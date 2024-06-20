Dow-Mitsui Polychemicals (Tokyo, President: KATO Ryoji) has this May acquired certification for its Chiba Plant (Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan) under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS system.

ISCC PLUS system is a certification system that ensures that sustainable raw materials such as biomass are properly managed in the supply chain. The certification mainly covers biomass- and regenerative- derived raw materials and products sold worldwide.

The certification enables us to manufacture and sell ISCC PLUS certified products in which biomass and regenerative raw materials are allocated in a mass-balance manner*.

