply-demand balance

2H:low level

Higher level YoY

High

1. Results for FY2020

1

Copyright © 2021 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

2-1) Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Billions of Yen)

() Denotes a minus

Items

FY2019

FY2020

Increase

%

(Decrease)

Sales revenue

1,349.5

1,211.7

(137.8)

(10%)

Operating income before special

72.3

85.1

12.8

18%

items

(inc. Equity in earnings)

4.5

6.0

1.5

33%

Non-recurring items

(7.7)

(7.0)

0.7

-

Operating income

64.6

78.1

13.5

21%

Financial incomes/expenses

(3.8)

(3.9)

(0.1)

-

Income before taxes

60.8

74.2

13.4

22%

Net income attributable to owners of

34.0

57.9

23.9

70%

the parent

Exchange rate (Yen/US$)

109

106

(3)

Domestic standard naphtha price (Yen/KL)

42,900

31,300

(11,600)

1. Results for FY2020

2

Copyright © 2021 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 04:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 199 B 10 924 M 10 924 M
Net income 2021 48 739 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2021 309 B 2 815 M 2 815 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 679 B 6 201 M 6 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 88,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Hajime Bada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.14.55%6 476
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.10%98 235
AIR LIQUIDE5.12%81 038
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.37%50 848
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.22.77%37 625
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-0.79%30 382