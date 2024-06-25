Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Reporting Entity

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") is a company incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The address of its registered head office is disclosed on the Company's website (https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/).

The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively the "Group") with a closing date as of March 31 comprise the Group and the Group's interests in associates and joint arrangements.

The Group is primarily engaged in business activities related to the manufacture and sale of goods or services in the Life & Healthcare Solutions, Mobility Solutions, ICT Solutions, and Basic & Green Materials segments.

The details of businesses and principal business activities of the Group are stated in Note 6 "Segment Information (1) Overview of reportable segments."

2. Basis of Preparation

(1) Compliance with IFRS

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in compliance with IFRS published by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, since the Company qualifies as a "specified company complying with designated international accounting standards" prescribed in Article 1-2 of the Regulation on Consolidated Financial Statements, the provisions of Article 93 of that Regulation are applied.

The Group's consolidated financial statements were approved on June 25, 2024 by Osamu Hashimoto, Representative Director, Member of the Board, President & CEO, and Hajime Nakajima, Member of the Board, Representative Director, Managing Executive Officer & CFO.

(2) Functional currency and presentation currency

The consolidated financial statements of the Group are presented in Japanese yen, which is the Company's functional currency, and figures are rounded to the nearest million yen. The translation of yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is included solely for the convenience of readers, using ¥151.41=US$1.00, the approximate rate of exchange in effect on March 31, 2024. The translation should not be construed as a representation that yen amounts have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate.

3. Material Accounting Policies

Basis of consolidation

(i) Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities that are controlled by the Group. Control is deemed to be achieved when the Group is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with an entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity.

The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group from the date when control is obtained until the date when it is lost.

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognized directly in equity attributable to owners of the parent. Upon loss of control over a subsidiary, the Group remeasures any retained investment in the subsidiary at fair value at the date of loss of control and recognizes gains or losses resulting from the loss of control in profit or loss.

(ii) Associates and joint arrangements

Associates are entities in which the Group has significant influence over the financial and operating policies but does not have control or jointly control. The Group is presumed to have significant influence over another entity when it holds at least 20% but 50% or less of the voting rights of the entity.

Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Investments in joint arrangements are classified as joint operations or joint ventures depending on the rights and obligations of the parties to the arrangement.

A joint operation is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. A joint venture is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the arrangement.

If the Group has an interest in a joint operation, the Group only recognizes an amount equivalent to its share of the assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses generated from the joint operation.