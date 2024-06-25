Detailed Consolidated Financial Statements

Years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets

¥   210,292

$  1,388,891

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 8)

¥   186,310

Trade receivables (Note 9)

365,896

352,181

2,416,591

Inventories (Note 10)

451,075

441,949

2,979,163

Other financial assets (Notes 11 and 37)

39,218

76,409

259,019

Other current assets (Note 12)

37,230

37,437

245,888

Subtotal

1,103,711

1,094,286

7,289,552

Assets held for sale (Note 13)

46,868

-

309,543

Total current assets

1,150,579

1,094,286

7,599,095

Non-current assets

605,789

4,000,984

Property, plant and equipment (Note 14)

553,332

Right-of-use assets (Note 15)

46,309

47,555

305,852

Goodwill (Note 16)

21,169

19,338

139,812

Intangible assets (Note 16)

55,241

48,137

364,844

Investment property (Note 17)

21,667

21,713

143,102

Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 19)

155,924

148,892

1,029,813

Other financial assets (Notes 11 and 37)

61,669

58,518

407,298

Retirement benefit assets (Note 24)

82,777

61,036

546,708

Deferred tax assets (Note 35)

5,039

10,270

33,280

Other non-current assets (Note 12)

9,656

5,126

63,772

Total non-current assets

1,065,240

973,917

7,035,465

Total assets

¥2,215,819

¥2,068,203

$14,634,560

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Current liabilities

¥   179,947

$  1,188,475

Trade payables (Note 20)

¥   164,267

Bonds and borrowings (Note 21)

324,088

368,463

2,140,466

Income taxes payable

4,038

7,416

26,669

Other financial liabilities (Notes 22 and 37)

109,774

112,933

725,012

Provisions (Note 25)

1,267

2,349

8,368

Other current liabilities (Note 26)

42,103

40,016

278,073

Subtotal

661,217

695,444

4,367,063

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 13)

15,362

-

101,460

Total current liabilities

676,579

695,444

4,468,523

Non-current liabilities

432,670

2,857,605

Bonds and borrowings (Note 21)

369,786

Other financial liabilities (Notes 22 and 37)

54,149

57,174

357,632

Retirement benefit liabilities (Note 24)

17,882

20,242

118,103

Provisions (Note 25)

6,845

6,101

45,208

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 35)

42,136

35,162

278,291

Other non-current liabilities (Note 26)

752

991

4,966

Total non-current liabilities

554,434

489,456

3,661,805

Total liabilities

1,231,013

1,184,900

8,130,328

Equity

125,738

830,447

Share capital (Note 27)

125,572

Capital surplus (Note 27)

55,027

57,778

363,431

Treasury stock (Note 27)

(32,751)

(32,704)

(216,307)

Retained earnings (Note 27)

617,400

575,125

4,077,670

Other components of equity (Note 27)

97,437

61,056

643,529

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

862,851

786,827

5,698,770

Non-controlling interests

121,955

96,476

805,462

Total equity

984,806

883,303

6,504,232

Total liabilities and equity

¥2,215,819

¥2,068,203

$14,634,560

2

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Sales revenue (Note 29)

¥ 1,749,743

¥ 1,879,547

$11,556,324

Cost of sales

(1,378,946)

(1,498,054)

(9,107,364)

Gross profit

370,797

381,493

2,448,960

Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 7, 30 and 32)

(282,657)

(284,589)

(1,866,832)

Other operating income (Note 7 and 33)

6,422

28,325

42,415

Other operating expenses (Note 33)

(32,740)

(17,924)

(216,235)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

12,302

81,250

  (Note 19)

21,693

Operating income

74,124

128,998

489,558

Financial income (Note 34)

13,870

5,678

91,606

Financial expenses (Note 34)

(14,663)

(17,398)

(96,843)

Income before income taxes

73,331

117,278

484,321

Income tax expense (Note 35)

(19,556)

(27,140)

(129,160)

Net income

53,775

90,138

355,161

Net income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

49,999

82,936

330,223

Non-controlling interests

3,776

7,202

24,938

Net income

¥

53,775

¥ 90,138

$     355,161

Yen

U.S. dollars

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Yen) (Note 36)

¥262.99

¥431.17

$1.737

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net income

¥  53,775

¥  90,138

$355,161

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Financial assets measured at fair value through

5,199

34,337

  other comprehensive income (Note 27)

4,186

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (Note 27)

17,421

901

115,058

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted

500

3,303

  for using equity method (Notes 19 and 27)

14

Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

23,120

5,101

152,698

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (Note 27)

30,492

17,879

201,387

Effective portion of net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

70

462

  (Note 27)

160

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted

3,974

26,246

  for using equity method (Notes 19 and 27)

4,790

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

34,536

22,829

228,095

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

57,656

27,930

380,793

Comprehensive income

¥111,431

¥118,068

$735,954

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

103,370

108,036

682,714

Non-controlling interests

8,061

10,032

53,240

Comprehensive income

¥111,431

¥118,068

$735,954

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the year ended March 31, 2024

Millions of yen

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Financial assets

Effective

measured at

Exchange

portion of

fair value

Remeasure-

differences on

net change in

Total equity

through other

ments of

translation of

fair value of

attributable

Non-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

comprehensive

defined

foreign

cash flow

to owners of

controlling

capital

surplus

stock

earnings

income

benefit plans

operations

hedges

Total

the parent

interests

Total equity

Balance as of April 1, 2023

¥125,572

¥57,778

¥(32,704)

¥575,125

¥19,416

¥

-

¥41,721

¥(81)

¥ 61,056

¥786,827

¥  96,476

¥883,303

Net income

-

-

-

49,999

-

-

-

-

-

49,999

3,776

53,775

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

5,869

17,090

30,331

81

53,371

53,371

4,285

57,656

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

49,999

5,869

17,090

30,331

81

53,371

103,370

8,061

111,431

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

(49)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(49)

-

(49)

(Note 27)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

1

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

3

(Note 27)

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends (Note 28)

-

-

-

(24,714)

-

-

-

-

-

(24,714)

(6,200)

(30,914)

Share-based payment

166

166

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

332

-

332

transactions (Note 31)

Change in scope

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19,990

19,990

of consolidation

Transactions with

non-controlling interests

-

(2,918)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,918)

3,628

710

(Note 38)

Transfer from other components

-

-

-

16,990

100

(17,090)

-

-

(16,990)

-

-

-

of equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

166

(2,751)

(47)

(7,724)

100

(17,090)

-

-

(16,990)

(27,346)

17,418

(9,928)

Balance as of March 31, 2024

¥125,738

¥55,027

¥(32,751)

¥617,400

¥25,385

¥

-

¥72,052

¥ (0)

¥ 97,437

¥862,851

¥121,955

¥984,806

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Financial assets

Effective

measured at

Exchange

portion of

fair value

Remeasure-

differences on

net change in

Total equity

through other

ments of

translation of

fair value of

attributable

Non-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

comprehensive

defined

foreign

cash flow

to owners of

controlling

capital

surplus

stock

earnings

income

benefit plans

operations

hedges

Total

the parent

interests

Total equity

Balance as of April 1, 2023

$829,351

$381,599

$(215,996)

$3,798,461

$128,235

$

-

$275,550

$(535)

$ 403,250

$5,196,665

$637,183

$5,833,848

Net income

-

-

-

330,223

-

-

-

-

-

330,223

24,938

355,161

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

38,762

112,872

200,322

535

352,491

352,491

28,302

380,793

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

330,223

38,762

112,872

200,322

535

352,491

682,714

53,240

735,954

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

(324)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(324)

-

(324)

(Note 27)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

7

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

-

20

(Note 27)

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends (Note 28)

-

-

-

(163,226)

-

-

-

-

-

(163,226)

(40,948)

(204,174)

Share-based payment

1,096

1,097

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,193

-

2,193

transactions (Note 31)

Change in scope

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

132,026

132,026

of consolidation

Transactions with

non-controlling interests

-

(19,272)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,272)

23,961

4,689

(Note 38)

Transfer from other components

-

-

-

112,212

660

(112,872)

-

-

(112,212)

-

-

-

of equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

1,096

(18,168)

(311)

(51,014)

660

(112,872)

-

-

(112,212)

(180,609)

115,039

(65,570)

Balance as of March 31, 2024

$830,447

$363,431

$(216,307)

$4,077,670

$167,657

$

-

$475,872

$ 0

$ 643,529

$5,698,770

$805,462

$6,504,232

For the year ended March 31, 2023

Millions of yen

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Financial assets

Effective

measured at

Exchange

portion of

fair value

Remeasure-

differences on

net change in

Total equity

through other

ments of

translation of

fair value of

attributable

Non-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

comprehensive

defined

foreign

cash flow

to owners of

controlling

capital

surplus

stock

earnings

income

benefit plans

operations

hedges

Total

the parent

interests

Total equity

Balance as of April 1, 2022

¥125,414

¥ 69,866

¥(34,932)

¥516,098

¥14,558

¥

-

¥21,911

¥

(261)

¥36,208

¥712,654

¥94,468

¥807,122

Net income

-

-

-

82,936

-

-

-

-

-

82,936

7,202

90,138

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

4,172

938

19,810

180

25,100

25,100

2,830

27,930

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

82,936

4,172

938

19,810

180

25,100

108,036

10,032

118,068

Purchase of treasury stock

(Note 27)

-

-

(10,023)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,023)

-

(10,023)

Disposal of treasury stock

(Note 27)

-

(0)

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

-

5

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

(12,246)

12,246

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends (Note 28)

-

-

-

(24,161)

-

-

-

-

-

(24,161)

(7,168)

(31,329)

Share-based payment

transactions (Note 31)

158

158

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

316

-

316

Change in scope

of consolidation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(856)

(856)

Transactions with

non-controlling interests

(Note 38)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer from other components

of equity to retained earnings

-

-

-

252

686

(938)

-

-

(252)

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners

158

(12,088)

2,228

(23,909)

686

(938)

-

-

(252)

(33,863)

(8,024)

(41,887)

Balance as of March 31, 2023

¥125,572

¥ 57,778

¥(32,704)

¥575,125

¥19,416

¥

-

¥41,721

¥

(81)

¥61,056

¥786,827

¥96,476

¥883,303

5 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities

¥

73,331

$   484,321

Income before income taxes

¥ 117,278

Depreciation and amortization

95,249

92,080

629,080

Impairment loss (Note 18)

24,156

7,455

159,540

Gain on negative goodwill (Note 7)

(939)

-

(6,202)

Insurance income

(798)

(2,083)

(5,270)

Interest and dividend income

(6,312)

(5,011)

(41,688)

Interest expenses

7,259

5,813

47,943

Share of loss (profit) of investments accounted for

(12,302)

(81,250)

  using equity method

(21,693)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(19,224)

21,409

(126,967)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(730)

(68,718)

(4,821)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

10,404

(11,019)

68,714

Others

4,217

(10,000)

27,852

Subtotal

174,311

125,511

1,151,252

Interest and dividends received

16,983

13,930

112,166

Proceeds from insurance income

798

2,083

5,270

Interest paid

(7,454)

(5,889)

(49,231)

Income taxes refund (paid)

(23,299)

(34,394)

(153,880)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

161,339

101,241

1,065,577

Cash flows from investing activities

(144,068)

(951,509)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(132,347)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

526

490

3,474

Purchase of intangible assets

(9,923)

(5,514)

(65,537)

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

14

8

92

Purchase of investment securities

(2,091)

(2,378)

(13,810)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities

1,053

1,149

6,955

Proceeds from a paid-in capital reduction of investment securities

-

37,320

-

Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries

(342)

(3,706)

(2,259)

Proceeds from acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 7)

2,416

-

15,957

Payments for sale of subsidiaries

-

(6,311)

-

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries

38,732

-

255,809

Payments for acquisition of businesses

(7,364)

-

(48,636)

Purchase of equity accounted investments

(1)

(12)

(7)

Proceeds from sale of equity accounted investments

-

4,426

-

Others

(2,891)

535

(19,094)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(123,939)

(106,340)

(818,565)

Cash flows from financing activities

(41,678)

(275,266)

Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (Note 23)

4,064

Increase (decrease) in commercial papers (Note 23)

3,000

20,000

19,814

Proceeds from long-term borrowings (Note 23)

70,830

79,352

467,803

Repayments of long-term borrowings (Note 23)

(44,188)

(48,759)

(291,843)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds (Note 23)

26,000

15,000

171,719

Redemption of bonds (Note 23)

(296)

(284)

(1,955)

Repayments of lease liabilities (Note 23)

(8,961)

(9,810)

(59,184)

Proceeds from sale of treasury stock

3

5

20

Purchase of treasury stock

(49)

(10,023)

(324)

Dividends paid (Note 28)

(24,714)

(24,161)

(163,226)

Capital contribution from non-controlling interests

10

10

66

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(5,973)

(7,253)

(39,449)

Payments for acquisition of interests in subsidiaries from

-

-

non-controlling interests

(15,599)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(26,016)

2,542

(171,825)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

12,598

7,715

83,204

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

23,982

5,158

158,391

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period (Note 8)

186,310

181,152

1,230,500

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Note 8)

¥

210,292

¥ 186,310

$1,388,891

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Reporting Entity

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") is a company incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The address of its registered head office is disclosed on the Company's website (https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/).

The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively the "Group") with a closing date as of March 31 comprise the Group and the Group's interests in associates and joint arrangements.

The Group is primarily engaged in business activities related to the manufacture and sale of goods or services in the Life & Healthcare Solutions, Mobility Solutions, ICT Solutions, and Basic & Green Materials segments.

The details of businesses and principal business activities of the Group are stated in Note 6 "Segment Information (1) Overview of reportable segments."

2. Basis of Preparation

(1) Compliance with IFRS

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in compliance with IFRS published by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, since the Company qualifies as a "specified company complying with designated international accounting standards" prescribed in Article 1-2 of the Regulation on Consolidated Financial Statements, the provisions of Article 93 of that Regulation are applied.

The Group's consolidated financial statements were approved on June 25, 2024 by Osamu Hashimoto, Representative Director, Member of the Board, President & CEO, and Hajime Nakajima, Member of the Board, Representative Director, Managing Executive Officer & CFO.

(2) Functional currency and presentation currency

The consolidated financial statements of the Group are presented in Japanese yen, which is the Company's functional currency, and figures are rounded to the nearest million yen. The translation of yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is included solely for the convenience of readers, using ¥151.41=US$1.00, the approximate rate of exchange in effect on March 31, 2024. The translation should not be construed as a representation that yen amounts have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate.

3. Material Accounting Policies

  1. Basis of consolidation
    (i) Subsidiaries
    Subsidiaries are entities that are controlled by the Group. Control is deemed to be achieved when the Group is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with an entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity.
    The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group from the date when control is obtained until the date when it is lost.
    Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognized directly in equity attributable to owners of the parent. Upon loss of control over a subsidiary, the Group remeasures any retained investment in the subsidiary at fair value at the date of loss of control and recognizes gains or losses resulting from the loss of control in profit or loss.

(ii) Associates and joint arrangements

Associates are entities in which the Group has significant influence over the financial and operating policies but does not have control or jointly control. The Group is presumed to have significant influence over another entity when it holds at least 20% but 50% or less of the voting rights of the entity.

Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Investments in joint arrangements are classified as joint operations or joint ventures depending on the rights and obligations of the parties to the arrangement.

A joint operation is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. A joint venture is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the arrangement.

If the Group has an interest in a joint operation, the Group only recognizes an amount equivalent to its share of the assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses generated from the joint operation.

7

The balances of receivables and payables and transactions among the Group and its joint operations, as well as unrealized gains or losses arising from these transactions are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements.

When an entity ceases to be an associate or joint venture and is no longer accounted for using the equity method, the Group remeasures any retained investment in the entity at fair value at the date of discontinuing the use of the equity method and recognizes gains or losses resulting from the discontinued use of the equity method in profit or loss, except when the entity becomes a consolidated subsidiary.

(2) Business combinations

Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. Identifiable assets and liabilities assumed of an acquiree are, in principle, measured at their acquisition-date fair value.

Goodwill is recognized as the excess of the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree, and the fair value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree; over the net of the acquisition-date amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. Conversely, any negative goodwill is immediately recognized in profit or loss.

The consideration transferred is measured as the sum of the fair values of the assets transferred by the acquirer, the liabilities incurred by the acquirer to former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the acquirer.

The Group elects to measure non-controlling interest in the acquiree for each business combination at either fair value or at the proportionate share of the recognized amounts of identifiable net assets.

If initial accounting for a business combination is incomplete by the end of the period in which the combination occurs, the items for which the accounting is incomplete are measured at provisional amounts. Those provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date are retrospectively adjusted if new information obtained within one year from the acquisition date, i.e., measurement period, would have affected the measurement of the amounts recognized at the acquisition date.

If a business combination is achieved in stages, the Group remeasures its previously held equity interests in the acquiree at its acquisition-date fair value, and recognizes the resulting gains or losses, if any, in profit or loss or other comprehensive income.

Additional acquisition of non-controlling interests is accounted for as an equity transaction, and therefore goodwill is not recognized with respect to such a transaction.

  1. Foreign currency translation
    (i) Foreign currency transactions
    Foreign currency transactions are translated into respective functional currencies of the Company and its subsidiaries at the spot exchange rate at the date of the transaction or at the exchange rate that approximates the spot exchange rate at the date of the transaction.
    Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the fiscal year-end are translated into each functional currency at the exchange rate at the fiscal year-end.Non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies that are measured at fair value are translated into the functional currencies at the exchange rate prevailing at the date that the fair value was determined.
    Exchange differences arising from such translations and settlements are recognized in profit or loss. However, exchange differences arising from equity instruments measured through other comprehensive income and cash flow hedges are recognized in other comprehensive income.

(ii) Translation of foreign operations

Assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Japanese yen at the prevailing exchange rate at the fiscal year-end. Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate during the period, except when the exchange rate fluctuates significantly. Exchange differences arising from such translations are recognized in other comprehensive income.

On the disposal of the entire interest in a foreign operation, or on the partial disposal of an interest in a foreign operation that involves the loss of control of a subsidiary or loss of significant influence over an associate, the cumulative amount of the exchange differences relating to that foreign operation is recognized in profit or loss at the time of disposal.

(4) Financial instruments

  1. Financial assets (excluding derivatives)
    1. Initial recognition and measurement

Under IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," the Group initially recognizes trade receivables when it satisfies its performance obligations and acquires unconditional rights to consideration. All other financial assets are initially recognized on the transaction date when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the assets.

At initial recognition, the Group classifies financial assets into those measured at amortized cost, those measured at fair value through profit or loss and those measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost if both of the following conditions are met:

  • the financial assets are held based on a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and
  • the contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Debt instruments are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income if both of the following conditions are met. All other debt instruments are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.

  • the financial assets are held based on a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling assets and;
  • the contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
    Equity instruments, excluding those held for trading purposes, are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through

profit or loss. However, except for those held for trading purpose, each equity instrument is designated as measured at fair value through profit or loss or as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. Such designations are applied consistently.

Financial assets are initially measured at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to the financial assets. However, transaction costs attributable to financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are recognized in profit or

loss as incurred.

ii) Subsequent measurement

After their initial recognition, financial assets are measured according to their classification as follows:

(a) Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Financial assets measured at amortized cost are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method.

(b) Financial assets measured at fair value

Financial assets other than those measured at amortized cost are measured at fair value.

Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value are recognized in profit or loss or other comprehensive income. For equity instruments that are designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, changes in fair value

are recognized in other comprehensive income and reclassified to retained earnings in case of derecognition or significant decrease in fair value.

iii) Derecognition

The Group derecognizes financial assets when contractual rights to cash flows from the financial assets expire or when the contractual rights to receive cash flows from the financial assets are transferred and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are thereby transferred.

iv) Impairment

At each fiscal year-end, the Group assesses whether the credit risk on a financial asset measured at amortized cost or a financial guarantee contract has increased significantly since initial recognition.

The Group measures allowance for doubtful accounts for financial assets at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses if the credit risk on those financial assets has increased significantly since initial recognition.

If the credit risk on the financial assets has not significantly increased since its initial recognition, the Group measures allowance for doubtful accounts for financial assets at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit losses.

However, the Group always measures allowance for doubtful accounts at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses for trade receivables and lease receivables.

When determining whether the credit risk of a financial asset has increased significantly since its initial recognition, the Group evaluates by comparing the risk of a default occurring on the financial assets at each fiscal year-end with the risk of a default occurring on the financial assets at the date of initial recognition. The Group considers reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions that are available without excessive cost or effort (e.g., internal credit rating, external credit rating, etc.), as well as past due information.

Any financial assets are treated as credit-impaired financial assets if there is a request for changing terms and conditions for repayment from a debtor, serious financial difficulties of the debtor, or commencement of legal liquidation procedures due to bankruptcy and others of the debtor, etc. For any amount that cannot reasonably be expected to be recovered in the future, the carrying amount of financial assets is directly reduced, and the amount of corresponding allowance for doubtful accounts is also reduced.

Expected credit losses on financial instruments are measured as the present value of the difference between the contractual cash flows that are due to the Group and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive, and are recognized in profit or loss.

  1. Financial liabilities (excluding derivatives)
    1. Initial recognition and measurement

At initial recognition, financial liabilities are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss. All financial liabilities are measured at fair value at initial recognition. However, financial liabilities measured at amortized cost are measured at fair value less directly attributable transaction costs.

9

