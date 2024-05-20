Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. specializes in the manufacture and marketing of chemicals products. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - basic chemicals and fine chemicals products (48.8%): polypropylene, polyethylene, phenols, polyolefins, polyurethane, etc.; - performance chemicals products (25.5%): elastomers, urethane, polymers, etc. intended in particular for the automotive industry; - coating materials, films and agrochemicals (14.6%): resins, adhesives, polypropylene films, polyethylene films, industrial films, agrochemicals (insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, etc.) for the food and packaging sectors; - specialty materials (10.2%): ophthalmic lens materials, photochromic materials, non-woven fibers, dental products, etc. dedicated to the medical and healthcare industry; - other (0.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (52.2%), China (14.5%), Asia (13.6%), America (11.8%), Europe (7.3%) and other (0.6%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals