Financial Summary - Results for FY2020 & Outlook for FY2021(PDF : 813.4KB)

Contents

1. Results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

1) Trends of Key Market Indicators ･･･ 1 2) Consolidated Financial Highlights ･･･ 2-3 3) Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment ･･･ 4-7 4) Non-recurring Items ･･･ 8 5) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ･･･ 9 6) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow ･･･ 10

2. Outlook for FY2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

1) Highlights of Consolidated Financial Outlook ･･･ 11-12 2) Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment ･･･ 13-16 3) Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items of Outlook by Business Segment ･･･ 17 4) Performance Trends by Business Segment ･･･ 18 5) Allocation of Resources ･･･ 19 6) Shareholder Returns ･･･ 20 7) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow ･･･ 21

3. Appendix ･･･ 22-30

Please note that this document has been translated from the original Japanese into English for the convenience of our stakeholders. The information was originally provided in Japanese. If there is any discrepancy, the Japanese language version is the official document and is available on our Japanese language website.