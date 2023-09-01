Announcement of personnel changes

Heads of Sectors and Divisions, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. as of October 2, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 04:09:06 UTC.