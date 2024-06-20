Mitsui Chemicals : Dow-Mitsui Polychemicals Acquires ISCC PLUS Certification
June 20, 2024 at 12:36 am EDT
Dow-Mitsui Polychemicals (Tokyo, President: KATO Ryoji) has this May acquired certification for its Chiba Plant (Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan) under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS system.
ISCC PLUS system is a certification system that ensures that sustainable raw materials such as biomass are properly managed in the supply chain. The certification mainly covers biomass- and regenerative- derived raw materials and products sold worldwide.
The certification enables us to manufacture and sell ISCC PLUS certified products in which biomass and regenerative raw materials are allocated in a mass-balance manner*.
The product launch date will be announced at a later date.
We pledge our commitment to comply with the ISCC PLUS requirements, in accordance with the latest ISCC regulations, and to avoid the practice of double counting our environmental contributions.
*The mass balance method is a control method recognized by the ISCC PLUS system, which assigns components to products made from a mixture of sustainable and non-sustainable raw materials in proportion to the percentage of sustainable raw materials input.
For further inquiries, please contact us through our website
https://www.mdp.jp/en/contact_us/.
